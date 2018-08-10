Price Slump Of Associated British Foods Is Signal To Buy

ASBFY does R&D on sugar product development & service while its profitable other sectors ought not be ignored for their financial and marketing contributions.

My father told his children to sell paint or food—everybody needs both if not today then tomorrow. He went into the paint business, put his children through college and lived a satisfying middle-class life. It was pretty good to me also, eventually. Food, on the other hand, was my uncle’s domain, ice cream, that is, and he too prospered in spite of both being German refugees from Hitler’s genocide. An attractive investment today is Associated British Foods plc ADR (OTCPK: ASBFY) (LON: ABF).

So Much More Than Sugar

A year ago July, I recommended ASBFY a BUY along with Nestlé (OTCPK: NSRGY) (OTCPK: NSRGF). Briefly, ASBFY is

A diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of more than $32.6B operating in 50 countries on six continents

Owner of brands including Mazola, Karo Syrup, Fleischmann Yeast, Durkee, Twinings Ovaltine, Tip Top Bakeries and more

A huge producer of sugar and bioethanol fuels from China to Spain, and Africa’s largest sugar producer with factories in six countries

A supplier of products and tech services to farmers, feed and food manufacturers, processors and retailers

A producer of yeast and bakery ingredients operating plants in 32 countries and selling into 92 countries, plus it manufactures and markets enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties

Primark is the ASBFY signature fashion chain with more than 300 stores in the UK and across Europe that bolsters ASBFY by accounting for half the company’s revenue and profit.

Share Price Slump Is An Opportunity

Shares last July were selling in the $39 range, rose to $45 close to November 2017, then began a slow but steady slide downhill opening August ’18 at just above $31. July 5, ’18 ASBFY announced “group revenue from continuing businesses for the 40 weeks ended 23 June 2018 was 3% ahead of the same period last year at constant currency and 2% ahead at actual exchange rates. Excluding Sugar, sales growth the developed from continuing businesses was 6% ahead of last year at constant currency and 5% ahead at actual exchange rates.” The grocery business pushed ahead 4% in the quarter with margins expected to increase for the full year. Ingredients revenue was up 4% and revenue from agriculture in the third quarter was +12% ahead of last year. Sales at Primark were +6% as sales space expanded.

We cannot sugarcoat the drag on revenue and profit from the ASBFY sugar division, but I believe there is too much negative focus on the sugar business. It accounts for only 14.2% of total ASBFY sales. Yet, the world is in a sugar detox mode. The meme is cut out sugar, lose weight, feel great, and look years younger. ASBFY sugar revenue was down 17% in the quarter and “entirely the result of significantly lower EU prices… our expectations for sales and profit at AB Sugar, both for this financial year and next, are lower than previously expected.” Weak sugar prices are credited with the share price drop. Fears over tariffs on imports from the UK that might have added to the woes appear to be a non-starter with the Trump/May administrations seemingly settling this matter.

Their Loss Is ASBFY's Gain

Two factors in vis-à-vis sugar prices favoring some strengthening for ASBFY in this sector are, first, other mills around the world are forced to reduce sugar production or are shutting down. Second, ASBFY holds a large share of the beet sugar market and biofuels market. The AB Sugar Company is sophisticated in the science of maximizing yields and mechanization to reduce labor costs, unlike many other sugar growers. It is diversified in its service to sugar using industries using sugar and new product development. For instance, its R&D developed and brought to market

Moisture resistant sugar

Brown sugars

Dry blend mixes that reduce the risk of separation and dust generation in manufacturing processes

Decorative and texture sugars

Icing sugars

Invert syrups popular in chilled and frozen food products, and

600M liters or a 158.5M gallons of ethanol annually, and ethanol consumption in the U.S. domestic market is increasing 4% per year. Output reported in July ’18 grew to a 26-week high. ASBFY ought to explore expanding further into this market.

Primark, the leading revenue (46%) and profit generator (51%) for ASBFY, is cautiously expanding into the U.S. market opening its first store (in Boston) three years ago. Primark now operates nine stores in the U.S. Profits are on the rise as Primark shifts more production from China to Southeast Asia saving on tariffs and production costs. I believe the company is undervalued and shares oversold, because of the over-emphasis on low sugar prices.

Fundamentals & Technicals Tell Me ASBFY is Under Appreciated & Undervalued

My own assessment takes into consideration the fundaments above but also technical information. The P/E ratio of +18 (TTM) is slightly higher than others have in the industry (~16), but ASBFY is more diversified and Primark influences the higher number. The food products sector average P/E is 17.43 consistent with ASBFY, while the ASBFY five-year number is closer to 24.9. The current ratio of Price/Sales is a low 1.22. The company holds an estimated $1.32B in cash with Short-Term Debt a diminutive $$252M. Insiders it appears have been holding shares in the face of the share price slide from the 52-week high of $45.22 through to its current near low $31.64. Though the ASBFY Operating Margin is lower than others in the grocery sector, it is higher than some and has been improving. I think ASBFY is a good BUY and may be a good takeover target for companies operating in an industry flush with M&A activities.

In June ’18 Sherif Samy writing for Seeking Alpha examined the ASBFY numbers in depth and issued a clear BUY recommendation. Concomitantly, an article on The Motley Fool concludes, “there’s a strong case for further gains in (ASBFY’s) share price.” These BUY recommendations were made when shares were selling in the $37 range.

More Than The Sum of Its Parts

ASBFY is a much stronger BUY now that the share price is ~$31.60. It is oversold and undervalued with revenue and earnings steadily increasing. It is neither a flashy nor desultory managed company. It is a good long-term investment for investors looking for a safe harbor. It might also be a takeover target by a food producer that can use the sugar business, agriculture, ingredients, and retail brand name production to its own advantage and spin-off Primark to defray the costs since revenues and profits at Primark make it the star asset of ASBFY.

