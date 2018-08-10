Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) CEO Mark Papa on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Hays Mabry

Thanks, Erwin, and thank you all for joining us on the company's second quarter 2018 earnings call. Presenting on the call today are Mark Papa, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; George Glyphis, our Chief Financial Officer; and Sean Smith, our Chief Operating Officer.

Yesterday August 6, we filed a Form 8-K with an earnings release, reporting second quarter earnings results for the company and operational results for our subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC. We also posted an earnings presentation to our website that we will reference during today's call. You can find the presentation on our website homepage or under Presentations at www.cdevinc.com.

I would like to note that many of the comments during this earnings call are forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties that could affect our actual results and plans. Many of these risks are beyond our control and are discussed in more detail in the Risk Factors and the Forward-Looking Statement sections of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Although we believe the expectations expressed are based on reasonable assumptions, they are not guaranteed of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially. We may also refer to non-GAAP financial measures that help facilitate comparisons across periods and with our peers. For any non-GAAP measures we use, a reconciliation to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure can be found in our earnings release available on our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mark Papa, Chairman and CEO.

Mark Papa

Thanks Hays. Good morning and welcome to Centennial's second quarter 2018 earnings call. Our presentation sequence on this call will be as follows; George will first discuss our quarterly financial results, updated hedge position and liquidity. Sean will then provide an operational update from the quarter as well as give an overview of our new midstream agreements. And then I will follow with my views regarding our oil macro, our strategy as a function of the macro and closing comments.

Now, I will ask George Glyphis to review our financial results.

George Glyphis

Thank you, Mark. As you can reference on Page 10 of the earnings presentation, oil production for Q2 averaged approximately 31,270 barrels per day, which was essentially flat with Q1. Q2 oil volumes were impacted by completions being heavily weighted in the month of June and offset frac shut-ins. Of the 20 wells that were brought online during the quarter, approximately half of the wells were completed in June, and therefore had a minimal impact on production for the quarter.

Average oil equivalent production increased 6% quarter-over-quarter and totaled approximately 57,525 barrels per day. The oil equivalent volumes increased because of the shift to ethane recovery at our primary gas processing plant. Ethane recovery currently provides better economics for NGL production and slightly increases overall revenues. While oil volumes are not impacted by ethane recovery, NGL production for the quarter surged by 50% compared to Q1.

As a result, total liquids production, including both oil and NGLs as a percentage of total production, increased to 76% from 74% in Q1, and oil as a percentage of total production was 54% compared to 58% in Q1. Given the increase of NGL volumes, we adjusted our full year total equivalent production by 750 barrels per day to a new midpoint of 60,000 barrels per day, and expect our percentage oil mixed to end the year in the high 50% area. I want to underscore the point that this mix change was entirely due to the ethane recovery and was not caused by any fundamental change in the GOR from any of our wells.

Revenues for the quarter totaled approximately $218 million which was essentially flat with the prior quarter. The company's average realized oil price before basis hedges was $61.21 and represents a 90% realization versus the average NYMEX price for the quarter. This compares to $61.53 per barrel in Q1, as higher NYMEX prices in Q2 were offset by higher differential. Inclusive of the impact of our basis hedges, our realized price for the quarter was 92% of NYMEX.

Turning to the costs side. Unit costs for the quarter continue to highlight our field efficiencies. LOE came in at 366 per Boe, which was slightly above the low end of our original guidance range despite rising 10% quarter-over-quarter due to higher costs associated with contract labor and equipment rentals. GP&T expense was 292 per Boe, a 3% increase quarter-over-quarter, cash G&A declined from 213 per BOE in Q1 to 184, as a result of lower legal and professional fees. DD&A costs were1,432 per BOE which was up 1,357 in Q1, but still near the lower end of our annual guidance range.

As noted in our updated annual guidance, which is illustrated on Page 13, our year-to-date results gave us the confidence to reduce nearly all of our annual unit cost guidance ranges. Adjusted EBITDAX totaled approximately $165 million for Q2, slightly above $162 million in the prior quarter. Net income attributable to our Class A Common Stock totaled approximately $64 million or $0.24 per diluted share compared to $0.25 and $0.09 per share in Q1 2018 and Q2 2017, respectively.

Centennial incurred approximately $203 million of total capital expenditures during the quarter compared to $238 million in Q1. This was a 15% decline, primarily because of lower drilling and completions CapEx and facilities CapEx, D&C CapEx was $163 million, down for 10% from Q1, which was mainly due to drilling lower working interest wells. Well level facilities, infrastructure, seismic acquisitions, land and other capital totaled approximately $40 million, down from $56 million during Q1.

During the quarter, Centennial also entered into its second agreement with an in-basin sand provider. This contract coupled with our original contract will allow Centennial to secure approximately 80% of our future profit means under regional contracts for the next several years. As a reminder, in-basin sand is a significantly lower cost than traditional northern white, and we believe this will help mitigate any future service cost inflation in other areas of our operations.

Turning to oil basis hedging -- excuse me, turning to oil hedging, Centennial continues to be completely unhedged on fixed price oil. Regarding basis hedging, like many in the industry, we were surprised by the severity and timing of the Mid-Cush basis blowout that's started in Q2.

As you can see on Page 9 of the presentation, for the second half of 2018, we have hedges in place for approximately 23% of our midpoint oil production guidance, at the Mid-Cush differential of $2.38 per barrel. We also have hedged approximately 8,000 barrels per day of oil production in 2019 at an average differential of $6.88 per barrel. We continue to monitor the market and may add to our 2019 hedge position. Later on Sean will review agreements that we've entered into to secure flow assurance for both oil and natural gas takeaway.

On Page 11 of the presentation, we summarize our capital structure and liquidity position. At June 30, we had approximately $43 million of cash, $400 million of senior unsecured notes and $30 million of borrowings under revolving credit facility. At quarter's end pro forma for our $600 million elected commitment on the credit facility, we had $612 million of liquidity. Centennial's net debt to book capitalization was 11% and net debt to Q2 annualized EBITDAX was 0.6%.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Sean Smith to review operations.

Sean Smith

Thank you, George. During the second quarter, we made significant progress towards our goal of operating and full-field manufacturing mode beginning in 2019.

As you can reference on Slide 4, we achieved strong well results across multiple intervals announced a solid co-development test in the 3rd Bone Spring Sand and made a tremendous progress on securing flow assurance for both oil and natural gas. Importantly, our operations team was able to achieve the following, while driving down full year unit cost and keeping D&C CapEx below the anticipated quarterly estimate.

Over the past 18 months, Centennial has made great strides shifting from a primarily one-well single-section development program to our current focus on extended lateral multi-well pad development. For example, 90% of our completed wells during the quarter were on multi-well pads and our average completed lateral length increased approximately 50% year-over-year. There is no delay in the enhanced economic returns that come from our current programs and we will continue to focus on these types of projects going forward.

During the quarter Centennial spud 22 wells and completed 20 wells. As George alluded to earlier, second quarter oil volumes were impacted by our backend waited completion schedule and higher than expected offset shut-ins during May. Approximately half of our second quarter completions were brought online during the month of June or more specifically 25% of our completions occurred during the last week of the quarter. As a result, these wells contributed little production during the second quarter and resulted in flat quarter-over-quarter oil growth. Importantly, due to the quality of wells recently brought online, we remain on track to achieve our full year oil target articulated at the beginning of the year.

Turning to Slide 6, The Red Rock A Unit 9H and 4H represent a successful co-development test targeting the 3rd Bone Spring Sand and Upper Wolfcamp A intervals respectively. With approximately 11,000 foot laterals, these wells were drilled using a stack-staggered pattern with 440 foot lateral spacing and 200 foot vertical spacing between the wells. The Red Rock A in 9H Bone Spring test had an IP30 of 1,578 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which 72% oil, and the Wolfcamp A 4H had an IP30 of 1,268 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 74% oil. Not only does this provide our second successful 3rd Bone Spring Sand test result following the previously announced Weaver well, but also proves the viability of co-developing the 3rd Bone Spring Sand with the Upper Wolfcamp A. We believe this confirms the addition of a new zone on a portion of our Reeves County acreage. Most importantly, future inventory from this zone represents organically added inventory, which is much more economic than pricy M&A.

We plan to drill additional 3rd Bone Spring Sand test throughout the remainder of this year and expect this zone to be a meaningful contributor to our development program next year. Also during the quarter, Centennial brought online the best wells we've drilled ever, which is illustrated on Slide 5. Drilled in our legacy Arroyo Area and targeting the Upper Wolfcamp A, the CWI long 31H, 40H and 40H were drilled with approximately 9,800 foot laterals and achieved IP30s of 1,685 barrels of oil per day 2,269 barrels of oil per day and 1,766 barrels of oil per day prospectively. Combined, the pad produced over 200,000 barrels of oil during its first 40 days online. The three- well pad is still averaging greater than 1,600 barrels of oil per day after 40 days of production.

Further highlighting our shift to extended lateral pad drilling, the Ninja 2H, 3H, 4H and 5H were drilled on a four-well pad in our Miramar area containing two Upper As, one Lower A and at Wolfcamp C. With average lateral lengths of approximately 9,800 feet, these four wells delivered an IP30 of approximately 1,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 58% oil. During its first 60 days online, pad produced over 225,000 barrels of oil.

Turning to midstream and marketing. During our last earnings call, we emphasized that our primary point of focus was flow assurance. In the past few months, we've made tremendous strides securing flow assurance for both oil and natural gas. Capacity out of the basin for both products is certainly been a hot topic as of late, and these agreements announced yesterday, will support Centennial's ability to meet our 2020 game plan.

Starting with natural gas, current Permian Basin dry gas production is approximately 8 BCF a day versus effective take away capacity of approximately 8.4 BCF a day. Given future expected production growth, we continue to expect that natural gas egress will become a serious issue for Permian Basin by early 2019, especially in the Delaware Basin. This is why we've been working diligently over the past year to secure flow assurance for our gas.

As you can see on Slide 7, through a series of firm transportation of firm sales agreements, we have contracted capacity on multiple pipelines for 100% of Centennial's gross residue gas. Notably, these contracts cover Centennial's gas both to the WAHA Hub and out of the Permian Basin through the end of 2021. As a result, we did not envision a scenario whereby Centennial will be required to flare or shut-in production, during the time period when we anticipate Permian Basin-wide production will be significantly exceed available take away capacity. In turn, these agreements will also allow us to recognize the economic value of both natural gas and NGL's, which represent approximately 20% of our total revenue.

Now turning to crude oil. We've recently entered into a 6-year firm sales agreement with a large diversified crude oil purchaser. Beginning in January of 2019, this contract allows for firm gross sales of 20,000 barrels oil per day, increasing to 30,000 barrels of oil per day in 2020, and for the remainder of the agreement. By utilizing the buyers existing FT, this agreement will provide Centennial with firm physical take away capacity out of the Permian Basin. The agreement will initially be based of Midland pricing and switch to Brent-based pricing beginning in 2020. Due to confidentiality agreements as well as for competitive reasons, we cannot discuss the specific pricing terms of this contract, but believe the commercial terms are attractive in today's market.

In addition to providing flow assurance, this agreement diversifies our crude oil pricing portfolio to include Brent exposure, which we believe is prudent in today's environment. To put into context, Gulf Coast refining capacity currently totals approximately 6 million barrels oil per day. Due to current configurations, these refiners can accommodate less than 2 million barrels of oil a day of light sweet crude with the majority of the remaining demand being satisfied through imports of heavier gray crudes. With Gulf Coast refinery reaching a maximum capacity of higher gravity in shale oil that can be blended into feedstock's, we expect the future Brent and WTI differential will continue to encourage the export of Permian light sweet crude. This is why we believe a diversified approach to pricing exposure will prove advantageous for Centennial longer-term.

While this recently executed contract secures flow assurance for a large portion of Centennials crude, our ultimate goal is to have essentially all of our future crude oil production subject to similar firm sales agreements. Therefore, we are currently working with several large marketers and expect to enter into additional contracts in the very near future. With these agreements in place, we have taken the necessary steps to secure flow assurance for both our crude oil and natural gas allowing us to execute on our game plan through 2020 and beyond.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Mark.

Mark Papa

Thanks Sean. Now I’ll provide some thoughts regarding the oil macro picture and relates into Centennial's strategy. The global oil macro picture continues to develop as expected, and prices have developed in a manner analogous to my commentary on previous calls. The overall themes supply concerns is similar, but the focus of those concerns is shifted from U.S. shale's to Venezuela and Iran. Regardless CBS response is consistent. We will continue to remain on hedge regarding oil. We have employed some tactical oil basis hedges for the next 18 months, but it's unlikely will hedge WTI anytime soon. Given our bullish macro view, we see no need to change our targeted organic growth trajectory towards 65,000 barrels of oil a day in 2020.

In summary, I’d like to note six key points. First, within a few months we expect to be one of few Permian mid-caps to have both oil and gas exit transportation for all their volumes lockdown for the next several years. Second, we have recently completed our second high rate 3rd Bone Spring Sand oil well confirming we indeed have a viable new play on our Reeves County acreage. Third, our oil un-hedge and it's one of the highest oil growth rates in the industry. Fourth, for this call, we reduced all of our full-year unit cost categories while keeping our CapEx unchanged and slightly raising volume guidance. Fifth, we have the lowest debt in the peer group at 11% debt to cap. And finally, we continue to be focused on GAAP ROE and ROCE.

Thanks for listening. And now we will go to Q&A.

Your first question comes from the line of Michael Greg from J.P Morgan. Your line is now open.

Michael Greg

You talked about this quite a bit, but I was wondering if you give us more thoughts on the gas situation in Delaware. What’s your view about how things play out at a basin level if we bump into capacity? And would you expect to see something similar to the DJ where older low-pressure wells did not off first?

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

Michael Greg

Michael Greg

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

Sean, you can chine in if you want to add anything to that.

Sean Smith

Sean Smith

Our next question comes from the line of Subash Chandra from Guggenheim. Your line is open.

Subash Chandra

Subash Chandra

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

Subash Chandra

Subash Chandra

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

In terms of the well quality, you are right the first well the Weaver well was just -- it just was off of the charts. I mean, in terms of what kind of well that turned out to be -- much better than the high side case that we had. This second well was a very strong well, but not as quite as strong as Weaver. And there's a possibility that it's because we paired it with the Wolfcamp Upper A, but our development program is that we would -- we would end up tuning the wells as a development program with the 3rd Bone and Upper A. So what I would tell you is that once we press released here are more likely what we would expect in an ongoing development program than the Weaver well. Weaver well maybe kind of an unbounded well. And I would I would say for, if you are trying to model stuff for us will be go into a development program and use these wells that we just press released is something that would be a more accurate template than Weaver as we see it at this juncture.

Our next question comes from the line of Scott Hanold from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Scott Hanold

Scott Hanold

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

So and we’re well on our way to getting this done and would expect in the next 60 days plus or minus to have this accomplished for essentially all of our volumes. And let’s say, we're not going to view any specifics on either the BP contracts, and specific contract terms, or on these other ones, because as you can appreciate, right now we're in the middle of negotiations on some of these other contracts.

Scott Hanold

Scott Hanold

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

Scott Hanold

Scott Hanold

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

Sean Smith

Sean Smith

Scott Hanold

Scott Hanold

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

Your next question comes from the line of Derrick Whitfield from Stifel. Your line is open.

Derrick Whitfield

Derrick Whitfield

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

Derrick Whitfield

Derrick Whitfield

Sean Smith

Sean Smith

Our next question comes from the line of Irene Haas from Imperial Capital. Your line is open.

Irene Haas

Irene Haas

Mark Papa

Sean?

Sean Smith

Sean Smith

Your next question comes from line of Asit Sen from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Asit Sen

Asit Sen

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

Asit Sen

Asit Sen

George Glyphis

George Glyphis

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Corales from Johnson Rice. Your line is now open.

Brian Corales

Brian Corales

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

Brian Corales

Brian Corales

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

Sean Smith

Sean Smith

Our next question comes from the line of Dan McSpirit from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Dan McSpirit

Dan McSpirit

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

Dan McSpirit

Dan McSpirit

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

Dan McSpirit

Dan McSpirit

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

Our next question comes from the line of Neal Dingmann from SunTrust. Your line is open.

Neal Dingmann

Neal Dingmann

Mark Papa

Sean?

Sean Smith

Sean Smith

Neal Dingmann

Neal Dingmann

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

Next question from the line of Gail Nicholson from KLR Group. Your line is open.

Gail Nicholson

Gail Nicholson

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

The well completions we had in 2018 compared to 2021, we are getting twice as good of wells in 2021 or even 50% better wells in 2021 that we weren't getting in 2018. I think now we are into just incremental improvements and not things that are revolutionary improvements in the shale world. And I think where we are with Centennial is, I believe that we've positioned ourselves in -- frankly in the Permian Basin to be one of the top tier companies in terms of well efficiencies of completions. So I would expect our completion efficiency up with one of the top two or three best companies in the industry, in the Permian basin. But I'm not projecting that two to three years from now, we are going to be able to say that we're -- our wells are 30% or 40% better than they were two three years previously. So that's why I think we are there.

In terms of the cost efficiencies and what I think is going to be a gently rising oil price environment, I think it's going to tough for the industry to just hold their ground in terms of unit costs. And I’m just hoping that Centennial can keep itself positioned in the lower quartile of unit costs over the next two or three years. And I think we have kind of exhibited that in this quarter and really for the full year. But I am not going to predict that we are going to have dramatically lower unit costs across the board in 2019 versus 2018, except for G&A, where we can drive that down just from volume growth. So hopefully that gives you kind of my view on efficiencies and cost efficiencies.

Gail Nicholson

Gail Nicholson

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

Thank you. I will now hand the call back to Mr. Papa for the final remarks.

Mark Papa

Mark Papa

