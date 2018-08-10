NextEra Energy: An Undervalued Tech Company (In Disguise)

The thesis of this article is that NEE is best viewed as a high-tech, knowledge-based company with strong, high ROIC secular growth characteristics.

The biggest contributor to its sustained growth and high current P/E has been its early effort in renewable energy production.

The growth has come partly from its determination to improve, then expand, its Florida operations.

Introduction to NextEra Energy (NEE)

In 2000, Florida Power & Light, or FPL (then the stock symbol) was a mid-sized electric utility. Now, the holding company, NEE, of which it is for now the principal subsidiary is the world's largest utility company by market cap, and is more than a utility. On the simplest level, it comprises two entities.

First, we have FPL, which as of last month includes delivery of natural gas to some parts of Florida, as part of the deal with Southern Company (SO) announced several months ago. FPL is likely to get larger when, in H1 next year, it completes its purchase of additional Florida electricity production and delivery assets from SO.

I anticipate FPL growing both organically and via acquisition. Florida has been projected to increase its population by 2% a year for the next 20 years, and I believe that a disproportionate amount of that growth will occur in FPL's areas even without more acquisitions or partnering deals (which I fully expect).

Second, through NEE's subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, or NEER, NEE is the world's largest producer of renewable energy. Its main asset is wind; NEER has significant growth plans for wind and solar. One way to invest in NEER is via NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), but I'm just going to talk about the whole entity, NEE.

The investment thesis of this article is that as a leading growth utility and leading renewable energy company, NEE is undervalued. It also has a solid chart, beating the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past 5 years with a higher dividend pay-out as well:

Discussing the two major subsidiaries of NEE serves to introduce these concepts.

FPL - best in class large utility, and it did not get there by accident

For simplicity, I'm going to refer to NEE's hot-off-the-presses August 2018 Investor Presentation which accompanies its latest road show to institutional investors. For this section, the focus is on Slides 4 and 10-19. Remember, FPL was just an ordinary utility in the 1980s. Now, the company points out on Slide 4 that FPL:

has best-in-class operational cost effectiveness

has customer bills nearly 30% below the national average

is the most reliable electric utility in the Southeast

has an emissions profile ~30% below the national average

is leading the charge to create the utility of the future.

All the above are great achievements and not equaled by many if any large utilities. But let's focus on the last of them, because they tie most closely into my bullish thesis for NEE as a source of alpha. NEE goes on to detail the ways it is leading that charge. It lists the following specifics (emphasis added by me):

continuous improvement

generation restructuring

grid modernization

cost management

artificial intelligence

big data analytics.

I put cost management in italics because it's important in one way to my thesis on NEE. I put the last two in bold because they are especially important to the thesis. I will come back to those topics later.

Broadly speaking, there is a fundamental reason why NEE is purchasing assets from SO: NEE has been run better than SO, and it plans to run the purchased assets better.

One of the several examples NEE provides is on Slide 13. Its operations and maintenance (O&M) costs were similar to that of the industry in 1994: about $15 versus about $18 per retail mega-watt-hour (MWh). However, the latest data shows FPL lowering that to about $12 versus almost $31 for the rest of the industry. (Data excludes fuel-related O&M.) This helps explain why on Slide 16 NEE points out that from 2006 to 2021 the projected cost to a residential customer will have dropped 8% for FPL to much lower levels than either its Florida investor-owned utility peers or the (much higher) national average.

Speaking more generally, here is how the CFO responded to a conference call question about NEE's efficiency drive:

Analyst (Josephine Moore) Could we get an update on Project Accelerate and how that's tracking and outlook for 2019? John W. Ketchum - NextEra Energy, Inc. Yeah. So as we said at the Analyst Day in 2017, that was an opportunity to generate roughly $425 million of run rate savings beginning in 2019. The project continues to progress extremely well. And we continue to look for even further O&M savings opportunities across the business. We're only getting started. There are a number of opportunities for us to continue to drive cost savings across the business by leveraging technologies and applying smarter approaches to how we conduct our business. And so the company is constantly engaged on a mission of continuously improving our cost structure. And so Project Accelerate 1 is only the beginning.

So: FPL is the best-run, most innovative investor-owned utility in Florida and in my view is going to gain share in the state both by organic growth and via acquisition.

Next, NEE spends a lot of time in its presentation on NEER, both as NEER and via its highlighting of the NEP investment opportunity.

NEER as a growth-oriented renewable energy producer and distributor

Most of the presentation relates either to NEER or to NEP. That shows where NEE wants investors to focus. I want to just make a couple of points and let readers explore the topic free of my guidance.

Point #1- battery expertise

Slide 15 is really a bridge between FPL and NEER. While presented in the FPL section, what it refers to is FPL/NEE's growing and world-class expertise in using advanced battery technology in today's grid, especially in regard to renewable energy. This is a very important advantage and one where it appears to me that FPL/NEE is/are among the very best in the world. As we know, the biggest issue with wind and solar power is that electricity cannot be stored, so a growing expertise in using batteries in various ways may give the company a form of first-mover advantage that could scale indefinitely. (See also Slide 28.)

Point #2 - cost reductions

Cost is key. One of President Trump's complaints about the Paris climate accord was that it gave China and India lower costs of energy production for many years than the US. However, per NEE, Slides 22 and 27 show rapid and continuing declines in cost of electricity production from wind/solar, and of battery storage.

In the conference call, NEE's CFO had this to say in his prepared remarks:

As battery cost declines and efficiency gains are realized during the four-year start of construction period, we continue to expect that in the next decade, new nearly firm wind and solar without incentives will be cheaper than the operating cost of traditional inefficient generation resources, creating significant opportunities for renewables growth going forward.

He went on to respond to a later question on costs to say that next decade:

... a combined wind and solar product probably looks roughly around $0.025.

That's impressive. I believe that NEE has been as insightful in its way in becoming #1 in the world in renewable energy and a leader in working with batteries as the leading tech companies have been.

Point #3 - high-tech comes to the fore

The final point helps make my thesis. In responding to a question about how NEER can make a firm commitment to deliver energy given the intermittent nature of solar and wind, and the limitations of battery storage, the CEO responded by showing how much of a high-tech firm NEE has become:

Literally, have now hundreds of data scientists working on several big data applications in our business... the second phase of Project Accelerate that we launched this year was a big focus on artificial intelligence and big data.

That statement helps validate my thesis on NEE.

Moving on...

Earnings growth should be rapid and dividend growth even faster

Slide 34 shows the company's projections for 7% CAGR of EPS through 2021, with about double that growth rate for dividends per share. So, while the dividend yield is only about 2.6% now, it is likely to be much higher relative to the current stock price between $171 and 171 in a few years.

I am carrying EPS of $10 in 2021 as a placeholder, which is at the upper end of the company's guided range.

Note, NEE talks about adjusted earnings, but they are basically GAAP EPS except for gains or losses related to hedging activity, or true one-time events such as the large gain last year due to tax reform. So I use NEE's adjusted earnings as "real" earnings.

Now, it's time to try to translate all the points made above into a stock price and total return thesis.

NEE as a source of absolute and risk-adjusted alpha

Conceptually, my reasons to look at NEE as unusually attractive relate to the steady Eddie nature of Florida's projected growth for decades in the future and the unending US and eventually global demand for NEE's expertise in renewable energy production, storage and distribution. Also, note that it is expanding into natural gas pipelines and has substantial expertise in nuclear energy. So, over time, NEE as a consolidated entity can migrate to a higher-order level of business, one that is more capital-lite, operates pan-US, then pan-North America, then pan-American, then global. An analogy: the great engineering firms such as Fluor (FLR) and others that began in the US and then went global.

Part of the growth path for NEE is that it will either acquire and improve operations of utilities not based in Florida. It has tried to do that without success in Texas and Hawaii, but its day may come. Or, it may more simply become an advisor to other utilities or even Public Service Commissions on improving operations. For now, the utility part of NEE has substantial growth opportunities by expanding its market share within Florida as well as expanding its nat gas business there.

All this industry-leading know-how also means that there are not only horizontal but vertical adjacencies available for NEE. A different analogy: Home Depot (HD) stopped growing its store base, but keeps growing. One way it grows is by growing e-commerce. Another is a source of endless growth: it acquired a private business (Interline) in the MRO field. This is as capital-lite a business as one can get, and the deal has been accretive to earnings from the start.

Given the low-risk nature of most of NEE's businesses, projected high single digit growth, and unusually strong operational capabilities both in running a modern electric utility and in renewable energy - a key industry for all of the 21st century - I'm willing to pay a premium to the market P/E here. Again, the key is the knowledge of how to do so many things so well, the AI and data analysis, the extensive real world experience in building, maintaining and improving renewable energy production and distribution facilities. It's not a standard utility argument at all.

Quantifying this belief is always difficult. Using a discounted cash flow model, the devil is in the details. Here are the assumptions I used:

EPS $7.15 (TTM adjusted EPS)

7% EPS growth for the next 5 years

4.5% terminal EPS growth

7% annual returns from the S&P 500.

Plugging this into an Internet-based DCF calculator gives $335 as NEE's fair value.

I don't take these DCF numbers literally, given all the unknowable assumptions required, but this suggests to me a high margin of safety for investors who buy NEE now, at Thursday's $171.85 price, even though NEE is again challenging its all-time highs. This degree of theoretical undervaluation is similar to that which I estimate for Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

I have significantly overweighted NEE.

A comment on NEE versus utilities (XLU) and growth stocks

In May, I discussed three utilities I liked, NEE as well as Duke Energy (DUK) and Dominion Energy (D); the latter two had been badly knocked down and I bought them as snap-back plays. I also had this to say about the leading utility ETF, XLU and the sector:

Two years after bonds and utilities reached maximal relative strength, the situation may be reversing.

Given no recession and large Federal deficits, sticking with stocks for alpha over bonds makes sense.

In that context, utility stocks may be ready to regain relative strength, both for technical and related fundamental reasons.

Since the date the article was written, which were based on May 25 closing prices, XLU has outperformed SPY by almost 1% in total return, even though the economy has been strong and interest rates have not dropped. Thinking about NEE, D and DUK and DCF considerations, the latter two do not have the clear short-term growth that NEE has, and they lack the secular growth characteristics I expect of it. For DUK, my DCF fair value estimate is $88 with the stock at $81. So, I sold DUK and D after they rebounded to buy more NEE.

Few electric utilities have had the capability to go far beyond their core competencies, but NEE has accomplished this difficult feat. I expect more such successes from it in a methodical, imaginative and efficient manner.

Moving to growth, the problem for me is that once I go beyond AAPL and MSFT, and maybe Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), there is just too much uncertainty beyond 5 years (or so) to have any confidence in a terminal growth rate. It could be anything, including sharply negative.

Conclusion: NEE as a superior hybrid growth and income stock

As a long-time customer of FPL, I kick myself for not recognizing what an amazing company FPL has been purposefully evolving into. But, as with AAPL and, since Satya Nadella took over at MSFT, better late than never. Based on my analysis and understanding of the strategic decisions that FPL, now NEE has made, and its superior implementation of them, I look at NEE as an unusually attractive investment. It promises growth in different ways, and I think it can and will grow at a compounded rate that is fast enough and goes on for long enough to justify an approximate 20X P/E on projected 2019 EPS.

Risks are certainly present, both business risks and market risks. They should be fully understood by all investors before entering this stock.

My goal is low double-digit compound annual returns from this stock for the next 3-5 years and then reassess.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

