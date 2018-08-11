Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) Q1 2019 Results Conference Call August 7, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Sharon Birkett - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Nigel Vinecombe - Executive Chairman

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Adam Josephson - KeyBanc

Mark Wilde - Bank of Montreal

David Stratton - Great Lakes Review

Chris McGinnis - Sidoti & Company

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q1 2019 Multi-Color Corporation Conference Call.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Sharon Birkett, you may begin.

Sharon Birkett

Thank you, Dmitris. Welcome to Multi-Color Corporation's fiscal 2019 first quarter conference call and webcast for the period ending June 30, 2018. We’re also broadcasting this live over the Internet, accessible through our Multi-Color Web Page at www.mcclabel.com, on our Investor Relations page.

I'm Sharon Birkett, Vice President and CFO of Multi-Color. I'll be leading today's call and I'm joined by Nigel Vinecombe, our Executive Chairman. I will begin with an overview of how our company performed this period and provide a detailed analysis of our financial results. Nigel will conclude with final comments and then we'll take your questions.

Before we discuss our results, I want to call your attention to the Safe Harbor statement that was displayed on the registration page you viewed right after you logged on to the webcast, and remind you that in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, this presentation may contain some forward-looking statements that involve both known and unknown risks that may affect the outcome of our results. This Safe Harbor statement is also included in our filings with the SEC.

For those of you who are listening and viewing our webcast via the Internet, please take a look at Slide 1, FY Q1 '19 results. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, core diluted EPS increased 23% to a $1.06 over the prior year quarter, core operating income increased 85% or 22.8 million compared to the prior year quarter. Core operating income includes 17 million in relation to acquisitions occurring after the beginning of fiscal 2019, net of divestitures noncore items of 4.4 million in the current year quarter primarily related to acquisition and integration expenses. Core SG&A increased 70% or 15.9 million compared to the prior year quarter.

Acquisitions net of divestitures and unfavorable foreign exchange contributed 13.4 million and 0.4 million respectively, favorable foreign exchange contributed 34.4 million respectively to the increase. Core SG&A decreased as a percentage of sales to 8.5 from 9.4% in the prior year quarter. As a results the consent to Label's acquisition partially offset by higher administration expenses. Core EBITDA increased to 78 million and 17% of revenue for the quarter compared to 39 million and 16% of revenue in the prior year quarter. Other expense of 1 million in the current year quarter primarily relate to unfavorable foreign exchange results relating to the remeasurement of trade payables primarily in Latin America and South Africa. Interest expense was 19.2 million in the first quarter and the full year interest expense forecast is 78 million. Effective tax rate on core net income of 26% for the quarter we anticipate the effective tax rate on the core net income for the remaining quarters in FY19 to be 27%.

Please turn to slide 2 net revenue. In the first quarter of fiscal '19 net revenues increased 88% to 456 million compared to 242 million in the prior year quarter. Acquisitions accounted for an 80% in revenue, organic revenues increased 6% and foreign exchange rates primarily driven by appreciation of the euro lead to a 2% increase in revenue.

Please turn to Slide number 3 gross margins. Gross margin increased 78% of 38.6 million compared to prior year quarter, acquisitions contributed 61% or 30.3 million to gross profit net of divestitures. Organic gross profit increased 15% or 7.3 million. The remaining increase of 2% or 1 million relates to foreign exchange. Core gross margins were 19.3% of net revenues in the quarter compared to 20.4% in the prior year quarter. Legacy gross margins were 22% while acquisition gross margins were 16% diluting the average. Acquisition synergies were 3 million during the quarter.

Please turn to Slide number 4, free cash flow. Compared to prior quarter, operating cash flow increased 9 million or 60% and was offset by higher capital expenditure and the timing of interest payments on working capital. Operating cash flows included 11 million in bond interest payments in excess of interest expense incurred for the quarter we expect cash interest payments to normalize during FY19 to be consistent with interest expense. Working capital increase of 13 million during the quarter was primarily timing related and we expect working capital to increase by circa 10 million to 15 million in FY19.

Capital expenditures were 34 million compared to 10 million in the prior year quarter. For fiscal '19 our capital expenditures are forecast to be approximately 19 million with 73% anticipated in the first half of the year.

Please turn to Slide number 5, debt. Net debt calculated as total debt with cash was 1.5 billion at June 30, 2019. We have borrowing capacity of 1.9 billion and approximately 70% of outstanding debt is at fixed rate. Debt is at a blended interest rate of 5% and our free cash flow priority is debt reduction.

Now I’d like to turn the presentation over to Nigel.

Nigel Vinecombe

Thanks Sharon, good morning all, thanks for joining us. As mentioned in the summary this morning a mixed quarter but with upside growth. so we certainly see positive trends in Home & Personal Care and Wine & Spirits both top and bottom-line and challenges at the moment the central ran off food and beverage business which is a couple of percent of sales below expectations in terms of earnings which have an overall circa 1% impact on gross margins for the total business.

The food and beverage challenges have been likely around volume short falls in North America in beverage - beer and soft drinks and some products as it relates to contract renewals but we have successfully renewed contracts with three of our top beverage customers in the last six months.

The food and beverage profile going forward we have had growth as we stated of 6% in the first quarter but that was on the backhaul 1% in the March quarter and if you blend the two we're circa 3% or 4% growth range going forward. We see that Home & Personal Care and Wine & Spirits can continue to grow this fiscal year in the 4% to 5% range. Food and beverage has been growing more slowly circa 2% so we see a blended organic growth rate for fiscal '19 in the 3% to 4% range. At this stage not the 6% for Q1 we would love to see that but we don’t see that as being the run rate for the year.

In terms of earnings, we see that about 1% shortfall in terms of gross margins compared to where we would like to be due to Food and beverage business is something that we can make up over the next 18 months. You can see in the deck that the initial synergy savings of 11 million for this fiscal year and 15 million for fiscal '20 that we've previously announced for Constantia acquisition are on track. And we believe with the restructuring that is taking place particularly in North America in relation to our Home & Personal Care businesses being more integrated with food and beverage as a further circa 15 million or 1% of sales opportunity for us in terms of cost save and improvement over the next 18 months which will help us get our gross margins back from circa 19% for the first quarter and this fiscal year forecast to more like 20% once that 18 month consolidation has been completed.

As Sharon mentioned, our focus in terms of cash flow is to reduce debt this fiscal year whilst there are number of acquisitions opportunities through a healthy pipeline out there. We are more focused on improving our current book of business and paying down debt this fiscal year as stated in recent quarters. The heavy CapEx in Q1 also in Q2 in Q1, largely relates to a startup of new IML operations here in the US here in Cincinnati building on a very successful IML business we have in Europe headquartered in Belgium that business is growing at high single digits with good margins and we’re capacity constrained though by having CapEx going in to the U.S we will be able to take more advantage of opportunities in the U.S and transfer work that’s currently printed in Europe for U.S customers to the US market and free up capacity in Europe as well for further growth there, so we’re excited about that and that's the main reason why our CapEx in Q1 is lumpy.

With that I would like to open it up for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Ghansham Panjabi with Baird. You may begin.

Ghansham Panjabi

Just in terms of core sales growth 6% what was the breakdown between regions, what was the breakdown between price and volume and also how does that compare to legacy Label versus Constantia in terms of that growth rate let's start there.

Nigel Vinecombe

So if we’re looking at our growth rates have been in food and beverage a couple of percent and high single digit growth in Home and Personal Care and Wine & Spirit for that blended 6%, 6% does have some carryover from the March quarter into April that helped us as why we're saying it's not the run rate going forward with that blended that’s the run rate of say 3% to 4% is based on as I mentioned an expectation of 4% to 5% in Home and Personal Care and Wine & Spirits and a continuing 2% growth rate in food and beverage although I do feel that this is some upside in that food and beverage rate on the basis of two things. We taken the hit in terms of contract renewals and during the last year I think the focus pipeline in food and beverage has been not as strong as it could have been through the distraction of the business sale process and I think that there are some exciting opportunities of the food and beverage new business development group going forward. So in terms of growth 4% to 5% Home and Personal Care and Wine and Spirit and a couple of percent in food and beverage we're blended 3% to 4% rate overall. What's the other part of the question Ghansham?

Ghansham Panjabi

Just between legacy Label and Constantia.

Nigel Vinecombe

In terms of growth.

Ghansham Panjabi

Yes.

Nigel Vinecombe

So legacy you know 4% to 5% and 2% for Constantia going forward.

Ghamsham Panjabi

And then in terms of food and beverage I mean some of the issues that you outlined, I mean obviously mass market beers has been very weak in the U.S. in particular. Can you give us a better sense as to within your Food and beverage segment how big is U.S. beer and of that how much is mass market versus maybe alternatives and then also being affected by the shift away from glass into cans?

Nigel Vinecombe

Sorry, part of your earlier question was in terms of the organic growth mix between volume and price, it's all been volume growth overall so that 6% in fact is probably a slight price negative due to contract renewals in the beverage segment, that’s all probably in growth firstly coming back to your earlier point. In terms of Food and beverage mix in the total the beer is about 40% of the Constantia sales. And in terms of where we we're getting impacted in North America we have seen customers being low single digit to mid-single-digit down in beer volumes and that affected us in the last three or four quarters.



And our next question comes from Adam Josephson with KeyBanc. You may proceed.

Adam Josephson

Nigel just one follow up to Ghansham, forgive me if I missed this but Ghansham was asking about whether you are being affected by any shift from bottles to cans in U.S. beer I don't know if you answered that.

Nigel Vinecombe

Yes at the margin, we're all set to pull it back but globally outside of the U.S. we don’t see that impact. Bear in mind we still get a very positive impact from the conversion from cut and fat labels to pressure sensitive in beer. And to answer Ghansham's question earlier about the mix in beer in terms of big brand versus craft. We do do a number of craft brands but the volume is heavily weighted towards the big brands.

Adam Josephson

And you mentioned in your prepared remarks that it wasn’t just beer there is also soft drink weakness in soft drinks in North America, Nigel. You mentioned beer is 40% of Constantia sales. How much is soda?

Nigel Vinecombe

I think circa another 15.

Adam Josephson

Soda is another 15, and what has been weaker for you beer or soda? Or have they been equally weak?

Nigel Vinecombe

Beer, I think on the soft drink side it's been more some delays with promotional activity than necessarily being affected by markets volumes per se so eer is I think the larger concern.

Adam Josephson

Correct me if I’m wrong but even last year was evident that U.S. beer was having a problem, I mean volume was declining globally. Has it gotten appreciably worse for you since then?

Nigel Vinecombe

I think the volumes are not appreciably worse but at less worse and we have also had done some price impact through contract renewals.

Adam Josephson

To that point can you just help me understand when those contracts came up at presumably you were aware of this when you were negotiating to acquire Constantia just a little more detail about what exactly transpired with those contract renewals.

Nigel Vinecombe

Yes, in the last the six months and we were aware that those contracts were up and we factored in a price impact the impact at the end of the day was larger than we had factored in but we have secured that volume for the next two to three years depending on the contract.

Adam Josephson

But I guess why would it have been larger than you we're thinking, just given any you acquired the business not too long ago and the contracts came up for renewal quite shortly thereafter, I would assume.

Nigel Vinecombe

You go into a bid process, expecting a certain outcome and invariably its plus or minus that outcome. You don’t know for sure.

Adam Josephson

Okay. Just a couple, so beer and soda that’s all North America, so 55% of Constantia sales are North America beer and soda is that right.

Nigel Vinecombe

Of Constantia's total sales in North America it's more like a third of their total sales.

Adam Josephson

So North America beer is a third of Constantia's total sales and then soda is another.

Nigel Vinecombe

No beer and soft drinks are a couple hundred million.

Adam Josephson

Okay that's helpful. And then just on the margins Nigel, I assume the margins are directly related to the volume shortfall but is there anything besides just the beer and soda weakness that we talked about that's contributing to the 16% gross margins in Constantia.

Nigel Vinecombe

That’s the main item, we have called that in the past that we had some earlier quarters where some of the European activity was not as profitable as we would like to have seen but that’s improving.

Adam Josephson

And then just with respect to your full year guidance, are you reiterating your 420 to 450. I don't recall if you said anything along those lines.

Nigel Vinecombe

We are sticking with that yet.

And our next question comes from Mark Wilde with Bank of Montreal. You may begin.

Mark Wilde

Nigel, can you talk about any pressure you're seeing from input cost residents moved up the coded paper market all of a sudden got tight, what are you seeing and is that having any impact.

Nigel Vinecombe

Certainly there are some raw material pressures now that weren't around a year or two ago but by and large we’re mitigating those either by being able to change the spec to another external supplier or one of the great pluses of the Constantia deal for us is our ability to make our own pressure sensitive substrate and obviously pressure sensitive is by far and away our largest technology. So certainly feel as if whilst of our pressures in the market place we’re able to mitigate, we have been able to mitigate most of those to date.

Mark Wilde

And on inputs like that would those be like pass throughs or do you have to kind go to the market to pass those costs along.

Nigel Vinecombe

Typically there are pass through opportunities, some are formal and some are more by negotiation. And typically you do get a pass through but with a lag so in times where we see some raw material inflation we do factor in lag of a quarter or two into our forecast.

Mark Wilde

And then could you just walk us through any impact that you are seeing from trade and tariff issues?

Nigel Vinecombe

Trade and tariff issues, fortuitously for us we are producing in country, we are very small amount of our volumes are shipped from one country to another so we are not directly impacted by trade and tariff dramas. Obviously everybody is indirectly impacted if that affects customers' volumes at the end of the day but in terms of the direct impact on us because we are in country producer for nearly all of our volume and it doesn’t impact us directly.

Mark Wilde

Yes, so nothing like from -- I know like metal foils has been an issue because a lot of that stuff is imported from China, no impact for you guys on that?

Nigel Vinecombe

None.

Mark Wilde

And then finally, can you walk us around the world just in terms of what you're seeing by geography.

Nigel Vinecombe

Sure, we are seeing healthy mid single digit growth in North America both in our Home & Personal Care and Wine & Spirits businesses. We are seeing high single digit growth in developing markets and we are seeing low single-digit growth in Europe.

Mark Wilde

Okay, alright, that's helpful. Any distinctions you would want to draw out kind of business by business other than what you have already said about the weakness in food and beverage?

Nigel Vinecombe

No, I mean other than Food and Beverage the growth rates are healthy. We are continuing -- our fairly normal run rate in terms of CapEx because we believe that there are ongoing positive trends and growth opportunities for us across those two segments in particular but also in food as I mentioned in the IML segment. And I think the beverage segment we can do better than the 2% growth we have had recently through better focus and better CapEx support for that business. So I think the trends generally organically are solid.

Mark Wilde

I have just one more. You mentioned in the release your efforts to kind of increase revenue and increase cost synergies at Constantia. Would you want to put a little more color on both of those issues?

Nigel Vinecombe

Well I think the revenue will come as I just mentioned from a better focus on the pipeline and new business activity and some CapEx support to give us better capability and better competitiveness in some instances. On the cost side, we are on track to get our 15 million of stated synergies roughly a couple of percent of Constantia sales. We have posted 3 million in this first quarter, and we said 11 for the year and 15 another 4 in addition to the 11 when we get into next fiscal year over and above that we see a further circa 15 million by consolidation activities in our Home & Personal Care and our Food and Beverage businesses particularly in North America. We have just restructured in North America. Our Food and Beverage management team has largely been let go and that business now reports to our Home & Personal Care team. And there are significant cost savings in terms of operational and SG&A as a result. Some of those savings we said that we will take us 18 months to get all of those savings because some of those savings are dependent on new CapEx which will take some months to get in.

Mark Wilde

Okay, that's helpful. I'll turn it over. Thanks very much.

And our next question comes from David Stratton of Great Lakes Review. You may begin.

David Stratton

Previous question regarding tariffs and what you’re seeing with some of your customers as the shift from bottles to cans takes place. Are you hearing anything from your customers about aluminum prices potentially moving the needle as far as what the consumers are starting to pick up?

Nigel Vinecombe

I think the North American trend between for beer between can and glass is not likely to change. So we are not expecting to get a benefit from any change there as inside of the US we don’t feel that we’re impacted by that in the terms of aluminum affecting our inputs that's a minimal input effect for us and most of our sourcing of substrate that's not within the country's is produced is between the US and Europe where we still expect whilst our European brothers may not be as happy with the US as they once were we still expect them to be prepared to sell to us.

David Stratton

Got you and then your new capacity in IML what does that do to your overall capacity are you employees able to take on new projects are you just now tight did it solve the problem completely or is there still more to do.

Nigel Vinecombe

It's part of the puzzle in terms of capacity overall but in terms of what does it give us in IML it gives us another circa 20% capacity in IML which we would not otherwise had and that’s going to be we think capacity that we can fill quite quickly at healthy margins.

And our next question comes from Chris McGinnis with Sidoti & Company. You may proceed.

Chris McGinnis

If you're reiterating guidance for the year can you maybe just talk about the outlook for the gross margins that improve I think the last quarter you talked about you needed that to improve a bit from where it was at, to reach that core EPS number. Thanks.

Nigel Vinecombe

We think that the current run rate for gross margin, which was 19.3 for the first quarter, we think that if we maintain that which we forecasting that we will be able to do for fiscal '19 that will support guidance in that range. We do believe that instead of getting the 2% synergy savings that we’re on track for with the Constantia deal it'll end up being more like 4 as we do some more consolidation integration activity and that extra 2% over the next 18 months should translate into roughly 0.5% improvement in gross margins in '20 over '19 and a further 0.5% improvement in '21 over '20.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Adam Josephson with KeyBanc. You may proceed.

Adam Josephson

Couple of follow-ups one on, two on US beer Nigel forgive me for beating a dead horse here but how much of the beer market in the US beer market weakness that you've seen do you think is related to mix shift versus underlying demand weakness if you have to guess?

Nigel Vinecombe

Demand weakness, I have to guess?

Adam Josephson

Yes…For you it’s a not a big, it's not that there is some huge shift from bottles to cans going on that’s disproportionally affecting you in your view.

Nigel Vinecombe

Correct.

Adam Josephson

And there is another U.S. magazine company that talked about seeing some signs of improvement in the U.S. beer market in June and July. Have you seen any of that? Or it sounds like not really.

Nigel Vinecombe

Not really, although July sales across the board were healthy.

Adam Josephson

But not specific to beer. And then Sharon what was your proforma leverage at quarter end?

Sharon Birkett

Five times.

Adam Josephson

Okay, same as last quarter.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our Q&A portion of the conference. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Nigel Vinecombe for closing remarks. You may proceed.

Nigel Vinecombe

Thank you and thanks for calling today. We believe that Q1 is an okay result but certainly we don’t subscribe to the view that two out of three ain't bad, I mean two out of three ain’t good enough. And the third leg was still Food and Beverage we see exciting opportunities for better growth and improvement in earnings, and we will focus on that. And we look forward to reporting progress next quarter. Thank you for your time.

