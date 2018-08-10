Ladder Capital Corp.: Buying This 7.7%-Yielding CRE Finance REIT Is A No-Brainer

The CRE finance REIT easily covers its dividend with FFO and has raised its dividend $0.01/share last quarter.

Ladder Capital Corp. is set to profit from higher interest rates thanks to its large investments into floating-rate first mortgage balance sheet loans.

Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) remains a "Buy" after the release of solid second quarter results last month. The commercial real estate finance company continued to benefit from strong loan demand and continued to outearn its dividend with core earnings. Importantly, Ladder Capital Corp. handed yet another dividend raise to shareholders, making the company a preferred income vehicle for dividend investors following a high-yield and DGI investment strategy. An investment in Ladder Capital Corp. yields 7.7 percent.

Ladder Capital Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Ladder Capital Corp. is an internally-managed commercial real estate finance REIT with a large-scale direct commercial real estate origination platform. Ladder Capital Corp. primarily invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans that are typically linked to floating-rate interest rates. In addition, Ladder Capital Corp. makes direct CRE equity investments.

Here's an overview of Ladder Capital Corp.'s lending portfolio as of the end of the June quarter.

Source: Ladder Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

Ladder Capital Corp.'s loan portfolio was valued at $3.9 billion at the end of the June quarter and is diversified along multiple dimensions, including geography and property type.

Source: Ladder Capital Corp.

Ladder Capital Corp. has invested aggressively into floating-rate balance sheet loans in the last several years, setting the REIT up for net interest income gains as rates climb higher.

Source: Ladder Capital Corp.

Ladder Capital Corp., therefore, is a directional bet on higher interest rates. The higher rates climb, the stronger the earnings tailwinds for the REIT. According to management, a 100 basis point increase in LIBOR will result in $0.16/share higher net interest income annually.

Source: Ladder Capital Corp.

The Dividend Is Quite Safe

Income investors always wonder if a dividend payout of a high-yield income vehicle is sustainable. In the case of Ladder Capital Corp., the answer is 'Yes'.

Ladder Capital Corp. outearned its dividend in each of the last twelve quarters, and the margin of dividend safety has actually increased in the last three quarters. Ladder Capital Corp. pulled in $0.41/share in core earnings, on average, in the last twelve quarters, while the REIT paid out an average of just $0.29/share.

See for yourself.

Source: Achilles Research

And here's Ladder Capital Corp.'s core earnings payout ratio for each quarter in the last three years.

Source: Achilles Research

The good news is that Ladder Capital Corp. also raises its dividend payout, making the CRE finance REIT a decent income vehicle for high-yield as well as DGI investors.

LADR Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

Ladder Capital Corp.'s shares change hands for ~9.3x Q2-2018 run rate core earnings and less than ten times next year's estimated profits.

LADR PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Risks Affecting The Investment Thesis

Here are a couple of risk factors investors need to consider before making an investment in Ladder Capital Corp.:

A potential U.S. recession;

Decreasing demand for U.S. commercial real estate loans and lower U.S. CRE prices;

A deterioration in Ladder Capital Corp.'s dividend coverage;

A slower-than-expected rise in interest rates.

Your Takeaway

Ladder Capital Corp. is an income vehicle of choice, and I am comfortable owning shares in this CRE finance company. Ladder Capital Corp. is actively growing its dividend payout, and the REIT's dividend coverage stats show that the company has heaps of room to continue to grow its dividend going forward (or pay a special dividend). Interest rate upside is a huge bonus and could even improve Ladder Capital Corp.'s dividend coverage stats in 2019. Shares are reasonably valued. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

