EP Energy Corporation (EPE) CEO Russell Parker on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jordan Strauss - Manager of Investor Relations

Russell Parker - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kyle McCuen - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets, LLC

Joseph Allman - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Nicolaus Corp

Sean Sneeden - Guggenheim Securities, LLC

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group

Gregg Brody - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Joshua Gale - Nomura Securities

Maryana Kushnir - Nomura asset management

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jordan Strauss, Manager of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Jordan Strauss

Thank you, Rocco, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for EP Energy's second quarter 2018 financial and operational results conference call. Hope you got a chance to review the earnings release and supplemental presentation that we published yesterday. Earnings release and presentation are available in the investor section of our website, epenergy.com.

I'd like to remind everyone that on today's call, we will discuss forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to read our full disclosures on forward-looking statements and GAAP reconciliations where you can find at the end of the Company's earnings release and our documents on filed with SEC. These documents are also available on our website.

Joining me on the call this morning are EP Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell Parker; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kyle McCuen.

And with that, I'll turn the call over Russell.

Russell Parker

Thank you, Jordan, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter call. We continue to have near-term successes in the company and really pleased and excited with the progress that we've made over the last nine months. And we're certainly excited about our potential for long-term value growth. As you see from the materials that we published last night, our oil rate is growing, our EBITDA is growing, LOE is continuing to work lower and our G&A is becoming more efficient. So things are certainly moving in the right direction.

We also included a little bit of the materials – a little summary in our Q1 completion activity in the Eagle Ford, this is a real nice improvement we think for our long-term value potential. The reason we included that in the way we did it is to compare all of our Q1 activity in the Eagle Ford to all the prior offsets.

Every single well that we completed in the quarter as a matter of fact is included in that analysis. And what you see from the results is that our capital dollars are actually becoming more efficient. So when we compare all of the wells completed in the quarter, so all of the immediate offsets and compare them not only just on a rate basis [indiscernible] basis, EOR basis, but really a dollar spent to generate economic barrel. We're showing about a 20% improvement compared to our prior results and prior offsets, which is quite exciting. And we'll be happy to talk more about that during the question-and-answer session.

Something also – next, I wanted to address this morning is, as many of you have seen in the notes and certainly from many of the questions that we've been receiving overnight, you will notice that we are taking advantage of our high margins in Eagle Ford and this current time period to accelerate our Eagle Ford activity in the second half of the year. As a matter of fact, we will be completing about twice as many wells in the Eagle Ford and second half of the year as we originally anticipated. And of course, that's because we're receiving quite nice margin in the Eagle Ford, due to the current pricing – current pricing structure.

In addition, we're seeing quite significant improvement as demonstrated by the material and our well results and with all of the changes in the design that we've been making relative to our completion style. So with that, there is a good enough and a short-term impact as well. When you accelerate activity, you're going to have to shut in your –immediately offset wells. So we're going to see a little bit of an impact for that in the second half of the year.

However, we think – we know all of this activity is actually going to benefit us in 2019 and set us of for probably on order about $10 million of incremental EBITDA from the incremental activity has we saw retail activity in to the second half of the year. We are also adding a 3rd EOR pilot. We originally planned for Q for this year. We're encouraged by what we're seeing thus far. So we decided to add a third pilot, so three will operational by the end of this year.

And in addition, we decided to add two more horizontal pilot wells in our Altamont program. So we recently planned for two and now, we'll have four. Those are currently underway and will be completed during the third quarter. So by the end of the year, we'll have a by decent amount of results – early term results on the horizontal wells in the Altamont as well as our EOR pilot. Evesrything we're doing right now on a company is focused on creating low-term value and long-term value growth.

So with that said, we're bringing very problematic in our endeavors. We tried a lot of things. We're now letting all of these experiments take some – we're giving them some time to show their value impact and show the results. And ensure that we say look we see quite a bit of improvement just in the near-term metrics, as I mentioned, our oil rate is growing. It was on a decline. EBITDA is now growing. That's a function of not only oil rate, but oil prices.

Our LOE continues to work lower, which helps on our cash margins and our G&A is becoming more efficient. So all of these things combined with what we're doing operationally out in the field, we think really has the potential to unlock quite a bit of value over the long-term for the company. That's why we're excited to be here. That's why we're engaging in the endeavors we are. That's why we're trying to experiment that we are accelerating, and that's where we see the future growth and the future potential of the company.

So with that early introduction, I'll turn it over to Kyle for a summary of our Q2 financial results. Kyle?

Kyle McCuen

Thanks, Russell, and good morning, everyone. Q2 was a strong quarter for the company as well. We made progress on several fronts. We generated adjusted EBITDAX of $215 million, through significant increase from the last three quarters, and our cash cost continue to trend lower, specifically on LOE and G&A. One thing to note on G&A. We recorded a one-time $2.5 million charge to settle our land on a dispute related to an acquisition of properties we made in 2016. Absent that charge, our G&A would have been approximately $0.30 per barrel lower.

Our debt maturity profile significantly improved. In May, we successfully extended our reserve-based loan facility to November 2021. And the refinancing is significantly cleared. Our runway allowing us valuable time to execute on our new projects and evaluate A&D options to improve our financial position. Liquidity grew over first quarter. We ended the quarter with over $700 million of available liquidity, which includes a completely undrawn RBL and approximately a $100 million of cash on our balance sheet. I think it sets us up well for the second half of the year, where we expect EBITDAX at current prices to cover capital and interest, excluding working capital and timing of cash capital.

Now this is a significant improvement over the second half of last year, where we were negative by over $100 million on the same measure. Also, we've taken steps to enhance our 2019 oil price protection. Since our last call, we layered in another approximately 3 million barrels of 3-way collars with a four price of approximately $60 in the ceiling of $70 WTI. These hedges now protect over 50% of our 2019 oil production, using the midpoint of our 2018 oil production estimate, while retaining attractive upside exposure.

You will also note in our slide deck, we layered in 1 million barrels of 2019 mid-cush swaps and WTI minus 650, and we will continue to monitor markets to layer – potentially layer in more price protection on this front. I would note, for 2018, our Permian realized oil price is close to 100% of WTI, given our mid-cush hedges.

As a final note, you may have seen from the recent Form-4 filings, Seabed Veil Investment has reported selling a portion of its shares previously registered back in 2017. Seabed Veil is one of the co-investors that reports holdings under Apollo for SEC purposes. However, Seabed makes investment decisions independent of Apollo and does not have board apartment rights or otherwise receive nonpublic information about the company. I would note these sales have increased our public float and our sponsors that include Apollo, Riverstone, Access and KNOC all continue to hold our shares.

With that, that finishes our prepared comments. And we are now ready to take questions. So I’ll turn it over to you operator.

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And today’s first question comes from Scott Hanold of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Scott Hanold

Thanks. Good morning.

Russell Parker

Good morning.

Scott Hanold

Could you talk about the, I guess, new strategy in the Eagle Ford, looks like you're doing some pretty long laterals. You're expanding the EOR process out there. Can you sort of – you kind of highlighted that there is some short-term issues with obviously production being lower, but probably some long-term gains. Can you give us a sense of what this could do to enhance 2019 and beyond?

Russell Parker

Absolutely. And you are right. Two things I should reiterate here. One, we're adding EOR pilots and because of the way that we're actually engaging in this process or actually finding that our pilots are impacting more wells, which is a good thing for the long-term because we think with the same amount of capital, we'll be able to cause that uplift on a larger piece of acreage, which is good. The short-term impact, however, I means you have to shut in more wells to help build up that reservoir pressure. So it does have a near-term impact on rate, but we think it's going to have a very positive.

We now have a very positive long-term impact on value creation because these pilots should be able to impact a larger portion of the reservoir than what we had originally anticipated. And then on the same front in terms of drilling longer wells and in terms of well spacing, completion designs and really just making our capital more efficient. So thus far we have experimented with a wide range of pound per cluster. Completion style, we are watching all of these wells to see how they improve. We tailor that pound per cluster pad by pad.

So really we're trying to design our capital to most optimally develop not just well by well or even pad by pad, but in entire lease. So what that means is that we don't just look at a constant well spacing across the field or constant completion design across the field. And what that does for you that ends up making your capital more efficient. As a matter of fact, I'll point to a couple of the slides that were in the materials from last night. In there, you see two groups of wells. One group is our increased completion design, so in that group of wells, we actually had more pounds per foot and more pounds per cluster then the offset well.

So the new wells are actually performing better than the offset wells as you can see. But the more important note is that economically the new wells are performing better. So if you look at EOR per dollar spend or F&D rather and rate of return, we see an improvement. And we showed that graphically. We actually took the June economic BOEs divided it by the dollars spent per well and that where you can get a quick gauge as to whether or not your dollars are actually becoming more efficient.

And then on the next slide, we actually showed a group of wells and that are also completed in the quarter in which we actually drop the pounds for foot, but increase the pounds for cluster. So these are actually cheaper well, they're less expensive wells and they're performing pretty much in line with their immediate offsets, and the key is knowing how those wells were completed and how much money is spent. Because really what matters is not BOE not necessarily rate, not necessarily [indiscernible] in a certain time period.

What really matters is how much money did you spend to generate that economic barrel, right. That's what really matters. And so that's what we're really comparing and this is how we judge all of our projects as well. So here on this group of wells, as you can see the well performance is similar, but the well performance relative to the dollar spent is about 20% better – actually little bit more than 20% better on this group of wells. So what does that means? I'll speak to this part of the equation just to completion design. What that means is that our capital is becoming more efficient.

The impact this will have is to continue to work down the amount of maintenance capital that we need in order to hold rates flat. So we think we've done a good job in the first part of this year building our rate back up to say that 46,000 to 47,000 barrel a day range, which is where the company was at the beginning of 2017. Now the goal is to try to make our capital as efficient as possible to see how we can maintain our rate in this range, while spending fewer and fewer dollars. And so the primary focus is certainly completion design.

Next focus is going to be on longer lateral, so I’ll touch on that for a second. And of course for the real long-term, is EOR. We think that is probably our best opportunity to have very efficient capital for the long-term, but it is – we're in the early stages – very early stages of that project. You'd also ask Scott about longer laterals. So there's a large portion of our field that makes quite a bit of operational sense to develop with one quarter of 15,000 foot wells instead of two quarters of 7,500 foot wells and there's an obvious cost savings that comes from that. So your F&D should reduce.

Now before you develop plants like that, we think it's very prudent to, one, make sure we understand and have optimize our completion designs for that particular rocks or actually – do we actually took a core in that area earlier this year and we're analyzing it now to make sure we can tailor in our completion designs. In addition, you want to make sure that your wells function operationally as they should.

And some folks have seen some degradation in terms of EOR per foot as wells become longer. If the entire lateral is not landed directly or is not all communicating back into the wellbore then you can experience those issues. And so that's why we felt that important to go ahead and start trying a couple of different techniques on our longer laterals, get a couple of them down, which drilled record well for this quarter for us in the Eagle Ford.

And we want to make sure that these wells are going to perform up to our standards before we jump into that development, but for the long-term, this could have a very significant impact on the company. Because as I said, we got – in terms of the amount of acres we got to develop with potential 15,000 foot laterals, it could be quite expensive. So all three of these projects that we're working in the same direction. The whole idea here is to make sure our capital is efficient as possible, and what that's going to do is continue to drop our maintenance capital down.

Prior periods, I think it's been closer to maybe $600 million right now we're working it down, I would say, through maintenance capital just drilling and completion and production equipment is only going to be in that probably for $475 million to $500 million and with all of these projects that we're working on especially with EOR, the goal of course, is it continue to work that number down, down, down assets that we're able to maintain our EBITDA and actually throw off more free cash flow after CapEx. So long-winded answer but hopefully that tells you what you needed that, Scott.

Scott Hanold

Yes. And I guess is just one component the just a little bit more color I mean EOR our project seems like this is something that can take a little bit of time, some of the development patterns in the longer laterals maybe something we could start seeing the benefit of 2019, again from our seats. You’d certainly on the 2018 numbers productions a little bit softer, CapEx a little bit higher, but theory, what will this do to 2019 should we expect better efficiency in 2019 based on what you are doing here in the back half of 2018. If you can quantify that I'm trying to avoid force you to try to give us 2019 guidance. But can you just give us a little bit of color there?

Russell Parker

That's right. Yes, we're not ready to do for to guide for 2019, but all of these decisions are done are made in the guides exactly what you said there Scott. And certainly from a timing standpoint, EOR is going to have a very smaller impact on 2019 that's really a much longer term project to have an impact that scale. The completion designs and the longer laterals will have a much larger impact on 2019 and so probably the best way I could say – the best way to phrase it rather than trying to give guidance.

Is the goal of all this and the target of all this and it's a little bit of incremental CapEx right, probably about $225 million, but we feel like developing the field this way in filling as quickly as we can to our offsets so basically moving the long, making sure that we're optimizing our completion design. We should end up shaving off you know ideally our goal is $50 plus million dollars of maintenance capital. So that's probably the best way I could guide you.

Now in terms of what happens in 2019 of course what they're looking at prevailing prices and see what happens their inventory, what acquisitions and divestures that you make in order to actually set a 2019 budget? But if you were to take the exact properties that we have today and without thinking about the accelerate or decelerated. The goal of all of this work and the changes that we’re making we feel is going to help us drive that maintenance capital number down per year on that order $50 million.

Scott Hanold

Okay. That's definitely helpful. And as a follow up question you know you all have initiated the 30 EOR project, you're drilling a second. Or two more horizontal wells in the in the Altamont. It seems like it I would have expected that to be delayed a little bit until you got some result there or is there something you saw in the horizontal Altamont before completing it in with some of the initial date in the EOR project to give you confidence that boy you know this is the right thing to do and in we need to you know go forward with this?

Russell Parker

Absolutely. So I'll think about the horizontal well at Altamont. As we dug through the geology and looked through all the activity in the and look at our rock compared that to what has been going on, we found that we really wanted to test two benches and we wanted to test them with two different completion designs. So already try to understand what's within the possible of finding and development rate return there. Because we see what other operators have done, in terms of completion styles, we have some other ideas that we like to try. But of course, we needed to normalize that result. So that's why we added two more wells into the project for this year.

On the EOR, yes, we are encouraged by what we see think we are able to impact a large portion of our reservoir, a larger portion of our reservoir then what we originally anticipated with our first pilot. And so we’re encouraged by that, we are going to add the third pilot. And this is a small portion of our capital budget, but it’s a meaningful portion we think. And you are right, in terms of calling it on the uplift and on the actual economics – we very much in the early earnings we are in the top of the first inning, so we don't know the score yet. But we certainly are encouraged by what we see and so we felt encouraged by that and want to expand the project.

Basically now what we're going to do is try to cover our entire acreage position to understand the impact as you change your fluid types and as the pressure in the reservoir changes and that will have really not much of an impact on 2019, but that's the impact for 2020 and the years beyond. The sooner we can get that process started and the sooner we can learn about that the larger impact we can have – the quicker – more quickly we can accelerate that impact for the company.

Scott Hanold

All right. Appreciate that. Thank you.

Russell Parker

Thank you, Scott.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Joe Allman of Baird. Please go ahead.

Joseph Allman

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Just a few questions here. So first, Kyle in terms of the financial plan, I know there are a lot of moving pieces here, but I think the next debt maturity that’s a size is May 2020. So what are your thoughts on how you handle that?

Kyle McCuen

Hey Joe. Yes, we've got multiple options I think available to us to address that maturity. The options include using proceeds from a potential asset sale, potentially financing or – if needed we can use cash on hand liquidity. I think the key thing for us is we've got time, yes it's two years away. Probably we’ll obviously deal with that some time before it's maturity, but that really gives us time to implement these new projects and improve the financial position of the company such that it could lower the cost of using the few of those options.

Joseph Allman

Gotcha. Very helpful. And then Russell, in terms of the portfolio composition, I know you've done a lot of testing so far, it still pretty much in the middle of the year. Any conclusions about where you think that portfolio composition will reside over time?

Russell Parker

Well, you're right. It is still early. I think we are – I know we're very encouraged by what we've seen early on in the Eagle Ford and so we're accelerating our activity into that. We've tried some new things in the Permian as well, but as you can see from the materials here, we're pretty conservative before we like to call it and say here's what we think we're doing economically from F&D rate of return standpoint in terms of how – just how successful the wells are. So we need a little bit more time with that. It'll be the end of the year before we know more about the horizontal potential at least even one portion of our field in the Altamont.

So what we're focused on right now is where we can physically grow the barrels and we have very solid results that make sense for today. That doesn't mean that we won't change that capital allocation going forward, but based on early results that's what makes sense and so that is why we're accelerating activity for now at least into the Eagle Ford. In terms of the – you may have been – you referring more to the A&D market.

Joseph Allman

Yes. I mean right now you've got three assets and you've got – you had a lot of debt, so you got to kind of figure out what to do, and so I'm thinking about both actually.

Russell Parker

Okay. All right. Yes, we are very active in that space looking for certainly things that are accretive to bolt-on. Now in terms of the divestiture process, we have made one small divestiture in the last nine months. We don't have anything actively marketed right now. Certainly we do have a lot of debt, and I've mentioned this before. Surprisingly even though I say it publicly, people don't just walk into my office with large checkbooks. If somebody is very interested in something we have, of course, we're going to entertain their idea and it's accretive to us.

And we are exploring a number of different kind of structural options as well to help improve our debt metrics with time certainly making the capital more efficient, dropping the LOE that all helps. But we're all very aware. Even though we are on the path and continue to increase our debt-to-EBITDA, we're laser focused that we need to do that really at even faster pace. And so that's a major focus of the company. We are very active in that space. Have nothing to transact or really speak about as of yet. But certainly – absolutely to your point, we have a lot of inventory, we have a lot of great rock. I can't anticipate that with our capital structure this will be our footprint forever and that's probably the best way I can say that.

Joseph Allman

Yes, that’s helpful. And then in terms of the Permian after you finished 3Q completions I think you're basically shutting down that program. My assumption would be that the first part of 2019 there would be little or no activity in the Permian as well especially because you've got your bases hedges are not quite as good in 2019 or 2018 is that fair assumption that the first part of 2019 probably very little were no activity in the Permian?

Russell Parker

I don't know if – I wouldn't say no activity and we're actually working on we've got our base production hedges. The incremental is going to grow their production quickly just like anybody else in the Permian you'd be dealing with spot bases, which could be painful. We are working on improving that position for the long-term and we think there's obviously some structural things that are happening in the basin reservoir that will help to improve that as well.

So and then also I want to see how our new completions in the Permian perform so I'm not really sure to call it yet, Joe, that I would say that that there would be no activity. There maybe less activity than the Eagle Ford but will just have to part of that just scope and scale. But will I think closer to Q1 will certainly have more certainty on that.

Joseph Allman

Okay. That’s helpful. I guess on the Permian testing in sounds if you don't really have any conclusions about any of the new concepts you tested in the Permian so far this year.

Russell Parker

No conclusions yet, the wells are just now some of them – just now becoming online and like we demonstrated air you'll never see us quarter 24-hour IP. We really don't even like to hang our hats IP 30s we really like to get well at least 90 days or more if we can performance before we start to talk about results.

Joseph Allman

Okay. That’s helpful. And lastly, on the Eagle Ford, the Slide 10 and 11. My conclusion is that just I look at the slides; the increase completion design is better than the decrease completion design even on Boe per dollar spent basis. And are you trying to say that even if you decrease the completion design, those wells are cheaper so if you could just drill cheaper wells, but you're still getting an uplift in terms of Boe per dollar spent. Is that kind of one of the messages you're giving here?

Russell Parker

Well, it’s really that we don’t take one size fits-all. We think that you have to engineer each pattern and look at each situation. And in some instances, depending upon where the wells are land at that particular zone and how that's space a smaller or larger completion design may be more capitally efficient. And so that's really what it comes down to, ultimately, you want to spend a little – a few dollars if you can to maximize the recovery on our entire lives right.

So in some cases, depending upon – and part of it depends upon how the prior wells have been drilled. And how they are spaced to work with that. So the key there is just looking at what is the situation and how do I optimize my remaining dollars to get the best economic recovery for the dollar spent.

But part of what we wanted to point out on the wells with the smaller completion design is someone would say just go to public data and pulled the well results, you might look at that and say okay well they managed to match the offset well results. And that’s true when you look at just a rate. What's really have to consider is how much you spent to match the offset well results. Right and we really think at the end of the day right that’s what matters, how many dollars did you spend to get how many dollars back and that's the most important thing.

Joseph Allman

Got it. Okay very helpful. Thank you.

Russell Parker

Thanks Joe.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Derrick Whitfield of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Derrick Whitfield

Thanks. Good morning, all.

Russell Parker

Good morning.

Kyle McCuen

Good morning, Derrick.

Derrick Whitfield

With regard to your second half guidance could you help us better shape Q3 and Q4 production estimates? Specifically with well guidance, there is 5% down in Q3 and 5% up in Q4 seem reasonable based on the timing of your activities?

Kyle McCuen

Definitely Q4 is going to be towards the higher side of the guidance and probably Q3 is going to towards the lower side. So we have a little bit flat and then to building into a ramp towards the end of the year.

Derrick Whitfield

Got it. Very helpful. And then Russ going back to your comments on the Eagle Ford. What are your pre-deal expectations for the 15000 foot laterals? Are you specifically expecting with two times lateral you get 1.7 time – 5 times EOR at 1.5 times the cost?

Kyle McCuen

So right now we have not on our inventory wells. We really haven't seen much degradation at all in terms of EOR per foot over the lateral as a lateral growth gets longer or becomes longer now and some base and you will see that and certainly if you have operational problems you'll see that. Our goal is to make sure that that doesn't happen and that again that really is involves and how the well is landed. How it's completed and making sure that the entire thing – the entire laterals communicating to you.

So we haven't seen that kind of impact. But in terms of the cost savings, the way I would phrase it to you is, say if you move to 15,000 foot wells from 7,500 foot wells, we believe we're going to touch the same amount rock, we're going to ultimately recover the same amount of reserves, but you're going to save at least honestly about 12% to 15% out of the total cost structure because of the corridor development the production equipment that you have to put in there just the extra surface casing so on and so forth and at least on that order of magnitude to develop the same amount of reserve.

So if we think back to even positive show here, what that's doing is just allowing us to develop more economic BOEs right for that dollar spent. It just makes our capital that much more efficient, which helps us get our capital, our maintenance capital down and ultimately grow long-term value for the company. But now the key is making sure that operationally everything goes smoothly. That’s the key, right. And so that's why we're doing a couple of wells this year to make sure that our thesis on how to do that accurately works and works well and we're going to justify those results against their immediate offset and then build the plants for the long-term.

Derrick Whitfield

Makes sense. And then lastly from a stand on the Eagle Ford, the read through in your decision to add an incremental EOR pilot is clearly positive. Can you comment if appropriate on what percentage of your position you could derisk following the three pilots?

Russell Parker

The Plan is actually to derisk pretty much all of it. We are going to cover basically from our oil is standard to or gas is standard and to determine the impact as you change fluid type and pressure.

Derrick Whitfield

Very helpful. Thanks for taking my questions.

Russell Parker

You bet.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Sean Sneeden of Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Sean Sneeden

Thank you for taking the questions. Maybe just first, could you just Russell bridge us on the prior production guidance, you kind of outlined the 500 on the sliding scale. Is the balance all just shut in kind of temporarily or how should we think about that?

Russell Parker

That's exactly right. So again, we're taking advantage of the margins in the basin. We've got a DrillCo and Eagle Ford as well, so we're taking advantage of reduced economics that come to the operator with that. And now what that means though is that when you double your completion activity, you have to make a choice right, you have to decide completely well doc in space and set up a problem for the long-term or do I use that incremental capital to try and fill in all of my active leases as much as possible right, which means I'm going to offset our recently completed wells which means you have a shut in period for those offset wells. We found there's two methods to really – three methods I’d say, so really making sure that you develop all the rock appropriately and mitigate frac interference.

The first and foremost is to complete the infill wells as close in time as you can to the parent. That's the most important thing. Next we have a process to both shut in and then pump in and hold pressure on the offset wells, while we're completing the new wells and we've found that, with that we were able to mitigate pretty much any damage. As a matter of fact, our infill wells in the first quarter are outperforming their offset parent well. So we're pretty pleased to see that. But what it does mean in order to really mitigate that damage and do the best thing for your dollar spent over the long-term and the best thing to make sure that you are recovering the most amount of how to come camper well.

You really want to do that as near-term as possible, which means you have to take a short-term impact by shutting in that offset well. Certainly if we just drill wells out in space, we could have a lot more near-term production, and possibly if they were short spend and less capital. However, we would be setting ourselves out for a very rough 2019 because the longer you wait between their parent well and your child well and you infill well, the more likely it is that you're infill well will not develop new reserves because you've created a pressure sink at that parent well and you end up retreating the same rock. So that's why it's important to do that.

So you're right. The change in the production guidance, you have to kind of walk yourself through the entire decision making processes. Okay, we want to let our new wells and the Permian certainly have some time to take some impact. The margins are great on the incremental barrel and Eagle Ford, we have a DrillCo that we can utilize there less accelerated activity. Then you have two choices to how you accelerate activity, drill wells and space or infill your recent offset. And we feel like the best thing to do for the long-term is to infill the recent offset.

However, that does mean we're going to have a near-term impact on production, and so that's really the cross over there. We do have little bit of an impact on royalty and then, of course, there is also a little bit of near-term impact from EOR because in order to gauge that project we are shutting in the wells and ball such that reservoir can build pressure around the wellbore.

Sean Sneeden

Got it. That make sense. And just put some numbers around it like a quick math kind of suggest around maybe 2,000 day or something at the midpoint. Is that kind of how we should think about shut-ins? And should we think about those volumes sounds like returning in 2019 and beyond once the completion finish up?

Russell Parker

I think your math skills are just fine.

Sean Sneeden

Perfect. I appreciate that. And then just two quick ones for Kyle. I appreciate your - the commentary on the free cash flow in the trial in the second half is that the goal or target really kind of going forward that you're trying to manage like at least on EBITDA to you know kind of interest plus CapEx. Is that how you guys are kind of thinking about it?

Kyle McCuen

And I mean certainly that that's been a stated goal that we've that we've shared on past calls. Cash flow neutral - getting the cash flow neutrality, we were getting the benefit of our capital program being from front half weighted in 2018. So that's given us - that's given us our profile to be more cash – EBITDAX to cover our interest in our capital. And I think going forward I would say our goal would be to kind of have the same kind of – kind of have the same free cash flow, neutral profile.

Now I think the debate will come where we spend capital above our maintenance capital level, we will have to wait and merits unlock value for example, driven more eagle or pilots or horizontals and the how does that compete versus paying down dept or adding liquidity. So we will continue to look at capital trough lines. And I think that kind of what you see in 2018 as well. I think we have been very judicious about our capital for this year. And yes we are increasing capital versus our previous guidance that’s all through the purposes of unlocking value.

Sean Sneeden

Got it. That’s helpful.

Russell Parker

And let me tack on to – Kyle take two. Again the technical work that were doing this is all under the guides for actually helping to reduce that maintenance capital such that you’re right. We can make that – the going forward you can maintain rate cover all of your expenses potentially even through off some cash flow, it is just a question of if we want to accelerate what's the impact of the company of accelerating capital beyond that point.

Sean Sneeden

That make sense. And then Kyle look like you guys repurchase on the unsecured, I guess, specifically some of the $22 to $23. What was the driver there, can you just remind us on your ability to deep more of the market is purchases.

Kyle McCuen

Sure. Yes, so early in the second quarter we didn't conduct some of the market debt repurchases. I think they were in my view done an attractive prices. We repurchased about 20 million of debt for roughly $10 million of cash so about $0.50 per dollar. And so since that time our prices on our debt have traded significantly higher making that less attractive options versus investing in the drill bit. But we will continue to look at that as an option going forward, should those prices become attractive again.

Now in terms of flexibility to conduct the open market repurchases we certainly have, we’ve got baskets in our various category mix that allow us to conduct those repurchase and this various Sean by [indiscernible] rather than get into the minister of the basket for each contract say, it's well north of what we did in the second quarter.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. That’s fair enough. And just one last one for me. Can you just remind us are the Altamont horizontals included within guidance at all or is that really not been factored in?

Russell Parker

They are, but they don't have a rate impact except for just the tail of the year. So for the entire year and even to the second half it doesn't have a very large impact. And we have a pretty conservative forecast on those right now honestly because we were – we've seen what other operators have done, but for some of those operators they've had marketing issues. And so they haven't made able to produce their wells full stream. Certainly there are marketing constraints for some folks day to day in the basin, so we have a pretty conservative forecast and they end up making a pretty small impact even to our current Q4.

Sean Sneeden

Got it. That's very helpful. Thank you very much.

Kyle McCuen

Thanks Sean.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Gail Nicholson of KLR Group. Please go ahead.

Gail Nicholson

Good morning. Just quickly, in regards to this sliding royalty agreement with that University Land, has there been any discussion impairment regards to the widening of the basin maybe osculating that agreement maybe in 2019 not to be linked to WTI, but be linked WTI less basis or just as curious if you guys had those discussions?

Russell Parker

So hard to comment because we're actually in the middle of discussions around a number of things. But that concept you mention is does not fall on deaf ears, maybe I'll say it that way. But we're actively working that.

Gail Nicholson

Okay, perfect. And then turning to the Altamont, what are the cost for the horizontals and then are those horizontal wells that are being added, are those falling under your JV agreement with Tesoro? Or those 100% EPE wells?

Russell Parker

So they are JV wells and in terms of the cost per well, right now we think they're all going to come in probably just a little bit north of $10 million. We think there's a lot of things that we can do long-term to actually drop that cost structure down, but as it happens in any program like this when you started out usually are kind of in a high cost period, while you're testing and trying things and then you figure out. What you don't need to do and what you can do to continue to optimize and improve those dollars spend.

Matter of fact I mentioned earlier, we had two different zones that we like geologically and we have two different completion techniques and so that one of the reason we added two more wells is that we think if we are correct and our thesis about the completion techniques, we could actually hopefully achieve great results or similar results, but significantly reduced the cost of the well.

Gail Nicholson

Great. Thank you.

Russell Parker

Those are 10,000 foot laterals by the way, I should mention.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Gregg Brody of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Gregg Brody

Good morning, guys. Just two questions for you. The first one, I notice you made a small acquisition after the quarter was over, is there any protection associated with that and is there net acreage count we can add?

Russell Parker

So that was an incremental piece of the acquisition we made from Creso earlier this year, so it’s just a little bit of extra interest and some of those same leases. The production that came with it is pretty small, in fact, I think on the order about 150 to 160 net well today.

Gregg Brody

And then is there a net acres number when you factor in the working interest, what you can think about?

Russell Parker

It’s going to be right on the order of about 2,600 net acres.

Gregg Brody

Right. And then just last one on – Sean cover a lot of the credit questions, but just one. I recognized you’ve lot of optionality to address the net interest rate in 2020. I'm just trying to understand what’s your flexibility for additional [indiscernible] just your view of that today?

Kyle McCuen

Yes. I think there is – within the few of the more senior secured trances, we've got a credit facility basket that today is $2.5 billion roughly including the $1.25 billion. So the simple way to think about it is what are all the – what are all the trances that are – or senior to 1.25. So if you just run through the quick math, we've got [indiscernible], 2024 we’ve got a $630 million RBL first-lien and then we got a $1 billion. So you get rough math roughly $370 million to exact of kind of incremental senior link capacity.

Gregg Brody

And then just one more you mentioned something about structural considerations or structural ways your debt, what does that mean?

Kyle McCuen

I think Russell is referring to the structural consideration in the Permian as it relates to infrastructure. I don't think I said anything in regards to structural modifications as it relates to our…

Russell Parker

Yes, let me clarify I made, by structural I made potential JVs, development JVs those kinds of structures.

Gregg Brody

You've been talking about those in the past? All right, that’s it for me guys.

Russell Parker

Just to clarify Gregg that was actually over 3000 net acres that came along with…

Gregg Brody

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Joshua Gale, Nomura Securities. Please go ahead.

Joshua Gale

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I guess you know Sean and Gregg have asked some of these questions already, but I just wanted to get a little more clarity on the impact of shut-ins on the second half in the Eagle Ford it sounds like this kind of queue sources the EOR expansion and the horizontal development and I think you’d have estimates you said 2000 barrels a day impact and total just wanted to clarify that would barrels or BOEs?

Russell Parker

Net barrels per day.

Joshua Gale

Okay. And I don’t know if you have the figures handy, but in the 10-K disclose in the Eagle Ford 31 gross wells in progress at year-end 2017. I was wondering if just kind of the way to ask the question without getting into commentary in 2019. Can you give us an estimate of 2018 year-end docs and then what that number was in the original budget?

Kyle McCuen

So we should probably come in gross docs beyond the order of 15 to 20 depending upon just how many wells are actually in completion sale over the end of the year at December 31. So that will be slight reduction in documentary over the year.

Joshua Gale

Okay. And then, sort of, I just want to ask about one particular area, yes, I notice that there are three wells being develop on the lease, I think 98, 99 and 102 that require probably three shut-ins a 100, 101 and 106 and would guess five well in that particular area that you brought on recently probably on the highest in your field today in terms of single well. So is that something that was new as part of the revised activity?

Russell Parker

Joshua, you do great research.

Joshua Gale

Thanks.

Russell Parker

I’ll answer your question that way.

Joshua Gale

Appreciated. The last one I just want to go back some of your earlier commentary on trying to keep the maintenance capital down and stay sort of flat at the oil rate that you are going to be existing 2018. What kind of pricing environment or cost environment would you need to seed to have sort of more aspiration to grow from that number.

Russell Parker

Well, I think it’s not just only a question of costs, but then as a question of A&D activity, what ultimately happens with your inventory because and certainly running those models where we look at. Okay what happens if you increased activity 50% to 100% drop it by 50% and so then there does become a question of being able to balance, near-term cash flow growth against the long-term depilation of the inventory.

So I think we have to keep in mind and consideration and we are very active in the A&D size but what actually transacts and occurs in that space. So as really weighing those two things against one another. Okay look if we are in a price environment or seeing great rates of return and we can great cash flow forward. That something that is defiantly we are considering, say, once you certainly in the 65 and up price arena, especially with where we are in the margin in that basin and then we just have to weigh that against our long-term inventory.

That's also though why we are engaging in some other projects like the new zones of the Permian, the horizontal, the Altamont, EOR and the Eagle Ford and if fact that actually helps us to build inventory, but we need to understand and know the impact of that sooner rather than later, which is why we're engaging in all of this activity. But ultimately you're right, it gets down to – the goal is to drive that maintenance capital lower such that at current rates, we can actually end up being free cash flow neutral to positive and then it just becomes an acceleration decision.

Do we decide to accelerate that capital to bring forward some near-term cash flow and debt metrics and then utilize one of the other projects that we're working on to continue to deploy capital for the long-term? So we're not ready to make those decisions yet. We're doing everything to set ourselves up to make those decisions wisely and prudently.

Joshua Gale

All right. Thank you. That’s it for me.

Operator

And our next question comes from [indiscernible] of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning and thanks for squeezing me in here. You mentioned – I just to make sure we heard properly that you mentioned maintenance CapEx went from $600 million to $450 million to $500 million and the reason I just to confirm is because I thought on the Q4 call it was kind of $450 million to $500 million going down to the low 4s. So just trying to get a sense of that change because we're talking about maintenance on a higher production base compared to what was discussed on the Q4 call or something else?

Kyle McCuen

So when I refer to the $600 million, I'm speaking to the prior periods, so actually looking back to prior years when – on prior calls I mentioned that we thought we could get the CapEx or the current kind of burn rate for maintenance capital say at our current oil rate would be on the order of about $500 million. Right now with the changes that we're making and it's some of the things that we're doing. I think we have a line of sites to try and work that even further down another $50 million. So maybe there's just a bit of confusion there, but I’ll clarify it that way.

Unidentified Analyst

That's actually super helpful. Thank you. And then I know that you've discussed using the A&D market as a lever to improve leverage and the balance sheet overall, can you just update us on how you're thinking about the A&D market particularly as we see in the large BHP package transact and maybe – also how you're thinking about. I guess you discussed already a fair amount on the balance sheet leverage reduction, but it's a focus maybe going forward as EBITDA growth, debt reduction or the A&D market or something else?

Russell Parker

You bet. So I mean certainly it's an interesting time, you have some interesting players and you also have some acres that – now some acres being actively developed, some acres does not being actively developed. We're working everything from the small 1,000 or even smaller acre tracks all the way to multi-billion dollar deals to see what – and pricing at a place like that could be accretive for us. Again, I don't have a deal that I can comment on just yet, we are very actively working on several different fronts on both sides of the equation now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Obviously multi-billion dollar deal would be transformational, but even maybe something that large or something let's say smaller than multi-billion, but larger than 1,000 acres. How do you think about – what's the thought process around financing that?

Russell Parker

So say if it's in the $100 million to $250 million size or possibly even bigger and all the call time I’m hearing here too. That's something that we typically would plan on doing on balance sheet. Once you get closer to a $1 billion then we might look at an acquisition model unless we are able to also time that with disposition of property at the same time. That's an ideal scenario for us.

That's a really challenging scenario that means you have to work on a lot of ideas all at once, which all of the folks that are working on those projects will tell you that's [indiscernible], but absolutely I mean the ultimate goal is to basically bring in acreage where we think we make our capital more efficient right, while kind of rightsizing the inventory for the balance sheet. Like I said we're very actively working on both of those fronts. To get your question on how you would do it. Call time in here too, but deals I’d say $500 million on balance sheet. Once they get over that, we would have to look at some sort of creative structure to make it happen.

Kyle McCuen

Yes, I’d agree with everything Russell laid out there I mean, the ideal situation is just what we did - what Russell mentioned back in January and February, where you sell inventory that we won't get to for a number of years, long period of time with really no cash flows prescribed to it. I think we sold that roughly 15 times debt to EBITDAX and we use those proceeds to reload or increase our economic inventory, capital-efficient inventory in the Eagle Ford.

But those things are difficult the time exactly. But that’s always kind of at the top of the list of how we would like to fund the acquisition going forward. And certainly if it’s above, we’ve got some capacity, we have RBL and senior link capacity if needed to fund an acquisition of size, $500 million, but going North of that, I agree with Russell's comment, we probably do something on the creative side of things and could be that acquisition code type structure.

So important thing to note though is, I think, for us to be successful, we're looking at all the options that run the game. Because like Russell said, we have to be active in the market continuously and see what opportunity is attractive and seeing that the company can close on those transactions and those opportunities.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Super. Helpful. Thank you very much.

Kyle McCuen

All right. Thanks Jacob.

Operator

And our final question today comes from Maryana Kushnir of Nomura Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Maryana Kushnir

Hi, I wanted to clarify one thing about the guidance, obviously you discuss the impact of shutting in walls. I was just curious if you drilling long laterals and switching to the long laterals with that shift also impact the production just basically due to the longer cycle. That’s the first clarification that I have?

Russell Parker

The issue that we are dealing with now we are trying to honestly minimize that impact for the long-term and the way were minimizing that impact actually to fill in as much as we can right now today. All of our leases that are not actually completely filled in. Where we have the most opportunity to drill 15,000 foot laterals for the most part that acreage is actually out in space. And so I anticipate we anticipate that for the longer term that income tax is actually going to be muted and will not be drastic.

Maryana Kushnir

Okay. All right. My question was more about the longer cycle of drilling long laterals versus short laterals rather than, in addition to the shutting in production.

Russell Parker

Certainly the long laterals do you have a longer cycle time, mostly on the compilation phase, drilling time does that piece of it is well. But the compilation also add to that cycle time. But if you are – few things we does that cycle time we still believe we achieved a lower F&D and higher ultimate rate return. But development in the field with is long laterals as our practical to before you lose or getting to point of dimension in terms, in terms of recovery per dollar.

But then on your relative to your shutting question yes if we had long laterals offsetting, short wells there production that would cause bigger impact. But what we done with our drilling schedule as we accelerated activity are trying to take as much of that hit early term, near term and get it out of the way and then effectively as much as practical you can do this 100% of the time. If you will more than line in 2019 and beyond.

Maryana Kushnir

Okay. Understand. And then regarding the comment about trying to say about $50 million of the maintenance capital I just wanted to clarify the 475 to 500 million that you are stating before that’s the level of maintenance capital you see in the business did I get the right?

Russell Parker

So yes, currently we see it probably around 500, however with all of the changes that were making we see line of sight to get that down in 2019 to 450 or hopefully than lower.

Maryana Kushnir

Okay. Thank you.

