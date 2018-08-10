Kosmos Energy To Acquire Deep Gulf Energy For Offshore Assets

The deal is accretive to Kosmos and provides for future production increases as offshore firms exit the Gulf for shale plays.

Deep Gulf has developed several oil producing wells in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Kosmos Energy will acquire Deep Gulf Energy for $1.225 billion in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Kosmos Energy (KOS) has announced it has agreed to acquire Deep Gulf Energy for $1.225 billion.

Deep Gulf Energy operates as an oil and gas exploration and production firm focused on the Gulf of Mexico region.

KOS is betting big on offshore prospects as macro oil pricing makes deals pencil out. Progressively, lower costs for offshore drilling, as platforms are able to drill in multiple directions, make KOS a potentially interesting stock for oil patch players.

Target Company & Market

Houston, Texas-based Deep Gulf Energy was founded in 2005. The company has drilled 20 wells, 16 of which have been completed. The company achieved its first production in 2007 and peaked in 2008 at 8,400 BOEPD.

Management is headed by President Richard Clark, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously Executive Vice President at Mariner Energy, Senior Vice President of Production at Hardy Oil, and Gas and Production Manager at Trafalgar House Oil and Gas, among others.

Below is a map showing DGE's currently producing or prospective Gulf projects:

(Source: Deep Gulf Energy)

According to a 2018 market research insight by Rystad Energy, the offshore crude oil & natural gas investment market is expected to reach $155 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow to $230 billion by 2022.

This represents a strong CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.36% between 2018 and 2022.

The main driver for this expected growth is the high offshore activity, driven mainly by an increasing oil price and the ability of corporations to cut costs and improve the profitability of their projects through multi-directional drilling capabilities.

Major competitive offshore oil companies include:

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)

BP (BP)

Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Norway's Statoil

Hess Corporation (HES)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

KOS disclosed the acquisition price as $1.225 billion, 'comprised of $925 million in cash and $300 million in Kosmos common shares.'

The common shares have a floor and ceiling price range between $6.905 and $9.343. As of press time, KOS is currently within the range, at around $8.26 per share.

Management intends to fund the cash portion from existing credit facilities; the firm has received commitments from lenders to increase its reserves-based loan facility capacity in conjunction with the deal. Interestingly, the revolver now has a lower interest rate, but KOS had to pay $9 million in fees to the facility agent, to be amortized through May 31, 2022.

I reviewed the firm's most recent 10-Q filing, which indicated that as of June 30, 2018, it had $116.9 million in cash and equivalents and $2.16 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($95.0 million).

KOS is acquiring DGE as part of a bet on improved oil pricing dynamics and lowered cost of offshore exploration

As Kosmos CEO Andrew Inglis stated in the deal announcement:

With this acquisition, Kosmos continues to grow into a larger, more balanced exploration and production company, with increasingly diversified production, a pipeline of world-class development projects, and a portfolio of short- and longer-cycle exploration opportunities. Over the last four years, Kosmos has doubled production, and this acquisition creates the platform to double production again in the next four years. With many competitors leaving the Gulf of Mexico to chase onshore shale plays, a huge opportunity has opened in the basin. The best deepwater assets can compete with the best of shale, and now is a good time to enter the Gulf of Mexico.

In the past 12 months, KOS's stock price has risen 21.5% vs. the S&P 500 Index 13%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In the wake of the acquisition announcement which was issued concurrently with earnings publication, KOS jumped by 8.6%, so it is hard to know whether investors liked the acquisition or the earnings.

In any event, the deal for Deep Energy is expected to be 'immediately accretive' to KOS with the firm now expected to 'return cash to shareholders through a dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2019.'

Notably, management highlighted the acquisition will operate with a 'NPV-10 breakeven of approximately $48.00 per barrel WTI' assumption. At that level, it is becoming competitive with some shale oil extraction costs.

With the deal, Kosmos is setting itself up to increase production dramatically in the years ahead and to take advantage of offshore firms leaving the riskier environment for onshore shale plays.

If you believe in a continued favorable oil pricing environment and Kosmos' ability to maximize production at historically low costs, KOS may be oil patch stock worth close consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.