Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) CEO Michael Garland on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Michael Garland

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier this morning, we released our 2018 second quarter results, which you can find on our website at patternenergy.com.

Q2 was a very good quarter for our CAFD and EBITDA. CAFD was strong, up 19% to $58.7 million, putting us on track to achieve our targeted CAFD for the fiscal year, which we’re reiterating today at $151 million to $181 million. Adjusted EBITDA was up 18% to $108.4 million. These increases were driven by reasonable production and strong results from our cost improvement initiatives.

In Q2, our assets continued to operate at best-in-class availability levels at almost 98%. Our wind index was at 97% of long-term average, with softness in Canada at 87% of the balance of the portfolio at around 99%. Production constraints accounted for another 2% reduction in production, primarily resulting from our Santa Isabel project in Puerto Rico not being fully dispatched in Q2 and congestion in ERCOT.

We are pleased to announce that the Santa Isabel project is now fully dispatched as of June, so we do not expect any further production limits in Puerto Rico in 2018. The team at Santa Isabel has shown extraordinary resolve while dealing with the aftermath in the hurricane and rebuilding the communities in the region. I’d like to thank them for their professionalism and hard work for Pattern in Puerto Rico.

Q2 demonstrates the execution and benefit from a number of the initiatives that we have laid out to you previously. We can grow our CAFD in the next couple of years by a number of actions we are taking without raising additional equity in the capital markets, while maintaining or increasing our dividend and improving our payout ratio. As a reminder, payout ratio is equal to our annual dividend divided by our annual CAFD.

We are successfully executing on these initiatives by taking the following actions. Recycling – first, recycling capital by selling certain assets and reinvesting the funds in accretive new projects; share buybacks or other beneficial investments, which improve our annual CAFD, or CAFD per share or both by at least 2%; buying accretive projects using our existing liquidity, which should add at least 2% of annual CAFD; third, starting to receive dividends in 2020 from our investment in Pattern Development 2.0 that should add 5% to 10% to our annual CAFD; and four, improving our cost structure, which will increase CAFD by 2% to 3% each year for the next two to three years.

As most of you know, our growth in 2019 will be tempered by the Gulf Wind hedge rolling off, repowering of the Gulf Wind project, and we expect continued congestion in the Panhandle due to ETT transmission repairs that are scheduled to be completed in 2019. We will set our 2019 guidance after year-end, and as we traditionally do.

Now let me give you some details about our growth plan and the Q2 results based on this plan. This morning, we announced that we are maintaining our dividend to $0.4220 for the quarter. We are highly confident in the ability to continue to support the dividend at these levels with the existing portfolio.

The first element of our growth plan was recycling. We anticipate recycling capital very soon. As we have stated previously, we agreed to sell our interest in El Arrayan project at a very attractive price, well above the level that we drop assets into the portfolio and well in excess of the value reflected in our current stock price.

There are additional opportunities to recycle other assets in the portfolio, and we are presently in discussions with another potential asset sale. In addition to the asset sales, we have other opportunities, such as we may restructure the company’s Japanese portfolio in, say, one to two years, selling partial interest in the portfolio to low cost local capital.

Selling that asset provides additional flexibility to acquire new assets that are more accretive to the business. It would also demonstrate to the market value or the market value of an individual asset relative to the value the market is ascribing to the combined business. And based on the El Arrayan sale, that gap is considerable.

Second, we have available capital for further dropdowns. Taking into consideration, all transactions announced today, including the $40 million commitment to have made – that we have made to acquire the MSM project in Quebec and nearly $70 million from the sale of El Arrayan, we have approximately $180 million of capital available for accretive dropdown or additional capital calls for Pattern Development 2.0.

In terms of how we view our growth, I’ll address each of these items separately. The capital available for new dropdowns supports our plan to reduce the payout ratio to 90% and achieve our targeted 80% payout thereafter in addition to growing our CAFD. New dropdowns with our existing capital available drive CAFD growth without the need for new equity.

We have a number of near-term potential candidates to drop, including Stillwater, North Kent and Belle River. The iROFO list currently stands at more than 700 megawatts of owned capacity with other exciting opportunities nearing an economic proposition. Our inclination is to drop larger-scale projects, where we are the operators and that provide some strategic value. Our joint development agreement with PSP meets those objectives.

On the other hand, a project that has been removed from our iROFO list, El Cabo did not. That was a project that Avangrid developed and they remain the operator. We held an auction to participate in this investment and we decided not to exercise that option during the quarter because of our limited role in the project.

Additionally, we decided not to acquire Conejo Solar project in Chile, consistent with our business plan to exit Chile. As such, El Cabo together with Conejo have each been removed from the iROFO list.

Repowering Gulf Wind, while retaining 100% PTC eligibility is another opportunity for accretive growth. Our decision to repower will be based on our ability to generate accretive returns. Based on our ability to receive 100% PTCs for the project and improved efficiency of today’s turbines, we are continuing to develop this initiative and will update investors at the appropriate time.

While we remain constrained in our equity capital markets, we expect to continue to strategically drop and operate projects from the iROFO list, but own a smaller portion of these assets by. Rather than by 50% to 100% of the assets as we have today, we may buy 20% to 50% of these assets to extend the available capital we have.

This model provides us greater flexibility to own more assets, earn revenue from operating them, and rely on short-term – the support of our long-term partners like pension funds for a larger portion of the equity requirements. This is a more accretive method of growth, but it would be a slower pace of growth than what we can deliver with attractively priced equity.

Lastly, as it relates to dropdowns based on our current capital structure, capacity exists for additional corporate-level debt in a modest fashion. Currently and with the CAFD actions we are taking, such as the expected dropdowns, we have at least $100 million of debt capacity available, under which we believe we would maintain our corporate debt metrics and rating. This provides us additional cushion and dry powder for additional growth.

The third element of our growth plan is to return – is a return on our investment in Pattern 2.0, which is a very exciting opportunity. As of the close of business today, we will have made investments in 2.0 totaling $150 million. This will take our ownership interest in the development company up to 29%.

That – today’s capital call relates to the redemption of the Pattern Development 1.0’s remaining interest in 2.0, as well as general purpose working capital. Once the redemption occurs in the coming days, Pattern Development 1.0 will no longer be invested in 2.0.

We are extremely pleased with the progress made at 2.0 since we announced our original investment last June. Currently, we anticipate that Pattern Development 2.0 will realize meaningful transaction gains starting early next year. We have been asked to buy some investors why invest in the development business now, when access to equity capital is constrained, the payout ratio is high and the returns from Development will come in the future.

In our view, it’s a fundamental element of our strategy to grow both accretive dropdowns and returns from Development. When done well, Development has the best risk reward profile in the renewable value chain, and we believe that the team at Pattern Development 2.0 has established a track record of effective execution.

Our view is that increasing our ownership in 2.0 up to the maximum 29% level before additional value is created in it was important to our long-term returns. 2.0 is actively progressing a number of development projects, including major positions in Japan, the U.S. and Mexico. We believe it’s important for investors to understand the significance of our ownership in 2.0.

When we announced the original investment in the Development business, we discussed targeting IRR of 15%-plus. And based on the growth prospects and pricing in today’s market and its development pipeline, that returns remain our – remains our target.

Additionally, we indicated we expect returns to start flowing in a consistent manner in three to four years. A 15% return on our investment of $150 million equates to more than $20 million of distributions annually starting sometime in 2020, after taking into consideration a carrying cost of capital, as well as for allowing some of the gains to be recycled into the development of new opportunities at Pattern 2.0.

So we are using a range of $10 million to $15 million of CAFD pickup from 2.0 distribution starting in late 2020, or put another way, such distributions will produce a 5% to 10% increase in the midpoint of our CAFD target range for 2018. Owning an interest in development also provides optionality.

When we have reasonable access to activity capital, we can invest more and grow more. Alternatively, if we don’t buy an asset and 2.0 sells the asset to a third-party, we still earn a return on that asset. Each of these elements were part of the consideration we made in the original investment in Development.

Fourth, the last element of our growth plan is cost improvements. We are actively executing on our cost reduction initiatives. For example, we are experiencing better than expected results from the five projects we were – we are self-performing turbine maintenance. The program has delivered more than $4 million in savings through the first-half of 2018 versus the same period last year.

We also completed a request for proposals processed for our audit services in Q2. That process concluded with the selection of PwC, and we are already seeing material reductions in our audit fees, which we believe will deliver more than $4 million in savings by the end of fiscal year 2018.

Additionally, we are making good progress on revamping a number of internal systems from which we anticipate seeing attractive savings starting in 2019, as well as improved staff morale. We are committed to achieving further cost reductions in the near-term, and we – and we’ll update you on those initiatives once we have delivered the savings.

Before turning this over to Mike to review the financials, let me touch on a few operational items since our last call. Q2 was our first full quarter of production from Japan and we’re very pleased with the performance of that portfolio, with our production slightly more than our expected long-term average. Construction of our next project in Japan, Tsugaru remains on budget and on schedule to commence commercial operations in 2020.

In Mexico, we have tempered our expectations to own and operate projects given the competitive pricing environment and see Mexico as more of a development opportunity. Development – Pattern Development 2.0 remains active in the region. And through our ownership interest in 2.0, we expect to see transaction gains starting within a year from selling development projects – developed projects, and these gains will likely be reinvested by Pattern 2.0 in the near-term.

Additionally, we retain certain investment rights in future projects if we decide that we want to invest in Mexico – Mexican assets. We expect to dropdown MSM – the MSM project in Quebec shortly. The timing of the dropdown was slightly delayed due to the testing of the interconnection.

The project has commenced commercial operations and all testing is now complete. The delay will result in an approximately $2 million reduction in CAFD from the project this year compared to our initial expectations, but we have taken that into account in reaffirming our CAFD target range today.

Pattern Development 1.0 continues to wind up its operations. It remains – its remaining assets are the ownership of three remaining iROFO projects: Belle River, North Kent and Henvey Inlet; and its equity interest in Pattern Development, which is now less than 3%. As it continues to wind up its business, Pattern Development 1.0 is slowly divesting its position over time in Pattern Energy on the open market in an orderly fashion through a 10b5-1 program. We are looking forward to fully wrapping up Pattern Development 1.0, as it will simplify our business.

Finally, subsequent to the end of the period, political developments in Ontario generated a significant level of interest. There is a new government in Ontario and it has taken action to address the cost of electricity in the province. None of its policies have impacted our projects in the region or the projects on our iROFO list.

All of our projects in the region are operating, say, the iROFO project Henvey Inlet, which received its notice to proceed last year and remains owned entirely by Pattern Development 1.0 and Henvey Inlet First Nations. And the directives of the government have not impacted any operating projects.

At this point, I’ll turn it over to Mike Lyon to review the financials in more detail.

Michael Lyon

Thank you, Mike. Let’s start with electricity sales. We report electricity production on a proportional basis to reflect our ownership interest in operating projects. Proportional gigawatt hours sold increased 7% to 2,263 gigawatt hours in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the new acquisitions since the same period last year, specifically Broadview, Meikle and the Japan assets, as well as favorable wind compared to last year, partially offset by curtailment at Santa Isabel.

Total revenue increased 30% to $139.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 from the same period in 2017. The improvement was primarily related to volume increases consisting of a $19.2 million increase from the acquisitions in 2017 and in the first quarter of 2018, as well as a $13.3 million increase from favorable wind conditions and availability compared to last year. These improvements were partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease from curtailment at our Santa Isabel project, which, as Mike mentioned, is now operating at full capacity.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 18% to $108.4 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the volume increases related to revenue I mentioned earlier, as well as a $2.7 million decrease in general and administrative expenses, primarily related to lower audit and consulting fees.

These improvements were partially offset by increases of $17.2 million in loss from unconsolidated investments, which now includes our proportional share of the results of Pattern Development 2.0, $2.9 million in transmission costs and $1.2 million in net loss on transactions primarily related to the Chile assets held for sale.

Cash available for distribution increased 19% to $58.7 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The improvement was primarily due to increases of $32.9 million in revenues, excluding the unrealized loss on the energy derivative and amortization of power purchase agreements, and $4.4 million in total distributions from unconsolidated investments.

These improvements were partially offset by an $8 million decrease in network upgrade reimbursements; a $5.6 million increase in distributions to non-controlling interests; a $3.6 million increase in interest expense, excluding the amortization of financing costs and debt discount from premiums; a $2.9 million increase in transmission costs; a $2.7 million decrease in other primarily related to the transaction costs associated with 2017 and 2018 acquisitions and the Chile assets held for sale; and finally, a $1.9 million increase in principal payments for project-level debt.

This morning, we reaffirmed our cash available for distribution guidance for the full-year 2018, which we established as $151 million to $181 million. As of June 30, 2018, our available liquidity was $834 million, which consisted of approximately $117 million of unrestricted cash on hand, $14 million of restricted cash, $200 million available under our revolving credit agreement, $343 million of available undrawn capacity under certain project debt facilities, and $160 million of project facilities post-construction use.

As of August 6, 2018, the amount available on the revolving credit agreement was $165 million. As we acquired new assets, we intend to draw on the revolver to fund those transactions. The changes subsequent to the end of the period exclude the $29 million capital contribution to Pattern Development 2.0 by close of business today.

We also anticipate acquiring the Mont Sainte-Marguerite project for the $40 million commitment and receiving nearly $70 million from the sale of the Chilean business. After considering these transactions, our capital available for new growth is approximately $180 million.

Thank you. And I’ll now turn the call back over to Mike.

Michael Garland

Thanks, Mike. It was a strong quarter for CAFD and adjusted EBITDA. Our cost reduction initiatives contributed to this performance and we will continue to drive efficiencies in the business. We are on track to meet our 2018 full-year CAFD guidance. The assets continue to operate well. We have increased our investment balance in Pattern Development 2.0, which we – which contribute material growth to Pattern Energy, including its exciting development projects in Japan, the U.S. and Mexico.

And lastly, we are maintaining our dividend policy, confident in the knowledge that the operating portfolio can sustain the existing level without raising common equity any time soon.

Before closing, I’d like to thank Michael Hoffman, a longtime board member, that earlier this week stepped down from our Board of Directors. As some of you know, Michael recently left Riverstone and as a consequence has stepped down from director positions related to companies, such as Pattern Energy.

Michael’s insights, advice, support have been very much appreciated by both me personally and the broader team. He remains 100% supportive of the vision that we have set for Pattern Energy and will remain a lifelong friend of ours. We want to thank Michael for all that he has done for us.

It’s also – I’d like to also thank our shareholders. We have a plan for creating long-term value for investors, changing the way electricity is made and transferred in developed countries, while respecting the communities and the environment where our projects are located.

We’d like to now open it up to your questions.

Nelson Ng

Great. Thanks. Just – my first question relates to the wind projects in New Mexico. I believe Pattern Development 2.0 signed – was it roughly 200 megawatts of projects in New Mexico?

Michael Garland

Yes.

Nelson Ng

And I think it was part of the corona, the larger corona development? I presume that will soon get added to the ROFO pipeline. Is that safe to assume? And can you just give more color on those, I guess, group of projects and I guess, their reliance on that transmission line to bring the power to California?

Michael Garland

Yes. We have a number of projects, PPAs, in the works from New Mexico, the 200 – that you mentioned, Nelson, and we have a number of additional ones that are being negotiated we hope to finalize. We have a couple of different ways of getting that power to California. And probably the most famous is the SunZia project, but we also have alternatives, backup plans that if that gets delayed, we can still meet our obligations through other arrangements.

So we’re really excited about New Mexico. We actually think that it’s the best wind at the lowest cost to get into the California market and it complements the duck curve – the California duck curves, in that it tends to produce mostly in the early in afternoons when the duck curve is coming back up, which makes those opportunities very interesting. So it’s – I can’t say too much more. We’re highly confident that we can deliver on those projects into California.

Nelson Ng

Okay. And then, just related to Development, I was trying to do the math. So to date on Pattern Development 2.0, you’ve invested just over $150 million. Is my math right in terms of roughly $90 million was used to kind of buy the stake, and then about $60 million was used in capital calls, is that the rough allocation?

Michael Lyon

That’s close to right, I think, Nelson. We – obviously, the amounts that we funded upfront when we made our initial investment, I think, we told you all that we’re about – roughly 50-50 on purchase versus funding – prefunding of regular burn rate. And most of this last transaction, which is – or this last capital call of $29 million, which we are funding today. Most of that is also devoted to purchase price or what we call redemption, since we’re redeeming the ownership interests held by Pattern 1.0 investors.

Nelson Ng

Yes.

Michael Lyon

You’re in the – I think, you’re very close to [Multiple Speakers]

Nelson Ng

Yes. So I guess, last year when the original deal was announced, I think, there was a $300 million, I guess, total commitment. But I was just wondering whether that relates to the capital calls, which relate to the $60 million, or whether that – whether we should be thinking about $150 million of that $300 million has been invested. Like how should we think about potential additional, I guess, capital calls [Multiple Speakers]

Michael Lyon

$150 million of the $300 million has been invested.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Thanks.

Michael Lyon

Yes.

Nelson Ng

Okay, I’ll get back in the queue.

Michael Lyon

Great. Thanks, Nelson.

Ben Pham

Okay, thanks. So is it – on PEGI 1.0, is it – it seems like – you mentioned a couple of data points, Mr. Hoffman retiring, indications you might buy a smaller slice of iROFO pipeline, and you got the 1.0 selling PEGI stock. I mean, it seems like there’s a very visible path 1.0 is winding down, at least, over the near-term. Is that correct? And is that – that’s what upfront you’ve got 20%?

Michael Garland

Yes, absolutely. And that’s what we’ve been saying for the last year or two that our intent when we announced 2.0, we – the intention was to wind-up 1.0 over the next two years, so right on track to what we said and this is all part of it.

Ben Pham

Okay. And then – and on that then, have you then reached some sort of agreement with PSP that they take 80% versus 49%, for example? Is that already in discussions?

Michael Garland

Well, yes, we – we’ve talked to them about various assets and whether they’d be open to taking up to anywhere from 30% to 80%. And they’ve been very cooperative and supportive and we don’t anticipate there’s any limitations on doing that.

Ben Pham

Okay. All right. Thanks so much.

Brian Lee

Hey, guys, thanks for taking the questions. Maybe just staying on that line of question. The Pattern 2.0 investment, what should we be thinking in terms of the timeline from incremental investment through year-end? And then, I guess, given its 2019 thoughts on sort of the cash output you did for incremental investments there?

Michael Lyon

Yes. I think the way we’ve addressed this, Brian, is that the capitals calls are – there are sort of other than this redemption event, the capital calls will primarily relate to funding the routine ongoing working capital needs of the business and will periodically include a lump sum capital requirement if financial closing occurs for a project, where additional equity may be required. It won’t always be required, but sometimes when we close construction financing we need a new – an additional equity investment.

So there will be a bit of lumpiness to this. But I think that it’s reasonable to expect that we will periodically and this could be absent something big occurring maybe two or three times a year, a few tens of millions at a time. So $20 million, $30 million would be a fairly routine capital call size for our share of the overall capital calls made by the partnership to all the investors in Pattern Development 2.0.

So, you might expect another one this year, or it might not occur. But I think it’s reasonable to assume in the remaining five months of the year that there could be another.

Brian Lee

Okay, fair enough. And then, I guess, with respect to the comments around first transaction gains in late 2018 or early 2019. Can you maybe help frame this a little bit? Is this in line with the original timeline of expectations? And then what should we actually expect to see in terms of cash flow impact and what sort of magnitude should we be expecting there?

Michael Garland

Yes, Brian, it’s great question. I think that it is in line with what we laid out in our – initially in our white paper about 18 months ago, and then as we discussed the transaction last summer when we entered into our ownership position. We do – we kind of go through three phases with our investment and profitable activities at Pattern Development 2.0.

The first is achieving some individual project sales that generate transaction gains. The second is accumulation of enough of those gains, so that the business as a whole is profitable. And then the third is accumulation of enough business profits. So that the business cannot only continue to recycle transaction gains back into development, but also distribute some of the profit to the business back out to the shareholder – the partners.

So we’re still in that first phase of looking to and realize some specific transaction gains. And what we said this morning is, we would anticipate realizing those gains by early next year, possibly sooner, but by early next year. And that, that can come from – it’s most likely obviously to come from assets dropped down off of the iROFO list, but could also include projects that we’ve not put on the iROFO list like the Mexican projects that Mike talked about.

And we intentionally did not put those on the iROFO list, because our inclination is to have those assets sold out to the third-party marketplace rather than dropdown to Pattern Energy. Now that might change, but that’s our current inclination. But that’s a transaction gain that its every bit is attractive as one arising from a dropdown. And Pattern Energy shares in that economic benefit when either of those form of transaction gain occurs.

Brian Lee

Okay. And just last one for me on that topic. The – when you do start to recognize those transaction gains, those will be made pretty transparent in terms of how you report them and then break them out?

Michael Garland

Yes, I think, that’s right. We’ll – we show our equity pickup in the earnings of Pattern Development 2.0 in our financial statements at PEGI. In addition, we have concluded in the past and I think, we will regularly – similarly conclude in the future event that Pattern Development 2.0 represents a significant subsidiary under SEC rules.

And therefore, we expect to regularly include the financial statements of Pattern 2.0 in our 10-K filing once a year. Now in the interim filings, quarterly filings, we’ll indicate their financial results. And I think, you can expect that we’ll say something about those results as they relate to the transact – the type of transaction gains that I just talked about.

Brian Lee

Okay. Thanks a lot and I appreciate that.

Michael Lyon

Always I hope we can be pretty clear on that accounting rule is sometimes limited. But as Mike said, we’ll try to explain it, so that it is clear. But clarity sometimes is in the eye of beholder in the accounting rules, I think. So we’ll try to be as clear as we can Brian.

Brian Lee

Fair enough. Thank you, guys.

Michael Lyon

Thank you.

Colin Rusch

Thanks so much. So in terms of the capital recycling and the targeted new developments, can you give us a bit better sense of the geographic focus size and technology of things you’re looking at bringing into the portfolio over the next period of time?

Michael Garland

Yes. I think, it’s pretty straightforward. There will be a little bit more acquisitions in Canada potentially, obviously, we have the MSM. And then hopefully, Henvey will come online next year and those are really attractive opportunities for us. U.S. would be next. Several opportunities in the U.S. are available coming up and probably not in Mexico, we’re still leaning away from investing in Mexico or a whole long-term ownership, and then Japan following that over the next couple of years.

Japan, it just takes a little longer as you know. We’re going to see really great opportunities in Japan year after year after year going forward after a little bit of a timing delay this next year. So we’ll have Tsugaru coming online, which we already own an interest in. So that that will be the next investment, obviously, in Japan. After that, it will probably be in 2020, 2021 when we make our next investment. So also we maybe making one a year in Japan in all likelihood.

Colin Rusch

All right. That’s helpful. And then we’ve asked this multiple times, and you kind of said it’s under consideration. But looking at the pretty dramatic declines in stationary energy storage prices and the existing real estate position they have both in terms of our interconnect and land, are you looking at actually augmenting some of those systems and tapping into some additional revenue off of your existing portfolio at this point?

Michael Garland

Yes, absolutely. We – the price hasn’t dropped as far as we’d like. But looking at it and looking at a whole bunch of different options around and where can we get the lowest cost storage even things like using recycled batteries that may have a shorter life and writing the price curve down, where they may have a shorter life, which allows you to amortize them faster. And then buy new batteries, which are cheaper and more efficient as the technology and costs improve.

The – it really is just a question of where you can get the best economics. And a lot of people look at things like the volatility in ERCOT and say that’s a great place. We’re doing a lot of study on it.

You have to take some merchant risk generally associated with that, where you take the advantage of the volatility when the price spikes like we’ve seen it do recently to help pay for the batteries more quickly and you just need to make sound judgments on it. These are relatively modest investments. The scale will be a 200 megawatts, 300 megawatts, it will be smaller than that.

So we think there are some good opportunities. We just haven’t found one yet. We get a number of opportunities and we’re analyzing several. We know we’re putting in storage, for example, on our Ishikari project in Japan. We’re looking at it in Texas on two or three projects, and we’re even thinking about it in some California locations. But right now, Texas is probably the area that we are looking at and just have to get the right economics to make it worthwhile.

Colin Rusch

Thanks, so much.

Angie Storozynski

Hi, thank you. So I have two questions. One is on Ontario. So, yes, we have seen the cancellations of projects that are – that have started construction, but we also see the core themes of the political party that now in charge that talked about reductions of existing deals and also reopening of existing contracts. So how sure are you that we’re in not just in early innings of those changes that the party is implementing on the renewable front?

Michael Garland

Well, we have had our representatives meeting with the high levels of the new administration, and they’ve indicated that they are not subject to their activities. Our projects are operating projects. We even had the latest feedback from them that even Henvey Inlet, which is the one that was probably in some ways most vulnerable, because it’s under construction. It was not a subject of their investigations and pursued of renegotiating of contracts. So at this point, we have been assured by the administration that that’s the case.

Angie Storozynski

Okay. And now – so basically, two out of the three projects that are on the iROFO list that you mentioned that’s available for dropdowns in Ontario, given the uncertainty or at least the perceived uncertainty about the future contracts or the possibility of these projects would you consider maybe diversifying away, meaning, acquiring actually non-Ontario-based projects?

Michael Garland

Yes. I mean, we haven’t announced our specific plans. But if you take some of my comments earlier that you’re – what you’re asking is consistent with those – the two projects in Ontario, Belle and North Kent, are both relatively small projects, which would be – and it’s more concentrated.

So strategic in size makes them slightly less interesting to us in the next project. That’s probably likely would be Stillwater which is in the United States. And so I think that would be consistent with what your comments are that diversifying away and not investing more. We’re also looking at whether we ought to sell interest in one or more projects in Ontario.

Angie Storozynski

Okay. And my last question, so you mentioned potentially selling down portions of existing projects. It seems like, you are reinvesting any proceeds that would come from Pattern Development. So – okay, so – well, to us, it seems like you are capital constrained, because – and it seems like your development business is somewhat capital constrained.

Now are those more likely sell-downs of assets, smaller dropdowns, a reflection of that capital constraint, or are you trying, for instance, to show us that the markets is undervaluing your assets and that the again what we perceive a capital constraint is actually not real?

Michael Garland

Yes, it’s the latter. Capital constraint is not real, particularly at Pattern Development. In Pattern Energy, the constraint is real in that. We have capacity as we described the liquidity and recycling and all. But at the current stock price, we’re not real happy with trying to raise capital against that stock price. And so we consider that a constraint. But we didn’t have that constraint. We’d have plenty of opportunities to grow substantially. And so in – on our, I’d say, capital is constrained at PEGI, but not at Pattern Development.

Michael Lyon

Angie, I think it’s also important to reflect on the – we’ve had a lot of discussion about recycling for quite sometime going back at least a couple of years as a tool available to us. And we’ve begun to execute on the use of that tool. And we’ve had a little bit of hesitation about doing so in the past in the face of what might be temporary market constraints.

And I think what we pretty consistently said is the longer those constraints, in fact, constrain us, the more like we – the more likely we are to use the various alternative tools at our disposal and that’s what we’re doing right now.

Michael Garland

And part of it you mentioned as well, is we believe that we are undervalued substantially. And that if you look at our assets, they are receiving higher prices, such as El Arrayan as we announced and how we’re being priced in the market. And so that, we hope as we recycle some of this capital, will be received well by the market and understood and hopefully start tracking a better stock price as a result.

Angie Storozynski

And then the assumption is that these projects would be sold at multiples that would be in place that would be actually accretive to your CAFD per share? Is that right?

Michael Garland

Correct.

Angie Storozynski

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Let’s – let me just ask you very strategically why would you not avoid all dropdowns into Pattern Energy at this point? And instead focus all capital investment from Pattern Energy into PD 2.0 to try to increase the ownership interest and eventually combine those two entities into one entity, specifically and then maybe walk back and think about taking those dropdowns from PD 1.0?

Michael Garland

It’s a great question, and it really goes to the heart of what we said throughout our career as a public company, which is that we do hope to combine these two companies over time, the limitations, sorry about my voice. I seem to have lost it.

The limitation, as we said when we created Pattern Energy in 2013, was at the scale of our development activities was too high, too large, if you will, for the scale of the assets we own. And so the concept was that we would grow Pattern Development substantially, create a strong cash flow and then not change the risk reward profile all that much when you look at or the risk profile the reward would be better relative to the scale of Pattern Energy.

Right now the Pattern Development is still quite a bit bigger, if you will, in our mind, relative to the cash flows of Pattern Energy, PEGI. In that, we think we’re really kind of at our sweet spot. If you think of our scale being – we think that Pattern Energy, if we were an integrated company, the right scale for development would be about 30% or 50% of Pattern Development, and we’re at around 30%.

So we think we’re close to the right balance between development and operating assets. If we can grow our assets at PEGI, then our ownership share could grow in development or we think that would be an attractive thing to do. So it’s really just a matter of balancing the two activities and risk profile.

So that we think we have the right balance, and we did raise money last year from private investors to – and they expect to have to be investing in Pattern Development as well. And so we just don’t have the right to buy as much as we wanted at whatever time we wanted that they expect to have their capital put to work and get a good return off of it as well.

So that’s where we are today is 30% is about what we could do. We think more than that would be too much use of our capital. I think, cutting through what you’re saying, I think, you observe – I’m reading into what you’re saying that, you have similar views as us, which the returns are going to be materially higher at – Pattern – from Pattern Development than they are at Pattern Energy.

And so why wouldn’t we be putting more money to work at higher returns? And my answer is what it is. We think, it’s the right balance between stable cash flows to only own about 30% of Pattern Development. And over time, if PEGI grows some more, we’ll take another look at that.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Okay. And indifference to your voice, so I won’t ask any other questions. Thanks.

Michael Garland

Well, Mike, he’s covered for us likewise. But I’ll drink some water and try to – thank you.

Nelson Ng

Great, thanks. I just have two follow-up questions. So for Gulf Wind repowering, just based on your kind of desktop exercise, I know there’s still a lot of work to be done. But is your expectation that roughly new tax equity could fund the entire repowering? Like would there be any, I guess, capital investment required from Pattern Energy’s perspective?

Michael Lyon

We do expect to make a capital investment of our own resources into that. The tax equity will fund the majority of the costs, but we expect to fund a part of it as well. And our – like you said, we’re still pencilling out things.

We’re getting close to being able to say more about that and describe more of our expectations around it. I think, the way I would suggest you think about it in the meantime is that a – an investment that we make in repowering. We think we’ll have sort of development style returns associated with the investment.

So we will make an incremental investment in the assets. And we will have incremental cash flow to the existing project cash flows that arises out of that additional investment we made. But that you should expect it to look more like what we’ve talked about as development style cash flow multiples rather than operating project acquisition cash flow multiples.

Michael Garland

Yes. Nelson, the other thing I would just add is, keep in mind, that half or more of our capital contribution, if you will, will come from the value of the existing infrastructure at the site. And so well, Mike, while you’re asking the question about capital investment, think of it as both contribution and cash.

Nelson Ng

No, I was just thinking big picture, like tax equity typically funds, call it, 60% of a new project? Given that…

Michael Lyon

Yes.

Nelson Ng

…this is more of a repowering, which should cost a lot less than a new project. I presume that if the repowering costs like 60% or 70% of a new project cost, then tax equity might be able to fund all of the repowering costs, I was just thinking?

Michael Garland

Yes, it doesn’t quite work that way. You have some real tax limitations that you’ve got to be real careful about too in terms of meeting certain criteria. But I think, you’re on the right track conceptually just probably overstating it a little bit, because we have to have a certain amount of investment in. And remember. there are tax rules associated with how much a new equipment is in installed versus the value of the old equipment.

So that you have limitations, tax requirements to meet 100% PTC requirements regulations. But I think, fundamentally, the way you can think of it is a lot of the value is coming from tax benefits and tax depreciation. And the amount of cash flow improvement comes largely from the improvement in the performance of the equipment – the new equipment.

So that gives you a flavor. And as Mike said, we’ll give you a lot more details to this in the coming months that you can run your numbers and understand that, that means that there is going to be a substantial amount of tax equity in the transaction.

Nelson Ng

Okay. And then just…

Michael Garland

100% of it.

Nelson Ng

And then, just one last one on Ontario. I guess, I was just looking at the kind of level of curtailments in your Ontario wind projects. I think, last year they were in the high 30% to high 40% range. Like obviously, the province is paying for power that they’re obviously not using. And if curtailment reduces, and if they’re able to actually use the power, then that would, I guess, effectively reduce the effective costs. But can you talk about curtailment expectations for your wind facilities in Ontario? I know you’re getting paid for it. But like big picture, how do you see curtailment trending over the next few years, given that it’s been trending higher up to FY 2017?

Michael Garland

Yes. We think that it’s going to start trending back down a bit. There is some growth, if you will, in Ontario.

Secondly, with the reduction in the new projects that are now under construction, the termination that’s gone on by the government there, I think, you’ll see less new supply coming on, which will help the situation.

And then third, we have some ideas that we’re going to let the administration settle in. But we have some ideas of how to reduce the amount of paid curtailment that they’re doing. So that the project is producing more electricity that they pay – they’re getting for their payment.

So that’s something that I’d prefer not to talk about now until we’ve talked to the administration to see what their reaction is. But we think the idea is – I think that our approach would be to let the forward administration settle in and figure out their situation, let them get familiar with how the system is being run.

As you know, they have a new – they’re going to be head – new head of the government utility there. And they’re instilling – installing a number of new people to run some of the energy side of the shop. We think there is an ample opportunity for them to improve on the systems there, that would reduce the amount of paid curtailment they have.

And so I don’t want to project what they’re going to do. But I would – so I – our strategy is to let them settle in, let them get to know the systems better and then be able to approach them with some new ideas of how to minimize the paid curtailment.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Thanks, Michael. I leave there.

Neil Kalton

Hi, guys, thanks for taking my question. So – and I apologize, this has been asked already or if it’s just been mentioned already, I doubt, I had to step out for a few. But on the potential asset sales, it seems like most of the discussion around recycling the proceeds is into dropdowns. Is it still an option to repurchase shares if at that point in time it makes sense, how do you think about that?

Michael Garland

Yes.

Neil Kalton

Very good, but [Multiple Speakers]

Michael Garland

Yes. I – we always go around a little bit on is share buyback good or bad or indifferent. But clearly, every time, we have excess cash, we look at that as an opportunity that it makes sense to do that. We still believe in our business and the strategy of owning assets and growing our business. And so it’s not our first priority, because it doesn’t really do that, but we have a shareholder valuation issue that’s important for us to always think about how to improve shareholder value and that’s one of the tools that we have.

And we have talked about it very seriously. And, in fact, at one point, we tried it and we were in a blackout or something., I think, the pushback was that, we couldn’t really do it. And so we have to work through the process of even doing it, but it is always on our mind.

Neil Kalton

All right. Thank you.

Michael Garland

Thank you, operator. Thank you all for joining us today. We look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter. And if you have any questions, you know how to reach Sarah or Mike and I at any time. Thank you, again. Have a great day.

