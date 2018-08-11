Commerzbank AG ADR (CRZBY) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Commerzbank AG ADR (OTCPK:CRZBY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Stephan Engels - CFO

Analysts

Benjamin Goy - Deutsche Bank

Johannes Thormann - HSBC

Giulia Miotto - Morgan Stanley

Britta Schmidt - Autonomous Research

Tobias Lukesch - Kepler Cheuvreux

Anke Reingen - RBC

Nicholas Herman - Citigroup

Andy Stimpson - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Daniel Regli - MainFirst

Jochen Schmitt - Metzler

Brajesh Kumar - Société Générale

Stephan Engels

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Commerzbank's second quarter 2018 conference call. We are, step by step, moving forward with the execution of Commerzbank 4.0 and has delivered further milestones. We reached an agreement with Société Générale for the sale of the EMC business. With this transaction, we capitalize on our strengths by refocusing on our core businesses.

In the first half of the year, we have progressed well on our growth path, with net new customers and associated asset acquisitions in both PSBC and Corporate Clients. Benefiting from almost 800,000 net new customers in PSBC Germany since the launch of Commerzbank 4.0 and our comprehensive advisory offering, assets under control in PSB Germany are already at our 2018 year-end target. As of the end of June, they stood at €386 billion. This is a year-on-year increase of more than 8% thanks to contributions from all three product categories.

In Corporate Clients, net new customer growth continues in particular with smaller SMEs. Since January 2016, we have added almost 7,500 net new clients, 1,000 of which in the last quarter. This is ahead of our 2018 interim target.

Confirming our belief that customer growth results in higher volumes, our new key execution indicator Loan Volume Corporates has grown by around €3 billion last quarter, in part, thanks to larger short-term acquisition financings.

On our way to achieve 65% by year-end, our digitalization ratio has increased to 56% at the end of H1. To-date, we have finished three journeys in the digital campus, including most recently our digital customer archive.

At this point of our second strategy implementation year, we are able to report an operating result for the first six months of €689 million. This is €184 million higher than last year reflecting our growth initiatives and ongoing optimizations in the non-operating segments, we managed to grow underlying revenues by 4% year-on-year to €4.5 billion.

Half year expenses of €3.7 billion include the European bank levy booked in Q1, project execution costs, for example, for the EMC transaction. In addition, total costs reflect our ongoing high investments for the implementation of Commerzbank 4.0 as previously guided. H1 risk result of minus €161 million has benefited from a continuously benign credit environment and a well-marked shipping book. Our healthy risk profile was also underscored by an again lower NPL ratio of only 0.9%.

Our balance sheet remains strong. The core Tier 1 ratio stood at 13% at the end of June, including €0.10 per share dividend accrual. The 30 basis point decrease quarter-on-quarter is due to €6 billion higher credit RWAs. This is driven by targeted loan growth in PSBC and Corporate Clients, as well as some FX effects. The leverage ratio stood at 4.5% and forms no constraint to our growth ambition.

Let me highlight that Moody's announced several positive rating changes for Commerzbank end of last week. These include our improved standalone financial strength, the upgrade of our issuer counterparty, and deposit rating to A1 is a positive tailwind to our funding cost and pricing competitiveness.

As you have all seen the details of our announcement at the beginning of July, let me only summarize the key messages on the sale of EMC. The agreement reached with Société Générale is an essential step on our path to implement Commerzbank 4.0. In executing this deal, we will improve the focus on our core business and enhance operating efficiencies by significantly reducing the bank's overall complexity.

While the transaction remains subject to the approval of relevant authorities and employee representative committees, we aim to sign the purchase agreement around year-end. Following the gradual portfolio transfers, revenues are expected to spread out throughout 2019. Until year-end 2020, we are confident to achieve cost reductions of at least €200 million by decommissioning the business.

While this transaction structure comes with much higher and faster overall cost benefits than the originally discussed IPO, its execution requires further project cost. Once we will have successfully managed through this process, I would not rule out further cost-cutting potential by reducing associated infrastructure and processes.

Let me talk you through our financial result. While slide 4 provides an overview of our key financial figures at a glance, slide 5 shows that the impact from exceptional revenue items has been very limited in the first half. Positive and negative items almost offset each other, which result in only €19 million positive one-off year-to-date.

Supported by growth initiatives across our businesses, clean revenues in PSBC have increased by €116 million year-on-year. Reflecting ongoing investments as well as higher risk result driven by the consumer loan business and the mBank, the operating profit stood at €171 million in Q2.

Despite pricing competition, clean revenues have been stable in Corporate Clients Q2 on Q2. With higher costs including the EMC execution, the operating profit for the segment was €212 million in the second quarter. In ACR, the operating profit amounted to positive €58 million in Q2. The significant improvement compared to last year is part due to a fall in cost base and positive valuation effect, but mainly due to our decision to mark the shipping portfolio in line with our transaction experience.

The operating result of others and consolidation amounted to minus €52 million in the second quarter. Based on the first six months of the year, we are improving our run rate guidance to around minus €75 million operating profit per quarter.

To continue with Slide 7, which shows the development of the group P&L, based on a significantly better risk result and underlying revenue growth of €180 million versus H1 2017, the group operating profit stood at €689 million for the first half of the year. This compares to €505 million a year ago.

Taking a closer look at revenue trends, Q2 on Q2 clean revenues have improved by €146 million, driven by an NII increase of €177 million, €124 million of which come from consumer finance. Unlike in H1 2017, when we received upfront fees booked in net commission income, we have earned net interest income in H1 2018. When netting both line items, our decision to carry out the consumer loan business on our own balance sheet has contributed €65 million to underlying revenues.

With higher minorities of €57 million due to a gain on the sale of mBank's insurance business in Q1 and a low tax rate of 14% in the first half, the H1 net result came out at €533 million. For the full year, we expect an IFRS tax ratio closer to the one we had in the second quarter, which means at the lower end of the normalized run rate range of 25% to 30%.

Slide 8 gives an update on our cost development. In the first half of our second transformation year, total expenses amounted to €3.7 billion of which Q2 contributed €1.7 billion. As much as it follows our guidance of a continued high pace of investments in H1, also the execution of larger projects such as the sale of EMC, yet again higher compulsory contributions and persisting regulatory and compliance requirements, explain why half year expenses are €101 million higher than the H1 2017.

Having said that, we keep on investing in Commerzbank 4.0 as a prerequisite to execute our cost cutting measures. One important element is our sourcing effort, which we have intensified. After the transition period, that allows a smooth processes and know-how, sourcing leads to significant cost savings per FTE. Compared to the first half of 2017, personnel expenses are down by more than 4% versus flat costs a year ago.

What is my overall assessment on the cost development at the middle of our second transformation year? In line with our strategy to grow, streamline and digitize the bank, we believe the current phase of strategy implementation requires us to invest at high levels.

Considering these investment activities, regulatory contribution and cost for additional projects such as SEMC , we have slightly adjusted our cost target for the full year 2018 to around €7.1 billion. Obviously, this includes additional expenses from Comdirect reinvesting some of the ebase proceeds into growth and technology. And to be very clear, we are convinced with our measures to achieve efficiency gains and FTE reductions to deliver on our committed and unchanged 2020 cost target of €6.5 billion.

Moving on with slide 9 and our risk result, benefiting from the high quality of our loan book, Commerzbank's risk profile remains very healthy. Supported by write-backs, the H1 risk result amounts to minus €161 million.

Going through the segmental trends shows that with a well-marked shipping, with a well-marked Ship Finance exposure, ACR suffered no risk losses in H1. The segment rather benefited from write-backs in the commercial real estate portfolio. The increase in the PSBC risk result to minus €70 million in Q2 reflect higher cost of risk at mBank and consumer loans held on our balance sheet.

Let me highlight that in the first half of the year, we have not experienced unforeseeable larger credit events with significant front-loaded provisioning under IFRS 9. Assuming this does not change in the second half and trade conflicts are not intensifying, we believe that the full year risk results should end up with less than €500 million.

Let's carry on with the operating segments and start with private and small business customers on the next two slides. In H1, we have added 145,000 net new customers which brings the total to almost 800,000 since October 2016. Admittedly, below the targeted run rate for 2018, this reflects our view that investment in growth should lead to higher profitability.

Therefore, we do not always compete with higher incentives elsewhere and have focus on the spend effective online channel of Comdirect. With our comprehensive advisory offering, we remain focused on converting customer growth into higher volumes and ultimately higher revenue.

By way of demonstration, loan and deposit volumes in Germany are up by €13 billion year-to-date. Net new inflows in security accounts amounted to €3.3 billion over the same period. As this has been more than offset by the decline of the relative equity indices, assets under control have grown by €10 billion to a total of €386 billion. With that we have already achieved our year-end target.

To drill a bit deeper into loan dynamics, year-to-date we have grown the loan book in PSBC Germany by €5 billion, more than €3 billion of which stems from our mortgage business which continues to be very robust. At the end of June, it stood at a total of €72.4 billion. Confirming our position that we will not chase business at any price, we have written slightly lower new mortgage volumes in Q2. Despite strong competition, this came with higher margins though.

During market launch of our own consumer finance product, we have focused on businesses at the better end of the risk spectrum to gain further experience. This resulted in a lower gross margin compared to the transferred book but came with a well-balanced risk return profile.

With more offerings in the pipeline, new sales volumes in the consumer finance are up by 6% quarter-on-quarter while the total book stood at €3.5 billion. Benefiting from our growth initiatives including the change in operating model in the consumer finance set-up, we are able to report €160 million higher underlying revenues versus the first half last year.

As mentioned earlier, our decision to carry out the consumer loan business on our own balance sheet has had a positive impact of €65 million.

Reflecting the ongoing growth path of our two digital hubs, half year clean revenues of mBank and Comdirect direct has increased by €48 million. Driven by higher margins and volume growth, mBank's net interest income has grown by €31 million. Also Commerz-Real has seen growth across businesses benefiting from a healthy real estate market.

To sum-up PSBC, the operating result was €373 million in H1, €171 million of which in the second quarter. This includes continued investments in digitalization and growth as well as the implementation of regulatory requirements.

Slides 12 and 13 provide an update of Corporate Clients, which continue to operate in a challenging environment with continuous pressure on margins. Also macroeconomic uncertainties, including trade disputes and sanctions, are weighing on the overall sentiment. However, our market-leading position gives us the opportunity to compensate for this.

At the top of our agenda is to maintain our position as the number one bank for German corporates. This effort is closely tracked by our segmental key execution indicators, which are well on track. As mentioned before, customer growth is already above year-end targets with 7,500 net new customers since January 2016.

Close to year-end target is the new key execution indicator Loan Volume Corporates. Demonstrating our commitment to increase the loan book with Mittelstand and International Corporates, the indicators stood at €80 billion in the second quarter. This was supported by larger acquisition financing transactions.

Financial institutions have increased their loan book in particular in Asia. This fits well with our recently signed Memorandum of Understanding with the Chinese ICBC Bank to support Belt and Road related projects. These include corporate finance and trade products. Thanks to the growing loan portfolio and our stringent management of deposit, the loan to deposit ratio of Corporate Clients has increased to 117% which is in line with our target corridor.

With further loan growth to mitigate margin pressure, Q2 revenues in Mittelstand were stable quarter on quarter, while International Corporates has achieved higher revenues benefiting from acquisition financings.

As part of their mandate to manage non-strategic businesses, credit portfolio management has executed a larger transaction in Q2 the supported revenues in the sub-segment other. While our growth initiatives have delivered first positive revenue contribution, more time is needed to see the full impact. And that is why underlying revenues in Corporate Clients seem no longer achievable in 2018.

Finally, on segments, please turn to slide 14 to have a look at ACR. The value preserving rundown of portfolios continues across all sub-segments with an overall reduction of exposure at default by €5.4 billion year-on-year. This reduction of more than one-third was supported by IFRS 9 effect.

Benefiting from successful transaction, the group-wide Ship Finance portfolio has even decreased by two-thirds with only €1.4 billion exposure at default remaining. While the rundown reduces interest income over time, overall revenues have benefited from positive hedging and variation adjustments in Q2. With a positive risk result, the operating profit stood at €58 million in Q2 after €18 million in Q1. This fits to our guidance that ACR should no longer weigh on group profitability.

Continuing with RWAs and core Tier 1 capital on slide 15, at the end of June, group risk RWAs were at €176 billion. While market and operational risk RWAs have developed stable, credit risk RWAs have increased by €6 billion quarter-on-quarter, €5 billion of which follows our strategy to grow the loan books in our core segments.

In addition, it reflects temporarily larger short-term exposures over quarter end. After having benefited from the FX movement last year, FX effects this quarter add another €1 billion of credit RWAs. On page 29, in the appendix, we provide a detailed breakdown of foreign currency RWAs and the impact on the capital position.

With minor movements of regulatory capital deductions and retained earnings incorporating €0.10 per share dividend in accrual, capital added around 10 basis points to the core Tier 1 ratio. As this has been also compensated by the mentioned RWA effect, our ratio stood at 13% at the end of June. Finally, on capital, let me confirm that our year-end core Tier 1 ratio target of at least 13% remains unchanged.

Ladies and gentlemen, let me wrap up. The last quarter demonstrates that we are moving forward with the execution of our strategy in line with our plan. With still a lot on our agenda, this includes tangible progress in simplifying and digitizing the bank. Our growth path continues with net new customer additions in PSBC and Corporate Clients.

Both assets under control in PSBC Germany and loan volumes in Corporate Clients has increased well in line with our targets. This forms the basis for underlying – higher underlying revenues and an improved operating result. However, it will take more time to see the full impact of our growth initiatives, in particular in Corporate Clients. While we are facing regulatory burdens, we continue to invest in Commerzbank 4.0, this has shown its impact on our costs.

To conclude, I would like to provide you with our outlook for 2018. We expect higher underlying revenues in PSBC and the group. While we are implementing proper mitigation measures, higher underlying revenues in Corporate Clients seem no longer achievable in 2018. Considering our investment activities, regulatory contribution and project cost, we have slightly adjusted our cost target to around €7.1 billion.

Our 2020 group cost target remains unchanged at €6.5 billion. Assuming no intensification of trade conflicts or unforeseeable larger credit events with significant front loaded provisioning under IFRS 9, we now expect the full year risk result of less than €500 million. Finally on our outlook, we aim to pay €0.20 per share dividend for the fiscal year 2018 and have accrued accordingly in the first half.

Thank you very much for your attention today. I'm now happy to take your questions.

And our first question comes from Benjamin Goy, he's calling from Deutsche Bank. Over to you.

Benjamin Goy

Yes. Hi. Good morning. A couple of questions from my side, maybe first on costs. So, maybe you can give some more detail what has really changed in 2018, because some of the regulatory core projects and also the EMC sale, I guess, were no one-offs at the beginning of the year.

And secondly, Corporate Clients, so you said some shorter term acquisition finance was held. It wasn't really visible in the revenues. So, should we expect some more positive impact out of that asset and RWA growth in the second half of the year? And then the third question is on project Kopernikus. So, just wondering about your considerations why you need a third bank in Germany and anything you can say on that. Thank you.

Stephan Engels

Yeah. Maybe again to sum up what has been said on the cost side, first is that in H1 2018, we have always said that we would keep on investing at a higher pace in our digitalization. This what you can see and which is basically the base movement that we have. Secondly, we have again seen a slightly higher banking fees and other stuff. Thirdly, as you have seen, Comdirect has most likely a gain from the sale of ebase and will invest part of that also into new business and growth.

And as mentioned before, EMC, yes, the project was clearly on the agenda for 2018-2019 but now being coming a bit faster and a bit quicker than originally anticipated in the IPO model. So, all these little – you can call it smaller tiny bits and pieces, add to the cost numbers and that is why we have slightly adjusted to the €7.1 billion.

Corporate Clients, the amount of RWAs that stem from these, let's say, temporary short-term acquisition filings is roughly a €1 billion. A part of the revenue has been seen already in Q2 as far as it has been upfront fees. And in that sense, the positive movement on the RWA efficiency is also partly owed a bit to these developments. At Kopernikus, at this time, if you want, so another project where we try to explore possibilities, but we haven't taken any decisions.

Benjamin Goy

Okay. Thank you.

Johannes Thormann calling from HSBC.

Johannes Thormann

Good morning, everybody. Johannes Thormann, HSBC. Also three questions, if I may. First of all, I have to come back to costs. We now see you guys have €7.1 million , but the market dropped in your cost guidance for 2020 of €6.5 billion is increasing. What is – probably you can explain us how you want to step down to 2020, how you see 2019 cost developing that – and that you can provide us probably with a bridge already, what could lead to this lower cost in 2020 of €6.5 billion?

Secondly, risk provisions in PSBC is this a new run rate we should expect? What has been driving the strong increase from Q1 to Q2? And last but not least, coming to the good news, your NII, is this a good run rate for the next quarter? So what do you expect in terms of NII contribution from new businesses in the next quarter? Thank you.

Stephan Engels

Yeah. Maybe a very quick and easy cost bridge on the €7.1 billion to the €6.5 billion. If you look at the targeted numbers on FTEs, we are currently at 41,000. We will end up at 36,000, so that roughly produces a €500 million plus relief. At the €200 million for EMC, you have €700 million, so you add €6.4 million which means that we have roughly a €100 million for additional cost inflation and depreciation probably moving up as well. And then you have sourcing as one of the elements that may balance out one or the other unexpected movements.

The risk cost in PSBC, you need to keep in mind that this is imputing mBank. And in mBank, we have seen slightly higher costs, risk costs in Q2 which is the main driver. The trend in PSBC as such as I said are stable. If you compared to a year ago, you need to keep in mind that we now have the consumer finance fully on board and that under IFRS 9 we have a slightly different booking logic, so to speak. NII, as I said on – in general terms, the Q2 should provide a reasonable basis for looking into the following quarters.

Johannes Thormann

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Giulia Miotto calling from Morgan Stanley.

Giulia Miotto

Hi. Good morning. A couple of questions from me please. Looking at the PSBC customer acquisition, so year-to-date you have acquired 150,000 versus in theory a pro rata target of 250,000, if you want to achieve the 2 million. So I was wondering can you please provide us with an update on the strategy here. What are you seeing so far in Q3 and how you're thinking about the 2 million target and the related revenues associated with it by 2020?

And then the second question around consumer finance. So this seems to drive, obviously, positive momentum in your revenues and NII, which is positive. But if I look at the loan book, it's still €3.5 billion as it was in last quarter, if I'm not mistaken. So I was wondering what's missing for having – for seeing some growth here? Thank you.

Stephan Engels

Yeah. As our consumer acquisition, indeed and that's what I've said, we are admittedly a little bit behind what you would see as the, let's say, linear trajectory. In Q2, despite the issues that I've mentioned, price competition, a lot of other market participants have prepared themselves obviously for our perceived push together with the football championship. Two things to that.

One is we haven't spent as much money in Q2 on that that we probably would have done had the German national team been a bit luckier, let me put it this way. And, in general, the 2 million target is fully on our target list. Let's see what Q3 and Q4 can do, and then again until 2020 there is still 2019 and 2020 to go for.

Consumer finance book at €3.5 billion was slightly lower at – in Q1. That's what I've mentioned as well. What we have seen here is mainly a starting phase where we want to make sure that we don't catch a bad business. That is why we have, as I've said, targeted the better risk part or the better risk return part of the book, slightly lower gross margins but risk adjusted. I think we have been pretty well positioned. So, starting from that and the increase in offerings, I'm still pretty much optimistic that we can grow this business over time further.

Giulia Miotto

Thank you.

Britta Schmidt who's calling from Autonomous Research.

Britta Schmidt

Yeah. Hi there. I've got two questions, please. The first one would be on the fees in PSBC. There was some decent volume growth in the securities volume Q-on-Q and the customer loan growth was slightly, let's say, below the linear trends. I would expect that the related fee expenses to be lower. But despite that, the fee income in Q2 in PSBC looked a little weak. Can you give us perhaps some insight into what's been driving that?

And then secondly, coming back to the cost space, you've provided a clear bridge from 2018 to 2020. But the bridge didn't include cost falling away for digital. So, shall we assume that these are not necessarily just front-loaded costs, but some of those will be recurring over the planning horizon? Thank you.

Stephan Engels

Fees, PSBC, I think that is too little bit to the answer. One is in – if you compare to previous year, the fee income still included the front-loaded commissions from CFG, from the original joint venture on consumer finance. In general, the first half 2018 has obviously been impacted also a bit by MiFID.

And the indices that went a bit down has reduced volumes, which then in turn has reduced fees also a bit. Indeed, I didn't mention the IT investments going down. Nevertheless, that is still the plan. That will in terms of P&L have a more – a mitigating effect on the growing of the depreciation rather than you will see too much of that directly in the P&L. But in general, as we have said, H1 2018, as well as H2 2017 are the years or the phases where we invest and drive most of the projects.

Britta Schmidt

Thank you.

Tobias Lukesch, who's calling from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Tobias Lukesch

Yes. Good morning. Three questions from my side, as well, if I may. Firstly, could you please elaborate on the impact of the equensWorldline deal, what will it cost you, and at the same time and save you? I understand that the alternative would have been to develop the tool in-house as most of the German banks did.

Secondly, on your LM or the investment strategy on deposits, how much did you gear that – we know the effect from the subsidiary Comdirect, where a lot of more deposits were deployed and a nice NII increase was shown in Q1 and Q2. And you also showed some NII increase, I think, from that effect. So, could you please elaborate more on that?

And thirdly, it's more of a technical one, the EMC sale. I think SocGen also talked about €350 million in revenues roughly, could you give us a split of the revenues and NII, how much is fees, just for modeling purposes? Thank you

Stephan Engels

Oui, a number of questions. Now, let me let me start with the deposit question to be – to be simple there. As you have seen, that has been the strategy for the last quarter’s basically from a holistic banking – steering view, is that we wanted to increase the loan to deposit ratio at our corporate business where not all of the deposits from our clients can be fully modeled under regulatory – under the current regulatory regime.

So, we have mainly reduced these deposits to make a better use of the additional deposits that we have collected and that we still collect in the private clients business, which also means that following this development, there has been a slight positive impact from modeling some of them a little bit better to the smaller or is it the little change in the model that we have seen.

On the EMC sale, I think I need to refer you probably to our IR guys because I don't know the split of the numbers from the top of my head. equensWorldline, there you need to keep in mind, we are basically talking about outsourcing the IT for our payment services, not the payment services as such, and that equens is one of the leading companies in Europe that offer these, let's say, flexible and cost efficient platform. So, it's more of the IT than the equens' action or the payment services or such.

Tobias Lukesch

But, any number you can put on it or...

Stephan Engels

No. We haven't given any number.

Tobias Lukesch

Okay. Thank you.

Anke Reingen who's calling from RBC.

Anke Reingen

Yeah. Thank you very much. Firstly, on net interest income, I just wondered in Corporate Clients in the previous quarter, you talked about the impact of some accounting with NII being weaker and the fair value result being higher. Has that basically reversed in the second quarter?

And then in the corporate center of others and consolidation, you talk about NII being higher because of lower PPA but also because of funding cost allocation to the divisions. So, is that basically a meaningful hit to the divisions? So, would there be underlying being better? And is the €80 billion then basically a run rate?

And then, sorry to come back on the €6.5 billion. I mean, clearly you put this up some time ago and, I mean, you have done a lot on your digital strategy. Would you sort of like how important is the €6.5 billion? If you see investment opportunities, would – is it make sure you go to the €6.5 billion or is that also dependent on where you see the investment opportunities because I think it's – yeah, it's obviously a lot has happened since you put this up. Thank you.

Stephan Engels

As of – maybe take the last question first, €6.5 billion to €6.5 billion.

Anke Reingen

Okay.

Stephan Engels

And consolidation, there has been smaller NII and PPA positive effects, which, in general, has led to the adjusted guidance for others in consolidation from the original €100 million to minus per quarter to €75 million per quarter. I don't think it does any meaningful change in any of the run rates of the other segments.

NII and Corporate Clients, let me call it this way, IFRS 9 is a very powerful tool and has a lot of rules and other stuff. And we now have understood it even better. So, Q1 was right and Q2 is even more right. And it has helped a bit the NII and Corporate Clients in Q2.

Anke Reingen

Okay. Thank you.

Nicholas Herman who's calling from Citigroup.

Nicholas Herman

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple of questions, please? The loan growth in Corporate Clients, so that was €3 billion Q-on-Q. I understand that you've said there's about €1 billion of RWA which will unwind. What is the risk ratio on that?

So, how will proportion of our loans will unwind? And within the, that the, I guess, you said the real underlying loan growth, could you give us some color in terms of what that is? Is it small? Is it SME or is it large corporate? That would be helpful.

And then secondly, in earnings, you need to do more sort of to fight the declining revenue environment. How do you think about growth versus capital build generally? And what's your outlook then for the capital ? Thank you.

Stephan Engels

On Corporate Clients, again, is it – I call it the transitory RWAs which still doesn't mean that they go away within weeks. It's the classical larger acquisition financing deals that you have also probably publicly seen. So, without disclosing any names, you probably have a rough idea what it could be. We expect them to stay on the books, maybe around the quarter or a bit more.

Secondly, in that sense, you asked where the classical growth is. It is mainly SMEs increasing the drawings as well as International Corporates growing a bit. As I mentioned earlier, we still see the capital ratio towards the year and at least 13%. If you review the RWA movements a little bit closer, you can see that also other from consolidation treasury has seen a smaller RWA increase which we can reverse and there is still some shipping exposure going off in the second half of the year.

In general, your question, how do you see growth versus capital build, the simple answer is in the current situation you need both. It is also pretty clear that in the corporate market, the margin pressures are high at the moment. Everybody tries to keep his position because I think there's a reasonable expectation that not interest rates will go up, but at least credit spreads will improve looking at the ECB gradually running down that corporate bond prime program. So in that sense balancing the two is what we need to do. And that is also part of the reason why we said, yes, we want to grow but obviously not at any expense.

Nicholas Herman

So just one on the loans, I've got one more. I mean, is that 50% risk weighted unreasonable? So, billings should come out?

Stephan Engels

I don't know from the top of my head. I was more thinking in RWA. So I would think – no. Before I say something wrong, maybe IR can help you later.

Nicholas Herman

Fine. Thank you.

Andy Stimpson. He's calling from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Andy Stimpson

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Most of them have been answered. But I've got two here. One on IT and then one on net interest income. You're making pretty good progress on all the journeys and the digital KPIs all are great. Now, when you say that a journey has been completed, does that mean that you fully decommissioned the old systems or have you just built the new ones? And if the older ones haven't been decommissioned, can you talk about the costs involved there and maybe the time line for that.

And then on net interest income, I think in response to an earlier question you said you'd increase the share of the modeled deposits, but your guidance from a net interest income benefit from the 100 basis point rate rise hasn't changed. Wouldn't – we expect that to change or is it just that the move so far has just been too small or I've misheard? Thank you.

Stephan Engels

No. I would say the notes clearly – that the interest sensitively remains unchanged. The numbers that you see in the presentation are the ones to work with. And again, this is more driving the general deposit dynamics of the whole bank, which is what we do by increasing the loan to deposit in Corporates versus getting use of some of the modeled deposits in the other part. And again modeled deposits do have a lesser sensitivity to interest rate changes. Anyway, the most comes from the unmodeled or for the short-term .

IT, yes. We call it journey finished when basically the bank can use the product that the journey has produced. Indeed, decommissioning is an interesting thing that probably has more potential looking forward. But as I said before, the cost target of €6.5 billion stands at €6.5 billion.

Andy Stimpson

Okay.

Daniel Regli. He's calling from MainFirst.

Daniel Regli

Hello. Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. Just quickly, could you maybe elaborate a bit on the competitive situation on both of your key businesses? We already heard about competitive pressure in Corporate Clients, obviously now competitive pressures have also increased in PSBC. Where is the pressure coming from and how long do you think will this situation persist? Is there any kind of – or what needs to happen to get the relief from the competitive side? Thank you.

Stephan Engels

No. I would say in general the competitive situation is as it has been always in Germany to be really simple. And currently, with a low interest rate environment, the burden of deposits in a number of banks are basically in all participants – market participants is high. So, everybody is trying to make as much of his – deposit of his surplus deposits and get to work. And in that sense, yes, competition is fierce but that has been the key element of the German market for the last decade.

In that sense, I wouldn't necessarily expect that to go away by one reason or the other because I think we are all not strong believers in a interest rate hike too soon, which means that the classical instruments of our strategy, which we can see that work and provide the necessary positive results is the ones that we will need to do going forward. And yes, maybe we need to tweak one or the other a bit. But, in general, the strategy is right and the market is basically the way it has always been.

Daniel Regli

Okay. Thank you.

Jochen Schmitt. He's calling from Metzler.

Jochen Schmitt

Thank you. Good morning. I have one question. Could you give any first indication for your expectations on the disposal result of the ECM business? And given that it is most likely too early to give any detailed answer I also ask this question in a slightly different way, will there be any significant impact on your net income at all? That's my question.

Stephan Engels

That is a very interesting question. Let me say some very general remarks. One, it's pretty clear that the revenues will fade away faster than the cost. That is what we have said. So, revenues will fade away in 2019 – throughout 2019 and cost will be reduced by €200 million at least at the end of 2020. So, there's a little bit of offset or a little bit of a difference between these two.

There will be some further project and execution costs associated with the deal. But in general, let me put it this way, and that is a well-disguised question of is there any additional payment or something. Once we have the deal signed and finished, I wouldn't expect that we have a negative separate impact from that deal.

Jochen Schmitt

Thank you.

Brajesh Kumar, who's calling from Société Générale.

Brajesh Kumar

Hi. Good morning, all. Brajesh from SocGen Credit Research. Well, just a quick one on what your funding plans are? So, where are you on AT1 issuance? Any change in mind there or do you still believe that you don't need to really do that given your lever ratio and a pretty decent CET 1? And second, with the recent law change, can we expect you to venture into sometime in H2 maybe? Thank you.

Stephan Engels

In general, we have been not active in the AT1 market. We are watching the market. We all know about the slightly adjusted regulatory treatment of AT1 and call capital. So, I think what has been right before, which is we actively watch the market, is something which is still right going forward.

Secondly, our funding plan for the year stands. I think we will watch every possible instrument. And once the law change is fully in effect and the market has fully understood the dynamics and the pricings of these products, we will also review these product categories. But in general, that is...

Brajesh Kumar

Okay.

Stephan Engels

...not immediate.

Brajesh Kumar

Sure. Sure. Thank you very much.

Stephan Engels

Okay. Ladies and gentlemen, many thanks for your questions and the discussion with you. I'd like to say goodbye for today, and I'm looking forward to future discussions. And maybe I'll see one or the other tomorrow in London. Thank you.

