Lilis Energy's (LLEX) CEO Ronald D. Ormand on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LLEX) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2018

Executives

Joe Daches – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ronald D. Ormand – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Denny – Executive Vice President of Production & Operations

Analysts

Neal Dingmann – SunTrust

Jeff Grampp – Northland Capital

Mike Kelly – Seaport

Ronald Mills – Johnson Rice & Company

Kyle Bickel – Stifel

Andrew Griffith – Southpaw

Joel Musante – Alliance Global Partners

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Daches, EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Lilis Energy.

Joe Daches

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining the Lilis Energy’s very first earnings conference call. Today Lilis management will discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, then will provide an update on corporate development. With us today are Ronald D. Ormand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jim Denny, EVP of Production & Operations; and Wobbe Ploegsma, VP of Capital Markets and Investor Relations.

After the market closed yesterday Lilis Energy released financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. If you’ve not had a chance yet to review Lilis Energy and Lilis Energy’s earnings release, please visit the Investor Center at the Company’s website lilisenergy.com. Our remarks today may contained certain forward-looking statements. And such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company.

Participants are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please see our earnings release for a discussion of these statements and associated risks. We also may make reference to non-GAAP measures. So please see the reconciliation in yesterday’s earnings release.

I’ll now turn the call over to Ron Ormand, Lilis Energy’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Ronald D. Ormand

Good morning and thank you everyone for attending the Lilis Energy second quarter earnings and corporate update. Very excited today to be able to present to you. Joining me today is Joe Daches, Jim Denny and Wobbe Ploegsma. We’ll review the results of second quarter and discuss the outlook for remaining of 2018 and then we will open up to question-and-answer.

I’d first like to say thank all the Lilis employees for the excellent quarter. Our teams in the field are performed exceptionally as evidenced by our well performance and current production numbers. I believe it’s been nothing sort of exceptional. I ask anyone who find another company who has achieved what we have done over the last year, the last six months and the last quarter in terms of creating value for this company, production growth, acreage growth, infrastructure, enhancements, financial liquidity, and if you look at the big picture I think we are moving this company up into the right.

Yes, we’re smallest cap company. We’re going to have bumps in the road, but we’re moving in the right direction. I’m very comfortable with the position we’re in. We’re in the strongest position that we’ve ever been and more confident in our future than I’ve ever been at any time. I’m happy to report that our second quarter of 2018, our production increased by 53% to roughly 52.97% and approximately 210% year-over-year. Despite some curtailments which were mentioned in our operations release. Joe Daches will go in some more details on this when we discuss the production.

Current production rates are currently exceeding 7,300 barrels of oil equivalent a day and we average approximately 7,000 barrels a day in July. So as you can our production rates, despite the curtailments we had in the second quarter have bounced back and are improving. Pleased to reaffirm – we are firming our exit production rate guidance at 8,000 barrels a day, which we increased from 7,500 due to these increase in production and our continued success in executing our development program. Second half of the 2018 will also be focused on longer laterals, which will generate additional production embed in higher rates of return from our capital expenditures.

I want to provide an overview of some of the recent and significant accomplishments that we’ve had in this last quarter. We dispute all the necessary in infrastructure and takeaway solutions including flow assurance is for crude that provide Gulf Coast pricing at approximately MEH less $5.50. We’ve also put in additional agreements between now and next July which will further enhance our pricing and Joe Daches can go into the some of those agreements.

We established a new water gathering and disposal agreement that will lead to significant reductions in LOE and long-term gathering agreements we’ve previously established in natural gas and crude oil. So we are very well set for the future in terms of our infrastructure. We have firm takeaway and 100% of our natural gas on our third-party system providers is firm transport.

We increased our liquidity by $55 million without any dilution through two infrastructure transactions and we expect to have additional liquidity and balance sheet enhancements underway in the third quarter including establishing a revolving credit facility. This will allow us to become cash flow neutral by early 2019 and we are well on our way to doing so. We successfully initiated the delineation of the Company’s position in the Delaware Basin delivering strong results from both the Wolfcamp A, B, XY and 3rd Bone Spring wells. We will continue that program in the second half of 2018 utilizing 1.5 mile laterals and focusing in on areas as we refine our development program, which we feel have the highest returns.

On the acreage area, we have executed swaps in both Texas and the Mexico, increasing the Company’s working interest and net revenue as well as production PDP and PUD reserves. Our overall operatorship pro forma for these transactions increases to approximately 99% and our working interest is approximately 73%. We will continue to pursue additional transactions that are accretive, however we have a very strong core acreage base with what we have today and what we have committed, we have approximately 22,000 acres in our acreage base. The also – I mentioned the swaps, we expect at approximately 500 to 600 barrels a day during the second half of 2018 as those are beginning to kick in to the program.

Looking forward in the second half of the year, I mentioned we’ll be targeting longer laterals, enhancing our financial position and becoming cash flow positive. Those are to be our key goals. I want to conclude our my opening remarks by saying I’m extremely happy with the progress our team is made, the execution that we’ve had and achieving and enhancing overall shareholder value.

However I also like to address the recent stock performance, which has been disappointing to say the least. We will do everything to continue to enhance shareholder value as I think most of you know I am a large shareholder and a shareholder first and foremost. We do view our stock is undervalued in another transaction in the Permian highlight this value we posses. We have a plan to execute the value gap including increasing reserve, production cash flow and the next and executing on our 2018 strategic initiatives. However, we have other alternatives to enhance value. In closing, our previously announced share buyback, possible mergers and acquisitions. Again I will – I am a very large shareholder and I will always do was in the best interest to build a long-term shareholder value of this company and will pursue all avenues of which to do so.

I will now turn it over to Joe Daches who will briefly review our second quarter results. And then we will take your questions.

Joe Daches

Thank you, Ron. Okay. For the second quarter ending June 30, 2018 revenue from oil and natural gas was $17.5 million versus $14.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase of $3.1 million or 22% was primarily attributable to increase in sales volumes as well as an increase in realized oil and natural gas pricing. Our actual production was 5,298 Boepd for the quarter.

As we previously reported our net loss was $33.7 million during the second quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2018. When adjusting for the $19.5 million non-cash loss on derivatives during the second quarter, adjusted net loss was $11.1 or $0.17 per basic and diluted share. For the second quarter 2018 compared to an adjusted net loss of $20.6 million or $0.26 per basic and diluted share for the first quarter of 2018 when adjusting for the $28.4 non-cash gain on derivatives.

Our adjusted EBITDAX during Q2 of 2018 was $12.7 million compared to $4.5 million during the first quarter of 2018. This is 182% increase, which was driven by increased revenue due to higher production volumes and pricing as well as lower operating costs during Q2. Our production cost decreased from $3.1 million or $9.91 per BOE for the three months ended March to $2.7 million or $6.11 per BOE for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease of $3.80 per BOE in production costs resulted from lower crude and water handling expense and lower overhead cost per product or BOE produced.

Our CapEx incurred in 2018 on the drilling program specifically was approximately $56 million and our budget for 2018 remains on track. Total operating expenses decreased by $1.9 million from $19.7 million for the three months ended March 31 to $17.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter are $27.4 million, but this number does not represent the $20 million of additional liquidity Ron referred to earlier derived from infrastructure transactions. So in effect our pro forma liquidity is $47 million current. Additionally we are very far down the road in establishing the RBL Ron mentioned earlier, we expect to close at during Q3.

I’m pleased to report that our current financial position is strong and provides the financial flexibility to fund our 2018 drilling program. And we expect to the cash flow neutral by early 2019. Thank you. Ron?

Ronald D. Ormand

Thanks, Joe. Conclusion for you open up for questions, I want to help also everyone has the deck that we posted that has a lot of the financial and operational highlights we didn’t want to go through tells of everything, but we’re happy to answer any questions on that. I’m proud of our team and what we’ve accomplished in a very short period of time. We have created a significant amount of value. We have a locked up very concentrated position. We’re now delineating that position. We have our infrastructure in place. We have liquidity in place and we will do everything in terms of what we can do in terms of enhancing that value and making sure that our shareholders are well rewarded. Continue to execute on this plan will lead to substantial growth and cash flow, efficiency and shareholder value.

With that, I’d like to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now address questions from participants. [Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from Neal Dingmann with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning, guys. Thanks for the details. Joe maybe you could just started and maybe dovetail into Ron or even Jim. My question is a bit around the production, there was a little confuse. I think just on 2Q production. I guess maybe Joe if you just maybe a little more detail you did hit on that a little bit, but I guess my bigger question around this, Ron you mentioned kind of in July. Could you just talk about do you see, I don’t know more for guidance just a gradual continued ramp up given now the number of wells you recently brought on as well as given the number of wells that are in various stages. Any color you could give around that.

Ronald D. Ormand

Sure. Well, I think I can address the production issue, okay. So our question is not an issue, our actual production was 5,297 for the quarter. We had a prior period adjustment, which is normal in a – it was transitory adjustment, which comes actually back in, in the second half of the year. So our actual production was 5,297. Our pro forma production was approximately 6,339, when you account for acquisitions which have July 1 effective date, sorry, May 1 effective date. So that will come through in second half, but it is actually recorded in that second quarter.

And then secondly, the curtailment was the major difference in the production, which out of our control, but we obviously take responsibility for that. It’s – but nevertheless, as a small company, a small curtailment has a bigger impact on us. I would say on our production, yes, the production has been ramping up and as we’ve gotten back online fully and we’re continuing to add wells and flow back that in July. I mentioned we saw production right approximately 7,000 barrels. We’re up at about 7,300 barrels, we – as a consequence, we raised our production target rate to 8,000.

People will ask me, well, do we see a continued ramp up to that and above that, yes, I do. However, we are certainly being conservative. There is a thing that’s impact us as a small company, as we’ve seen. And so far, what we will do is continue to evaluate that and when we think it’s appropriate we can move that up. But we are very confident in meeting and exceeding that production goal. Is that answers the question, Neal.

Neal Dingmann

No, that does a very positive. And then just a follow-up, kind of what you said earlier right, Ron, on the curtailment seems now that all the announcements you’ve had, you’ve taking care of most of the existing needs for the oil, gas, water. Could you just talk about now when you, Joe, Jim, guys see this going forward. Do you sort of view that is most of it now is basically anticipated or there few other things that need to be taking care of. Thank you.

Ronald D. Ormand

No, actually I think we have everything in place, as far as our future plans. What’s puts us, I think in a unique position. You first mentioned on the oil side, so we’ve established a gathering agreement with Salt Creek, where we’re constructing that and we expect that to go quickly, but let’s say to be conservative into the first quarter. That – well, didn’t hook into the Wink Terminal. A lot of that right away is being done, it’s being done on next to where our gas right away is, for making good progress on that in construction. It’s a very small area.

So that helps quite a bit in terms of the timing and ability to construct that line. So that when hook into Wink, once we’re hooked into a Wink, then we will hook into a long pipeline associated with Salt Creek. We are expecting that by midyear, it could be earlier. However, our pricing which is in there is based upon whether or not construction is complete. So we have a firm MEH was $5.50 pricing beginning July I. What I think is significant point. We’re not bearing the construction risk.

The other elements of that are we have locked in some firm transportation and production for about 5,000 barrels through from March through July and those will be around $15, MEH was $15 until we get into the pipeline. The other thing that the pipeline in the gathering does is reduces our costs on the trucking side, we have firm trucking in place until the pipeline is completed, but well, that costs will go down significantly as our gathering costs are about 10% of what our trucking costs are.

So that gets us down to the Gulf Coast, gives us options we can sell in the Corpus Christi market, we can export, we have a verity of options and so forth. Company of our size, I think that’s a great option. There are a lot of companies that are still scrambling around. We’ve been working on this for a year, so this is not something that came up and surprised us.

Joe Daches

Neal, look I think the big take away on the infrastructure is we have flow assurance, we have FTE and we have Gulf Coast pricing effective 71. It’s really good answers for the company. Additionally that seems to get glassed over every now and then is the effect of the crude contract as well as the water gathering contract are both approximately $10 million of savings each in cost across the board. And that’s – I think that’s kind of undisguised, it’s a very important point to bake into what these contracts will affect in 2019.

Neal Dingmann

Very helpful. Thanks guys.

Ronald D. Ormand

Right. And as we get into the gas, all of our gas is in place. The only thing that have been done on enhancements. This was an enhancements to accommodate not just us but the entire system of our midstream provider providing for more CO2 and H2S receipt. And then finally the water infrastructure we already have SWD in place. And we have pipes in place. So we sold that infrastructure to Salt Creek. We are permeating additional SWD’s but in the meantime we have capacity and fully subscribed for SWD transaction, for SWD disposal. And we have full capacity for the water acquisition at very favorable prices.

So I feel very good about where we are. And I think it’s a huge accomplishment for a company of our size. As you look around the environment as people are making these types of agreements. Not only that in the infrastructure side, we did obtain cash for those commitments, which is no dilution to the company. I think that says a lot about the acreage base that we have obviously they know our acreage base and they know the area around us and they have been targeting that with a number of the other providers close thereby.

Neal Dingmann

Very helpful color. Ron, thanks. Great quarter guys.

Ronald D. Ormand

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Jeff Grampp with Northland Capital. Please go ahead.

Jeff Grampp

Good morning, guys. I was curious if you could kind of give us a sense of how you’re positioned in regards to contracting out your drilling rigs and frac crews kind of for the remainder of the year. And how you guys are thinking about setting up for 2019 for securing services.

Ronald D. Ormand

Well, let me take a shot at it and we can with Jim add in any additional color to it. Basically we’re staying with their two rig program that we have and we have contracts in place. We are managing contracts so that we are – in some certain instances upgrading our equipment because as we move into 2019, we’re going to be drilling longer laterals and we may also be pursuing pad drilling. So we’ll be swapping out one of the rigs.

We have plenty of frac crew options, I think everybody’s read about a bit of softening in that market. So we have been able to not only assure frac crews but also manage our costs down in that area. And we continue to evaluate our completions to assure the most efficient and effective completions possible for our key acreage. Jim, you want to add something to that?

Jim Denny

No. I think we did – we were able to do the last round of bidding to significantly reduce our completion costs. We are now hitting our goals with regard to our drilling times and reducing our cost that way. We bid great strides at us sourcing our water, reducing our cost over $1 a barrel there. So I think things are moving in the right direction.

Jeff Grampp

Great. That’s really helpful. And then Ron, you kind of mentioned maybe doing some pad drilling next year. Can you guys talk maybe a little bit more about what proportion of your program you think might be on pads? And then maybe more specifically on different zone testing obviously things like 2017 was all of Wolfcamp B and this year’s a lot more different zones, that you guys are having some success with. So how do you kind of think about balancing different zones. I guess as we look into the 2019 program?

Ronald D. Ormand

So, we haven’t completely put in our 2018 – sorry 2019 program. We do have one, we will do a pad this year down in the Southwest portion there’s two wells that we’re going to drill side by side. And then we will look at that rig in a locking rig as to where we’re going to put that in 2019. We’re currently looking at that and there’s work to be done, we additional seismic log work we’re doing, and where we would, and they also valuating in our well results, right.

So we’ll have more color on that, probably in the fourth quarter. As we are evaluating that to determine what we will be, I will say it’s highly likely. We will more than likely start some of that I would suspect beginning in the second quarter. Given the pricing that we have in terms of differentials, in regard to the pad drilling still running two rigs for the whole year, but in terms of pad drilling and multi-well drilling, we will look at that more beginning in the second quarter for the end of the year. As our pricing is locked in and the differentials are improving. But we don’t see any change in CapEx.

Jeff Grampp

Got it. That make sense. I appreciate the time. And thanks for having the call guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from Mike Kelly with Seaport. Please go ahead.

Mike Kelly

Hey guys, good morning. Congrats on received accomplish so far this year you guys have been extremely busy you know, as it pertains the delineation the infrastructure dream is acreage swaps. So congrats on that. My question is really Ron, what’s left on here to do last year I’m just what you’re kind of the higher level priorities for you, as you move forward? Thanks.

Ronald D. Ormand

Yes. I mean – honestly this has been a really busy quarter in terms of achieving a lot of elements in the acreage swaps is here in the infrastructure area and the commencement of the delineation in our financial. So there are -- it’s always about execution, right. And so how we continue our development plan and execute. Honestly, it’s nice to have some of these other things behind us. Because we spent a tremendous amount of time putting these things in place. And that are great achievement, but they take time. So we’re really focusing on the execution side, the delineation where we’re delineating which bench is. The pace of that delineation and then also we will be looking at in enhancement to our liquidity and improving our balance sheet. We still will look at acreage and acreage swaps, acquisitions, but I think we’re in a very strong position. Therefore, we’re going to be very selective on what we do. However we will look at all alternatives I mentioned that will enhance shareholder value. So if I had it in one word, its execution.

Mike Kelly

Got it. Appreciate that. And maybe just sticking on the balance sheet enhancements. And maybe if you could provide any color there or what we could expect to see from you guys on that front? Thanks.

Ronald D. Ormand

Well. I think the first half we mentioned revolver, okay. So in stead of buying and selling their conventional revolver, that’s going to lower our costs substantially on the first lien and provide more liquidity. In conjunction with that and we’re looking at restructuring over a period of time. Our balance sheet whether that be through lower cost debt, conversion of other debt second lien debt – what we’ll see, what the best option is for us. But we recognize our balance sheet is more complex and we are moving to make it less complex. That’s not something you do overnight and particularly you have to do it opportunistically. We’ll do it, I believe over the next 12 months. And that’s a goal of mine. But it does take – will make a large strides in this area already. We’ve converted a lot of the warrants. We have a lot of warrants that will be coming out of them. That’s another piece of it that. That will be coming out in January. So we’ve made strides towards that and I think we’ll continue to make strides, but it will be steps in getting to that goal.

Mike Kelly

That’s good. That’s helpful.

Ronald D. Ormand

Cash flow neutrality is also a key element of that by the way in early 2019.

Mike Kelly

Got it. Thanks. And last one for me. You guys now have some of these eastern wells under your belt and just wanted to hear your thoughts on a really kind of productivity in the economics of the eastern acreage first then what you have that’s thought of is this kind of more delineated further to the west? Thank you.

Ronald D. Ormand

Well. First off, I would say, we’re very pleased with the initial results that we’ve seen on the wells, okay? It’s early days for us to evaluate in compare to the west. I will say that, I don’t expect the wells in the east to be adds prolific as the wells we have in the west. However, they are – we believe highly economic and which branches are going to be the most economic is the question. All right, I think one other things to remember is the eastern acreage comprises to roughly 20% of our acreage. 80% of our acreage is in the western portion is more developed and also in the Mexico. And in those areas, what we’re doing there is you drilling additional benches. So how we spilt up our capital program, it was also somewhat related to how the opportunities are spread out and how we can best enhance our shareholder value. So although, we are going to continue – moving into the eastern acreage, it’s going to be relative to the proportion of the acreage that we have as a whole to winning additional benches, some excellent results we’ve seen in the A, in the XY, particularly are very exciting. So we have a lot of things on our plate with 700 long lateral locations. We’re going to focus on the areas that generate the highest return and continue to develop that area and evaluate it as we see more results.

Mike Kelly

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Operator

And our next question comes from Ronald Mills with Johnson Rice & Company. Please go ahead.

Ronald Mills

Good morning, Ron. Question maybe for Joe, first. The cash proceeds the $55 million come from the two options so far. Are all those proceeds hitting in the third quarter, did you receive any of those in the second quarter?

Joe Daches

Well. We got $35 million prior to June 30. We got $20 million in the month – sorry, $15 million in the month of July and the balance, we’ll receive some time before the end of third quarter.

Ronald Mills

Okay, perfect. Thanks. And then Ron, you talked about 22,000 committed acres versus the roughly 20,000 acres you have in hand. Can you provide a little bit of color around the “committed acres” where there are located in potential timing of getting some of those additions finalized?

Ronald D. Ormand

I would say that, those acres are spread amongst our acres. It’s not cash-out like of kind of any significance that’s not the question that you have. And it is until we close it, I don’t want to really go into location of the acreage. It overlaps our current acreage, I’ll tell you that and increases our working interest in some of the areas that we’re in. So it’s a long timelines. It’s done a little differently the others have been swapped this is more of a form out.

Ronald Mills

Okay. And then…

Ronald D. Ormand

In light but like the other acreage swaps, we didn’t say exactly where they are until we close it and we’ll show you where they are when we close it. But it’s in Texas, right.

Ronald Mills

Okay. That’s a big stake. But just a question in it, as you said, so if it’s not as much of a capital outlay. It’s more of a farm-out is – I mean is that’s somewhat of a joint carry or I guess, I’m trying to see if it’s acquisition capital or if it’s just going to be a key overtime?

Joe Daches

there is no capital…

Ronald D. Ormand

There is no acquisition capital and again, I’d rather not go into all the details right now. We’ll put out an announcement on that, but that should be in a very short future.

Ronald Mills

Okay, great. and then I know…

Ronald D. Ormand

It’s a very good deal for us. I’ll say that.

Ronald Mills

Okay. And then from a flowback and completion standpoint, I know can you just provide a little bit of timeframe in terms of how long the moves in the AGL wells been flowing back, has the axis completion been done or completed. I’m curious just in terms of trying to put together a framework of events we should expect over the remaining month or the coming months here.

Joe Daches

Moose and AG Hill are a bit in flowback about. The AG Hill has been out for about 10 days and the Moose has been about 14 days something like that, neither had reached their peak IP. We’re still looking for an optimal rate to flow those at. We reached the axis number one has been – frac has been completed 40 stages. So we’ll be moving to our drill prepping and cleaning that out here shortly. So, we’re closing with TD, additional well, the East Texas, which is the Wolfcamp A test and we are nearing TD on a Bone Spring test. So, we’ll have two more in the queue shortly.

Ronald D. Ormand

Yeah. We’re very happy with what we’re seeing on those, we have two flowbacks: one in completion, one about to enter completion and two drillings. So, we’ll generally have about two wells completing, two wells drilling and two wells form back. and I’ll move in and out of that category through the rest of the year. but again, I think what we’ll be doing is announcing wells now more in line with their operational updates toward the end of the quarter.

Ronald Mills

Okay. And then just when we think about in terms of activity, especially once you think about moving towards pad drilling. We think about your position or any areas more sensitive to HBP drilling requirements and/or not – and just trying to think about what the – what the program can look like from a geographic standpoint.

Ronald D. Ormand

No. We don’t – we have no – we have drilling obligation that we’re getting ready to satisfy on our southern acreage and other than that, we don’t have any real forced drilling or any type of obligations that have either been established by us or by offset operators that would compel us to drill additional wells that we hadn’t planned.

Ronald Mills

Okay, great. and then one last thing, just in one of the areas I know there’s a couple bigger privates that have continued to amass positions. But any feeling or commentary beyond what you’ve been able to accomplish from a swap or just add-on standpoint, any color on what the greater A&D market looks like as you – as you approach the Texas and New Mexico border?

Ronald D. Ormand

I mean if you look at the acreage, I mean a lot of the acreage is held by someone, right. So, there is a swap here. you’re seeing more blocking up of the acreage, okay, through swaps or smaller transactions, okay. I think you’re running through a lot of transactions that are larger, okay and some of those are all also spread out.

So, our strategy has always been to keep ourselves concentrated, focused, geologically similar, increasing our production and having full infrastructure. The A&D market is – we saw a transaction although in the midland. Yesterday, we have seen some transactions, I would say on the ground level. You haven’t seen any impact in the types of transactions we’re doing one way or the other, okay. there is still a very competitive market. I think when you get into the larger transactions, I mean people like us obviously, we’re going to be very selective going out in, for example, doing a larger transaction, raising equity. That’s not something we’re going to do, okay. We don’t have that in our current plan. So the – again it’s more for us organic, built-ins through our existing liquidity, continuing to build the model as we have.

We have done 2,000 or 3,000 types of acreage transactions, would be creative on how we did those. If we did it but we’re going to be very selective on what we do and the overall INB environment, I would say is improving but with the differentials out there. I have to believe that it’s got an impact on that for a period of time but that’s I mean I know its six to nine months away. But that’s going to come pretty fast.

And then people are definitely going to be looking because there’s not a lot of blocks out there and certainly nothing like we have. So for us to do anything, it’s got to be highly accretive to the shareholders.

Ronald Mills

Great. Thank you very much

Operator

Your next question comes from Kyle Bickel with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Kyle Bickel

Hey, good morning guys. And thanks for taking my question. I guess, how should we be thinking about CapEx for the rest of the year. I know previously there was the $100 million kind of guidance put out there. And I guess just given where the spin, does that year-to-date, do you foresee any risk to that $100 million number and I guess how should we think about the remainder of that through the back half of the year?

Joe Daches

Hi, Kyle, it’s Joe. Good talk to you. So when you look at the cash flow statement, it shows $74 million, $75 million but you remember that’s paid in 2018 but actually is attributable to the 2018 drilling program is more like $55 million or $56 million. So when you take the $55 million, $56 million and you look at what we have in the ops release, you’ll see another $46 million. We are pretty comfortable that we are still remaining on track at $100 million of CapEx net in 2018 and given that some of our – some of the things that Jim has done over the last year.

It decreased AFE level CapEx by something like $1.3 million to $1.5 million across the board and all of our prospective AFEs, gives us a little bit more comfort. Even though we are going to be in line and additionally, I mean we’ve got some working interest increases in some of the swaps that we’ve been talking about. So maybe there is a slight offset there but as we sit here right now. We feel pretty good that the $100 million is still intact.

Kyle Bickel

Got you. Okay. And I guess just as you guys look to kind of continue delineating the position sort of outside the A, the B and the XY. I mean, I know it’s early stages with only the one Bone Spring well producing. But I guess how would you rank these other benches in terms of kind of prioritizing the delineation and I guess is it kind of a second part to that. Do you have any plans at this point to test the Avalon kind of in the near to medium term? Thanks.

Joe Daches

I think it’s still early stage for us to rank them. Okay, we were kind of come around first turn on the horse race. The way the analogy I would give it, so I’d be reluctant to put that out there until we get more results and then time on that. And no, we don’t have any plans. We do have potential in the Avalon. We have enough on our plate which is our drilling program and the benches we’re drilling. It’s certainly through 2019 and then we could evaluate it maybe at that point.

If we see some data around us it says, hey, this looks like a really exciting area to drill. Then maybe we consider that at that point in time. But we’re going to focus on the benches. We’ve begin delineating and keep working on those and also doing more work and refining which are the best ones in those areas. All at the same time increasing our production that will focus on what we’ll do in the future in terms of additional benches.

Kyle Bickel

Got you. And then just one quick last one, looks like kind of shifting to that mile and a half type lateral. I guess just kind of given the way the acreage is configured for kind of longer lateral development, is there any plans to start trying some 2-mile laterals in – yes, I guess just any possibility there?

Ronald D. Ormand

We do have that in plan in 2019. Jim, you want to mention?

Jim Denny

Yes. Our acreage position in New Mexico is particularly good at doing some 2-mile laterals. So those are probably our first one, however, they require – because of the long laterals they require BLM permitting. So – and that’s a long process, which we’ve started, but we’re probably six to eight, nine months from having those first permits to be able to do 2-milers.

Kyle Bickel

Got you. I appreciate it.

Operator

And our question comes from Andrew Griffith with Southpaw. Please go ahead.

Andrew Griffith

Good morning, guys. I appreciate you taking the call. First question is around G&A, it’s been trending down on a cash basis. I think you guys were $4.9 million for the quarter. Are the $1.7 million of legal and professional fees going to be recurring? Will there be some of those? How – really I’m trying to get to how should we think about recurring cash G&A going forward?

Joe Daches

Yes. This is Joe. Thanks for the question. Here’s a quick breakdown for the year, right. So share-based comp, as you know as non-cash, that’s about $5.6 million. The non-recurring piece for the year is about $3.3 million and the recurring is about $8.9 million. We’re anticipating beating our numbers internal, $4 million of recurring cash G&A in Q3 and Q4, the trend will continue down.

And those legal fees, they’re mostly specific to some transaction costs and some other things that we’ve done in the first half of the year. Hopefully we have most of our legal big transaction stuff behind us and we can focus on operations as Ron mentioned earlier. So I don’t see them popping back up; but if they do occur, they’re going to be specific to some kind of transaction. I’d bake in something close to $4 million of recurring cash G&A that increases over time.

Andrew Griffith

Great, that’s really helpful. And with regards to your cash balance; is the – in the ops report you mentioned $55 million of liquidity from the midstream deals you guys did. Is that included in the Q2 end of quarter cash balance or is there a little bit more of that that will come in, in Q3?

Joe Daches

Yes. So if you go look at our 10-Q, you’ll see that cash and cash equivalents is $27.4 million. That includes the $35 million received previously on the crude gathering contract of Salt Creek. And then there’s another $20 million that’s layered on top to get to the number, of which $15 million we’ve already received. So that’s how we’re getting to that pro forma of about $45 million and the other $5 million will happen between now and the end of Q3.

Additionally, and this is important to note that we’re pretty darn far down the road on the RBL. We feel good about it and we’re looking at a conforming regular borrowing base, still have significant lower cost of capital and gave us another $40 million to $50 million of liquidity.

Andrew Griffith

Great, that’s really helpful. Thanks, guys.

Operator

And our next question comes from Joel Musante with Alliance Global Partners. Please go ahead.

Joel Musante

Good morning, everybody. Great job on all the infrastructure improvements and de-risking efforts. I guess I’ll start by asking on the firm transportation contractors, is that based on net volumes or growth volumes or gross volumes?

Joe Daches

Gross, it’s gross volumes.

Joel Musante

It’s gross volumes, okay. All right. And that would be going gross well volumes, I guess?

Joe Daches

Yes.

Joel Musante

I propose – okay.

Ronald D. Ormand

That’s gross produced, correct. Yes, that’s the way they’re always done. So we have that amount, and again, also understand that we can increase that amount, should we choose to do so. We did not lock in all of our volumes because of the fact that we see additional capacity coming into the market, which will allow us to achieve better pricing potentially. And so we want to keep some options open, we can take it to other producers. We have the ability under our agreement to build and interconnect say with another pipeline, should we choose to do so. So it keeps some options open for us as we move into 2019 and beyond because we’re locking those in for five years.

Joe Daches

Hey, Joel, this is Joe. Just a little color here and Ron just jump in here when you want. It wasn’t about six months ago there was a tremendous amount of agita around trucks. We have a contract that gets 100% of our produced crude to the Wink terminal right now. So we feel really good about flow assurance. The volumes that are locked in from 31 through June 30 are 5,000 and that gets us to when the contract on the FD with the Gulf pricing begins.

We feel really good about flow assurance and pricing and takeaway, but Ron is right. We were very focused on the amount of committed bonds we were going to have in the FD because we fully expect to have multiple pipelines available to all the producers on the Permian side and we think that dips are going to difference significantly come down and we wanted that optionality.

Joel Musante

Okay, all right so as you look at 2019, are you going to moderate your completions schedule, completion cadence, maybe build up some docs as the pricing improves through the year or how do you look at that?

Ronald D. Ormand

We don’t intend. We intend to keep with our pace and with our development. We have no plan on slowing down. We’re continuing our CapEx as planned. And part of that is we are in the delineation as well as development production so – and with the pricing mechanisms we have in place. If you look at the drilling we have going on that starts in the fourth quarter and it gets completed in the first quarter, pricing mechanisms will kick in very soon thereafter. So – and keeping the rigs in place with contracts and also we’re able to get very good rates on our completions at this point. So we see no reason or any type of expectations whatsoever in slowing down.

Joel Musante

Okay, and just last one for me on the reserves, you drilled a lot of different benches. And I was just wondering if you add any thing you can add in terms of your reserve report and what that from – what that meant from a de-risking point of view I guess in your reserve report?

Ronald D. Ormand

I’ll let Jim answer that question as an engineer.

Jim Denny

Yeah, we had tremendous growth in our reserve report at mid-year I think as you probably saw and so I – and what we did is as far as it was really basically a roll forward been recognizing a few additional PUDs off of the new building that we did in the first half of 2018. I think you will continue to see that because we’re really – the way our wells are spaced were not actually drilling PUDs up. So we’re not taking proof of converting PUDs to PDP. We’re actually creating new PDP and new PUDs through the end of the year. So I think you’ll be able to see continued reserve growth. I think it’s a total proved reserves where roughly 278 million on NYMEX PV-10 and SEC was 264 million, sso a very dramatic increase both from the year end and year-over-year.

Joel Musante

Okay, great. That’s all I had. Nice quarter. Thanks.

Ronald D. Ormand

Thank you. I think we’ve run just about an hour. And there are people with lots of questions and we’re happy to answer them offline and call Wobbe or myself. Again, I’d like to thank our team for the tremendous job and execution and the things that we’ve accomplished. We continue to believe that we’re extremely well positioned to – in terms of everything we’ve created for the company. Our job will be to enhance shareholder value as I mentioned to you first and foremost through the different mechanisms we had, buybacks, mergers, acquisitions and we do not intention – tend to issue any equity obviously at this point at the prices we’re at. So we are very, very confident and feel very good about the position we’re in today and we thank everyone here for their interest and the support of the company and please call me anytime if you have any questions. Thanks very much.

