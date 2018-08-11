AgEagle Aerial Systems Presents Corporate Update Conference Call (Transcript)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UAVS) Corporate Update Conference Call August 7, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Sean Mansouri – Investor Relations-Liolios Group

Barrett Mooney – Chief Executive Officer

Nicole Fernandez-McGovern – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Operator

Good day, everyone and thank you for participating in today’s conference to discuss AgEagle’s recently announced acquisition of Agribotix and new sustainability initiatives. Delivering to tape prepared remarks is Chief Executive Officer, Barrett Mooney and Nicole Fernandez-McGovern, Chief Financial Officer. Following their prepared remarks they will respond to questions that were previously submitted via e-mail by analysts and investors.

Before we go further, I would now like to turn the call to Sean Mansouri, Liolios Group at AgEagle’s IR advisor, as he reads the company Safe Harbor and provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements.

Sean, please go ahead.

Sean Mansouri

Thank you. Before I introduce Barrett, I remind you that during today’s call, including the question-and-answer session, statements that are not historical facts, including any projections, statements regarding future events or future financial performance or statements of intent or believe are forward-looking statements and are covered by the Safe Harbor disclaimers contained in the company public filings with the SEC. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to AgEagle’s CEO, Barrett Mooney. Barrett?

Barrett Mooney

Thank you, Sean, and hello, everyone. At first I’d like to start by saying how excited I am to be leading such a dynamic organization and a rapidly growing and evolving industry. With this being our inaugural call, I thought it would be helpful to provide a bit of history and background on the company and why we believe AgEagle is well positioned to capitalize on the secular shift taking place in persuasion and sustainable agriculture. From there I’ll highlight our recent acquisition of Agribotix before addressing some of the questions we received from investors over the last week.

AgEagle is a provider of drone imagery analytics for the precision and sustainable agricultural market. Our line of automated flying drones collect valuable information for farmers by flying over large fields of corn, soybeans, wheat and other types of crops, collecting thousands of ultra high resolution pictures with sophisticated near infrared cameras and sensors. The images are uploaded to the cloud mid-flight and stitched together to form one large aerial picture that highlights details about crops’ development and detect signs of stress.

Our core technological capabilities developed through years of innovation include the most durable fixed wing drone in the agricultural industry. And our camera systems provide quality stitched geotagged images. This help propel AgEagle from being a pioneer in our industry to now being a leader in precision agriculture for fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. The value proposition in both precision and sustainable ag using drones live within the data analytics. Our focus is to maximize the value and insight derived from detailed analytics driving our platform to help our customers turn over every leaf to find more value.

Busy agriculture professionals don’t have a lot of time during the growing season and they’re adapted to an evolving – and they’re adapting to an evolving industry. Consumer demand, big data and the Internet are driving forces that require our customers to look at their industry differently. And additionally there are key initiatives that are becoming increasingly top of mind for all corporations and that’s sustainability.

While less than 20% of companies in the S&P 500 reported on their sustainability and issues in 2011, that number has increased significantly 85% today. Companies ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to major food manufacturers are experiencing increased pressure from consumers to manage their business in a sustainable manner. As a result, most corporations have established sustainability committees or departments. These departments often report directly to the CEO or Board of Directors to meet the expectations of the company’s consumers, customers and other stakeholders to maintain a secure and sustainable supply of agricultural ingredients that define their brands.

Major agricultural supply chain players like Anheuser-Busch InBev have also targeted sustainability, even going so far as to launch a new accelerator programs for sustainability focused startups. Other industry players continue to make similar strides partnering with companies up and down the supply chain to create more opportunities for their growers that drive the inputs to their global businesses.

On the other hand, most of the manufacturers are not set up to monitor how the ingredients they purchase from farmers are treated and handled in the field, yet consumers are demanding full transparency and accountability on the chemical treatment of their food. That is where AgEagle comes in. Using the same suite of imagery capture and data analytics we developed for precision agricultural market, AgEagle will help food manufacturers meet their sustainable farming initiatives by helping them to monitor soil health, optimize water resources and reduce chemicals that go into our food.

AgEagle’s product and data platform is uniquely designed to support different corporation sustainability goals by quantifying, tracking and documenting everything related to sustainability on the farm. Ultimately, we believe our imagery and analytics are going to have a substantial impact on sustainable ag. This was a driving factor in our recent acquisition of Agribotix, a drone-enabled software company that provides advanced imaging and data analysis for agriculture.

Agribotix has created one of the leading drone imagery data processing platforms in the ag marketplace. And when combining that platform with our strong set of drone imagery service offerings, we believe we can provide the agricultural supply chain, the whole supply chain with advanced analytic capabilities to identify areas where they can build soil health or reduce water or reduce their chemical usage.

Agribotix’s platform called FarmLens utilizes the data captured to remotely sensed imagery to develop crop scouting reports for customers. These reports provide the customer with hyper local insights needed to monitor crop health and track performance, which we believe increases crop yield and ensures the most sustainable practices are being used. This is management through measurement.

Through the FarmLens platform Agribotix has processed more than 1.3 million acres of crops to create nearly 11,000 reports. The company has also analyzed data from over 50 countries examining 53 different crop types, equally important the platform can directly integrate with several of the largest farm management systems and enabling users to maintain their current technology environment while providing access to new and innovative sustainability nature and metrics. This provides a low risk scenario for any farmer that’s looking to enhance their crop yield and reduce their chemical and water usage.

Ultimately, when combined with AgEagle service offering, we believe the FarmLens platform will provide our customers with the necessary insight to manage and support major food manufacturers and their contract farm sustainability goals before, during and after the growing seasons. We expect this type of management through quantitative measurement along with the direct integration of major farm management systems provides substantial value to customers by improving crop performance, quality and reliability. We also look forward to building on the various relationships that Agribotix has developed in the agricultural community.

As sustainability becomes a central focus in the agricultural industry, I believe our new combined platform provide a truly unique value proposition to farmers and corporations alike. And we look forward to updating our investors as we look to capitalize on this compelling growth opportunity ahead.

I’d now like to introduce our CFO Nicole Fernandez-McGovern. Nicole?

Nicole Fernandez-McGovern

Thank you, Barrett. I’m excited to be here today addressing our shareholders publicly for the first time as we introduced you as our company’s new CEO and look to refocus our business towards sustainability services. I believe by bringing Barrett on Board his expertise and background will allow us to execute on our newly laid out initiatives, while addressing a concern that food manufacturers and growers are facing today. At the same time, we also know that creating shareholder value while driving the business forward is one of our top priorities. And I believe the steps we’re taking here today with the company are propelling us into that direction.

With that being said, Barrett and I would like to address some of the questions we received from our investors over the last few days via email. Although we’re very appreciative of all the questions that have come in. Please understand that we cannot address every single one in a sufficient amount of time. As such, we are selective but we believe to be the most important and relevant questions to answer.

Barrett, can you take over from here and reading the questions from our investors?

Barrett Mooney

Thank you, Nicole. Our first question was centered around the combined company AgEagle Agribotix. And the question is will the new combined company have a whole new group of target customers. Now the simple answer is, yes. The newly combined entity will be addressing a larger supply chain issue with the much broader opportunity, and I believe that we are opening several increased market opportunities with our technical capability to maintain market relevant. I think this speaks to a very strong company building a lot of solutions that this sector, but the various aspects of the sector that are slightly wider than the current AgEagle only precision ag market. So this is definitely widening opportunities and bringing us into a whole new group of customers that is definitely going to increase our exposure and increase our opportunity.

But the second question was how did the acquisition of Agribotix affect current AgEagle customers? The good news is our customers are now going to be able to take advantage of new data analytics and prove data visualization and ultimately actionable insights that affect their operations bottom line. Again this is a good thing for our customers, which translates to a good thing for our shareholders, because the acquisition here offers new insights and it offers a new way of accessing insight that is really core for our existing customers and all of our new customers.

The third question was about tariffs. And how tariffs are affecting AgEagle customers. I’ll turn it over to you, Nicole. I think there to tackle that one.

Nicole Fernandez-McGovern

Sure. Thank you, Barrett. So at this time, looking at the tariffs, we’re kind of going to believe right now that, we’re going to have minimal effect on our company as the majority of our products are manufactured here in the U.S. and the casting of our drones are made by our production facility in Kansas. As we move more of our services towards an analytics platform that will require more capital invested in the tech sector. We still do not see tariff having any type of substantial impact there either.

Barrett Mooney

The next the next question was. Will Agribotix the service offering be margin accretive or dilutiveto AgEagle’s prior set of services and capabilities? I think to call your best suited answer this one as well.

Nicole Fernandez-McGovern

Yes, thank you. So, yes. We actually do believe this will be margin accretive to our company. This will allow us the ability to expand the platform that we currently service and use for our customers in terms of providing our analytic data imagery, but also provide us added cost savings to the company as well.

Barrett Mooney

Thanks, Nicole. There was another question submitted. How are we going to position the Company’s service offering to solicit more customers?

We’re really driving the business in a direction that’s going to resonate with our customers, their buyers and the end product consumers. The analytics again touches this entire stack of the supply chain. And our new analytics, the farmlands platform and the quantifiable metrics we’re offering the industry will open it up to a whole new host of customers and allow us to solicit new offerings to those customers.

The agricultural supply chain, I mean the consumer packaged good companies, beverage companies, food processors, they’re all looking to become more efficient. They’re looking become sustainable and they want to pass that message on to their consumers. They’re suppliers to growers. They’re all trying to address these challenges while dealing with labor shortages in the field and just the other ins and outs that come that we’re trying to run a traditional ag operation.

And so our strategic focus opens up to offering key services to this potential market with all the various stakeholders where they get the quantifiable metrics. That they can pass along down the supply chain to the consumer with the data that supports it. So that we’re doing what they’re looking to get out of their relationships across from field all the way to fork and be able to sort of understand what is going on inside that relationship.

Does the AgEagle sell the drone, provide insights on images captured and offer an online dashboard or report to visualize the flight details and analysis?. So this one question that that came. And it’s really kind of encompasses. What it is, we do so, so the obvious answer is yes. Right, that’s the short answer. This is why we’re happy to be welcoming the Agribotix team into AgEagle family. With the combined services and data analytics, we can deliver faster, we can deliver more detailed insight into crop performance and use this as a way of integrating new offering. Due to imagery, sensor data, analytical data, inside the visualization platform that we’re building together now.

So today a farmer can fly a drone and have their imagery process to see real time data analytics of what’s going on in the field. They can buy those drones from us. They can also with the farmlands technology, they can log in and explore the multiple layers of data and get a report that shows them where their challenges in the field are the size of those challenged areas and really start to build an actionable plan. That’s what we’re building analytics for. We’re building analytics to help build an actionable plan and then to roll up quantifiable metrics that really support the sustainability mission of the larger supply chain. And it is our belief that, that will continue to create shareholder value.

So really this concluded kind of our Q&A session as far as the questions that have been put to us. But before turning it back to the operator. I just want to reiterate how excited we are at AgEagle for the many growth opportunities ahead. We look forward to providing our next update to the investment community in the near future.

And I’ll now turn the call back over to the operator.

Operator

Ladies and gentleman. This does conclude today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -