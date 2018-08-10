FirstEnergy: Second Quarter Results Show Progress

On Tuesday, July 31, 2018, MidAtlantic electric utility FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers were quite good as the company beat the expectations of analysts on both its top and bottom lines. However, a look at the actual numbers shows a small disappointment as the company's earnings actually declined year-over-year. Other than that though, FirstEnergy did deliver the sort of stability that we usually expect from an electric utility.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from FirstEnergy Corp.'s second quarter 2018 earnings results:

FirstEnergy reported total revenues of $2.704 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 3.05% increase over the $2.624 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company had an operating income of $687 million during the most recent quarter. This represents an increase of 19.69% over the $574 million that the company reported during the year-ago quarter.

FirstEnergy reached a settlement in the FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy case that includes both FES and the unsecured creditors' committee.

The company affirmed its long-term operating EPS CAGR projection of 6.8% annually through 2021.

FirstEnergy reported GAAP earnings of $134 million in the second quarter of 2018, which compares unfavorably to the $174 million that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

Perhaps the first thing that I noticed as I was reviewing the company's highlights is that FirstEnergy saw its revenues increase year-over-year. In fact, according to Charles E. Jones, FirstEnergy's CEO, the strong results were better than the top end of its guidance range. The company credits weather as being one reason for the strong results. It has been quite a warm few months in the company's service area, so this does make some sense. In hot weather, people tend to consume more electricity due to the use of air conditioning than they use when the weather is cooler. Mr. Jones also credits customer-focused growth initiatives as another reason for the year-over-year growth but does not directly state what these initiatives may be. The company likewise makes no mention of them. The company has been aggressively upgrading its transmission network, completing between 600 and 700 projects per year and replacing 1,200 miles of electrical distribution equipment over the past four years. This may be what Mr. Jones was referring to as it does improve service reliability for the company's customers, likely causing them to consume more energy due to fewer outages.

As noted in the highlights, FirstEnergy's net income was down year-over-year, but its operating earnings were up. This was also true on a per share basis:

Source: FirstEnergy

As we can see here, the biggest reason for the net income decline was on the corporate level as the company saw both its transmission and distribution profits increase. One reason for this is that FirstEnergy saw its interest expenses and operating expenses increase, although these were at least partially offset by a higher commodity margin at Pleasants Power Station. This primary reason for the decline though was a handful of one-time expenses. These mostly related to the company redeeming some of its outstanding debt and the company completing its exit from the generation business. This was a move that the company made to help it solve some of the cash flow problems that it had earlier this decade largely because of some of the uneconomic power plants that it had. Exiting a business can be an expensive process that naturally imposes some costs on a business. Fortunately though, these were one-time costs and the company should see its earnings improve in future quarters as they go away.

One of the bigger stories here is the settlement reached with creditors to FirstEnergy Solutions. This entity filed for bankruptcy in late March due largely to cash flow problems arising from the inability of the company's nuclear power plants to compete against newer gas-fired power plants. I discussed the financial problems that cheap natural gas has been causing for electrical generators in a recent article on NRG Energy (NRG). The original settlement agreement was reached on April 23 with an amendment filed on July 31. The amendment merely included a few parties that were not in the original agreement. Here are the details of this agreement:

Source: FirstEnergy

As we can see here, the amended agreement does impose some costs on FirstEnergy Solutions' parent company FirstEnergy that the original agreement did not. Most notably, it agreed to add some money into the subsidiary's employee pension plan and gave up on the right to receive any additional recoveries if any other assets are left over after the other stakeholders receive their payments. While this is perhaps not as beneficial to the shareholders of FirstEnergy as the original agreement was, it is still nice to see that the company may be close to getting a resolution to this problem and end the remaining financial drains that it is causing.

One of the primary reasons why people invest in regulated utilities is that their high cash flow and low growth rates enable them to pay out a high dividend to investors. FirstEnergy is no exception to this. The company currently pays out a dividend of $0.36 per share quarterly, which works out to $1.44 annually. This is a rate that the company has maintained since 2014:

Source: Nasdaq

As we can see here, the company slashed its dividend in early 2014. It blamed this cut on the problems that it was experiencing in its generation business as already discussed. The stock price did adjust to the dividend cut though and it yields 4.00% at today's levels. The company's improving results and now more than four-year history paying this dividend gives us some confidence that it can maintain it at the current level.

In conclusion, FirstEnergy appears to be making progress at improving its business and fully converting into a public utility. Overall, shareholders should be pleased by these results as the company appears to be leaving its troubles of the last few years behind it and transforming itself into a steady and solid utility holding.

