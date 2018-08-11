High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. The goal is to capture quality, high-yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio originally started with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. Sadly, the curator of the list at DRIP Investing, David Fish, recently passed away.

In the interim, a Seeking Alpha author has decided to continue tracking and updating the list. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of July, "999" indicates a N/A value):

Name Symbol Yield P/E 3-yr Altria Group Inc. MO 4.77 15.32 8.3 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 5.87 33.13 12.7 AT&T Inc. T 6.26 17.28 2.1 Target Corp. TGT 3.17 17.09 8.7 Consolidated Edison ED 3.62 3.58 3.1 Black Hills Corp. BKH 3.17 5.87 5.1 PepsiCo Inc. PEP 3.23 20.99 7.7 Franklin Resources BEN 2.68 10.86 18.6 Leggett & Platt Inc. LEG 3.49 17.78 5 People's United Financial PBCT 3.84 15.85 1.5 Computer Services Inc. OTCQX:CSVI 2.78 18.62 15.8 Old Republic International ORI 3.66 12.25 1.4 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 3.51 23.14 5.6 Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM 4.02 24.19 4.3 Universal Corp. UVV 4.34 19.41 1.9 Meredith Corp. MDP 4.1 379.64 6.3 United Bankshares Inc. UBSI 3.68 16.14 1 Realty Income Corp. O 4.73 49.79 5 National Fuel Gas NFG 3.17 16.03 2.6 Genuine Parts Co. GPC 2.96 19.86 5.3 National Retail Properties NNN 4.48 33.8 4.1 Procter & Gamble Co. PG 3.55 20.58 2.6 Community Trust Banc. CTBI 2.95 16.22 3.2 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 2.78 24.75 10.1 Coca-Cola Company KO 3.35 33.79 6.2

There is turnover in two positions this month. Meredith Corporation was sold for a capital loss of 5.61% and purchase date of 2/6/2018. Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was sold for a capital gain of 3.71% and original purchase date of 7/6/18.

The proceeds were used to purchase BKH and BEN.

To further rebalance the portfolio, an additional 278 shares of T and 104 shares of MO were purchased.

The current portfolio is below:

Position Shares Average Purchase Price Initial Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends BKH 516 60.18 8/8/2018 $31,052.88 $31,052.88 0.00% KMB 246 115.49 10/9/2017 $28,410.54 $27,583.98 -2.91% ORI 1145 16.22 4/4/2014 $18,571.90 $24,823.60 33.66% PEP 291 102.49 6/8/2018 $29,824.59 $33,025.59 10.73% TGT 391 68.65 6/3/2016 $26,842.15 $32,214.49 20.01% MO 504 58.24 1/7/2016 $29,352.96 $29,539.44 0.64% SKT 1400 21.11 5/7/2018 $29,554.00 $33,306.00 12.70% ED 385 75.31 3/8/2018 $28,994.35 $30,226.35 4.25% BEN 930 33.3 8/8/2018 $30,969.00 $30,969.00 0.00% T 928 36.4 3/7/2016 $33,779.20 $30,030.08 -11.10% Cash Cash $16,971.26

Disclosures: None

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.