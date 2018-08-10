Raiffeisen Bank International's (RAIFF) CEO Johann Strobl Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCPK:RAIFF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Susanne Langer

Thank you. Good afternoon from Vienna and thank you for joining today’s conference call. This morning the presentation for a call was sent out along with additional insight slides. As usual our three Board Members, Mr. Strobl, Mr. Grull and Mr. Mosenbacher will go through the half-year results, after which we will open the lines for your questions.

With that, I will hand over to, Mr. Strobl.

Johann Strobl

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to our conference call. I can present today with my colleagues very, very good numbers. I’m happy, it’s a privilege.

And I start with executive summary on Slide number 4. We can report a consolidated profit of €156 million, which is up year-on-year by 29%. And the good thing is, in this numbers, there is already included the expected loss from the sale of the Polish core banking operations, which is negative with €171 million. These good results is driven by a very good operating income, which is up year-on-year by 5% almost with a good strong contribution by the net interest income.

We saw exceptionally high releases of loan loss provisions led by positive impairment losses. So recovery in a couple of areas, and Hannes Mösenbacher will comment on that later on. We are on a well, on a good track, and as of now we don’t see any hurdles for the disposal of our Polish core banking operations. Definitely we will know it in the fourth quarter of this year.

The NPL ratio decreased to 4.8% to a large extent this is an organic reduction, a part of it also comes from the pending sale of the Polish core banking operations. Our CET1 ratio is fine with 12.8% on a fully loaded methodology. The year-to-date results are included in these numbers. And what else makes us happy is that we also were able to place an green bond in June 2018.

I now turn to the next Slide number 5, where I see a couple of numbers. And in more detailed and I would say it covers, to a large extent what I mentioned before, net interest income year-on-year by 4.4% up, fee income by 3% up. We have seen a flat development on the general administrative expenses. We have seen a positive impact of €83 million from the risk costs so that we have a profit before tax of more than €1 billion, which leads to the consolidated profit of €756.

The NPL ratio, I mentioned it reduced, the coverage ratio improved. The loan to customers, please be aware that with the new reporting of the core banking the loan portfolio which is part of the Polish core banking operations is not anymore in the loan numbers and therefore we saw a decline. If we compare year-on-year it’s still a 2% up and this is driven by a very good loan development in the first quarter, so that we were able to fully cover what we have lost by this, or we will lose by this transaction.

If we turn to the next slide, you have this graphical overview in the time series of the development. Again like in the first quarter and already in the last year, we had positive development in the ROE. We have stable net interest margin. We have reduced cost income ratio also there, we should say we want to remember you that we have seasonality traditionally in this number, so the 54.7% is not what you should take as an indicator for the year and it will take a little bit longer that we reach our target of a cost income ratio of below 55%. I already mentioned the positive impact from the provisioning.

Let’s turn to the next slide, which is number 7. This is unchanged. It’s in essence our appetite in which countries we want to grow our loan portfolio and it’s a confirmation of what we said also in the last couple of calls. It’s Romania, it’s Slovakia, it’s the Czech Republic, it’s Bulgaria, which are outstanding, but we see a loan growth in many other countries as well. If we turn to the next slide, Russia. Unfortunately the discussion about sanctions and plans of additional sanctions are back. For us, it’s too early to get an understanding what in detail this would mean, and what kind of impact we would see or we would expect on Russia, but especially also on our banking activities in Russia, so it’s much too early to say.

The starting point of whatever will come is indeed a very, very good one. Simply look at the numbers, the half year profit after tax is stable with €237 million, despite a ruble depreciation year-to-date of 5% and year-on-year by 11%. We have a very good interest, net interest margin of 5.8%. We have a low risk cost. We have a loan growth in euros of 2% year-to-date, which of course in ruble is substantially more. We have a good non-performing loan ratio of 4.2%, with a high coverage ratio of 75%. And as you’re aware part of our excess capital as we hedge our capital ratio, parts of the excess capital ratio is hedged as well, so the impact of the ruble depreciation is fine.

Given this positive outcome, our strategy in Russia is that we need to grow in all business segments, but with a further prudent risk approach, we will expand especially in the retail market. This gives us a product diversification. We will increase our customer base as well with the SMEs. And we think after the reduction of our geographical footprint in the brick-and-mortar business, there might be some opportunities mid-to-long term by more and more adjusting or adding to our current sales model also in new digital sales and service model which will give us access also to customers in regions where we are not that broadly with brick-and-mortar branches.

In the corporate market, we are diversifying the large corporate segment and we’re expanding our coverage of the mid-caps and we are making good progress also on that. So we’re committed to service our customers in Russia with good products with high quality standards. If you look at the exposure what you can see, this is fairly balanced, 42% of the loan book is with retail. You see within the non-retail, it’s broadly diversified. If you look at the retail lending, then you see 40% unsecured loans, 38% mortgage loans and 80% credit card, so again a well-diversified portfolio.

This brings me to my next Slide number 9. As we mentioned already last time, we believe that the peak of this cycle was already seen in 2017. 2018 is still strong and we will see a further reduction of the growth rates in 2019 and 2020. Well, but as we see in some countries already some signs of overheating in the labor market, we are fine with this development and would be happy if we see this development.

If we come to Slide number 10, this is our outlook and materially this outlook is unchanged, nevertheless we adjusted the wording in two specific points. So if I run through it, we believe that we can achieve a loan growth in the area of mid-single-digit percentage. We believe – and this was one of the changes that the risk costs will be below the level of 2017. We expect a further reduction on the NPL ratio, Hannes will further talk on this. As I mentioned before, mid-term, we want to achieve cost income ratio below 55%, we achieved this one in the second quarter, but it will take a little bit longer. We have now in the year 2017, but also in the first half of 2018 being substantially above the 11%, so we slightly changed our wording in the outlook for the consolidated return on equity and we restate the 11%. We confirm our CET1 ratio of 13% and it’s is our intention to pay dividends also in the future depending on a couple of developments, this might be in the a range between 20% and 50%.

And with this, I hand over to Martin.

Martin Grüll

Thank you, Johann. Also welcome from my side, I am now on Slide 12, and want to give you the highlights on the quarter development. Net interest income slightly up despite FX, depreciation effects in Russia, so from the ruble devaluation. So the increase is supported by higher volumes. We see some pressure on asset margins, but on the other side we have a favorable development of key rates in Romania and also in the Czech Republic. And I can also report a solid development of the corporate business in Ukraine.

Dividend income, so this was exceptionally high. This is the typical second quarter inflow and income from non-consolidated equity investments such as, real estate companies or insurance brokers but I want to state again that this was exceptionally high and of course, is not sustainable.

Net fee commission income was also exceptionally high partly driven by seasonally lower income in the first quarter, but also driven by one-offs triggered by accounting changes in the second quarter, that means not all of this incremental income will reoccur in the coming quarters. Levies were down driven by upfront booking of bank duties and resolution fund fees in the first quarter.

Moving on to the profit before tax, contribution from the various regional segments, profit decreased in Central Europe by €31 million year-on-year. We had seen lower operating income due to one-off loss from closing out of derivatives to the sale in Poland, amounting to €13 million and also driven by deconsolidation of a Hungarian unit in 2017. We also had a bond sale in the Czech Republic in the last year. So it’s not really comparable with the last year.

Additionally, we had seen a slightly higher risk cost, primarily due to lower releases in Hungary. And we had also seen a decline of other results down €7 million mainly from goodwill impairment related to a Hungarian real estate company in the course of initial consolidation. South Eastern Europe profit increased by €84 million year-on-year mainly from net releases of impairment losses on financial assets, €5 million in the first half 2018 versus allocations of €69 million in the comparable period 2017. Strongest improvements were seen in Croatia, down €42 million, due to well known corporate customer defaults in 2017 and also in Romania.

Increase of operating result in South Eastern Europe was driven by net interest income mainly in Romania. I mentioned already the favorable development of the key rates in this country. Eastern Europe profit down €21 million year-on-year triggered predominantly by the devaluation of the ruble, a lower trading income due to valuation of derivatives which were partly offset by good development on the risk side in Russia. Group Corporates & Markets profit before tax increased by €140 million primarily driven by improvement of risk cost.

I’d like to move on to the revenue composition, I mentioned already slight improvement of net interest income, despite the ruble devaluation, we saw relatively stable development of the net interest margin and also expect this to remain stable for the rest of the year. I mentioned already the exceptionally high dividend income of €39 million from this non-consolidated equity investments real estate and insurance, brokerage companies. Please keep in mind that this is not recurring in the next quarter.

And I also mentioned already the net fee commission income development, which was extremely positive partly driven by a lower organic result in Q1, but also to some extent driven by accounting changes, which are considered to be one-offs. Net trading income and fair value result up €19 million mainly triggered by higher valuation and other net operating income was down €25 million following Q1 gains from sale and de-recognition of assets in Group Corporates & Markets. Expenses slightly up, €40 million in total, while other administrative expenses remained stable.

We saw €12 million increase in staff expenses driven by higher salary increases mainly. I would also like to mention that regulatory investments are expected to peak in 2018 and should decrease going forward due to the final completion of INFRS 9 and MiFID II. I’m moving now to Page 16, it was already mentioned that we had reclassified according to IFRS 5 the Polish core banking operations and therefore if you compare December 2017 with June 2018 you see a flat development on the customer loans excluding this reclassification effect the growth would have been 6%. Where did the growth happen? It’s mainly in head office Vienna.

Here we saw a growth of 14% that is not reoccurring and repeatable because we had done a lot of short-term repo business. Slovakia 6% up, Romania and Czech is also positive in terms of growth, and Ukraine which was partly supported also by the ongoing FX appreciation. Russia, in local currency, good growth in euro terms only 2% because of the most recent devaluations. On the deposit side, you also see the reclassification effect. After reclassification you see a decrease of 6%, excluding this IFRS 5 reclassification of the Polish operation it would have been 3% up.

Moving on to 17, the regulatory Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio remained more or less stable. It went up 10 basis points from 12.7% in December to 12.8%. In June you have the bridge. We had seen 19 basis points IFRS cliff effect, 0.5 percentage point; loan growth impact, 0.2 percentage point; FX another effect. And then we had the recognition of retained earnings in the magnitude of 0.9 percentage point. On Page 18 you can see that we are sufficiently capitalized and are well above the regulatory requirements.

We have for the year 2018, a Pillar two requirement of 2.25% and a Pillar two guidance of 100 basis points. Current combined buffer requirement is close to 3% consisting of 1.875% capital conservation, 100 basis points systemic risk. Please be aware that beginning of 2009 the combined buffer requirement goes up to 4.5%. With the January AT1 issuance our AT1 requirement is now fully covered. The MDA restrictions are at the level of 9.72% and the buffer to MDA is slightly above 3%.

Available distributable items are at level of €1.9 billion at the end of June. Moving on to my last slide, you see that there was no major change in the funding structure. We have currently a loan deposit ratio at the healthy level of 98%. And also the liquidity coverage ratio shows a stable trend at the level of 138% at the end of the second quarter. Thank you very much. That’s all from my side. And now we will move on to Hannes.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Dear all. Thanks for participating and warm welcome also from my side. It’s quite hot here in Vienna. Well, what to be rewarded from the CEO, if you can report zero risk cost in Q1 and even write backs in the first half year of €83 million. That’s the reason why my report to you would be rather short and then we can focus on your questions. Maybe some three, four highlights. What we’re really happy about and this is, of course, consistent with our announcement is that we were capable to grow our business.

Secondly, we kept on going when it was about the reduced NPL ratio we’re now at 4.8%. Coverage ratio is now at 73.5% and asset risk costs are down to zero in Q2 and €83 million on the first half year. Let me turn to Page 21 to highlight some of the most important things to be shared with you. At this moment credit risk given the business growth of course, increased by some €2.6 billion, non-retail €1.9 billion. Those who have contributed substantially to this growth is Romania, Slovakia, but also Group Corporates & Markets.

On the retail side they were key people to increase our business by some €648 million in terms of RWA. Where does this increase come from? It comes from Raiffeisen Bank, Russia, Romania and Raiffeisen Bank, Slovakia. Market risk maybe one thing to highlight here is as announced by Martin Grüll, our CFO that we had some dividend inflows. So we have slightly higher positions in foreign currencies and also given the higher volatility on USD and Polish zloty. This consumed a little bit higher market risk RWAs.

And the last bullet to point you into – direct you to is to the last one in from Ukraine, because it shows an exposure increase of some 13.3%. Please do bear in mind that 10 percentage points have been borne by the hryvnia appreciation. I would now like to move on to the next Page on 22. While we have seen strong improvement on risk cost and NPL ratio, NPL ratio now down to 4.8%, we were capable to reduce it even with the IFRS 9 impact by 0.9 percentage points. If you prefer ECB definition, we are on an NPL ratio much lower coverage ratio when I have done this sum up I announced it, we are now at 73.5%.

There is one specific – you can recall the furniture retailer, which I had to announce in December last year, we were financing mainly the part which was highly secured, we have now gotten rid of this portfolio. And at the inception, of course, our coverage was not on the average of entire portfolio, so we given the bottom up analysis, they were key people to do a little bit below the average.

Now getting rid of this exposure gives you a base effect and also mix the NPL coverage soaring to a certain extent. Well, I’m already on Page 23 On this slide and you have any way the numbers in front of you. Maybe just two or three things to highlight for you is, we have now quite a bunch of countries where we are in this two point whatever range up to 4%. This is Czech Republic, it’s Slovakia, it’s Bulgaria, Kosovo.

Russia having an NPL ratio of 4.2%, and there you also can clearly and easily identify where are the countries where we still have something to be done. when it comes to the NPL management, it’s -Albania, it’s Croatia, it’s still also Ukraine. All what I have just said led us do the adoption of our risk cost forecast where we are now seeing risk cost till year end should be below the level we have seen 2017. Well this would be my fifth report to you. Thanks for listing and care taking. We are now ready for your questions.

Simon Nellis

Hi thanks very much for the call. My first question would just be on the fees, I mean you mentioned that the fee level posted in the second quarter is not sustainable. Can you give us an idea of what the underlying growth was and what the new run rate for fees, could be on a quarterly basis going forward?

Martin Grüll

The increase was €50 million and roughly half-half. Half is organic increase, I mentioned in the first quarter usually you have lower earnings and half of this is rather one-off.

Simon Nellis

So around €435 million is kind of…

Martin Grüll

As I said, roughly half-half of the €50 million, yes.

Simon Nellis

Got it. okay. And just on Russia, can you confirm that you didn’t make any provisions for sanctioned risk or sanctioned company exposure? And to what extent what is your new guidance of low provisioning a factor in EFCs in Russia, I mean is there a risk that if sanctions keep ratcheting up that you have to revise that guidelines?

Martin Grüll

Well, part of the line was difficult here to understand but if I try to digest your question, if we have built some provisions towards the sanctioned companies, I cannot confirm this at this moment. So we were capable to reduce the rata exposure in the physically runoff and there was no need since the companies of course do honor their obligation extremely professional. So there was no need for increase of the – of any sanctions. And the slight change in provisioning ratio in Russia, this is already so minor figure, this you could have out of FX movements one or two small, new defaults coming in, one is leaving. So this is not – does not give you any direction. I would see it as mini quarterly fluctuation.

Simon Nellis

And just last on the capital and dividend, I mean you’re about to reach your 13% CET1 target. I mean how much, how confident are you to payout excess capital above that 13% in the current environment as the dividend. Thank you.

Johann Strobl

I think what I can only repeat is our dividend policy is, so first we want to pay dividend, the second reason why the range is so poor defined is simply that, for two reasons, one is that there are here and there, there are opportunities for consolidation, which might then reach beyond our growth, our organic growth. But as I said earlier, I think we would carefully look at it if the price and the target is right, then yes. But given the current growth opportunities – and you have seen we had a loan growth of 6% in the first half year. So there is no pressure to acquire something – by the way, we acquired a small portfolio. So we want to pay a stable dividend in the next coming years, could be slightly increased. We have some ideas how to invest the capital, which would be free up after the sale of the core business of Polbank.

Simon Nellis

Okay, thank you very much.

Yes, hi good afternoon. Two questions please from my side. First on costs, just wondering whether you confirmed a flat cost guidance for 2018. And then you mentioned regulatory investments will peak in 2018, so I was just wondering whether we – whether you could share a budget for regulatory investments this year?

And the second one is on rate sensitivity, so we have now seen five rate hikes in Czech Republic, in Romania you seem to do very well in terms of margin expansion. So I was just wondering whether you could update your rate sensitivity in those countries specifically? Thank you.

Martin Grüll

Yes. On the cost side, we have of course the ruble devaluation which will "help" in reducing the cost in euro terms. On the other side, as I mentioned and flagged before, we see a constant upward push on the salary side. So that starts now kicking in the third and fourth quarter. It pretty much also depends on the ruble development going forward.

And finally, it depends also on the time of closing, because every month, we close prior to year-end. You have lower cost because we will have the cost of the Polish operation only until the date, the final date of closing. So it’s a little bit difficult because we do not exactly know when the closing will take place.

And secondly, the ruble development keeping in mind the big cost component of Russia is also not very predictable. So all-in-all to cut the long story short, I would expect it to be stable, total operating expense for the entire group to be stable, or slightly up. In terms of the regulatory cost, we do not publish any specific budgets, it’s also not always easy to have a clear definition what’s regulatory, what is business?

Overall, I wanted to convey the message that it seems to be that we are getting to the peak. And the two most important parts were the IFRS 9, which is now almost done and also they MiFID, these were major chunks we had in the group, and since we are nearing completion of those two projects we would not see regulatory costs going up anymore.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Well if I may take the questions regarding the interest rate sensitivity for both countries I think it’s fair to say if we would see another 50 basis points uplift, that this would give a positive contribution on an NPL basis on the high single digit number. Give you a little bit more of a flavor in both countries we were expecting the rate increase there and the balance sheet was built up in the interest rate duration that we would benefit there on an uplift. So we did not have super long duration on our treasury assets. So this would be our guidance. In both countries high single digit if we would see another uplift and our treasury was positioned on a rather short duration, so now we have the full benefit of this move.

Benjamin Goy

Okay, thank you.

Gabor Kemeny

Hi, it’s Gabor. I have a couple of questions on Russia. You show in the report what assumptions you used to calculate the expected credit losses under IFRS 9, and I think in a pessimistic scenario you assume a mild recession and no significant changes in the sovereign yields. So I guess, can you give us a sense how may your credit losses or expected losses develop in a more severe scenario? So for example back in 2015, we had a 2% recession and you had a 2%, 3% provisioning back then. Is this a good guidance or could it be different under IFRS 9?

And the second question there was a Russian government proposal to change the taxation of oil refineries and some Russian banks guide for a quite significant impact from this change on their financials. What do you think is your exposure to the Russian refineries and what impact do you expect from this proposal?

Martin Grüll

Well, on the second question, give us please some time Gabor that we can look up the figures rightfully and not to misguide you when it comes to the refineries. I think this would be not professional now immediately answer this one. But maybe in the due course of this call I will still give an answer. Towards the first question the IFRS 9, you are of course right that these changes, what we have assumed when talking to you regarding our IFRS 9 sensitivity, those were on small changes, meaning more or less 1% TRIM up and down.

Even if this pessimistic scenario holds true in our base case, it would be easy, you have a difference of 2.6%. If we look at our Russian sensitivity, give me a second. So this would give you an impact out of the IFRS 9 somewhere around a low double digit number. So now comes the important point, I think when you have referred to the 2015 scenario, if I got your question right I think we must not forget that in 2015 the entire scenario having a super strong devaluation in terms of currency was much more pronounced. This was much more pronounced.

And we already see nowadays euro/ruble somewhere around RUB 75, RUB 76, RUB 77. So I don’t have the Bloomberg in the head of mine but this is what we’re currently seeing. So I think it’s a tough call comparing to 2015 with the current circumstances in terms of impact. This would be my best guidance when coming back to your questions regarding refineries.

Gabor Kemeny

Thank you. And just small clarification on the pessimistic scenario. Are you saying that under IFRS 9 the difference relative to your base case would be a low double digit million euro impact in terms of provisioning…

Martin Grüll

What I tried to convey is a message.

Gabor Kemeny

Okay, thank you.

Alastair Ryan

Thanks so much good afternoon. Three please, two of them linked on growth and on the shape of the business. So it feels like your growth is gaining momentum. So keeping the guidance of your loan growth for the year, is that really just because currencies can move? So really, you are likely to be running ahead of that as things are building up you could give it back easily and some currency lightness.

Second on the shape of the business now that problem are gone we get a – a month ago we got a better picture and essentially in South Eastern Europe and I think you probably liked to be a bit bigger so the consolidation you mentioned should we think of you preferring a little bit more balanced group as options open up, do you know you are well capitalized and you have done all the things you have to do. And then just small one on Slovakia, been a really good market for you, the central bank restrictions on loans to value kick in over the next several quarters, do you see that having any impact on your growth on the competitive behavior there? Thank you.

Johann Strobl

Yes. I think you mentioned it already that and I would combine the first with your third question. What we see is in some markets we see that the growth – the loan growth was high, it is high still but we see the concerns of some of the central banks and they find now ways to restrict. So in essence this would of course, or will of course reduce the growth rate. This is for sure difficult to say, is it by 1/3 or somewhere similar. Their negative impact on that is that the price competition will increase because of that. So I think all the banks are eager to lend the capital is there, and if the loan growth is restricted by the central banks we will see more competition. In some – price competition – in some countries, especially in the mortgage product we see a very, very low margins and this also reduces the appetite for banks to further strongly grow in that segment. I think partly this reduction of growth potential in the net interest income will be compensated by a shift to the higher margin non-secured so the consumer loans.

And to your question of a more balanced group, I think it would need a one on one to understand what you mean, a more balanced group. We are probably the most balanced group in the area in terms of assets. Of course, we are happy that Russia in terms of profit is contributing so substantially on that. So we have to improve or we want to improve in other areas. In terms of potential acquisition I think in my former statement I already mentioned it, yes, we are interested if the right target comes at the right price.

Alastair Ryan

Thank you.

Julia Matoshchuk

Hi, good morning. Thank you for your presentation. A couple of questions from me as well. The first one on asset quality, obviously very good trends, NPL ratio going down, coverage ratio up, provisions very low. And you have revived the guidance. But then if we look a bit further out and I appreciate the uncertainty on Russia. But aside from Russia, what do you think your cost of risk should be in the next two to three years? And how – where do you see the NPL ratio bottoming? So that’s the first question.

And then the second question, I just have a quick follow up on the regulatory front. So last quarter you mentioned that on TRIM you obviously submitted some data, but there wasn’t a much development on that front. Has something changed since then? Thank you.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Well this is now a great moment that I have the full attention of all my colleagues sitting next to me, and I appreciate this very much indeed. The asset quality and the running costs of risk, I know that this is a repeating question. I think I have two or three considerations. The one was as indicated by our CEO we see – a de-acceleration on economic growth. And I think it’s more than prudent than fair to assume that these current level of cost of risk is not a sustainable.

So we cannot repeat this the next 10 quarters or something is wrong. So this is the one thing, I would not like to give you the exact basis point figures. And why I would not do so is because we have two, three quarter effects when talking about this. The one is – it’s through the cycle, so we have of course we are still positive that we have a positive cycle at least into 2019, while we have seen a de-acceleration in 2020.

So the long-term average I think is even a hard assumption. The second one is that in 2018 – and this just shows the persistence – one could also say good market timing is that how we have taken our record portfolio. So in 2018 I would not wonder that we still see some sort of write backs. But for me, of course, it’s quite obvious and straightforward that the super low level of cost of risk are not the current good guidance. 2014-2015 are maybe of course, extremely over pronounced so I’m not a controller nor accountant so the average is not a good guidance either.

But somewhere around these numbers you could find there your level. NPL ratio bottoming out, what I tried but seemingly I failed is when I was talking about the single page regarding the NPL ratios I was talking about the cohort of countries where we are in the 2% to 4% level. So I think this could be a good guidance. And the other one is where we still have something to be done. So somewhere around 2% to 4%, 3% to 5% this would be our guidance if you need it in terms of percentage figures.

Why so? Because – and this is just to reconfirm our strategy, if a client really faces trouble we would like to first work with the client and not immediately measuring and managing the KPI. So if there is a trouble we see an inflow to our NPL we would like to be capable to restructure along with the client, hopefully, he comes back in good economic terms. And thus later on we would be willing done. So somewhere around 2% to 4%, 3% to 5% this would be our target figure where we think it may bottom out. And the second thing to be considered we have still some countries that if you do a super early write-off that you’re subject to tax brackets, [each year] even in Slovakia.

So this would be my answer to the second one. The regulatory costs on the TRIM while we have – this is of course an in-depth process, tried to look at the different models, how harmonized they are. We had already our first in-depth TRIM examination. ECP announced that they should be finished by the end of 2018. But so far we would not like to comment, maybe a little bit of a hint, if you look on our risk density and you compare it to the remaining market. I think we should have a low of an impact out of the TRIM.

And some of our models have been approved by the competent authorities there in – after the meltdown of the financial system so 2009, 2010, 2012 some of our models have been accepted and are finding approval. So one may assume that there is sufficient buffer or a margin of conservatism included. This would be my answer to your two questions.

Johannes Thormann

Two questions as a follow up, probably. First of all, your €39 million dividend from non-consolidated companies, is this really single one-off or have you closed those positions or is something coming in the next years again and what kind of business was this? And the second thing is – yes?

Martin Grüll

Yes, shall I right away answer the first question? it’s coming every year but not in that magnitude. It depends on the dividend policies of those companies. And as I said before it predominantly real estate companies or also insurance brokers. So we also have insurance brokerage business set up in individual special companies and the dividend policy of course may change from time to time. They are owned by RBI but non-consolidated.

Johannes Thormann

And secondly, can’t you quantify how big your U.S. dollar funding currently is per year or how many revenues you would lose if you get cut off from U.S. dollar funding?

Martin Grüll

So I will answer the first question, is also page – on the funding page what is it 19. So for this year it’s €5 billion. It’s a bit higher because we will as you know or may have read take over the fixed mortgage portfolio from Poland, which was or still is financed partly by client deposits. And –

Johannes Thormann

The U.S. dollar funding, not the –

Martin Grüll

The overall the overall funding as we said on Page 19 is €5 billion. So coming to your dollar question, why – we don’t understand the question, why do you even ask whether we would be cut-off from any dollar clearing.

Johannes Thormann

Is the question – yes, this is the question, if you get into business with sanctioned companies and as a consequence –

Martin Grüll

Board But – sorry to interrupt – it’s a very easy answer. We simply adhere to the sanctions, full stop. So there’s no risk that we will be cut-off from any dollar clearing.

Mate Nemes

I have two questions left, please. First of all, on your growth profile regionally, we’ve seen actually very strong growth in Ukraine and Belarus. You kind of commented that in Ukraine this is typically corporate business.

And now, looking at your growth ambitions you lay out in the presentation none of these countries are among your top priorities. Is this fairly a short-term business then or shall we expect actually continued business growth in these countries?

And secondly on Russia fee income, I noticed that fees and commissions are down 7% year-on-year, in general, you’re seeing a slight erosion in fee income there. Is this something you would expect to continue? Are we seeing a continued pressure on fees? Thank you.

Martin Grüll

If I understood your growth questions I mean the Ukrainian growth, is – and we mentioned is already and Hannes mentioned it in particular – is driven by the appreciation of the currency. So as we laid out in our strategy slide – what page is it? What slide is it, the green arrows? Seven, thank you.

We have anticipated for and planned in Ukraine a rather flattish growth, in euro terms. With regard to the second question what are the growth ambitions overall in the countries Romania, Slovakia, Czech Republic are short term? No, we are talking about a sustainable growth. This is not sort of a one-year or two-year growth.

So we are expecting, in line with the solid economic cycle, a sustainable growth in those countries. In particular as I said, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia. And then we are working on the fee income in Russia. It is negative in euro terms primarily because of the depreciation.

Mate Nemes

Okay.

Tobias Lukesch

Actually just one question left on my side. With regards to South Eastern Europe, you said you have this very balanced diversification and we talked about – a lot about Eastern Europe here and Central Europe with the Czech Republic and pressure on Slovakia. How far do you think you could drive the business – or the business growth in South Eastern Europe even so your current guiding with regard to this RWA arrows on Page seven is not that much focused on that area? Would that be an area of growth, let’s say, with regard to 2020, where you could say here we might see a shift in the second half of the year or going into 2019?

Johann Strobl

The growth, our growth target is a mixture of what is the potential and what is the framework in those countries. And of course, there are countries where we believe that the potential is strong and where the framework is improving, this might be Serbia, for example. There are others where believe there is quite a lot of important additional steps to be done by the governments to improve the legal system, to improve the court system, and to create a different environment. If this will happen in the next one or two years, then of course, our appetite would increase also in those countries.

Tobias Lukesch

Okay. So first changes in legal systems, then you will tackle a further growth with regards to the growth share of the whole company setupa¦

Johann Strobl

Let’s take that some of our cities so as we see it. So we have two dark green arrows in this chart, which is Bulgaria and Romania. I mentioned already that we find the development in Serbia very interesting, so this could be in the near- term future, somehow change. We see the development in Croatia for example rather mixed, so we have seen quite a lot of progress in the way that the government handles the indebtness, the budget deficit and so and so forth.

On the other hand, we still have this negative discussions on retroactive loss and the specific loss and so ever so I would say there are areas in Croatia, which increases the uncertainty and which is definitely negative for investors. And then the – when we grow strongly in a country we see as a real investor, and then there are countries where we believe they would have the potential like Bosnia, we are very happy with the development in Kosovo, but this is a very small country and we have already a good market share. We carefully monitor the development in Albania, where we see activities, where we see progress in the court system, it might take another couple of quarters still we fully feel then the impact also and this then could change our mind as well.

Pawel Dziedzic

I have a few remaining question. So the first one is on the acceleration of economic growth that you mentioned. I appreciate that the impairments cannot stay that low and the growth might slow down a little bit. But do you see any pockets perhaps of where you’re more cautious yourselves, where you don’t want to take market shares and where you think could be a source of future impairments? And all being across the region so different portfolios like commercial real estate or consumer finance et cetera, so that would be a first question.

The second question is on EBA stress tests, I don’t know if you would be able or willing to share any thoughts on that at this stage. I’m wondering if this is an event of a sense you had a scope in any way to inflate your Pillar two guidance going forward. How should we think about the drawdown under new IFRS 9 methodology and to what extent the Russian sanction could be reflected in the exercise?

And then I have two very small clarifying questions. In the first quarter you mentioned that impact from Poland say will be around 90 basis points. You booked some of the losses already this quarter. Should we expect a different number once the sale is completed?

And finally, on accounting changes in fee income. I’m sorry if you disclosed it anywhere. But could you clarify which essential fee line is impacted by this? If we look at slide 14, and we if look at increase in asset management, is it where the accounting changes or perhaps somewhere else? Thank you.

Martin Grüll

Well if I may kick off first your first part of the questions regarding my statement and it goes back to our slide when we were showing that the – our market economic forecast. Well as also said, we’ve seen some markets that either they regulator is stepping in or the market really becomes just super hot there. It’s in some markets where the mortgage is now really extremely thinly priced. So this is where we would not show an additional further appetite, that’s the one thing.

And then the second thing is what we also have done – and you, of course closely following our development and our performance that we have for instance, reduced our projects finance portfolio substantially with Raiffeisen Bank Russia over the last couple of quarters. What we see now in Raiffeisen Bank Russia to stay here with the project finance portfolio, this is where we would like to stay, these are really good portfolios, they are financed mainly in local currencies. So they are really performing nicely.

So this is why I would not do – of course you’re right, we have someone there on the real estate market where we see very, very heavily and heavy-priced transactions. We have our own underwriting criteria’s and we would not for that the cities and the centers within Europe but also within Central Europe, where we would not have too much of an appetite anymore to go ahead on this. This would be my answer there. And the reason and the second – thanks for this key word – why are we still rather cautious when giving the guidance?

And one of the reasons why we’re still cautious on the guidance? You could easily say, hey guys listen, you are writing back beyond €80 million in the first half year and you still say – tough, it’s well we might be below the 80 at the end of the year 2017.The reason for this is exactly the sanction risk. I don’t know how these things do develop. I don’t know how the trade war plays out.

And as we have seen with the beginning of April suddenly one company might be caught by this – by surprise because of the sanctions. And that’s the reason why we keep these guidance as we have done so. And final statement, when reflecting also on last year, we had the retailer in the Southern Europe. Yes, you could say this was slow but constant deterioration of a certain company. But the other one – we were we had to announce in December 2017 these came out of the blue.

And when running a loan portfolio of well beyond €80 billion I think it’s just decent to stay tuned and to always bear in mind that something like this what we have experienced last year, we could see in every other year, not saying every year but in every other year. That’s the reason why we are being rather prudent. And of course, Q3 will give us much more insight when talking about these things. Hopefully, this helped a little bit. EBA stress test, they are demanding in terms of submissions, so quite some colleagues within the RBI Group are working on this.

Yes, any – we know the time line. So we have provided the first submission, we have provided the second submission. Final submission will be somewhere around September. And then publication shall be done in the – around November. I think what is easy and fair to assume are two things – or three things, and hopefully this works for you as a guidance. The one is of course are growing in position in terms of our capital position is much stronger than what we have seen previously.

Secondly, our portfolio looks different. We are not exposed anymore heavily to Asia, this is the run-off profile what we do to a finance business with some Austrian companies, but we don’t have any more branch in Asia, nor do we have a footprint in U.S. So the portfolio from 2017, end of 2017 looks different to the portfolio we had in 2015. So this would be the second thing. And some of the economic assumptions are slightly different what we have seen. And some they are more pronounced but on some other countries they are more balanced.

So this would be my as good as potential guidance I can give you to this at the moment, not to front run with any numbers. Hopefully it helps. I may continue on the question relating to the possible further impact. Upon closing off the Polbank core banking sale, there might be minor adjustments depending on the magnitude of intangibles, the purchaser would eventually take over but that’s rather in the single digit area. You mentioned already the 85 to 90 basis points impact on the CET1 ratio.

And thirdly, there is this usual OCI recycling through the P&L. What I’m talking about these are FX losses, which have risen over the many years from the capital position in Poland and once you sell this it will have to be – this is shown in other comprehensive income, and once you sell and close this will have to be recycled through the P&L. But what is important, there is no impact on the regulatory capital. The last question was on the impact of the already mentioned accounting changes. I may draw your attention to Page 57 of the Quarterly Report.

Here you have under chapter three the breakdown of the various income components, under fee and commission income. And there are two lines where these one offs are included. One is the loan and guarantee business and the other one is position other. And as I mentioned, the increase of €50 million is roughly half coming from an organic development and half coming from these already mentioned accounting changes.

Pawel Dziedzic

That’s very helpful. So if we look at the increase in asset management at these this quarter…

Martin Grüll

No it has nothing to do with Asset Management.

Pawel Dziedzic

Exactly. So is the new level because it seems it improved quite essentially quarter-on-quarter, this is organic. This is essentially what you delivered in Q2. And the question is, is it…

Martin Grüll

Yes, so apparently the line was disconnected. The increase of the fees in the asset management business is organic.

Pawel Dziedzic

And should we think about €150 million generated in Q2 as a good run rate going forward?

Martin Grüll

Please, I don’t want to give you a run rate on specific business areas. But I can confirm once more the already mentioned accounting changes did not take place in the asset management business.

Pawel Dziedzic

All right, and thanks very much.

Brajesh Kumar

Hi, good afternoon all, Brajesh from Societe Generale. Just one question for me please. Can I possibly get some clarity around MREL, where are you on this. Are we going to see any non-preferred senior issuance this year at all? Thank you.

Martin Grüll

In Austria the law has been implemented and executed, so we are legally speaking in a position to start issuing MREL and we are in fact preparing for this on the other countries. So resolution groups. We have received the indications that the desired multiple point of entry approach should be adopted. Not all the issues and questions are finally settled.

So – but it’s going clearly in this direction. As long as this is not final, we can unfortunately not provide you with any quotas or MREL ratios which probably you might ask in a minute. So therefore please understand that we are not yet ready to calculate and provide you with any specific MREL ratios. But as I said before the direction is clear and the MPE approach is quite likely.

Brajesh Kumar

Okay, fair enough. What about sub debt, I guess you are done with your AT1 bucket, what about Tier 2, any scope out there, are you thinking in that direction?

Martin Grüll

No, there is no immediate need for issuing to Tier 2.

Brajesh Kumar

Very clear. Thank you.

Alan Webborn

Hi, thanks for the time. In terms of the Romanian net interest margin, it’s clearly doing well, rates have been going up there. Do you think that level is sustainable? I mean clearly there is quite a large proportion of FX business there. Could you just talk us through the dynamics of what’s been happening there? And also clearly the sort of, you’ve had write backs and you’ve had a fair degree of volatility in the risks losses there. Would you say that sort of we’re now back to a more normalized level for Romania, for your Romania in Q2 or are there to sort of exceptional elements there?

So that would be helpful. And I guess the other two things were, has the margin, has the net interest margin in Russia suffered because of the depreciation. Is there a sort of, is there a negative dynamic there, would you expect it to recover? Clearly the rates aren’t coming down in Russia anytime soon. I’d be interested on your views there. And clearly on the other hand, I think, probably a record margin in Ukraine. I know it’s a special country but has that been sort of benefiting from the interest rates? The currency appreciation there, should we be a little bit more circumspect about the ongoing margin there? Thank you.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Well let me start with the first part of the question when talking about Romanian, when talking about the risk costs, net interest income would be covered by Martin. On the quarterly risk costs you have realized and noticed in Q2, yes, I think this is a fair run rate. But as I said also in the due course of my answer, when answering the Russian. Some €2 million to €5 million up and down per country, per quarter in risk cost dynamic. This is the usual thing of a living portfolio. But the minus 17 of course is a fair assumption. But don’t quote me at – in the end of the year if it’s then €5 million up or down on the year-to-date figures.

Martin Grüll

Okay. On the Romanian side, I mean, we are at the level of 415 and you may have seen that he has gone up significantly for even – for quarter-on-quarter. I mean mind you that we’re still benefiting from a relatively slow re-pricing on the deposit side. But this will not last forever and therefore we should be cautious with regard to our NIM expectations. So I would be happy if it stays above – slightly above 4%, so I would not be so optimistic that this would go up significantly down the road. So Ukrainian interest rate, yes, it’s driven by the high – first of all liquidity, which we have and extremely high interest rates.

So we are depositing the excess liquidity on an overnight basis with the Central Bank at very high rates. So I mean down the road also this is not a sustainable level. And then we have the interest margin. In Russia, actually this is on the one side customer driven, so we see asset margins in particular on the corporate side under pressure. And there were also some effects resulting out of the IFRS 9 change. Also on the mortgage lending, the new production of mortgages also here, we see margins coming under pressure.

Alan Webborn

That’s great, thanks a lot.

Simon Nellis

So I just have one quick follow-up question. Do you have any exposure to Turkey? Syndicated loans to Turkish banks?

Martin Grüll

Yes, we do.

Simon Nellis

How much?

Hannes Mösenbacher

Hang on for a second. I think the total exposure default before any credit conversion and collateral is in the – boom. To translate this now in this funny language in the – it’s triple digit but it’s on the low end of the triple digit size. What is important for you to know when – I mean looking at this what are we doing. We do some syndicated loans which 50% of all of them are insured immediately, that’s one thing.

And the second thing we do is – I mean to rate finance business and you’re anyway in the market and you know that there are TPRs available in the country which have a super fast run off. This is the third big product, what you could expect when looking at our portfolio. Hopefully this helps.

Simon Nellis

Great, very helpful. Thank you.

Michael Dunst

Only a few follow-up technical questions. First, your risk-weighted assets as related to your Polish corporation so that will leave RBI Group. Are they still around €5 billion then? Secondly, this €121 million –

Martin Grüll

Yes.

Michael Dunst

Yes? Okay. Then this €121 million loss – non-recurring loss related to Poland in the second quarter was this tax deductible. And the last 1, can you give us a guidance for the group tax ratio for this year?

Martin Grüll

The tax ratio is around 23%. And we have, in Vienna, relatively big tax losses carried forward so that should have little to none tax impact. We have a €20 million question.

Michael Dunst

Yes, okay.

Susanne Langer

Thank you for all of your questions. If you have any more please contact us. The next scheduled conference call will take place on the 14th of November when we will publish our third quarter results. Thank you once again for your participation and goodbye from Vienna.

