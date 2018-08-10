August 10 Natural Gas Weekly: Peak Summer Consumption Has Passed

This report covers the week ending August 10, 2018. Daily data for August 4 to August 9 is estimated. Daily data for August 10 is forecast.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 535 bcf this week (up 2.0% w-o-w and up as much as 12.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive and increased: from +19% to +22% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above 9-year norm since February 24, 2017. The weather conditions have heated up – especially in the Midwest and Northeast parts of the country. We estimate that the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) jumped by now less than 17.0% w-o-w, while total energy demand (measured in total degree-days) was as much as 40% above last year’s level. However, we believe that peak summer consumption has already passed, and while projected TDDs are still expected to remain above the norm, they are declining fast.

Total exports dropped by 8% w-o-w, but mostly due to base effects. According to Marine Traffic data, Sabine Pass and Cove Point together served 4 LNG tankers this week (total natural gas carrying capacity 13.5 bcf), whereas last week they served 6 vessels (total capacity of 21 bcf). In annual terms, total exports were up 22.0%.

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 62 consecutive weeks now. While daily output is up only 4.7% (or 3.7 bcf) since last December, annual growth rate still appears strong due to base effects. Currently, we estimate that dry gas production will average 82.2 bcf/d in August, 82.9 bcf/d in September and 83.4 bcf/d in October. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 90.5 bcf per day for the week ending August 10 (up 11.0% y-o-y and up 2.0% w-o-w). Overall, total supply/demand (SD) balance should be positive at around 100 bcf. The volume is some 8 bcf smaller than a week ago, but 3 bcf above 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

Note that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bearish for natural gas prices, since it is above last year’s level and also above the historical norm. However, the market is forward-looking, and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast, but as we are moving into the shoulder season, other factors start to play an important role – notably, end-of-season storage outlook and winter forecast. At Bluegold Research, we provide a daily (early morning and afternoon) update on the weather forecast as well as a full update on the end-of-season storage outlook. In addition, we publish the latest results of the extended-range ECMWF model (twice per week). Consider singing up, if interested (see the link below).

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 46 bcf, almost exactly in line with our expectations of 47 bcf. Total storage now stands at 2,354 bcf, which is 572 bcf (or 19.55%) below 5-year average for this time of the year. Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 37 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +49 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should expand from -572 bcf (-19.55%) today to -591 bcf (-19.11%) for the week ending August 24.

Trading

It is just remarkable how natural gas market has behaved (or, rather, misbehaved) over the past couple of months. Despite consistently bullish weather projections (in terms of CDDs deviations) and consistently bullish storage level outlook (in terms of EOS projections), the market still allowed the price to fall to $2.700 per MMBtu in mid-July. Later, as the risk of running low on storage before the winter became abundantly clear (not least because of low prices), traders began pushing the price back to $3.000 per MMBtu. It is almost impossible to believe that the market can be so drastically misinformed.

Yet again, as of today, despite record-high production, declining TDDs and CDDs and mild winter outlook, December contract is flirting with $3.100 per MMBtu. Perhaps, we should just stop believing in this market's ability to effectively price in the fundamentals and in its ability to correctly project those fundamentals. This market is destined to swing from one extreme to another, to move from being severely undervalued to being severely overvalued. Currently, we believe that natural gas is approaching the "overvalued" stage - especially in November and December contracts.

