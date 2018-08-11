Great Wall Motor Company: At 6.8x P/E This Chinese Automaker Looks On Sale

Book value per share has grown from HKD 1.49 in 2008 to HKD 6.42, which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has an average growth of 22.1% annually.

With the U.S. markets hitting new highs, investors might want to broaden their horizon and look outside their home country for potential opportunities. The Chinese markets are one such global opportunity with indices currently sitting near two-year lows due to trade concerns and slowing growth. One of the country's largest car manufacturers, Great Wall Motor Company (OTCPK:GWLLY) (OTCPK:GWLLF) has been particularly caught up in the mix with its shares now a whopping 62% off their 52-week highs and are trading at only 6.8x P/E.

GWLLY data by YCharts

An Introduction to the Company

Since being founded in 1984, Great Wall has grown to become China's largest manufacturer of SUV and pick-up trucks with 60,000 employees, 4 manufacturing bases, and a market cap around USD 1.9B. The company has been publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2003 and has also traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange since 2011. Its Haval SUV has retained the domestic sales title for 11 consecutive years, and the Great Wall pickup has led the domestic market in terms of market share and sales for 16 consecutive years.

Having never seen one of its cars, I didn't really know what to think until I checked out its web page, so I would suggest taking a look before you read on. The company's cars look nice enough, but I am by no means a fancy car guy. That being said they look slick, seem to have a lot of decent tech, leading me to think the sales awards and market share are pretty well backed up in my opinion.

A Profitable & Growing Business

Great Wall Motor's strong operations and high market share have allowed the company to achieve average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 21.4% and 17.6% respectively over the past decade. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. Of those two profitability ratios, the one that is really impressive is the 17.6% ROIC. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from HKD 1.49 in 2008 to HKD 6.42, which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has an average growth of 22.1% annually.

Source data from Morningstar

To get an idea of how Great Wall's operations compare to the global giants of General Motors (GM) and BMW (OTCPK:BAMXF), let us compare operating margins to get an idea of profitability of operations before differing taxes and interest payment/financial leverage are taken into account. As can be seen below, Great Wall had an average operating margin of 11.0% over the past decade compared to GM's and BMW's average operating margin of 1.3% and 8.6% respectively.

Source data from Morningstar

How about the debt?

Over the past five years, financial leverage (assets/equity) at the company has grown from 1.88x in 2007 to 2.25x. While leverage has increased in the past couple years, the company's interest coverage is still a conservative 17.9x. To put this in perspective, GM had 2017 financial leverage and interest coverage ratios of 6.0x and 17.3x respectively while BMW is the most conservative of the bunch at only 3.5x financial leverage and 26.5x interest coverage respectively.

The growing debt is due to the fact the company has been investing heavily over the past 5 years; spending at today's exchange rates was USD 14.8B on investments and PP&E which is more than its USD 4.8B provided by cash flow from operations. While not at alarming levels yet, leverage in highly cyclical industries such as autos can be risky due to the aforementioned high capital expenditures needed in the industry.

Source data from Morningstar

Much of the increase in debt seen at Great Wall over the last couple years stems from the consolidation of its Tianjin Great Wall Binyin Automotive Finance subsidiary which is responsible for the leasing of vehicles and has ramped up operations in recent years. Automakers commonly have finance arms to help support customer demand for financing options. Only launched in 2014, Great Wall's finance subsidiary now represent 10.75% of total assets and contributed $23.6M or 8.2% of net income for fiscal year 2017.

Price Ratios & Potential Shareholder Yields

When looking at steady growth companies such as Great Wall, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how the company's market valuation compares to competitor BMW, I have placed them side-by-side.

Source data from Morningstar

Both companies' P/Es already look attractive at under 7x due to the trade worries and also fear the auto business cycle has peaked. When considering past growth, Great Wall really pulls ahead with PEG ratios of only 0.5x and 0.4x based on 3- and 5-year average growth respectively. This is well below Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

To get an idea of potential returns, the current P/E of 6.8x can also be expressed as a 14.7% earnings yield, which is well above the 9% that I like to see. However, investors could also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such a strong history of growth such as Great Wall. Adding 3% to represent the company growing alongside global GDP (let alone China's +6%) would move potential long-term returns toward 17.7%.

To try and take into account cyclicality, I also always like to examine the relationship of average ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 21.4% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 0.7x when GWLLY's price is USD 6.16, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 30.5% for an investor's equity at that $6.16 purchase price, if history repeats itself. As can be seen, this looks like a great opportunity to buy a highly profitable company at below book value.

Conclusion

The opportunity presented by the current Chinese market downturn is a great opportunity to buy a leading domestic auto producer at only 6.8x P/E. The company has achieved high average ROE and ROIC of 21.4% and 17.6% respectively over the past decade. Growth has also been explosive over the last decade for Great Wall, and its PEG ratio based off revenues around 0.5x is well below my rule of thumb. All of this leads to great potential returns, and with the U.S. markets hitting new highs, investors might want to broaden their horizon and look outside their home country for potential opportunities.

