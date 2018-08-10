The SEC Should Look Into A Possible Musk-Saudi Insider Trading Angle And The Curacao Entity

Tesla’s Model 3 deposits grew in April and May 2016 to reach over 370,000, which formed the basis for its May 2016 capital raise.

April 4 was the first Monday after Tesla started taking deposits on the Model 3. Coincidence? Seems worthwhile for the SEC to check it out.

The Musk Private Foundation set up an entity in Curacao on April 4, 2016. It says that it can invest in a long list of asset classes.

A Saudi purchase of Tesla stock was obviously market-moving knowledge, as we found out on August 7.

When did Elon Musk’s talks with the Saudis begin? The SEC should ask, because Musk bought stock in Tesla in May and June.

There are so many angles in the target-rich Tesla (TSLA) buyout drama that they can’t all be covered in a single article, lest it be of biblical length. This time, I will focus on only two angles, for whom it would be appropriate for the SEC to possibly investigate.

The first one is the insider trading angle. Yes, lost in all the debates about whether Tesla is running out of cash and whether Tesla actually had “funding secured” and it was “confirmed” - is what happened in the months leading up to the August 7 bombshell: here.

As we learned from The Financial Times story that barely preceded Musk’s bombshell August 7 tweet, Musk had been in negotiations with the Saudis about the ways in which they could own stock in Tesla. Apparently, Musk rebuffed an actual cash infusion into Tesla.

In response, the Saudis bought shares on the open market. This was a material fact to anyone who knew about it, seeing as the publication of this fact boosted the stock on August 7 before Musk’s own “going private” tweet. In fact, if Musk had simply done nothing at that point - as opposed to floating his “funding secured” and following tweetstorm - he would likely have been the big winner of the week.

That alone begs the question what could possibly have prompted Musk to shoot himself in the foot by tweeting out his highly ill-advised “funding secure” message before first requesting that the stock be halted. But that’s again the story of another article.

Rather, back to the Saudi Tesla stock purchase. There are a few things we need to know about the Saudi open-market stock purchase:

When did Musk start talking to the Saudis? When did the stock purchase take place exactly? Was Musk aware of the stock purchase? If so, when did Musk become aware of it?

If Musk didn’t meet the Saudis until after June 13, or wasn’t aware of the stock purchase, or only became aware of it after June 13 - then no problem.

However, Musk bought shares in the open market in May and June: here.

On the other hand, if Musk already was in negotiations with the Saudis before June 13, the SEC may be of the opinion that he has an insider trading problem. He ought to have known there was a high probability that it would result in an investment - whether in the form of an open-market purchase or some other form. Either way, that’s a market-moving event - as we saw in its full glory on August 7.

That’s also exactly the kind of circumstance where a CEO or anyone else inside the company with such knowledge should stay very far away from trading in his own company stock.

This seems like an obvious line of questioning for the SEC. If Musk didn’t start his interactions with the Saudis until after June 13, at least this aspect of this circus would appear not to be a problem. The SEC should dig to find out the facts. This stone cannot be left unturned.

Musk Private Foundation incorporated in Curacao April 4, 2016: Amazing coincidence?

That would be enough work for the SEC to spend a day, but I can’t resist that “one more thing.” It looks like the Musk Private Foundation set up an entity in Curacao, which in the Curacao Commercial Register mentions investments in various asset classes. The source document is easy to find. Just go to The Curacao Commercial Register - Curaçao Chamber of Commerce & Industry - and look up “Musk Private Foundation” and you will see it pop up. It’s like looking up a filing on SEC.gov.

I'm not the first one to find this filing. It first popped up here: SheepleAnalytics on Twitter. And then here: Mark B. Spiegel on Twitter.

Also, notice the timing of when this entity was established. It was April 4, 2016. That was the first Monday after Tesla started taking deposits on the Model 3.

When those deposits grew from 170,000 or so to over 370,000 in May 2016 (and eventually higher), that’s when Tesla stock had increased a lot and Tesla raised capital with this as the main reason, in May 2016.

Maybe this is some different Musk billionaire, but as we used to say during The Cold War, “There is no such thing as a coincidence.”

When was the decision made to set up this entity, and what was its true purpose? If the SEC does not look into this, I have two words: Harry Markopolos. Yes, you know what I’m talking about. It may turn out to be nothing, but there is no excuse for the SEC failing to verify the timing, circumstance and transaction records of this offshore entity.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.