Societe Generale Still Treading Water And Going Nowhere Fast

Mid-single-digit growth would support a fair value close to $12, but that may actually be too ambitious of a target for SocGen if they cannot generate better pre-provision retail results.

SocGen has been forced to play defense for many years, but the bank needs a more growth-oriented plan to rejuvenate the retail banking operations and restore confidence.

French banking giant Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) continues to post the sort of performance that puts the stock firmly in the “cheap for a reason” camp. Although second quarter results were better than expected pretty much across the board, the core results weren’t as strong and the company is falling short of its own modest targets. Although the stock sports a high yield, low multiples, and very low expectations, it’s tough to see what will break this company out of its malaise short of another turnover in management or a more serious merger approach from a company like UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCRY).

A Better Second Quarter, But Not As Good As It Might Seem

At least from the surface level, SocGen’s second quarter results were quite good. Revenue rose 24% year-over-year (and more than 2% sequentially), beating expectations by 4%, while pre-provision profit nearly doubled, beating expectations by 3%.

While the results were good in some respects, I would caution investors not to get too carried away, as a lot of the underlying core trends are still pretty shaky.

French Retail revenue, for instance, was down 2% on an even greater decline in net interest income. French Retail loans declined about 5%, and pre-provision profit actually declined 7%. Compared to both BNP Paribas (OTCPK:BNPZY) and Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY), that was not a particularly strong result, and management lowered its guidance for the year to a slight revenue decline versus prior guidance for stable results.

The International Retail business, too, was not universally impressive. Revenue rose 5% here, with 5% growth in the Czech Republic and Romania and a 4% contraction in Russia (these three countries account for about 40% of the business). Pre-provision profits were down 1%, with a 2% decline in the Czech Republic offset in part by low double-digit growth in both Romania and Russia. Loans in the International business did grow 7%, though, and that’s a positive outcome.

Where SocGen most significantly outperformed was in its investment banking and trading operations (the CIB business). SocGen saw sequentially growth in both its fixed income and equity trading operations after a horrible first quarter, and SocGen was the only major bank this quarter to show sequential growth in fixed income trading (JPMorgan (JPM), Citi (C), and Bank of America (BAC) were all down double-digits). At the bottom line, CIB’s net profit exceeded expectations by EUR 127 million (over 34%), in a quarter where SocGen’s total outperformance relative to the sell-side average was EUR 125 million. I don’t mean to suggest that CIB performance “doesn’t count”, but it’s a volatile business and I’d have been more impressed with sustained improvement across the banking operations.

Ongoing Challenges

Like many banks in the U.S., SocGen’s banking results in the second quarter were bolstered by lower than expected provision expense. SocGen’s cost of risk fell from an already-low 18bp in the first quarter to 14bp in the second quarter – a level that is well below management’s plan and certainly below what I believe will be sustainable on any sort of long-term basis. So although SocGen did still manage to outperform at the pre-provision line, I’d be careful about extrapolating these results as a sign of real core strength in the banking operations.

I’d also note that the company is having trouble reaching its own capital targets. The CET1 ratio in the second quarter was 11.1%, and the 11.5% full-year target is looking pretty ambitious – a situation that will likely either force the company to accept a lower CET1 target (which I believe the market is already pricing in) or cut back risk-weighted assets (which will, in turn, depress earning power).

Management’s strategic decisions also look a little curious in some respects. I think buying the equity derivatives and ETF business of Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) made ample sense, but I question the company’s decision to make a big push back into structured finance in sectors like shipping, real estate, and energy right now – particularly real estate given where we are in the cycle. While further disposals in Eastern Europe make some sense, an overall shift (albeit slight) away from retail banking toward structured finance and investment banking doesn’t necessarily play to SocGen’s strengths.

Speaking of the retail banking operations, I’d like to see a more dynamic plan for France. SocGen has a strong position in online banking in France, but BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole seem to be out-executing SocGen on a pretty consistent basis. Management’s plan to leverage IT investments to cut costs is fine, but this business seems rather “flat” right now. In Central and Eastern Europe, the Czech Republic remains an attractive market in terms of returns, though a slowing economy there is likely to tamp down some of the momentum. In Romania, though, there may be better growth opportunities and this is still a rather under-banked country (in terms of loans/bank credit as a percentage of GDP).

The Opportunity

In criticizing SocGen management for not being more active in tackling the banks growth challenges, I do have to acknowledge that simply patching the holes and fixing the mistakes of the past 10 years has occupied a lot of management’s time and energy over the past years. The company just recently settled its LIBOR and Libyan investment issues, and I don’t want to give the impression that management has been twiddling its thumbs. Still, relative to a peer like UniCredit, I think SocGen has been too defensive in its strategic thinking and too often playing from its back foot. I think a plan that was built around growth and reclaiming leadership would go over well with the market, though I think at this point there will be a lot of skepticism and “we’ll believe it if we see it” from the market toward any plan.

My basic modeling assumptions for SocGen haven’t really changed, and the biggest issue is that I believe the company will struggle to regain a 10%-plus ROE over my explicit forecast horizon. The “good news” such as it is is that the ADRs can support a fair value close to $12 on less than 5% long-term earnings growth. Of course, SocGen may not be up for even that; today’s price implies a long-term earnings growth rate more in the neighborhood of 2% and I can’t tell you that such an assumption is entirely unreasonable or ridiculous. Still, maybe that suggests that there’s not as much operational downside left.

The Bottom Line

SocGen shares look undervalued, but the company has struggled for a long time to generate any real momentum, and it is fair for a skeptic to argue that 5% earnings growth is actually a pretty aggressive target given what the bank has shown in recent years. Although the potential is there for better performance, SocGen needs to show that it can switch from defense to offense, or that 2% long-term growth rate may in fact prove to be more the probable outcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, SCGLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.