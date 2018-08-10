How To Build A Safe High-Yield Retirement Portfolio Part 2: 10 Blue Chips To Start With

While this series is far from the definitive guide to building a safe high-yield income growth portfolio, it's a great starting point to helping you achieve a prosperous retirement.

I also include two model blue chip portfolios, with 10 top quality blue chip names that can get you started in your own high-yield income growth portfolio construction efforts.

Part 1 of this series explained how to go about planning to construct a safe high-yield dividend growth portfolio to help you reach your retirement goals.

In part one of this series, I explained how the first steps in building a safe high-yield retirement portfolio were:

knowing how large of a nest egg you likely need to fund a comfortable retirement (about $750,000)

tailoring your long-term investing strategy to fit your individual timetable, savings, rate, and risk profile

Specifically, I showed why dividend growth investing has historically been the best way for regular people to compound their wealth in a reliable and low risk manner. One that is often your best chance at ensuring a prosperous retirement.

In part two of this series, we get down to the actual mechanics of how to build a safe, high-yield retirement portfolio. This means knowing how to analyze a company to make sure it can provide you the generous, safe, and steady growing income you need to help pay the bills during your golden years.

I'll also provide two example portfolios with 10 world class blue chip stocks to help get you started.

Step 3: How To Optimize Safe Dividend Income

The great thing about dividend growth investing is that it's not just useful for those already nearing or in retirement but also for those in the accumulation stage of life. In other words, high-yield dividend growth stocks tend to outperform the market, which means they can be a great way to maximize the awesome wealth compounding power of the market.

But what exactly do I mean by "high yield"? That's a subjective term, and everyone has their own definition. For some very conservative investors, who shy away from passthrough stocks like: REITs, MLPs, LPs, and yieldcos, anything over 3% might be "high yield". For more risk tolerant investors who love CEFs and leveraged mREIT ETFs, anything under 10% might be "low-yield".

While I can't provide an objective definition of what qualifies as "high yield" we do have historical data that can be useful for investors looking to maximize both their nest eggs and overall income in retirement.

Relative Market Outperformance By Yield Range

According to Morgan Stanley (MS) and FactSet Research (FDS), between 1969 and 2011, the best performing dividend stocks were the ones with yields ranging from 3% to 6%. Over this 42-year period, they tended to outperform the market (thus superior to a low cost market ETF) by 3% per year. Companies with yields under 3% (fast growing dividend stocks) performed nearly as well, while high-yield stocks (mostly pass-throughs like REITs and MLPs) achieved 2.5% annual outperformance.

Another thing to consider is risk tolerance, specifically in regards to volatility. It's human nature to want to avoid short-term capital losses. Which is why the lower volatility nature of income stocks can be useful in avoiding costly mistakes like panic selling during a correction or bear market. On a risk adjusted basis (shown above as the information ratio), 3% to 6% yielding stocks were again the winners with lower yielding fast dividend growth stocks coming in second. Higher-yielding pass through stocks like REITs and MLPs came in third and the highest yielding stocks (BDCs and mREITs) were essentially no better than non-dividend stocks; at least on a risk-adjusted basis. This indicates that from a historical and statistical perspective, the ideal yield range for most income growth investors is probably 2% to 8%.

However, thinking of risk purely in terms of volatility is rather simplistic. That's because for long-term investors, or those already living 100% from safe and passive income, share price volatility isn't nearly as important as the risk of a permanent loss of capital. Or to put another way, what we really want to avoid is having to sell a stock at a loss because the investment thesis breaks. For most high-yield income growth investors, that means avoiding a payout cut.

Which is where good due diligence and proper stock selection comes into play.

Step 4: How To Select Safe Dividend Stocks

I need to make it very clear that when I talk about a high-yield retirement portfolio I'm not talking about "sucker yields". That means stocks with sky-high payouts but that aren't sustainable over an entire economic cycle, including recessions.

There are four core tenants of a safe dividend growth stock:

good business model with competitive advantages (quality management, moat, strong long-term growth runway)

solid and growing cash flow (created by business model and preferably under long-term contract)

safe payout ratio (relative to the industry)

strong balance sheet (relative to the industry) - ensures access to low cost growth capital

Proper due diligence means ensuring that the dividend stocks you buy all have these qualities. While I obviously can't full expound on every aspect of what constitutes quality management, there are two general rules of thumb I use. The first is use a free site like GuruFocus, to look up margins and returns on invested capital (ROIC) data.

If a company has above-average profitability and returns on invested capital, then it likely indicates two important things. First, the company enjoys some kind of moat which gives it pricing power. In addition, above-average ROIC means management is highly skilled at allocating shareholder capital well, meaning with a disciplined and long-term mindset. And of course, it goes without saying that a good proxy for quality management teams is steady growth in a stock's cash flow and payout over time.

But ultimately what matters most to income investors is cash flow, because this is what pays our dividends/distributions. My goal is always to recommend stocks to readers with sustainably high yields, supported by stable, recurring, and defensive (recession resistant) cash flow. Such characteristics are why certain sectors are favored by conservative high-yield investors such as: utilities, telecoms, consumer staples, and medical companies.

And while some sectors are indeed cyclical (consumer discretionary and industrials), there are plenty of dividend aristocrats to be found in those sectors. That's thanks to maintaining safe payout ratios, generally 25% to 50% of free cash flow. This provides a strong safety buffer to protect against industry downturns and or recessions.

The bottom line is that for traditional c-Corps, with the exception of banks and regulated utilities, you want to look at the free cash flow payout ratio. Morningstar is a great free source of FCF and dividend cost data (on the cash flow tab of the financial page).

For most industries, 25% to 75% is a safe ratio depending on the specific business model of the company. For banks, you look at the EPS payout ratio and for utilities operating earnings per share. In general, a safe payout ratio for banks and utilities is 50% or less and 85% or less, respectively.

But what about pass through stocks like: REITs, mREITs, MLPs, yieldcos, BDCs, and LPs? I've written an extensive number of guides on all of these pass-through stock types (as well as numerous other introductory guides to income investing), including important tax implications, for Simply Safe Dividends. You can see a list of those guides (recently updated) here.

With pass-through stocks you also need to ensure the payout is well covered by cash flow. But the metrics to use are not EPS or FCF as with most c-Corps but vary according to the type of stock.

BDCs: net interest income per share (NII) or distributional net interest per share (DNII)

mREITs: core EPS

REITs: funds from operation (FFO) or adjusted funds from operation (AFFO) per share

LPs: FFO or AFFO/unit

MLPs: distributable cash flow/unit

Yieldcos (renewable energy utilities): cash available for distribution (CAFD)/unit

Why do these pass-throughs have different metrics? Because of how they were designed by Congress to operate. All of these pass-through stock types are designed to "pass through" the majority of cash flow to investors as either unqualified dividends (REITs, BDCs, mREITs), or distributions (Yieldcos, LPs, MLPs). For doing this, they avoid taxes at the corporate level.

However, as a result of paying out most of their cash flow, they are forced to fund most growth with external capital, meaning debt and equity. In addition, high depreciation for REITs, MLPs, LPs, and yieldcos means that their GAAP EPS are artificially low. Thus, looking at EPS payout ratios for such stocks will show an alarmingly high but false level.

Because they are not designed (or even allowed) to retain most of their cash flow what actually funds their payouts is usually some form of: adjusted EBITDA (operating cash flow) minus maintenance capex. Growth capex, by design, is funded by some combination of retained cash flow, debt, and accretive equity issuances. In contrast, free cash flow for c-Corps is operating cash flow minus all capex, both maintenance and growth. It's very important to understand this structural difference because it means that most pass-throughs have highly leveraged balance sheets and rising share/unit counts over time. If you are not comfortable with these characteristics, then you can stick with c-Corps (see model portfolios in step 5).

But what constitutes a low risk payout ratio for pass-throughs? Well, while there are various subtypes of REITs and MLPs that have different low risk levels, a general good rule of thumb for pass-throughs is you want to see payout coverage that looks like this:

BDCs: Under 95% of NII/Share

mREITs: Under 95% core EPS

REITs: 60% to 85% FFO or AFFO payout ratio (depending on industry)

LPs: 70% to 85% of FFO or AFFO (depending on business model)

MLPs: Distribution coverage ratio (DCF/distribution) of 1.1 or above (1.2+ allows self-funding business model which is even more low risk)

Yieldcos (renewable utilities): CAFD payout ratio below 90%

Finally, after checking to make sure that our stocks have good management and payouts that are well covered by stable cash flow, the final piece of the safe dividend formula is the balance sheet.

For both c-Corps and pass-throughs, dangerous amounts of debt can not just threaten the safety of the payout but also limit management's financial flexibility in growing the business and future dividends/distributions. Thus, we need to make sure a stock's debt levels are reasonable. You can do this by focusing on several key metrics:

leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA)

interest coverage ratio: (EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA/interest cost)

credit rating: conservative investors probably want to stick with investment grade credit ratings (BBB- or higher from S&P)

average interest cost (interest cost/total debt)

FAST Graphs provides credit rating information from S&P, but it's not a free site. However, it also offers a treasure trove of valuation and growth projection data that makes it well worth the $10/month subscription cost.

It's important to realize that every industry is different, and so there isn't a set leverage or interest coverage ratio that's necessarily "safe" or "unsafe". This is why you should compare a stock's levels to their industry average. If you don't feel comfortable analyzing balance sheets, then you can outsource your balance sheet due diligence to credit rating agencies by just avoiding anything without an investment grade credit rating.

Pass-throughs and regulated utilities all have naturally high leverage ratios but that are safely supported by their extremely stable and recurring cash flow. Note as well that for yieldcos and LPs (like Brookfield's various LPs), you'll want to focus on corporate level debt. That's because yieldcos and LPs often use project level, non-recourse, self-amortizing debt. This is essentially like a corporate mortgage where the loan that funds a project (such as a wind farm) is paid off over the life of the power purchase agreement (20-year contract with another utility to buy the power generated). In the event of a default (worst case scenario), the creditor gets the asset but can't go after investors in the yieldco or LP. In essence, this creates a safety moat around the underlying payout that isn't represented by just looking at total debt/adjusted EBITDA.

The "stick to investment grade credit rating" rule can also apply to pass through stocks (though you'll miss out on some great low risk names like NEP). For example, among yieldcos and LPs, Brookfield's all have investment grade credit ratings (BBB or BBB+). Meanwhile, there are plenty of blue chip REITs and MLPs that are very much SWAN (sleep well at night) stocks that you don't have to worry about the safety of their payouts.

What does my retirement portfolio look like? Well, I'm rather unique since I've spent years studying pass-through stocks and was even professionally trained on them as an investment writer (at The Motley Fool). Thus, my own high-yield income growth retirement portfolio is pass-through-focused on four sectors that some might consider cyclical but are actually very defensive in a recession. For example, my two biggest sectors are energy (midstream MLPs) and utilities (yieldcos and infrastructure LPs). The cash flow underpinning my distributions is almost all under long-term (up to 25 years), fixed rate, and volume committed contracts. All the MLPs I own also have very strong distribution coverage ratios and good balance sheets. And many of them are even adopting self-funding business models (no longer funding growth with equity issuances, which is a very low risk business model).

Meanwhile, the REITs I own similarly have very long leases, and usually with very strong and healthy tenants (good rental coverage ratios). In addition, my REITs also have very strong payout ratios, meaning that even in an economic downturn if some tenants become distressed, my REITs should be able to maintain their dividends. I also own two regulated utilities as well as AbbVie (ABBV) which is my absolute favorite high-yield pharma blue chip.

Basically, I'm confident that my portfolio's cash flow and income will hold up well during the next recession and bear market. Price crashes don't concern me as long as I'm getting paid rising dividends/distributions. How can I be sure that I can mentally survive a crash without panic selling? Because I've actively invested through three crashes: tech bubble, Financial Crisis, worst oil crash in over 50 years (mid 2014 to early 2016). This last one triggered an MLP bear market that's now in its fourth year and why my portfolio is packed to the rafters with deeply undervalued, fast growing, and high-quality midstream MLPs. My experience with plunging prices has trained me to "be greedy when others are fearful" and "when it's raining gold, reach for a bucket and not a thimble". So, I define high/medium/low risk dividend stocks purely based on their likely ability to maintain and grow their payouts during a recession.

But that's just me. As someone who's trying to help as many people as possible build safe high-yield dividend growth retirement portfolios, I understand that I need to take into account a wide range of comfort levels and risk profiles. Thus, here are two model portfolios featuring low risk blue chips to help you get started in building the retirement portfolio of your dreams.

Step 5: World-Class High-Yield Blue Chip Ideas To Get You Started

By no means am I saying that these portfolios are meant to be sufficient or perfect for everyone's needs. For one thing, while each of these stocks are low risk blue chips, I personally don't recommend owning just five stocks. My own rule is to cap my positions at 10% (of invested capital). However, these model portfolios are meant to serve the needs of both highly conservative investors (who aren't comfortable with pass-through stocks) as well as those who don't mind them (or the K1 tax forms that some use).

Each of these stocks has all the qualities you need in a safe income growth investment. That means: world-class management, strong balance sheets, fast-growing recurring cash flow, and proven abilities to grow their payouts quickly over time.

Model Conservative High-Yield Dividend Growth Portfolio

Stock Ticker Yield Cash Flow Payout Ratio Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth Expected Long-Term Total Return Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.7% 50% 7.5% 10.2% AbbVie (ABBV) 4.1% 42% 15% 19.1% Dominion Energy (D) 4.7% 82% 6% 10.7% 3M (MMM) 2.6% 59% 9.5% 12.1% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 2.9% 45% 10% 12.9% Average 3.4% 56% 9.6% 13%

(Sources: Gurufocus, earnings releases, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Fast Graphs)

This model portfolio is 60% in defensive sectors (pharma and utilities).

Dominion Energy is my favorite regulated utility (and Morningstar's favorite as well). That's thanks to: excellent management, strong growth catalysts, very favorable regulatory environments, and the industry's best long-term dividend growth potential. Dominion also has a great dividend growth track records with 15 consecutive years of payout increases.

Johnson & Johnson is as close to a perfect healthcare stock as you can find. That's due to a super-diversified business model (stabilizing cash flow). More importantly, it has the quality management and enduring corporate culture to manage the world's largest medical conglomerate with efficiency and a fast ability to adapt to rapidly changing industry conditions. This is why it's been able to grow its dividend for 55 consecutive years (making it a dividend king).

AbbVie was spun off of dividend aristocrat Abbott Labs (ABT) in 2013 which technically makes it a dividend aristocrat as well. AbbVie is strictly a pharma stock, which means lots of risks baked into the business model. That being said, there are five reasons why I consider it the best pure play drugmaker in the world and thus recently quadrupled my position in the company.

3M is not just one of the best industrial companies on earth, but this dividend king (59 straight years of rising dividends) is one of the best run companies. Period. Its R&D-focused corporate culture is the stuff of legend (only Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) earns higher returns on R&D spending). In fact, there are four reasons why I expect 3M to keep generating close to double-digit dividend growth and market-crushing total returns over the next decade and far beyond.

Illinois Tool Works is yet another industrial dividend king (55 consecutive years of dividend growth) and arguably the equal of 3M. Its management and corporate culture is first rate, and its 80/20 focused operating model ensures industry leading profitability, earnings growth and strong dividend increases. Best of all? The stock is about 30% undervalued meaning it's the best time in 7 years to buy this legendary high-yield blue chip.

Model Pass-Through High-Yield Income Growth Portfolio

Stock Ticker Yield Cash Flow Payout Ratio Projected Long-Term Payout Growth Expected Long-Term Total Return Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (issues K1) (BIP) 4.6% 65% 9% 14% Brookfield Renewable Partners (issues K1) (BEP) 6.4% 79% 9% 15% NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) 3.7% 28% 15% 19% Enbridge (ENB) 5.7% 65% 8% 14% Simon Property Group (SPG) 4.5% 66% 6% 12.2% Average 5.0% 60% 9.4% 14.4%

(Sources: Gurufocus, earnings releases, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Fast Graphs)

For those comfortable owning pass-through stocks (and handling K1 tax forms), you really need to consider adding Brookfield Infrastructure to your portfolio. Brookfield is the master of global real estate, utilities and infrastructure investing. In fact, there are five reasons why I consider BIP to potentially be the single greatest high-yield income growth stock in the world. That's due to the multi-decade $100 trillion growth runway it enjoys which should allow this LP to realistically generate 12% to 15% total returns for the next 50 years (this is management's official goal).

Brookfield Renewable Partners is another Brookfield run LP (issues a K1), though technically a yieldco. It's one of the largest renewable energy utilities in the world. Thanks to its connection to Brookfield, BEP enjoys enormous growth potential in every aspect of renewable energy all over the globe. This is why analysts expect it to be capable of generating 9% annual payout growth over the next decade, which is the high end of management's long-term guidance. This is another high-yield growth rockstar that is capable of delivering market crushing returns for decades to come.

NextEra Energy Partners is a yieldco sponsored by NextEra Energy (NEE), my second favorite utility and the world's largest publicly owned clean power provider. NEP has a clear path to grow its green energy power generating capacity (and thus contracted cash flow) by an amazing 13-fold through 2025. The yieldco (which uses a 1099 tax form) is growing its cash flow at 30% to 40% per year which is far faster than its 15% annual distribution growth. Thus, its payout ratio keeps falling, and it keeps retaining ever more cash flow to leverage up at 4 to 5 times with project level non-recourse, self-amortizing debt. This effectively makes it the only self-funding yieldco in America, and management is guiding for 12% to 15% payout growth through the end of 2023 (they keep extending that time frame). In reality, it's almost certain to hit the high end of that guidance and grow the distribution far longer than that, thanks to 48 GW of solar and wind project drop downs NEE has planned for it in the coming years. In effect, NEP is likely to grow its payout at 15% for the foreseeable future (10+ years).

Enbridge is the king of North American midstream, with a time-tested management team that is on its way to becoming the first dividend aristocrat in its industry (in 2020). The company has delivered 11% CAGR dividend growth for 22 years making it the bluest of midstream blue chips and a true SWAN stock. Enbridge is focused on low risk, regulated industries such as: pipelines, electrical and gas utilities, and global renewable energy projects. This company (1099 tax form) is moving to a self-funding business model and has up to $30 billion in growth projects it's lining up to complete between 2021 and 2025. That's after it completes the $17 billion worth of growth projects it's working on now. The planned merger with its MLPs will make Enbridge one of the best high-yield income growth investments you can own for the next few decades.

Simon Property Group is the largest US REIT by market cap but yet still manages to deliver the fastest cash flow and dividend growth in its industry. In fact, the king of Class A malls is on track to deliver 11% dividend growth this year, among the fastest in all of REITdom. The REIT is also under a self-funding business model thanks to its nearly $1.5 billion in retained AFFO (after paying its generous, safe and fast-growing dividend). And thanks to the best credit rating of any US REIT (A-), Simon enjoys over $7 billion in liquidity, which is enough to fund its growth plans nearly 10 times over. The REIT is about 30% undervalued to boot, which makes it a very strong buy. In fact, there are three reasons you'll want to own this high-yield blue chip REIT.

Note that owning all 10 of these stocks would be sufficient for a complete portfolio, one that:

Yields: 4.2%

Generates 9.5% long-term dividend growth

Can likely generate long-term annualized total returns of 13.7% (potentially more due to low valuations)

Bottom Line: Designing The Right Safe High-Yield Retirement Portfolio Isn't Necessarily Easy, But It's Definitely Worth The Effort

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that high-yield dividend growth investing is the only way to riches or a comfortable retirement. There are numerous investing strategies, including many that work well over time.

However, what I love about high-yield retirement portfolios is that they can take much of the uncertainty about investing out of the equation. That's because a well-designed income portfolio doesn't rely on fickle capital gains to fund your retirement. Rather it allows you to directly tap into generous, safe, and exponentially growing streams of passive income that is 100% independent of stock prices. This makes a safe high-yield dividend growth portfolio the ultimate sleep well at night or SWAN approach to achieving your dreams of a prosperous retirement.

