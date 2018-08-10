Energy Recap: Corporate Renewable Energy Procurement Reaches New Heights

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, the Business Renewables Center announced that "corporate renewable energy procurement reached a new record in 2018, with 3.57 gigawatts of clean energy projects announced this year to date in the U.S. This number exceeds both the 3.12 gigawatts record set in 2015, the highest previous year, and the 2.89 gigawatts contracted for in 2017."

As might be expected, many of the big-name tech companies - including Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL) - contributed to the record high for 2018. And Facebook's (FB) announcement back in July that it would pay for the construction of six large solar projects to offset power use at its Prineville campus also played a big part. These projects will generate 437 megawatts of power, which is a serious amount of electricity.

Check out this recent interview with Kevin Haley, a program manager at the Business Renewables Center, for more insights.

So, what are your thoughts on this news about corporate renewable energy procurement reaching a new high in 2018?

