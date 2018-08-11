MTN Group Making Progress, But Not Fast Enough To Shift Sentiment

MTN Group's revenue and EBITDA growth are improving, with strong double-digit growth in Nigeria, Ghana, and Iran, but Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa aren't doing as well.

Between foreign currency weakness, resumed sanctions on Iran, local economic concerns, and competitive pressures, MTN Group (OTCPK:MTNOY) isn’t getting much credit for the progress it has made. New management hasn’t been in place long, but the renewed focus on cost-effective service quality and responsible portfolio management looks like the right strategy to drive long-term value.

Although MTN Group shares do look meaningfully undervalued, the troubles in Turkey show how quickly and how dramatically adverse currency moves can decimate the value of a holding. While that’s an apples-to-oranges comparison for MTN Group, South Africa isn’t exactly in superior shape and the risk of ongoing economic and currency challenges in major markets like South Africa and Nigeria is likely to keep a lid on sentiment until MTN Group logs multiple better-than-expected quarters.

Okay Results In Q2

MTN Group continued to show progress in its second quarter/first half results, but the company’s numbers came in just shy of average sell-side expectations. While management seems to be maintaining discipline with its capital spending, the weaker South African rand could lead to troubles later this year and the company is looking at renewed sanctions on Iran.

Revenue rose 10% in local currency in the first half of 2018 (and declined 3% in reported currency), with a modest acceleration from the first quarter. Voice revenue rose 6%, while data revenue rose 27% and now makes up a little more than 20% of the mix. Like Turkcell (TKC), SK Telecom (SKM), and most cell phone operators, MTN Group is increasingly prioritizing higher-margin data revenue as a significant growth driver. Digital revenue rose a little less than 8%, while mobile money revenue (which is part of digital) grew more than 50% and the active subscriber count rose to more than 24 million (close to 11% of all subs).

EBITDA rose about 7% in constant currency terms.

Revenue growth in South Africa was a little stronger in the second quarter, lifting first half revenue growth to about 3% (from 2.5% in the first quarter), with second quarter ARPU growth of more than 10% offsetting a 3% decline in subscribers. EBITDA grew about 6% (and 9% in the second quarter), with margin improving about a point.

Nigeria likewise saw acceleration, with revenue up 17% in the first half as second quarter ARPU rose 27% and subs grew 4%. First half EBITDA rose 32%, with margin improving almost five points, and second quarter EBITDA grew 39%.

Among the other operating areas, Ghana did okay (revenue up 28%, EBITDA up 35%), but Cote d’Ivoire (revenue down 7%, EBITDA down 29%) and Cameroon (revenue down 9%, EBITDA down 44%) were weak, with the later hurt by a data shutdown during the quarter. Iran saw 16% first half revenue growth and 17% EBITDA growth.

A More Pragmatic Attitude Toward The Business

As I said, it is early in the tenure of this new management team, but I’ve liked what I’ve seen so far in terms of the company’s new discipline on spending, capital investment, and operational strategy.

While 4G service has been a significant offering for companies like Turkcell and SK Telecom, MTN Group management says they see little near-term need to invest in 4G and will instead continue making 3G upgrades across the company’s service footprint. Economically this makes sense. Turkcell has had to start expanding its consumer finance operations to get more 4G-capable phones in the hands of users and the reality is that there just aren’t enough people in countries like Nigeria who can afford 4G handsets to make the capex deployment worthwhile today.

At the same time, the company will continue to push for more data and digital service use. Although 4G service certainly offers significant performance advantages, there are still meaningful opportunities for MTN Group to expand data and digital consumption at 3G speeds.

MTN Group is also taking a pragmatic view towards its operating footprint. The company recently sold its operations in Cyprus to Monaco Telecom at an 8x trailing EBITDA multiple; Cyprus was MTN’s only EU operating area and a legacy of an acquisition made years ago. Management’s comments suggest that they’re at least receptive to fielding offers for other assets, though they noted minimal interest in their Middle Eastern/North African operations (which would include countries like Iran, Syria, Yemen, and Sudan) and some interest from private equity in certain sub-Saharan operations.

I don’t believe MTN Group is considering, or needs to consider, any sort of wholesale asset purge, but there’s no reason not to listen to selective offers. MTN Group gets some modest advantages from its large footprint when it comes to buying equipment, but each country has its own rules and regulations to follow. What’s more, the five largest operating areas (South Africa, Nigeria, Iran, Ghana, and Cote d’Ivoire) contribute around 90% of total company EBITDA, so if somebody wanted to make a compelling offer for one of the smaller operations, why not consider it?

At the same time, MTN Group management doesn’t seem eager to dive into new markets. Although the CEO did mention Angola and Ethiopia as potentially attractive opportunities, on the whole his view was that there were few attractive markets left to enter.

The Opportunity

I believe management’s strategy of focusing on service quality in South Africa and growth (while maintaining quality) in areas like Nigeria and Ghana is a sound one for the time being. There are still opportunities for MTN Group to improve vis a vis Vodacom (OTCPK:VDMCY) in South Africa while leveraging economic growth and increased data consumption in markets like Ghana.

My basic modeling assumptions haven’t really changed, as MTN Group is doing slightly better than I’d expected (my estimates were below sell-side averages), but not enough to really change my numbers meaningfully. I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid-single-digits and long-term FCF growth in the low double-digits, as I expect an ongoing shift over time toward more higher-margin data and digital services. I also expect MTN to gain some leverage from its need for less sophisticated 3G equipment.

The Bottom Line

The biggest change to my fair value estimate since my last update comes from the roughly 5% adverse move in the South African rand, and that remains one of the prime risks for MTN Group – not only just the exchange rate between the rand and U.S. dollar, but also the exchange rates in key operating areas like Nigeria and Ghana. There are also economic concerns in play; while Nigeria and Ghana seem to be doing better, sanctions are almost certainly going to hurt Iran and South Africa is still struggling with several challenges. Although I like MTN Group and I believe management has a good plan in place, it’s tough to separate the company from its operating regions and it will likely take a while longer for the underlying value here to emerge.

