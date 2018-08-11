Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) CEO Vijay Rajguru on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Ellida McMillan

Thank you, Chris. Good morning and welcome everyone to Alcentra Capital Corporation's second quarter 2018 earnings call. I'm joined this morning by Vijay Rajguru, Chief Executive of Alcentra Capital Corporation and Chief Investment Officer of Manager Alcentra. Also joining us today are Peter Glaser and Suhail Shaikh our new Co-Presidents of Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Before we begin, please note that this call is being recorded, replay information is included in our August 6, 2018 press release, and will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Alcentra Capital Corporation's website, which can be found at www.alcentracapital.com. Please note that this call is a property of Alcentra Capital Corporation. Any unauthorized rebroadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. Today's call may include forward-looking statements and projections. We ask you refer to our filings with the SEC for important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements and projections. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law. To obtain copies of our SEC filings, please visit our website or call Investor Relations at 212-922-8240.

The format for today's call is as follows. Vijay, Peter and Suhail will provide an overall business and portfolio summary, and I'll then provide an overview of our results summarizing the financials, followed by Q&A.

I will now turn it over to Vijay.

Vijay Rajguru

Thank you, Ellida. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I'm pleased to speak to you today for the first time as CEO of ABDC. We want to thank David Scopelliti for his service and wish him well in the future endeavors he has decided to pursue. We continue to make progress on our plans to re-orient ABDC's portfolio towards a more traditional, private-equity-focused, mid-market senior secured strategy. Towards that end I also want to welcome Peter Glaser and Suhail Shaikh who've joined us at Alcentra to lead our U.S. direct lending effort as well as act as Co-Presidents of ABDC. Suhail and Peter will work with me and the ABDC's team to execute upon our strategy. I'm encouraged by the progress we have made to date and excited by our prospects. Peter and Suhail and Ellida will take you through some of the highlights of our quarter. Peter?

Peter Glaser

Thank you, Vijay, and good morning. Suhail and I are pleased to join the Alcentra team. We've arrived at robust time in the credit cycle with generally favorable conditions for our target market. While second quarter activity remains healthy leverage level state elevated and yields compressed. As a result, our focus will be to continue to rotate the portfolio to senior secured dollar along risk. We have spent the past two months understanding the portfolio, as well as gaining insights from many of our constituents, including shareholders, analysts and lenders.

We appreciate the valuable feedback we have received from such perspectives. We intend to continue to implement the expanded investment strategy previously set forth by ABDC and transition assets as appropriate with the goal of closing the price to net asset value discount. This entails a focus on the -- the secured middle-market sponsor credits that Vijay mentioned with a particular focus on the companies with EBITDA of $15 million to $75 million. While such transition will take time and not be free of challenges, we believe this segment of the credit market will continue to present compelling opportunities for investors.

We ended the quarter with $246.2 million in fair value of our investment portfolio with 35 positions including 27 companies, five broadly syndicated loans, and three rated debt securities and CLOs. Our NAV has gone from $157.2 million at the end of Q1 to $149.6 million at the end of Q2 which Suhail and Ellida will expand upon. Our regulatory debt to equity ratio of 0.76x is consistent with our publicly stated target area.

With that, let me turn it over to my partner Suhail.

Suhail Shaikh

Thank you, Peter. As Vijay mentioned in his opening remarks, Peter and I recently joined Alcentra family to have been in [indiscernible] direct lending business in the U.S. ABDC is a core part of that strategy and we are excited about its prospects. As Peter mentioned, market conditions are healthy, but we remain cautious that we have very late in the economic cycle. Since joining Alcentra a couple of months ago Pete and I have re-underwritten fully owned with that mindset. We are pleased to see that our team and greatest management has been operating under the same assumptions, and believe the team has been doing a great job in managing the legacy low and middle market, but despite the negative signs of underlying businesses.

We had to make adjustments this quarter to five main space on company's specific circumstances. The net reduction in value during the quarter based on those adjustments is approximately $7.4 million. We believe that this reduction fairly represents a value of these investments based on the debt information we had undergo by the end of the quarter shortly thereafter. The average portfolio investment on a cost basis was $7.1 million and $5.8 million on a fair value basis this quarter. First lien debt by 64% of the portfolio versus 62% last quarter and second lien positions at 15% versus 10%, and subordinated debt at 10% versus 15% last quarter. As an example of our portfolio rotation, we were able to refinance Pharmalogic Holdings from sub-debt to second lien. Equity positions comprised approximately 10% of the portfolio.

The broadly syndicated loan and CLO positions continue to provide us liquidity and income as we rotate the portfolio. Our new deal pipeline continues to grow and we are confident in our abilities to place more liquid assets with investments that are core to the company's strategy as mentioned by Peter.

We received proceeds from repayments and amortization of about $13.9 million from new investments and net offs totaled $19.6 million, including the Pharmalogic Holdings refinancing during the quarter. Weighted yield stands at 10.9% versus 10.6% last quarter as we continue our transition to lower yield and senior secured credits.

We have three nonaccrual positions down from four last quarter, those names are Show Media, Southern Technical Institute and Black Diamond Rentals for which we continue to actively monetize work with their management teams and shareholders on productive measures. We were able to utilize the company's co-exempted relief for our first investment during the quarter at Manna Pro Products, Inc. the company which manufactures the market feeds for animal health nutrition. The co-exempted relief will continue to benefit the company as we have been able to access or manages other sources of capital.

In summary, we believe that our continued focus on the portfolio rotation should result in value creation for shareholders. Ellida will now take you through the details of the adjustments and value as well as other activities within our portfolio.

Ellida McMillan

Thank you Suhail. For the three months ended June 30 2018, total investment income was $7.3 million, a decrease of $1 million over the $8.3 million of total investment income of the three months ended June 30 2017. This decrease was due to the continued yield compression in the markets and the continued transition of the portfolio.

Net expenses this quarter after the waiver of management fees for the amended advisory agreements was $3.8 million, which was an increase of $0.3 million from the three months ended June 30, 2017. Interest and financing expenses for the three months ended June 30 were $2 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The base management fee was $0.9 million, a decrease of $0.3 million from the three months ended June 30, 2017, due to lower average total assets and reduced fee rate for the amended advisory agreement. There were no incentive fees earned for this quarter nor the comparable period in 2017.

Professional fees and other general and administrative expenses totaled $0.9 million, an increase of $0.4 million from the three months ended June 30, 2017, partially attributable to 0.2 million of non-recurring consulting fees. There were no consulting fees for the comparable period in 2017.

Net investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $3.5 million, a decrease of $1.3 million from the $4.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2017. The net realized loss this quarter from portfolio investments was $20.3 million. This was due to the re-class from the net change in unrealized appreciation for GST AutoLeather, which settled their bankruptcy, Media Storm, which we sold at a discount to cost in a realized loss on the restructuring of Southern Technical.

During the three months ended June 30, 2018, we recorded a net change in unrealized appreciation from portfolio investments of $13.5 million due to the re-class just mentioned and the further write-down of the five portfolio companies, Suhail mentioned earlier. And result of these events, our net decrease in net assets resulting from operations during the three months ended June 30, 2018, was $2.2 million. Our NAV per share result for the quarter was $11.01. As of June 30, 2018 Alcentra had $12.7 million in cash and $58.6 million outstanding under the credit facility.

Chris, at this time we will open the lines for Q&A.

Robert Dodd

When we look at your subsequent events Value Based Care Solutions L + 8.125. So I presume your expectations for the total return from that asset over the next year 3 to 5 years at somewhere in the range 10% to 11%. So is it fair to say that the management and the board expect by choosing not to visit that cash to buy back stock is indicating that they expect the total return and the share to be less than 10% to 11% over the next -- over the same kind of period that we are spending?

Vijay Rajguru

Yes, I think the way to think of VBC is that it's consistent with the rotation of the portfolio to more traditional middle-market and upper middle-market companies that happens to be a 2nd lien position, which the return characteristics are consistent with as a 2nd lien position of that source. And I think that the lengths through, which you should view that investment, which is, I think consistent with what you've been hearing for a couple quarters now, about rotating from the lower middle-market corporate strategy into a more upper middle-market traditional sponsor based strategy.

Robert Dodd

But to narrow down on that if I can, I think that kind of glossed over the point of the question which is, is that rotation actually in the best interest of shareholders when you can buy back stock with a double-digit yield at 50% or 45% discount to book and generate 20 plus rates of return on capital deployed in CLO stock. And that would seem to me to be a better return to shareholders than lending it at half of that rate of return.

Ellida McMillan

We did obviously participate in this buyback program, I think, you can see that in the interval or what was purchased. So I think, I’d look at it as a double pronged approach, right, moving the portfolio and also doing the share buyback program. I don’t think it's necessarily one way or the other.

Robert Dodd

But it seems to me that exactly on in the queue you bought back $4.4 million of stock, so far in the entire first half of the year. That loan alone not including other lending your capital is obviously larger than that. So it still seems the biopsies towards lending, which granted was your reason to exist in the past. But the true reason to exist for ABDC, I think is to create value for shareholders. If I’m wrong on that please correct me.

Vijay Rajguru

No, we agree that our primary focus was creating value for shareholders. And as Ellida mentioned, we will certainly balance our core mission of investing in middle-market credits with smart use of our liquidity resources to think about share repurchases. One thing to obviously keep in mind is that it's not the most liquid stock and you can't just buyback as much as you want to at any given point in time. That’s a factor in all this as well. But it's not as Ellida said one or the other, it's both.

Robert Dodd

I appreciate your comment. Obviously you can’t buyback in the open market, but they are -- in unlimited volume that there are other mechanisms. But I appreciate your color.

And our next question comes from Leslie Vandegrift with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Leslie Vandegrift

Just a few portfolio questions this morning. I noticed the sale of Red Ventures in the quarter. Wasn’t that a first quarter origination? And can you give me some color on that asset?

Ellida McMillan

Sure. So they were the syndicated loans in the CLOs debt is that where mainly I’d mention that product transitionary portfolios there -- they are not part of the core strategy that they will be used and rotated out when needed. So that was really the purpose of that. We are not looking them for them to be long-term hold.

Vijay Rajguru

For all those positions in the CLOs and the broadly syndicated loans, it's just to make sure we are getting at least some reasonable return rather than holding it in cash that doesn’t get appropriate returns prior to reinvesting it or buying back shares or other usage. And therefore you shouldn’t, as Ellida says, look at it as a core investment, which we intend to hold for the long-term, but more just at transitionary capital.

Leslie Vandegrift

Okay. And what was the short-term return there?

Ellida McMillan

I can get that number for you, but I don’t have it all on the top of my head. I’m going to tell maybe relatively flat little up. I can't give you an exact number.

Leslie Vandegrift

And then Southern Technical, you mentioned in the press release, the changes to that refinanced some liquidity into subordinated debt investments from a second lien, and obviously some of that was written off about $5 million. But it's still nonaccrual. So can we talk here about the non-occurring yield going from 15% peg to 6% peg and then going down in the security of the structure? What kind of -- where you think the DSO and what was the rating behind that?

Suhail Shaikh

The portfolio was -- the position was restructured. We came back here with more details on exactly what's prompting the restructure, but we -- that the revised portfolio of security is just what all the other lenders were able to negotiate. And so that's what you see is exactly what we have right now, which is consistent with what the other lenders have. But we can get some do we can take it off line and give you more detail on sort of the circumstances around the restructuring.

Leslie Vandegrift

And then just on the fee income that you guys have -- any -- did you guys gave any fee income related to the three repayments this quarter were gone up superior series or anything from that assignment of part of healthcare associated to Texas?

Ellida McMillan

Yes, there were some amendment fees, some prepayment fees, some structuring fees related with all of those, yes, agencies.

Leslie Vandegrift

And then just the last quick one on maybe if I'm on GST, I know you said you have them off the portfolio this quarter. Were they exited at the previous mark or was there a difference in that into the quarter?

Ellida McMillan

Yes, so we received a settlement from bankruptcy was really diminimus on GST and on Media Storm we sold our position off to the sponsor for also a fairly diminimus amount probably half -- less than half of that cost.

Allison Rudary

So I guess my questions are little bit bigger -- my question is a little bit bigger picture rather, I kind of like to talk about the liquidity that you guys have remaining to grow the portfolio and the percentage of the current portfolio that you would view, I suppose as maybe transitional. So kind of good talk a little bit about like what I will consider as the word that's left to be chalked. And then maybe kind of -- if you can put the numbers around that, maybe we can talk -- you guys can talk a little bit about how long you think kind of the full transition or kind of full kind of portfolio we're kind of remodeling if you will, will take given that you don’t always had control over market opportunity, and I understand market opportunities and when things might be pay?

Ellida McMillan

Yes, I think from a liquidity perspective, Allison, we're obviously rotating to the portfolio looking at repayments to redeploy the CLO syndicated loans goals all that is a part of the transition. So that's how we are thinking of -- I think with that perspective of. I don’t know Suhail or Peter if you want to talk about the transition of the portfolio we will take.

Suhail Shaikh

Yes, look, I think -- I mean, it's not a science and we don’t have perfect visibility exactly into went on position to be able to exited. But on an organic basis, we suspect it's going to take at least couple of years and could be a shorter, could be slightly longer. That's pretty good ballgame to sort of think about as we rotate through and some of these positions are stickier than others. So we just have to work through. And we are going through that exercise on lending, binding basis as we speak.

Paul Johnson

My first question on the buyback. First of all we [indiscernible] for making pretty aggressive share repurchases during the quarter. But how much exactly -- because you are so aggressive -- how much exactly remains on your current buyback program that you have in place?

Ellida McMillan

It's about $100,000 on the current program.

Paul Johnson

And then my second question is on -- I just wanted to confirm this, hopefully a quick one with Black Diamond Rentals, it looks like you appeared to place the first lien on nonaccrual this quarter too, but fair value mark, I think it was so fairly stable quarter-to-quarter. Is that correct that they're still on nonaccrual?

Ellida McMillan

Yes, that’s correct. During the process of looking at opportunities I think we footnoted that. So we are basing that on real time activity with their portfolio company just because it was restructured at the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018, and then now they are going to their -- looking at potential opportunities. So those figures are really just based on where we stand and talks with them at this point in time.

Paul Johnson

And then, I guess on the development was the credit facility amendments and regarding the 200% asset coverage covenant within that. Are you guys still in negotiation with the bank facility agents on that?

Ellida McMillan

Yes, we are still in discussion with them.

Paul Johnson

And then my last question really has to do with an activist investor Stillwell Value Partners, in back in December they wrote a letter to Ford, I think at one point their built position as high as little over 9% of the outstanding shares in your stock. Has there been any sort of engagement or relationship between the manager and that investor? Has anything changed it all with any other recent transition in management positions?

Vijay Rajguru

It's Vijay Rajguru. We met with representatives from Stillwell, and frankly it was a pretty good conversation, but nothing other than we are sticking to what we've mentioned on our calls for the last two quarters, so rotating the portfolio, improving the quality. And that was it. There is nothing else to it.

Lisa Thompson

I was just wondering about the companies that are performing below expectations other than the nonperformers. Can you just talk a little bit about the other few things?

Suhail Shaikh

Sure, I mean, look we are always monitoring our portfolio with all the names that should have added the real expectation. But we are continuing to monitor those. Within those there are a few names that are sort of -- the teams that I have mentioned in our nonaccrual that we have a closer eye on and another batch we continue to monitor the rest of the portfolio as we do. I think overall, our assessment and Peter and I have taken a pretty healthy look at this. We believe that that portfolio is actually pretty stable. The businesses will continue to bounce around based on quarter-to-quarter -- based on certain situations spending with respect as they are in. But overall, we think this portfolio has been very stable quarter-over-quarter. Peter, anything to add?

Peter Glaser

No, I agree with that commitment. The portfolio we inherited, as you know, the size in some of the sectors of that they are in just require a lot of attention, which we're giving it. It speaks to Suhail's earlier comment about how long it might take to rotate through some of this just because you need to be careful, you need to be smart and you don’t want to do anything to rush things that would result in the a negative impact to the value for shareholders.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. So you don’t want to talk about any specific name or?

Ellida McMillan

When we do our private companies, we can't get into very much detail. And I think they've remained relatively with the same companies [Indiscernible] and then the three that Suhail mentioned. So as Peter and Suhail just said they have their challenges more working through them. And those are new names added to that list.

Vijay Rajguru

Well, thank everyone for joining. Thank you for your questions. Our team is here if you've got any further follow-ups, and we look forward to coming back to you in a quarter. Thank you.

