Wayfair: The Negative Financial Update

Last week, I discussed the worsening loss situation at online retailer Wayfair (W). Despite better than expected revenues, the company missed for the fourth straight time on the bottom line. While shares have rallied since the report, the increasingly negative financial situation is likely to change investors moods sooner rather than later.

The only place where the company is doing quite well is the revenue situation. Since going public in 2014, Wayfair has beaten revenue estimates in all but one quarter, and usually, it's by a decent amount. Unfortunately, the company's expenses are rising at an even faster pace, fueling those bottom-line misses I mentioned above. As you can see in the two charts below, analysts are continuing to forecast more and more losses for the company.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

If the current pattern continues, I wouldn't be surprised if this year's loss ends up being more than $4 a share. Through the first half of this year, Wayfair has lost more than $208 million, more than double the $95 million loss in the first half of 2017, and that's despite revenues increasing by almost $1 billion over that time, growth of nearly 47%.

The problem with growing losses is that it also means cash flow can be pressured a bit, and that's definitely the case here. Last year, the company issued more than $430 million in convertible debt to improve the balance sheet, but another capital raise might be needed soon. As seen in the chart below, working capital has again moved significantly into the red.

(Source: Wayfair quarterly/annual filings, seen here)

The interest on those five-year convertible bonds is just 0.375% a year, so current interest expenses are not a killer. However, if the company has to issue debt again, the next deal is likely to be more costly since the 5-Year US Treasury rate has risen by 100 basis points since last year's deal. Investors may also want more of a coupon, given the increased losses and additional cash burn. Adding even a few million more in quarterly interest will make it that much harder to get closer to profitability.

The other item I touched on in a previous article was the amount of dilution investors are facing. Not only are major insiders converting their Class B shares to the Class A shares traded in the market, but stock-based compensation is surging as well. Wayfair's cash flow statement showed $54.2 million in the share compensation adjustment for the first half of the year, up from $28.5 million in the prior year period. The chart below shows what that means in the end for investors.

(Source: filings linked above and Q2 2018 10-Q filing for 7/25 share count)

So, by the 25th of July, the Class A share count had risen by more than 2.26 million shares this year to 59.66 million. Of that increase, less than 800,000 shares were due to conversion of Class B shares. It is likely that the Class A outstanding count will surpass 60 million this quarter, and investors will face more and more dilution. The only good news with a rising share count is that in a loss situation, it reduces the loss per share, so EPS would be even worse if not for the rise in share count.

In the end, Wayfair investors have to be a little concerned with the company's financial situation. Despite solid revenue growth, losses are rising at a much faster pace, putting more and more strain on the balance sheet. Another debt issuance is likely to happen soon, adding to losses, because it wouldn't make sense to sell equity with an open share repurchase program. Investors are also feeling the dilution blues, not only thanks to Class B conversions but share-based compensation as well. With shares up dramatically in recent years, shares are likely to retreat unless the financial situation improves in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.