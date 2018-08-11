Sandstorm Gold: Cash Flow Machine

Sandstorm says it has a strong deal pipeline and is ready to take advantage of weak equity markets for juniors.

Sandstorm Gold: Q2 2018 Earnings Analysis

(Stock price as of original article publication on August 2).

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) has reported its Q2 2018 financial results, and it was pretty much what I was expecting. Here are the highlights and a look at other recent developments at the royalty and streaming company.

The highlights:

Sandstorm booked $18.9 million in revenue off of sales of 14,465 gold equivalent ounces. Operating cash flow, excluding changes in non-cash working capital, was $12.3 million, compared to $11.21 million last quarter and $10.1 million in Q2 2017. That's almost $50 million operating cash flow on an annual basis.

It's important to note that most of this is "free cash flow" as Sandstorm has very little ongoing expenses; G&A is approximately $6 million per year. Average realized gold prices actually fell from last quarter by $17 per ounce, but cash flow rose, which is a positive sign as its assets are producing and doing well for the most part. (Credit: Sandstorm Gold quarterly report)

Strong performing assets this quarter included the Santa Elena gold stream (2,948 ounces of production at $2.92 million in operating cash flow), the Chapada copper stream (2,287 attributable gold ounces with $2.11 million in cash flow), and the nearly-acquired Hounde royalty (1,321 ounces, $2.37 million in cash flow), which is operated by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF).

Note: The increase at Santa Elena can be attributed partly to the timing of sales, as 2,029 gold ounces were in inventory as at March 31, 2018, but were subsequently sold during the three months ended June 30, 2018, according to Sandstorm. Nevertheless, this was still a great quarter from the asset, and operator First Majestic (AG) continues to put up strong production numbers at the mine, which is arguably First Majestic's best asset.

(Breakdown by jurisdiction and production. Credit: Sandstorm Gold)

Streams and royalties on Canadian mines contributed 13% less gold equivalent ounces sold to Sandstorm when compared to the second quarter of 2017, according to the company.

This is due to lower production from Ming and Bachelor Lake, and partially offset by higher output at Bracemac-McLeod. South America & other saw production rise by 43% due mainly to new output from Hounde and strong production from the Yamana assets.

Bachelor Lake in particular was disappointing this quarter at first glance, with 54% decrease in gold ounces sold.

However, this is related mainly to the timing of shipments (gold was produced but not received by Sandstorm this quarter, but will be sold next quarter). Therefore, Sandstorm expects an extra 1,500 ounces of gold in Q3 2018 from Metanor as it needs to meet its minimum contractual delivery requirements under the gold stream.

Also, Metanor was recently taken over by Bonterra, which is positive as Bonterra is now likely to ramp up exploration at the Bachelor Lake and Barry camp (Sandstorm owns a 3.9–4.9% NSR on Barry, which is in the advanced exploration phase).

Conference call recap

There were several notable discussions on Sandstorm's conference call.

1. Hod Maden project:

This is, of course, Sandstorm's largest and most important development asset, given the sheer size of the asset. Sandstorm owns a 30% interest in this project, which is acquired when it bought out Mariana Resources for $175 million, along with a 2% NSR.

A pre-feasibility study on the project gives it an after-tax NPV of $1.1 billion, which means Sandstorm's 30% interest is worth $330 million currently based on the study. Sandstorm only has to put up approximately $30 million in upfront capex, even though the project requires $271.9 million, because it is being debt financed at the project level.

Once in production, Sandstorm's attributable annual average production is estimated at 80,000 gold equivalent ounces starting in 2023 - well above its current annual output (for 2018) at all of its assets combined. For a purchase price of $175 million, this makes the Mariana deal look like a bargain.

Read more: Hod Maden PFS Analysis

According to Watson, via the conference call:

"Our technical team actually just got back from the project. They did a site visit last week and are very encouraged by the progress their partner Lidya Madencilik is making. So overall, things are going very well there. There have been absolutely zero negative surprises for us, either technically or socially or even politically as our partner has a very healthy relationship with the government."

New drill results at Hod Maden were also recently released and included more excellent results, such as one drill that hit 72.5 meters of 20.4 g/t gold and 4.9% copper from 66.5 meter depth. A feasibility study is due out next year along with permitting.

I don't expect constant updates from the asset this year but will keep my eyes open for any news, such as further exploration results, permitting efforts, feasibility study activities, etc.

2. Canada Revenue Agency discussion:

There has been some investor concern that the company may be facing the same scrutiny from the CRA as its peers, such as Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), which is currently under audit. The CRA is trying to fine Wheaton several hundred million dollars in back taxes and penalties. Essentially, Wheaton earns streaming income on some assets via offshore tax havens and is not paying tax on the income.

This doesn't affect Sandstorm, however, as its streams and royalties are structured so that it pays tax in either Canada or in the local mining country where the stream/royalty is located, according to Watson.

"And although this means we pay more tax, I believe that makes Sandstorm a safer investment that the stream and royalty companies," Watson said on the call.

3. Sandstorm's deal pipeline:

Watson is excited about the opportunities available to Sandstorm during this time of market weakness in gold miners and juniors. The equity markets are very bad - the gold junior miners index (GDXJ) is trading near 52-week lows - and there are plenty of companies which need cash.

Sandstorm is working behind the scenes to get some deals done but is also taking its time to do its due diligence on assets. It is focusing on projects with a large land package and excellent exploration upside, like the Aton Resources' Abu Marawat royalty it recently acquired.

These are likely to be smaller deals ($1-5 million range) but have a higher expected return than larger streaming deals. These smaller deals have actually worked out pretty well lately for the company, too. In the Nexus Gold deal, Sandstorm received royalties for essentially for free ($2, to be exact) and subscribed for 20 million units at C$.15 per unit, worth C$3 million, and Nexus Gold shares now trade at C$.25. I'd love to see more deals like this, where the company gets equity at a good price and then gets royalties at a super-low cost.

Available capital for deals:

Sandstorm repaid some debt and finished the quarter with no debt and virtually zero long-term liabilities. Sandstorm ended the quarter with $13.22 million in cash and cash equivalents, plus $52.7 million in investments and zero debt. It has $150 million available under its undrawn revolving credit facility.

Sandstorm indicated in the conference call to investors that it can increase the size of its revolver from $150 million to $200 million if it needs to. That would give the company a minimum of $213.22 million in available capacity, as of writing, should a large deal or two come along.

CEO Nolan Watson also reminded investors that Sandstorm has 23 million warrants outstanding at prices ranging between $3.50 - $4.50 per share, and, if exercised, would bring in $80 million in cash (the warrants expire in 2020; more info. can be found at the Sandstorm website). Sandstorm is also earning approximately $10-12 million per quarter in free cash flow which mostly stays on its balance sheet.

By this time next year, it's possible Sandstorm will have upwards of $250-300 million in available capacity to complete deals (assuming no major deals are completed before then).

Share buybacks:

Sandstorm used its stock price weakness to buy back some shares this quarter. Under its normal course issuer bid, it is able to buy back up to 9.2 million shares until April of 2019. To date, Sandstorm has bought back and cancelled 1.4 million common shares.

Conclusion:

There were no surprises this quarter, and that's a good thing. With Sandstorm in strong financial shape and the junior equity markets weak, I'm expecting a flurry of new deals over the next few months. I'd also expect Sandstorm to keep buying back its shares, should the stock price fall from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.