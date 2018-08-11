Murphy Oil Falls Despite Strong Q2 Results

The stock is very cheap if oil continues its rally. It's an interesting energy play after the sell-off.

The Arkansas-based Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) just released its second quarter earnings. This both onshore and offshore oil producing company beat earnings and sales estimates and raised its production guidance. Nonetheless, the stock price took an ugly hit falling more than 7% after earnings. Personally, I believe that there is too much pessimism surrounding the stock which might offer an interesting buying opportunity. Source: Murphy Oil Corporation

Q2 Was Not Bad At All

Murphy Oil reported EPS of $0.36, which is 1 cent above expectations and $0.47 cents higher on a year-on-year basis. It is also the third consecutive month of positive earnings and the third consecutive earnings estimates beat. Note that the year-on-year (percentage) growth rates can be neglected, given that the company achieved its first EPS profit in Q4 of 2017. This is a few quarters later than most onshore competitors. The reason is the fact that Murphy has a lot of offshore exposure. For example, 34% of the company's drilling sales are generated in Malaysia while Murphy Oil has additional assets in the Gulf of Mexico. Total sales also beat estimates. The expected sales number was $598 million, while total sales came in at $618. This is 30% higher compared to the prior-year quarter.

Source: Estimize

Total production in the second quarter came in at 170,993 BOE/d. This is 5% higher compared to the second quarter of 2017 and above the company's own guidance of 169,000 BOE/d. 76,000 BOE/d was added by offshore production. Also note that the improved performance in the Gulf of Mexico was the reason why Murphy Oil was able to grow total production.

Source: Murphy Oil Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Operating income came in at $142.1 million, which is up from $61.6 million in Q2 of 2017.

Moving over to debt, we see that the company had long-term debt worth $2,897.30, which is roughly unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The long-term debt to equity ratio, on the other hand, is at 62%, which is a rather high number. However, liquidity, as measured by the current ratio, is at a solid 1.45. Net cash provided by continuing operations came in at $624.50 at the end of the first half of 2018. This translates to a 5.6% improvement compared to the first half of 2017.

What's Next?

The big question on everyone's mind is what can we expect in the future. Murphy Oil expects third quarter production to be in the range of 166,500 to 168,500 BOE/d. Full year production is expected to be between 168,500 and 170,500 BOE/d.

That said, the stock is currently valued at 13.7x 2018 earnings. That is very low considering that this is more or less based on the current oil price, along with the company's operational achievements. In other words, if my bull case for oil indeed works out, we are likely to face an even better valuation.

That's why I was stunned by the market's reaction after the earnings release. The stock declined more than 7%. It's quite hard to say why the stock dropped, but expectations are that investors had hoped to see a higher production guidance.

Personally, I expect the stock to bottom above $28. The negative news seems to be priced in. Also, note that most offshore producers need higher oil prices to do well.

My personal expectations are based on a further oil price rally as I discussed in this article. Even though the article was written in May, I still stand behind everything I mentioned in that article. Oil will likely benefit from further supply problems, lower inventories, higher demand, and likely a much weaker dollar going forward.

All things considered, I am not buying Murphy Oil. Not because there is something wrong with the company but because I already invested a lot in onshore drillers. This does not mean that the stock price won't do well. I expect the stock to bottom above $28 followed by a rally towards $36 over the next few months. This is obviously only possible if oil prices continue to rally.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.