Medical Facilities Corporation (MFCSF) CEO Rob Horrar on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rob Horrar - President and CEO

Tyler Murphy - CFO

James Rolfe - Chief Development Officer

Neil Linsdell - Industrial Alliance

Endri Leno - National Bank

Rob Horrar

Thank you, Operator, and good morning everyone. Joining me on the call today is Tyler Murphy, our Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Rolfe, Chief Development Officer. Earlier this morning, we released our second quarter financial results. Our news release, financial statements, and MD&A may be accessed through our corporate Web site at www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca, and we're also filed on SEDAR today.

Before I turn the call over to Tyler to review our financial results, I would like to discuss the importance of our acquisition of the seven ambulatory surgery centers in February of this year through our partnership with NueHealth, which we refer to as MFC Nueterra.

As many of you already know, in addition to organic growth, a key part of our growth strategy is to increase and diversify our revenue base through strategic acquisitions of physician aligned ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. Our Q2 results underline the importance of the increased and diversified revenue base.

The MFC Nueterra ASCs provide medical procedures including orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and pain management. The addition of these ASCs significantly expanded our capacity and footprint adding 18 operating rooms and eight procedure rooms, more than doubling in our facilities, in our portfolio, and more than doubling in the number of stations which we operate from five to 11.

In the second quarter, ASCs added 3,614 outpatient cases to our case volume and contributed revenue of $9.6 million, accounting for most of our revenue growth in Q2. I will discuss the benefits of our partnership with NueHealth in more detail when I discuss our outlook later in the call, but for now I'd like to turn the call over to Tyler to discuss our second quarter financial results. Tyler?

Tyler Murphy

Thanks, Rob. As per usual, I'd like to note that all of the dollar amounts expressed in today's call are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated. Our revenue for the quarter increased 10.8% increase to $106.5 million compared to $96 million in Q2 of last year. As Rob mentioned, most of this increase came from the Nueterra ASCs.

Total surgical cases were up 39.5% with a 60.9% increase in outpatient cases being partially offset by a 5% reduction in inpatient procedures. Excluding MFC Nueterra, same facility case volume was flat. We did see noble volume increases [indiscernible], but they were offset by decreases in ASH and Sioux Falls Surgical Hospital.

Our case volume for the quarter was negatively impacted by unusually higher rate of physician absences due both to vacations and illnesses. Looking at our payer mix for the quarter, including MFC Nueterra, surgical case volume from commercial insurance was up 111% and case volume for Medicare was up 63%. While I mentioned Unity case volume was up in the quarter, revenue was down, but this was mainly due to fluctuations and contractual reserves last year.

If you look at the six months year-to-date for Unity, income from operations is actually up $1.2 million versus prior year. We have EBITDA of $23.9 million for the quarter, representing an increase of 3.4% over the second quarter of last year. However, EBITDA as a percentage of revenue fell at 22.5% from 24.1% a year-ago as the incremental contribution from MFC Nueterra of $2.3 million and increases at Black Hills and Oklahoma Spine were offset by decreases at other facilities. Also the divestiture of IMD [indiscernible] are focused on growing our core businesses of partnering with physicians to own and operate high-quality healthcare facilities.

Cash available for distribution in Q2 was $11.7 million, which is down from 2.9% from this time last year. On a per common share basis, cash available for distribution of CAD0.38 was $0.01 or 2.6% lower from the same quarter last year. Distributions remain CAD0.28 resulting in a payout ratio of 74.3% in Q2 and up slightly from 72.4% in the same period last year.

At June 30, 2018 the corporation had consolidated net working capital of negative $9.1 million compared to $33.8 million at December 31, 2017. The change was mainly due to the acquisition of MFC Nueterra ASCs in the first quarter of 2018. At the end of the quarter we had cash and cash equivalents of $37.2 million and about $12.2 million available on our credit facility. For additional detail on financial results includes just specific results for each centre, please refer to our MD&A.

I would now like to return the call to Rob to provide deep comments on our outlook before we open the call for questions. Rob?

Rob Horrar

Thanks, Tyler. Looking ahead to the balance of the year and beyond, we will continue to focus on enhancing and adding services in our existing facilities including our recruitment of new physicians and the addition of ancillary services such as urgent care clinics to further diversify our service offering.

As you know, hospital systems face a top reimbursement and expense environment and are looking for ways to lower the cost of care. With the strong growing portfolio facilities, our scale enables us to leverage operational efficiencies. As our growth continues, we will focus additional time and attention on existing facility partners, improve efficiencies with value-added services like room purchasing and sharing in best practices.

With MFC Nueterra our seven ASCs are included in new health corporate procurement program, which leverages therapeutic plus facilities under management to achieve cost savings. We would expect to achieve further synergies from many future ASCs we may acquire to develop with this new platform.

We remain focused on building scale and further diversifying our portfolio due to creative acquisitions. And while our pipeline and acquisition opportunities remain strong, I will add that the ASC acquisition market is particularly -- in particular is characterized by high competitive buyer landscape as ASC management companies are under pressure to grow through acquisitions in order to meet their investor expectations.

Finally, with our track record is superior here more facilities being hospital choice and their respected communities. We are well positioned to benefit from the increased demand for surgical services due to the increasing average age and life expectancy of the United States population.

With that, we would now like to open the line for questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Neil Linsdell with Industrial Alliance. Your line is open.

Neil Linsdell

Hi, good morning guys.

Rob Horrar

Good morning.

Tyler Murphy

Good morning, Neil.

Neil Linsdell

Hi. Okay, just to start off with the ASCs and the NueHealth partnership, you talked about the landscape for acquisitions; you are getting more aggressive buyers looking at the ASCs out there that you are also looking at. Is that right?

Rob Horrar

That's correct. I think that sees off of itself, Neil, more activity, sort of beginning some more opportunity. And it was very helpful for us in doing the partnership to -- it really bolstered our pipeline. So there is just a lot more activity I think is the comment.

Neil Linsdell

Okay. And so, with the NueHealth partnership that you have, they manage, I think it's 50 different facilities, and there is one in that network that might be particularly attractive for you to add to your, say the JV, I guess?

Rob Horrar

Yes, that's part of it, correct.

Neil Linsdell

Okay. And has there been any kind of progress on those types of discussions?

Rob Horrar

I think that I would tell you that I have Jim Rolfe here, I'll turn it over to him, but I'll tell you that the pipeline really is -- continues to be strong, so…

James Rolfe

Yes, Neil it is. The pipeline is very strong, we grossed [ph] it. We maintain a strong pipeline. We are in vast discussions with several in market tuck-in acquisitions, but also new market acquisitions as well. The thing about it is there has been some consolidation in the ASC market, and so, the warranties and services thus far for ASC had been a little bit less competitive than the platform acquisition themselves. Yes, we remain strong in that, but we also are been heavily involved in organic growth initiatives in several of our centers as well.

Neil Linsdell

Okay, all right. And last quarter, we were talking about the synergies from the NueHealth, their purchasing capacities, and I think Vanderbilt as well. You were talking about 100, sorry $0.5 million in initial savings and then there was more that could come on after that. Can you give us an update on how that's been progressing?

Rob Horrar

Yes, so I'll just note that -- two for us, Vanderbilt initiative for us, it was fully implemented, and we continue to see benefits from that. And I will tell you that we see that number growing as we find additional opportunities, it's not just a one shot deal, we'll continue to add opportunities to save even on the implants and other initiatives through the first incorporative. And on the NueHealth side, that again the ASCs could benefit from the NueHealth GPO program. And that was also fully implemented in mid Q2. So we will start to see benefit of the savings on that as well. So, all…

Neil Linsdell

Can you quantify your expectations?

Rob Horrar

Yes, I think -- again, I think we said around a $0.5 million, we'll see that continue to go up and improve -- to get rid off -- we are not fully based in all of that, in terms that's not fully implemented, but there are more and more programs that we can add to it as we work with each of our partner facilities. So I don't have any guidance on that with particular number, but it will continue to increase. We haven't talked off, I think is the comment.

Neil Linsdell

Okay, fair enough. And I'll just kind of leave it -- kind of a broad open question. If we look at the competitive environment and the regulatory environment, there is things like the -- we talked last quarter about the new opportunity taking that inpatient and the competitive environment say in South Dakota or in other places where you have competitors that are not new competitors, but they are trying to improve their offering. Any kind of update on what you've seen, any kind of reaction from the doctors or other partners that you have?

Rob Horrar

No, not on the competitive for us, I'll tell you that the total joint as we mentioned before here, total joints, the demand for that is increasing. We continue to inpatient demand on total joints as well, but the future opportunity clearly is on the outpatient side. So I don't think there is anything that's -- that will continue to be an opportunity both for our hospitals and our ASCs. So at this point, nothing on account compared for us that's impacted any of our hospitals other than the normal.

Neil Linsdell

Okay. So, no training doctors or anything like that as well?

Rob Horrar

No.

Neil Linsdell

Okay, perfect. Thanks.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Endri Leno with National Bank. Your line is open.

Endri Leno

Hi, good morning, and thanks for taking my questions. I was wondering if you can comment a little bit on UMASH's revenue and operating income decrease, what was the contractual change that happened there?

Rob Horrar

Yes, the change is it will -- even all over the year, just -- it was just a different -- if you look at different reserves, we had obviously new financial, a new CFO come in, and we are just making sure that we are looking at everything on a full potential we had a little bit -- some changes and reimbursement up there with Blue Cross and some other things. And so, it's -- really look at new math, I think you need to look at it on a broad basis again for the first six months, again, it's actually doing quite well compared to last year, and over the year I think will be gone.

Endri Leno

Okay. I mean is it possible to quantify what the operational income would have been without the contractual services, changes or you know…

Rob Horrar

No, we don't really -- we haven't really broken it out. Again, if you look at the -- if you look at maybe the six months I mean they were actually up over a $1 million from last year. So we feel good about our prospects there. We had a lot of in-market activities in recruiting new physicians and really working on that market, it's a big concentration of ours, and so we feel good about prospects as so we go forward.

Rob Horrar

Thank you for participating on today's call and for your continued interest in MFC. We look forward to reporting on our progress next quarter. Thank you.

