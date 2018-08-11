MaxQ AI Files U.S. IPO Plan

MQAI has promising major vendor partnerships but will likely need more capital to begin commercialization in the U.S.

The firm is developing AI-based diagnostic and workflow software for brain scan imaging.

MaxQ AI intends to raise $8 million from the sale of its common stock in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

MaxQ AI (MQAI) intends to raise $8 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing clinical diagnostic software that promises to assist clinicians in analyzing medical imaging to generate higher probability diagnoses.

MQAI is seeking a small IPO to get through US FDA regulatory processes for its Accipio family of software.

When we learn more details about management’s assumptions for the IPO, I’ll provide an update.

Company & Technology

Andover, Massachusetts-based MaxQ AI was founded in October 2013 to develop AI-based solutions to diagnostic imaging variability for brain conditions.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Gene Saragnese, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously CEO of Phillips Imaging System.

5% or greater investors in the firm include Exigent Capital, South Florida Biotech Ventures, Palladium Capital Advisors, G-TEN Partners and Netanel Peri.

MQAI has created a suite of AI software for clinicians seeking increased efficiency and certainty when analyzing imaging of various human conditions:

AccipioIx - Workflow prioritization and signaling of a potential ICH (IntraCerebral Hemorrhage)

AccipioDx - Diagnostic utility for ICH

AccipioAx - Annotated images and 3D image rendering of the brain

The firm’s AccipioIx system received European CE mark approval in May 2018. Management has entered into agreements with GE Healthcare and IBM Watson Health to integrate its products into their radiology software and hardware systems.

Management also has an agreement with Samsung Neurologica to ‘collaborate regarding the integration of our applications into portable Samsung Neurologica CereTom CT scanners used in intensive care units, or ICUs, and mobile stroke units, or MSUs.

(Source: MQAI website)

MQAI plans to submit its AccipioIX for approval to the FDA in Q3 2018 and expects to receive approval in Q4 2018. It also expects approval for AccipioDx and AccipioAx in 2019.

The firm expects to generate revenues by ‘leveraging the existing sales and marketing infrastructure of these channel partners [GE Healthcare, IBM Watson Health, and Samsung Neurologica], each of which is a leading medical equipment manufacturer... to achieve high market penetration and user adoption rates.’

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the medical image analysis software market is expected to reach $4.51 billion by 2024. This represents an expected CAGR of 8.1% during the period. The chart below indicates the forecasted growth and breakdown of the two major subsectors with the imaging software market, that of integrated or standalone:

Major competitive vendors that provide imaging and related workflow software include:

Philips

Merge Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems

Bruker

Xinapse

Esaote

ClaroNAv

Aquilab GmbH

Agfa-Gevaert

Siemens Healthineers

Zebra Medical Vision

Aidoc

Viz.ai

Financial Performance

MQAI’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage medical system developer in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with product development and regulatory processing.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: MQAI S-1)

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $2.2 million in cash and $6.55 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, was a negative ($4.05 million).

IPO Details

MQAI intends to raise $8 million in gross proceeds from an IPO. The firm also intends to provide representative warrants in the amount of 8% of the ordinary shares in the offering, exercisable at a per share price of 110% of the IPO price. Typical warrants related to IPOs are exercisable at 125% of the IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

clinical trials and additional steps required for obtaining regulatory approvals for Accipio, including approval by the FDA; developing our own channel support team and encouragement programs for our channel partners; continuing our research and clinical development of our other products under our AI-based software platform; and the balance of net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital requirements.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

The listed bookrunner of the IPO is ViewTrade Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

