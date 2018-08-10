Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) CEO Jim Kleckner on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Good morning and welcome to Jagged Peak Energy's second quarter 2018 earnings and operational update conference call. With us on the call today are Jim Kleckner, our CEO and President; Craig Walters, EVP and Chief Operating Officer; Bob Howard, our EVP and Chief Financial Officer; John Roesink, VP of Development Planning and Geoscience; and Ian Piper, VP of Finance and Corporate Planning.

Last evening, we issued our earnings news release and our 10-Q.

During our discussion this morning, we'll be referencing slides from our second quarter earnings presentation which can be found on the Presentations page under our Investor Relations section of our website. During this call, we'll make certain forward-looking statements about the company's financial condition, results of operation, plans, objectives, future performance and business activities. We caution that our actual results could differ materially from other results that are indicated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

Our materials also include certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDAX margin. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide a comparison across the periods of activity and with other oil and gas operators.

I'll now turn the call over to Jim, for his opening remarks. Jim?

Jim Kleckner

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us on our second quarter earnings call and operational update. After my opening remarks, I will turn the call over to Craig Walters our COO to discuss our operations and then to Bob Howard our CFO to run through a quick financial update.

With very strong second quarter beats our production, earnings per share, EBITDAX and operating costs. I want to thank the Jagged Peak team for their focus and hard work at delivering these outstanding results.

My first earnings call as CEO, I outlined several strategic initiatives critical to held the business in its next stage of development. Our solid execution in the second quarter made significant headwind in achieving many of these stated objectives.

On side three of the earnings presentation, we've shown those strategic initiatives on the left hand side, with the corresponding progress made on the right. As you can see on the slide, we've made significant advances in each of these initiatives. A key achievement worth noting is the integration of seismic data in our program.

As Craig will touch on in his operational review. We received the first of our 3D seismic data in our Cochise area and integrated that into our drilling program. By having this data that sits in geosteering our wells, we’ve been able to dramatically increase the amount of the lateral optimally placed in target intervals, which is a key driver of our performance. As we get into same high definition 3D data for Whiskey River and Big Tex areas in the second half of the year, we will be able to integrate that into our well into our development programs in these areas. Further driving optimum level of placement and improved well results.

With regard to takeaway capacity we feel very comfortable with our ability to get oil to market. Essentially all our oil is on tight [indiscernible] system where we are an anchorship with that committed capacity of above the 60,000 barrels a day. [indiscernible] Ukranian Midland we rely on long standing purchasing agreement with a third party market to get the oil out of the basin. As our company continues to grow production volumes, we’re evaluating alternatively that include access to Gulf Coast markets and water born linked pricing.

So, we’ve confidence in getting our product clear, the price that it clears at is Midland and as you know the differentials have been widening recently. Jagged Peak has a very robust hedge book for its 2018 basis differentials, and has recently further bolstered its 2019 hedge book to navigate the risk of further widening of the basis. Bob will dive more into the details of the hedges we’ve put in place recently in his financial update section.

Moving on to our performance from the quarter on slide four. We show the production in EBITDAX growth over the past five quarters. As you can see we’ve had a very strong quarter with average daily production growth of 25% from the first quarter of 2018, an impressive sequential EBITDAX growth of 39%. While our EBITDAX growth was certainly driven by increased production volumes for the quarter, it was bolstered further by our increased EBITDAX margins of $37.71, up from $34.39 in the first quarter of 2018 and the last 12 month average of $35.30.

While we place tremendous focus on continuous improvement internally across all our areas of our business. We’re also cognizant that we are in a competitive market for capital, are always focused on how we compare to our Permian peers.

On slide five you can see we perform very favorably against the peer group, with top end production growth, highest oil mix, and load per unit LOE, which drives peer-leading EBITDAX margins and higher project returns.

Moving to slide six, you can see how these peer-leading EBITDAX margins roll up to corpoarte level returns. Our return on capital employed for the second quarter was 20% and is trending well both in terms of steady increases for the last several quarters, but also relative to Permian pure-play peers.

Before turning the call to Craig for his prepared remarks, I want walk through the updates we’ve had to our 2018 program the resulting increases to our guidance. On slide seven, we’ve laid out our updated guidance plan, which includes increases to oil production, activity and resulting capital. Compared to our original value, we’ve increased the average lateral lengths of the wells. Our drilling of completely wells with higher working interest and have been able to drill and complete wells with faster cadence, which will bring forward one to two additional wells into 2018.

These items together have increased the amount of net lateral feet we plan to complete this year and approximately 440,000 feet, which is a 25% increase in our previous estimates. Increase in net complete lateral feet for the year will increase our capital investment by approximately 18%. As a result of this increased lateral footage and improved performance of wells in the second quarter we are increasing full year 2018 production by 12%.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Craig for his operational update.

Craig Walters

Thank you, Jim and good morning, everyone. Operationally our team delivered solid execution throughout the second quarter, which I will highlight in the next few slide focused on well performance utilization of 3D seismic and execution efficiencies.

On slide nine, we show a cumulative production plot that has all of our second quarter wells that were brought online, all of which targeted the Wolfcamp A. While we still see distribution of well result above and below the company’s 1.2 million barrel oil equipment two stream [ph] type curve represented by the blue dash line. Our average well for the quarter is trending on type curve.

As a reminder our 80% planned 2018 completions will be in the Wolfcamp A campaign and 90% of the drilling activity will be in the Whiskey River and Cochise areas where we benefit from 3D seismic. Of the wells that were brought on during the quarter, we had three notable wells with standout performances. The Bigfoot well was drilled with a 10,112 foot lateral and achieved an initial 30 day production rate of 1,696 BOEs per day equating to 168 BOE per day per 1,000 foot of lateral and a product mix that was 83% oil.

The Venom well was drilled with a 7,220 foot lateral and achieved an initial 30 day production rate of 1,422 BOEs per day, equating to 197 BOE per day per 1,000 foot of lateral and a product mix that was 82% oil.

The Catman well was drilled with a 5,002 foot lateral and achieved an initial 30 day production rate of 959 BOE per day equating to 192 BOE per day per 1,000 foot lateral and a product mix that was 81% oil. These three best in class wells in the second quarter demonstrate the capability of our high quality acreage in Whiskey River.

A contributing factor to improving well production is the utilization of our newly acquired and licensed 3D seismic data. The acquisition and integration of this data is a key milestone to meeting our strategic initiative of increasing our technical understanding of the reservoir.

On slide 10, we provide a demonstration of half seismic data is being integrated into our drilling program to drive enhanced well results. On the slide, we point to two wells that we drilled 660 feet apart, the 3031A and the 3031B. The 3031A was drilled before we had the 3D seismic in-house, which required use of vertical log data to inform where to place the lateral.

As you see the cross section the well was landed too hire at the heel and drilled flat based on our structural interpretation, which resulted in only 23% of the lateral being optimally placed. As we came back and drilled the 3031B six months later, we had the advantage of the 3D seismic data and could see the contour that target throughout the entire lateral.

Our team effectively geosteered well of all that contour and optimally placed 100% of the lateral. As we've tracked the performance from these wells we've seen the child well, which has the benefit of seismic assisted geosteering, out performance parent by approximately 40% on a normalized cumulative basis. As we move into the second half of the year, the company will be receiving similar high definition 3D seismic data in its other two project areas Whiskey River and Big Tex.

Fast track data arrived in May for the Whiskey River area, with full survey data anticipated in August. Data acquisition continues in Big Tex with some fast track data arriving this month and full survey available in the fourth quarter 2018. Once we integrated the process, 3D seismic data will allow for improved lateral placement and is expected to result in improved well performance across our entire acreage position.

On slide 11, we touch our progress of another strategic initiative to enhance operational execution. On the slide, you can see our drilling efficiency as measured by total feet drilled per day has steadily increased over time. While, we have some issues on a couple of wells during the quarter, bringing the average down sequentially. We did set a company record during the quarter first spud to total depth time on one of our wells, which averaged approximately 1,100 feet per day.

As a follow-on, in the beginning of the third quarter has seen increase in drilling efficiencies with July averaging 830 feet per day. Completion efficiencies have also seen a steady increase quarter-over-quarter, with the second quarter seen a 20% increase from Q1. During the quarter, we achieved a record 3.5 stages per crew per day on one of our wells. Our team will continue to identify ways to keep improving these efficiencies quarter-over-quarter to drive capital efficiency.

On slide 12, we have provided an update to our Big Tex program, which includes subsurface characterization efforts and delineation. In the first quarter, we brought online our first 3rd Bone Spring well, which is tracking ahead of the company’s Big Tex Wolfcamp A type curve. Our second 3rd Bone Spring well is expected to be brought online during the third quarter.

Earlier this year, we refine our petro-physical model and identified an improved landing zone in the Wolfcamp A, which will be tested with several wells throughout the second half of 2018. While our delineation program is small this year, we’re encouraged by the results from offset operators in the area and are anxiously awaiting 3D seismic data, which is expected in-house the second half of this year and will provide a big step up to learning curve as we plan for our 2019 program.

Before turning the call over to Bob for his financial update, I wanted to quickly express how pleased I am with the team’s relentless pursuit of operating efficiencies in all aspects of our business. Their efforts have been a major focus on driving down cost, enhancing EURs and improving the overall economics of our development programs. Our strong execution in production results to-date in 2018 give us the confidence to update our 2018 guidance as we allocate additional capital for prudent production growth in 2018 and entry into 2019.

I will now turn the call over to Bob Howard for our financial update.

Robert Howard

Thank you, Craig, and good morning. My comments this morning will be brief as we have a simple story to tell regarding our financial position. As shown on slide 14 our balance sheet remains strong and seen with an undrawn credit facility and a single outstanding tranche of unsecured debt. In May we completed a private placement of $500 million of 5.875% senior unsecured notes with an eight year term. Which on the proceeds from this debt issuance was used to completely pay down the $320 million balance on a bank revolver, leaving us with an undrawn credit facility at quarter end and $135 million of cash on the balance sheet.

After the quarter end, the borrowing base under our credit facility was increased by 53% to $825 million based on our mid-year proved oil and gas reserves. As part of the borrowing base redetermination, the lender commitments were increased by $65 million to $540 million, which combined with our cash balance provides ample liquidity to execute our development program.

Slide 15 shows our updated hedge position. Since the end of the first quarter we’ve added significant hedges through 2020 for both WTI oil prices and Midland cushion basis differentials. As Jim mentioned earlier, we remain confident that our gathering and marketing agreements will deliver our production to markets and the hedging program de-risk the realized oil price by mitigating the potential cost with Mid-Cush Basins differentials widen.

As our hedge book stands now, we have approximately 68% of our guidance second half 2018 oil volumes hit for WTI and approximately 61% of second half of 2018 oil volumes hedged for Mid-Cush basis. In 2019 we have a robust hedge book for both WTI and Mid-Cush basis with $7.7 million barrels of WTI hedged at an average price of $59.95 per barrel and 8.8 million barrels at Mid-Cush basis hedged at an average price of $5.92 per barrel of WTI. We’ve also established a significant 2020 hedge position of 9.5 million barrels of Mid-Cush basis differentials at an average price of $1.31 of WTI.

Slide 16 wraps up our prepared comments. We have a premier asset basins over 79,000 acres in the high oil cut window of the Delaware Basin. We continue to achieve excellent operating results with high corporate level returns. By applying additional technical information, we’re seeing improvement in individual well results and this information provides an in-depth understanding of our lease position as we prepare for the transitions to develop our asset base with multi-well pads, which will further improve well and corporate performance. And of course our strong financial position provides financial resources to execute our program with minimal commodity price risk.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Rob to start the Q&A session.

Dan McSpirit

Thank you folks good morning. Increases in capital spending in some cases production guidance was a big theme this earnings season what are the changes you folks made today mean for capital efficiency tomorrow, that is, what do you see as a carryover benefits in 2019?

Jim Kleckner

Dan, thanks for the question. And I think it’s a great question let me touch on that and then I may pass it over to Craig Walters. Key to our program this year has been improved characterization of the reservoir systems by integrating the 3D seismic data. That’s enabled us to place more of the drilled lateral precisely in our optimal landing targeting zone, that coupled with I think the efficiency gains Craig mentioned and shown in the slides regarding improved penetration rates on our drilling rigs and also on our completion efficiencies are really driving two things. one, the costs [technical difficulty] inflation pressures to keeping costs in check through improved efficiencies and performances. And we are seeing on a program average improved overall EURs orders from our wells, at least in the early stages.

So those are keys that we’ve been able to capture undoubtedly carry forward through the second half of this year and into 2019.

Craig Walters

Yes, I think, the only thing that I’d add with that is really we’re excited about the seismic that we are getting in. Obviously we have had fast-track data Whiskey River since May we have been able to drill some wells, utilizing that seismic data have yet to complete any of those. But when you look at the cloud of wells from our second order on page nine in the deck, you’ll notice the integrate out there some that are below the type curve, those wells actually -- because we didn’t have the benefit of seismic and we’re not opting to place, all of those that are higher carbonate percentage. So we’re really excited to get the seismic in and be able to proactively steer and optimally place these laterals on a go forward basis.

Dan McSpirit

I appreciate the thorough answer. And as a follow-up to that, just turning to slide 10, what that slide on the use of seismic tells me is how prolific the resources if hitting the target less than 25% of the time still yields relatively strong results, unless I am not reading it right. I guess, my question to you is do you need to be 100% accurate or maybe put differently, what’s truly optimal assuming there may be an added costs of being so accurate. And I guess in answering that question, is there a cost difference between the new and the legacy well, the parent and the child.

Jim Kleckner

Hopefully from a cost standpoint, I mean, really the seismic allows us to be more proactive and understand what’s coming ahead of the bid. And so we’re able to make course corrections as needed. And so not necessarily as bigger impact on capital efficiency standpoint, but again being able to optimally place that wellbore in areas of the reservoir that allows to have faster rate of penetration as we drill. And then obviously, we are seeing improved performance that’s demonstrated by the 3031A and just continue to monitor that overtime. But again the seismic is really going to be I think a game changer as we look at the second half of the year.

Dan McSpirit

Appreciate it. Thanks again and great presentation, have a great day.

Jim Kleckner

Thank you.

Irene Haas

Yes, so my question is, this year has been a lot about focusing on Wolfcamp A, calibrating the seismic drilling better wells and steering better and obviously you guys have got some really great results to show for second quarter. My question for you is looking at 2019, aside from the 3rd Bone Spring, when should we expect you guys to spend a little time like perhaps in the more exotic Woodford shale and Wolfcamp C.

Jim Kleckner

Irene great question, because we’re very excited about those additional horizons as well and this year we talked about focusing the majority of our work in the Wolfcamp A. Those other horizons are really going to be further clarified and extinguished by the 3D seismic work that is coming in. And I am going to hand it over to John Roesink, who head up all of our sub-surface work to talk a little bit about the timing of that and enthusiasm about what we are seeing.

John Roesink

Hi, Irene. We are very encouraged with the speed of the acquisition in the 3D in Big Tex, we should be done acquiring this week. We have received fast-track volume that covers the western half and the most perspective part of the core Big Tex Woodford play.

So we’re very quickly working that data and trying to get an integrated interpretation and planning to drill another Woodford test as quickly as responsible is prudent when we can derisk the target and make sure that we have maximum lateral in zone. Because I do feel that that’s going to be crucial to success of additional appraisal at the Woodford. So we’re moving as quickly as we can, nothing to give you a hard date right now. But I would say early in 2019, we should -- you should be expecting to see some new information on those other targets.

Irene Haas

Okay. May I have one follow-up question. as the result of integrating the 3D seismic, do you see any sort of opportunity for sort of bolt-on acquisitions knowing that you guys already quite blocked out.

Jim Kleckner

Irene, the 3D gives us more confidence in how we map our acreage, obviously it's not the only driver in how we approach the M&A side of the business. We've been looking and screening deals that comes in the area. We've pursued in some of those deals. And so I think it helps built confidence, but it's not an absolute key to when we approach a bolt-on acquisition at all.

Craig Walters

Irene, I would add to that, as the 3D comes in, I think we're seeing that there are a lot of opportunities that may have been risky from just vertical well log mapping as we start to understand the nature of the Pennsylvanian and older structures in the basin. I'm very encouraged and I do see a lot of opportunities for stuff that maybe prior to the 3D seismic would have given us a little more pause. Or I would have been a little more hesitant to pursue some acreage. So I'm very bullish on bolt-ons around our acreage based on what we're seeing initially from that 3D.

Irene Haas

And then if I may ask one more. How is the acquisition environment with the Permian differentials coming -- having quite a bit of pressure? Do you see more of sort of like the mom and pop type acreage available? And that's all I really have today.

Jim Kleckner

We haven't seen really any change in the deal flow that's out there. There are a lot of smaller operators that are looking at movements of their position and there are also larger operators that are looking at changing their portfolio mix. So we're seeing adequate deal flow.

Scott Hanold

Thanks, good morning. In your press release you've talked about drilling at 21,000 foot horizontal lateral. Certainly it seems like a pretty successful undertaking. Is the view that what you've -- what have you seen so far? I mean, have you seen any kind of EUR per lateral foot be consistent with some of the I guess, your more standard 10,000 foot laterals. And is the benefit of seismic the reason you're pushing the limit on that. I'm just kind of curious, because you do have a nice pick block acreage position that could be very minable to this if some of the economics and recoveries work.

Jim Kleckner

Scott, this is Jim and it's a good question. I'd approach it this way, obviously if you can drill longer laterals and still retain the same EUR per foot in the shorter lateral. There is economic benefit to it because you're amortizing all the fixed cost out of over a longer lateral length. So you're right, our acreage position is well set up to drill majority of our wells at section and half or two section laterals. And that's something we're seeing that's focused on.

Seismic data does give us more confidence, as we've shown in the slide deck, that there are some subtle changes to dip throughout our acreage. And by proactively mining those and steering into them is much more beneficial than what it is by trying to gesture way into that is Craig was talking about earlier. So I'd say it's a combination of great acreage position, higher and improved confidence in the seismic data and them improved drilling capabilities and performance all pull together to help drive improved well economics and returns.

Scott Hanold

And is it too early or have you been able to measure kind of initial EUR per lateral foot if that's had any change versus some of your prior drilling.

Jim Kleckner

Yes, I'll turn that over to Craig Walters. And let me him go into a bit more description.

Craig Walters

Yes, I'd say at this point in time, I mean, it's a little too early to tell on an EUR basis. Again with the uplift in performance, I would expect that to carry through into EUR, but it's a little early. With regard to the specific wells that we drilled in the 19.2 days, we've just recently completed that and it is one of our sales from July actually. So we're only about 8 days into production on that particular well, but early performance looks good.

Scott Hanold

Okay. So still very early, thank you for that. And maybe turning on to marketing and pricing in the Permian. When you look at it and go forward and look at different options. Do you have a preference or bias on how you secure pricing and take away in the basin? Are you looking for to use firm sales agreements would you willing to do like firm F&PA [ph] pipeline with minimum volume commitments or is maybe just hedging base is more reasonable for you guys. How do you look at that in some of these future years?

Jim Kleckner

Well, at this point in time we have a very strong basis hedge book it was built in the second half of this year and then 2019 and 2020 as discussed. And we’re investigating all alternatives for long-term movement of our crude market. I’ll turn it over to Ian Piper who heads up our marketing, he can provide more color around that question.

Ian Piper

Morning, Scott. Yes, that’s right what Jim said, I think as we grow the business and watch the future we traditionally been solid well-head driven pricing, but it doesn’t make sense to transition to portfolio approach and those were spike pricing indexes as well as the volume that we have on so to call I'll sort of call spot numbers deals as well as physical deals to total market. So we’re looking at all those options today, to-date we got all the trigger on any of that but we’re exploring all those options.

Scott Hanold

Is there a strategic preference from one over the other, can you just give us a sense of what you’ve used pros and cons?

Ian Piper

Yes, I mean, I want to say there is a strategic preference today, I think, as we look at the options today the betas is today the right time to take out one of those deals and you might be able to get best pricing. We feel good about full assurance through those factors who might be. So I don’t think [indiscernible] jump into the deal just to secure space today.

Scott Hanold

Yes, understood thanks.

Biju Perincheril

Hey, good morning everyone. My question is now that you have this 3D data in-house place for coach you said maybe the fast-back data for Whisky River have you had a chance to reverse steer some of the wells you’ve drilled earlier and is there an estimate of what was your hit rate of those earlier wells for staying in zone?

Jim Kleckner

That’s two questions, Biju and it is an ongoing process that we’re doing. Since we’re further along with work flow to process the seismic through inversion in the Cochise area. And since we are trying to tie the optimal lateral zone two wrap properties like percentage of shale or porosity. We are currently back steering and calculating those numbers in Cochise. And I would say right now without a number in front of me, the numbers that we’re seeing as we’re going through that assess is that our program average prior to the 3D was probably somewhere in the 70% to 75% in the optimal zone.

So this incremental improvement that we’re seeing is again we specifically called out an example where we had a well that had been on for a while almost a year 660 away from the new wells steered optimally in the zone to show that increased improvement -- increased performance. But I’d say that’s probably sort of an N number maybe in terms of our program average I would say that the uplift that we’re targeting for improved steering is somewhere in the 20% to 25% increased lateral footage over our kind of our historical program.

Those are rough numbers right now as we continue to go through this effort. There’s some complexity in terms of calculating percent in zone and optimal zone, but those are -- those would be kind of the idea the numbers to use to try and look at what the improvement of the program going forward would be.

Biju Perincheril

Got it, that’s very helpful. So then a follow-up to that, looking at slide nine and looking at better variability if you adjust for the lateral length in there well I guess that is that chart is adjusted for lateral length. Is most of the variability do you attribute that to the landing zones or are there other factors that contribute to that?

Craig Walters

Yes, this is Craig Walters again. I think the variability that we see is driven by some of the stuff I touched on earlier the ability to -- as we’ve gone through and back steered some of these wells that are on the higher end of this it looks like they have been more optimally played than some of the wells that are in the cloud of grey that are on the lower end of the spectrum.

Additionally, I would say we see again since its normalized on a per 1,000 foot basis, we see an uplift in these metrics when you look at our shorter laterals and that really just comes down to the production characteristics and our Choke Management program and being able to pull a little bit harder on those shorter wells on an effective lateral length basis.

But again, we are pushing our program towards the longer laterals to get better capital efficiency again EUR on a per foot basis will normalize that. And we really think that’s the right way to approach our contiguous blocked up acreage position and utilize this 3D seismic that was -- yes that’s really going to be allow us to again optimally place these wells in 9,000 plus foot of lateral.

Biju Perincheril

Got it. And my final question was looking at 2019 and fully knowing those plans are still being worked out. But I think you have as you have talked previously fairly high number of case Case BPwells to be drilled in Big Tex. And I think you have talked about possibly looking at bringing in a partner there. My question is in the absence of having a partner, how do you -- anything high level about how you are approaching that program next year and how does having the seismic data helps in that process.

Jim Kleckner

Biju, this is Jim. We continue to evaluate our 2019 program. And with regard to Big Tex our technical team continues to evaluate and incorporate additional data into our understanding of this area further rewinding the geological targets within the Wolfcamp and optimizing our well in completion design. So as detailed in those earnings slides we’d also have a 3rd Bone Spring well in Big Tex that is our best performing well to-date. And we are receiving as John meant in 3D fast-track data this month, which will help us as well planning and geosteering for some in the second half 2018 activity in the Big Tex area, which there are two wells.

We’ll have a full volume of 3D seismic for this area available for interpretation in the fourth quarter of 2018, which will further enhance our understanding of all the horizons including the Woodford which we’re still very excited about. We do have 41 lease hold wells into Big Tex for 2019, but know that our overall program is capital allocation would be aligned with our strategic initiative of drilling most economic well locations.

Biju Perincheril

Got it, that’s very helpful. Thank you guys, congratulations on a great quarter.

Jim Kleckner

Thank you.

Jeoffrey Lambujon

Good morning, thanks for taking my questions. Just wondering what kind of timing you are thinking about in terms of shifting to bigger multi-well pads versus the one or two well pads that we have been accustom of seeing. Just wondering if that’s a 2020 type of event just thinking about what you just said around lease hold wells in Big Tex for example, or if we could see some of those in 2019 program. Really want to just get a sense for what get further build on the improvements you guys have been making on the efficiencies front.

Jim Kleckner

Good morning, Jeoff. And thank you for that question, that’s a good one, that’s one that our teams are working on. We’ve had some experience with smaller multi-well co-development pads and it’s certainly a shift that we want to make in our program some of that shift is constrained by HBP drilling as you mentioned. I’ll pass it back to Craig he and his team are working hard on what those multi-well co-development pads look like and some of our thoughts on the potential timing of when we can step into them. Obviously given the size of our company we can’t step full on into it, but we do have some good thoughts in place and are incorporating those ideas into -- calendar 2019 and 2020.

Craig Walters

Yes, this is Craig, I don’t know that I have a lot to add to that, we have begun to look at multi-well development how we become more efficient and again it will be probably the tail end of 2019 into 2020 before we start to feather into our development program.

Jeoffrey Lambujon

That’s really makes sense. And then follow-up is just on some of the lowers as you called out earlier and in the deck anything specific on completion design or geological occasion there that we should kind of be mindful of for the Bigfoot, Venom, or Catman wells or is that maybe just upside from here for future drilling.

Craig Walters

Jeoff, great question I think that’s what we’re excited about, I mean, when you look at kind of aerial distribution of those three particular wells that we call out. I mean, it just shows that we've got consistency across all of our Whiskey River area. Especially as we move East, I think that's what's exciting about the Catman well, and kind of, it's a really high performance on per 1,000 foot basis.

And so, from a completions design standpoint, so far in 2018, we have done minimal changes to the design, we've tested a couple things around perforation scheme and strategy. We are doing a couple of tighter or smaller stages from a spacing standpoint. We do begin or will plan to test some higher sand concentration volumes later this year. But overall, I mean, our program from a completion standpoint has been fairly static for the past 18 months.

Jeoffrey Lambujon

Perfect, thank you very much.

Gail Nicholson

Good morning. Just kind of pessimist with your answer to the last question, but in regards you now being able to really optimize land wells in the landings zone, is the next kind of next step in regards to improving productivity going after and tackling maybe completion design change and to further maximizing recovery per DSU just kind of your thoughts there over the next maybe 12 to 18 months outlook of kind of your design approach?

Craig Walters

Gail, that's a great question, this is Craig again. I think as we optimally place these wells, the completion design is an evolution and again we do plan to test some different things the latter half of this year. And so, I think we are really excited about the combination of being able to optimally place the lateral with the 3D seismic. And then put the right secret sauce recipe on the completion to get the most out of our laterals.

Gail Nicholson

And then just on the standpoint of the optimally placing the lateral length, are you seeing any -- from the standpoint of enhancement in the recovery is it the same or is it oil being enhanced the same amount as NGLs and gas? Or are you seeing a different type of enhancement based upon the hydrocarbon?

Craig Walters

No, we don't see any difference in the product mix that we get out based on the lateral place.

Gail Nicholson

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Jim Kleckner

Thank you, operator. And thank you all for joining us on the call this morning. I hope you found it helpful. We had a great second quarter with solid execution that drove across the broad base. Our updated programs sets us up to maintain this momentum in the back half of this year and into next year. We look forward to meeting with many of you in the coming months on the conference circuit. And look forward to speaking with you again in our third quarter earnings call.

