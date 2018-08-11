A Very Familiar Crisis

There are wider ramifications that could become very serious, as Turkey isn't the only emerging economy facing trouble.

But the situation is further complicated by US-Turkish tensions and the Turkish president's intransigence on interest rates.

Turkish President Erdogan called on his fellow citizens to exchange their dollars and gold for Turkish lira, the embattled national currency. It had the opposite effect, and the currency slid another couple of percentage points to 6 to the dollar. In the last 10 days, it has fallen 20%.

It is a familiar story that we have seen with depressing regularity in one part of the world or another. A strong national leader builds the economy through lots of public investment and/or public spending.

That works at first; it did in Turkey:

This also worked in Argentina in the 2000s, when the economy recovered with a surprising speed from the deep crisis of 2001.

But the resulting growth gives the leaders a sense of invulnerability resulting in hubris. What usually happens is that the economy overheats, with policy makers still pushing down firmly on the gas pedal.

This is what happened in Argentina (from roughly 2007/8 onwards), and it is happening in Turkey. The result is twofold:

Rising inflation

A growing current account deficit

And indeed:

Of course, such a large and persistent current account deficit has to be financed. Turkey has done this basically via the private sector borrowing abroad in USD-denominated loans as it believed in the competence of national economic management:

Corporate debt has risen to 62% of GDP and half of this is denominated in foreign currency, mostly in USD and EUR; $271B in total. Oops.

That belief is now costing it dearly (and not only Turkey). Here is what the country has to pay back in the coming months:

The red is private sector repayments, and black is the public sector. This debt was built on a couple of beliefs, which now seem to be shattered:

High economic growth will continue.

The Turkish lira will remain stable.

Now, the problems are not all caused by domestic policy mistakes; there are a few complicating factors:

Tightening monetary policy in the US causing interest rates and the dollar to rise.

Strong world economic growth, causing oil prices to rise.

You know the familiar circumstances under which most emerging market crises tend to occur. But we also have additional factors that now seem to act as a bit of a catalyst:

US economic trade sanctions on steel and aluminum.

Additional US economic pressure as the result of the US/Turkish tensions over a US pastor held in captivity in Turkey.

These additional pressures are touching on national sensitivities, and Erdogan isn't one for giving in, and quite the contrary. And neither is President Trump. As we're writing this, he just doubled the tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum to 50%.

Can something be done? Yes, it isn't actually all that difficult. The Turkish central bank needs to jack up interest rates, which would have a quadruple beneficial effect:

It lowers the unsustainable economic growth.

Lower growth improves the current account.

Lower growth reduces inflation.

Higher interest rates might stabilize or even reverse part of the fall in the lira.

Simple, no? But there is one snag. The Turkish president doesn't believe in higher interest rates, and he has just won an election that has given him sweeping executive powers, which enabled him to replace the central bank president with a crony.

This is why he resorted in his speech today to calling on all Turks to exchange their gold and dollars for lira. And he's not giving in to lower economic growth either, promising to build a new airport capable of transporting 2M passengers a year.

Vicious cycle

In the meantime, this is turning into a vicious cycle. The more it's likely that Turkey won't be able to repay all its foreign debt, the more the lira comes under pressure and the worse the problem becomes.

This could be postponed if Turkey had ample forex reserves. However:

Potentially there are two elements that could help:

Indebted Turkish corporations hedging their foreign currency debt.

Turkey instituting capital controls to stem the capital outflow and the fall of the lira.

For what we have read, hedging seems to be scarce on the ground, and now it is has become rather expensive. Capital controls worked famously for Malaysia in the Asian crisis two decades ago. This card could still be played, but it doesn't change the fundamentals, and capital controls are almost never air-tight.

Wider ramifications

We're writing this as US stock futures are down on this news. How is the US exposed? Well:

The crisis in Turkey could spread to other emerging economies. There are plenty that have also binged on USD denominated debt. We see other emerging economies in trouble already, like Argentina, Brazil, Russia, Indonesia, etc.

Emerging markets are now a much bigger part of the world economy compared to 20 years ago, when we had the last big emerging market crisis (the Asian crisis in the mid 1990s). Emerging markets are now responsible for a much bigger part of the world economic growth. An emerging market crisis would significantly slow down the world economy and also hit developed countries.

Debt restructuring or defaults can easily hit Western financial institutions. Indeed, the euro is down today exactly because of the exposure of the European banks to Turkey's corporate debt.

Should we worry? Well, yes. As Rudi Dornbusch used to say, crises always take much longer than expected to materialize, but then evolve much faster than expected.

What is not helping either is the increasing trade tensions between the US and China. China is the biggest emerging market of them all, and has binged on credit, a surprising amount is actually denominated in USD, and this is still ongoing. From Bloomberg:

Chinese companies and banks-and even the government-sold bonds denominated in dollars at a record pace last year, and underwriters expect that growth to continue for years. The roughly half-trillion-dollar market has two key attractions for China's borrowers. For some, it's an easier place to raise cash than at home - where regulators are cracking down on leverage. For others, dollars are simply easier to use to fund acquisitions and investments abroad.

In a climate of tightening US monetary policy, a rising dollar and emerging market wobbles, it's probably not a good time to start a trade war with China. The potential for things to blow up is pretty significant.

Conclusion

Turkey is experiencing a classic emerging market crisis in a classic environment where one would expect this to happen. It's further complicated by tensions with the US and the Turkish president having curious views about the role of interest rates in the economy, combined with the fact that central bank independence is severely compromised.

This is a tinder box with more emerging markets having lots of dollar denominated debt outstanding, and the biggest risk here is China. Escalating trade tensions with China have the potential to go badly wrong.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.