Reviewing Q2 - More Earnings Management At Under Armour

"Any jerk can have short-term earnings. You squeeze, squeeze, squeeze, and the company sinks five years later." - Jack Welch

Beyond the customary brief of the Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA) 2Q results, I wanted to also dive into some of the earnings management "initiatives" I believe the company has been pulling to influence investor sentiment.

Broadly speaking, these include a step-wise process from 1) inflating the top line through international conversions, 2) disclosing inflated margins by transferring one-offs into an ever-expanding "restructuring program", 3) kicking the EPS burden to 2H before an inevitable 3Q/4Q cut, and 4) pressuring analysts into pushing a flawed valuation narrative (EV/Sales).

Puts and Takes from 2Q

Contrary to the initial share price reaction, the quarter was not a great one for UA. While the top-line beat (+8% YoY vs. +5% consensus) was driven by a strong North America, wholesale and footwear, gross margin disappointed on the downside (~44.8% GAAP; 45.3% adj) on inventory clearing and increasing off-price mix (-240 bp impact from channel mix vs. 170 bp offset from product cost improvements and FX). SG&A rose 10% YoY on higher DTC, footwear and international investments. 2Q EPS was in line at -$0.08 (higher revenue net lower GMs).

UA's cash position strengthened - cash and equivalents were at $197m with lower capex ($34m) and active deleveraging reducing total debt to ~$779m (-18% YoY). UA factored ~$75.6m in receivables in 1H (~$20m implied for 2Q). Inventory rose 11%, which seemed to impress the Street with HSD guided for 3Q and LSD by year-end. Most of the inventory overhang (2017 products) is being cleared via off-price. In line with the inventory clean-up, management also guided for a 25% reduction in SKUs (50% on a 2-year stack).

The biggest surprise was on the EPS guidance. UA cut its 3Q adj EPS guidance in half (from $0.24 to $0.11-0.12) while reiterating FY18 adj EPS of $0.14-0.19. Now, UA had already kicked the can down to 2H to keep FY18 EPS unchanged, but the latest update pushes an outsized burden to 4Q (implied guidance raised from -$0.01 to -$0.05 to $0.11 to 0.15). UA's rationale for pushing guidance down to 4Q was customer demand shifts, as shipments on orders that were in Q3 last year are now shifted into early Q4.

By segment, DTC slowed to +7% YoY (below store growth) as continued strength in international and e-commerce offset North American weakness. Wholesale offset DTC weakness as the off-price channel drove top-line growth (likely the reason for the North American 2Q beat and guide up).

The GM guide also seemed aggressive - 3Q18 is guided to be down 50 bps, implying 4Q18 up 50-100 bps. UA is looking to supply chain initiatives to make the GM guide, but with days in inventory continuing to creep up, FX and commodities headwinds, the back half GM guide may not be conservative enough. With the adj EBIT guide unchanged, SG&A for 3Q18 is guided to grow mid-teens, which implies 4Q18 will grow HSD YoY. Offsetting the GM guide down through SG&A will be tough however, especially with the Fifth Ave flagship coming through in late-2018.

Here's a brief summary of the updated FY18 guide post-2Q:

Step #1 - Inflating (International) Revenues

One of the more interesting observations of UA's earnings reports is how well it tends to perform versus its revenue targets. And with North America turning sluggish, UA seems to have found a new growth engine in its international segment (>25% YoY). The reality, I believe, is that UA's growth numbers overstate the actual health of its international business significantly.

How UA seems to be boosting revenues is by consolidating and de-consolidating its licensees. Now, UA typically organizes its ventures overseas with a license partner (e.g. Korea, Japan) and subsequently recognizes a % of licensee revenues in its licensing revenue numbers (typically ~10%).

A quick look at licensing revenue indicates a suspiciously sharp deterioration despite operating in high growth regions.

3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 Licensing Revenue $34.3 $32.9 $26.3 $21.2

(Source: Company Filings)

The obvious reason for this is that the lower licensing revenue is simply a side-effect of consolidating licensees. The conversion of the Korean business for instance turned a $10m revenue contribution into a ~$100m one (assuming 10% royalty rate).

The Korean case isn't the first case of opportunistic licensee conversions and it won't be the last - Japan looks to be next in line and will have a bigger boost with $400m of incremental revenues.

The downside to licensee conversions is that while it buys UA top line, it tends to degrade the overall margin profile. UA's international EBIT margins fell rapidly post FY17 when Korea was fully consolidated - from ~6.2% to -4.4% in 2Q. The Japan business was recently disclosed as loss-making, so consolidating it would buy ~$400m of revenue but dilute margins at a time when UA is both cash constrained and laden with debt.

FY16 FY17 1Q18 2Q18 International EBIT Margin (%) 6.2% 5.8% 4.1% -4.4%

(Source: Company Filings)

Step #2 - "Restructuring" Margins

Perhaps the most interesting part of the 2Q report was how the blown-up restructuring plan seemed to fly under the radar of the analyst community. The restructuring charge guide has almost doubled from $110-130m in 4Q17 to $190-210m in 2Q18, while the corresponding incremental savings was not disclosed.

Although these "one-offs" have almost doubled, the net impact on UA's financials has been adjusted out in its non-GAAP disclosures, casting a disproportionately positive light on the numbers. Certain adjustments have recurred over far too many quarters to be flagged as "1x" in nature.

For now though, the market seems to be buying it. GAAP GMs (including restructuring) were ~44.8% in 2Q (~50bps boost) with 1Q18 and 4Q17 also enjoying sizeable inventory adjustments. This may offer UA some near-term relief, but I do wonder how the company can continue managing GM expectations once the FY18 restructuring runs its course (1Q and 2Q saw ~60 bps and ~50 bps inventory adjustments respectively).

Step #3 - Kicking EPS Down the Road

Like most "growth" stocks, UA's EPS tends to be de-emphasized if the company can deliver on growth. The company has had a harder go of this in recent quarters as overall growth has slowed to ~3% in FY17 and is set to register at ~3-4% in FY18.

No wonder then that UA resorted to a hockey stick 4Q to save its FY18 EPS guide.

1Q 2Q 3Qe 4Qe Adj EPS (Old) $0.00 -$0.08 $0.24 -$0.01 - -0.05 Adj EPS (New) $0.00 -$0.08 $0.11 - 0.12 $0.11-0.15

(Source: Company Guidance)

Unfortunately, the market does not seem to be skeptical enough of UA's implied 4Q targets (raised ~3-10x). Not only will UA be lapping deferred marketing spend (which would have resulted in a 2Q miss) in 2H, and the flagship (~$20m/yr) kicking in late-2018, but the guide is also based on the company's (unrealistic) expectations of lower "planned promotional activity". If the latest Prime Day discounting or the dependence on off-price is anything to go by, UA's exposure to heavy discounting is set to continue going forward.

Things will be especially interesting heading into 3Q - UA has made a habit of cutting its FY outlook in 3Q to more realistic levels. The FY17 outlook in 3Q notably cut EPS in half.

FY16 (3Q Revision) FY17 (3Q Revision) FY Outlook (Previous) Revenue - $4.93bn EPS - $0.37 to $0.40 FY Outlook (Updated) Revenue - $4.93bn + $23 impairment EPS - $0.18 to $0.20

(Source: Nasdaq)

If we don't get a cut to FY17 outlook in 3Q, expect UA to announce a new lofty target at its investor day in December to offset the negative impact.

Step #4 - Fooling Some of the Analysts All of the Time

Covering UA as a Wall Street analyst is no easy task. The poor investment case notwithstanding, management tends to penalize dissenting analysts by cutting their access. Giving into pressure from the management, most analysts covering UA have resorted to an "EV/Sales" narrative. A typical bull valuation narrative goes like this - UA trades at a discount to its historical (2.0x 3-year average) and peers (~1.8x) and therefore should be valued x% higher.

This is flawed of course - UA's history as a "high growth" company is long gone, and its actual growth profile artificially inflated by international licensee conversions. As UA's MSD growth rates persist, the company's deteriorating margin profile will be much harder to justify, and I expect some inevitable LT cuts.

Nowhere is UA's unwillingness to tolerate dissenting voices clearer than on the quarterly call. In fact, there were no questions about or relating to UA's accounting shifts and governance issues on the 2Q call whatsoever, with the focus completely on softball quarterly drivers.

To prove my point, here's a list of analysts allowed on the 1Q call and their respective ratings on the stock. A look back at UA's con call history will confirm this trend.

Analyst House Rating Price Target Matthew McClintock Barclays Buy $25 Randy Konik Jefferies Buy $29 Edward Yruma KeyBanc Buy $30 Omar Saad Evercore ISI Long NA Jim Duffy Stifel Nicolaus Buy $27 Jonathan Komp Baird Outperform $27

(Source: UA Conference Call)

Stay Cautious

UA's tendency to pull accounting tricks to hit revenue and EPS targets, set lofty FY guides, as well as its pressure on the analyst community to focus on a flawed sales multiple have resulted in a richly valued stock with plenty of downside to come. With the investor day coming up in December, expect more lofty multi-year promises with the usual under-delivery. Stay cautious.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.