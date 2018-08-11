J.C. Penney: The Turnaround Attempt May Have To Wait

Failure to reach that growth level would indicate that J.C. Penney's comps will likely be around 0% until a new CEO can shake things up.

Results in the meantime will be driven by J.C. Penney's existing strategy and will likely only incrementally change from recent results.

Talk of a turnaround at J.C. Penney will have to wait until a new CEO is hired and then has a chance to implement a new strategy.

The idea of (both for and against) a turnaround at J.C. Penney (JCP) has been discussed in recent articles, but I believe J.C. Penney's near-term future will involve more incremental changes in results than what the word turnaround must suggest.

J.C. Penney is currently searching for a new CEO and even if it finds a new CEO soon, it will take that person a while to finalise their senior management team as well as develop and implement a new strategy. Thus, results over at least the next year will likely be driven by J.C. Penney's existing strategy and the current retail climate.

Leadership May Be In Flux For A While

After Mike Ullman returned in April 2013 to help J.C. Penney recover after Ron Johnson's stint as CEO, it took another 18 months to hire Marvin Ellison. The hiring process may be expedited this time since J.C. Penney is relying on a multi-headed Office of the CEO to run things temporarily, but it may still take four to six months to hire a new CEO.

As well, it would take additional time for a new CEO to make senior management team changes and then start to craft out a new strategy. It's unlikely that any new strategy will start to have an impact until at least the second half of 2019.

Diversification From Apparel

J.C. Penney is continuing to diversify away from apparel with the addition of infant and toddler gear to around 500 stores. This is an attempt to capture some of the sales from retailers such as Toys R' Us and Babies R' Us that are going out of business (as well as sales from Sears' continued store closures).

The overall impact on J.C. Penney's sales is likely to be fairly modest though. The average section size devoted to the infant and toddler gear is 250 to 500 square feet. This adds up to around 187,500 total square feet at 375 square feet and 500 stores. If the new merchandise adds $100 per square foot in incremental sales (from a combination of increased productivity of that section and increased associated non-baby/toddler sales), that would add $18.75 million to annual revenues. Certainly a positive and worth doing, but that would add only 0.2% to overall sales.

Q2 2018 Report

J.C. Penney's Q2 2018 earnings report is coming up on August 16th. J.C. Penney's Q1 2018 results were pretty mediocre, with tepid comparable store sales growth as well as a marked decrease in gross margins. J.C. Penney blamed weather for a 1.3% impact on comparable store sales growth during Q1 as well the consequent impact on gross margins from having particularly weak apparel sales due to weather. It also mentioned that its online business had supply chain and process issues that noticeably affected gross margins. J.C. Penney needed to liquidate holiday inventory at its online distribution centers as online orders ended up pulling product from nearby stores rather than the online distribution centers.

Given those issues in Q1 2018, J.C. Penney should be aiming to deliver at least 1% comparable store growth in Q2 2018 as well as a noticeable improvement in gross margin. J.C. Penney's gross margin was 35.1% in Q2 2017, but that included the impact of store closure liquidations. Its gross margin was 37.1% in Q2 2016, but that was before the full rollout of appliance sales, so I think somewhere in the 36%-plus range would be decent for this quarter.

Conclusion

With J.C. Penney looking for a new CEO, it's in a bit of a holding pattern right now, executing on its existing strategy and (assumed) delivering results that will only be incrementally different than its recent results. A good result for Q2 2018 would probably involve +1% to +2% comparable store sales and 36%-plus gross margins.

If J.C. Penney can't deliver that, it would be a sign that it may be stuck treading water until next year when a new CEO may implement a strategy that will break J.C. Penney out of its current pattern, for better or for worse.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long JCP via sold puts and long KTP.