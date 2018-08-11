Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) CEO Alex Sapir on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dova Pharmaceuticals. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Alex Sapir

Thanks Skyler and good afternoon everybody. Joining me on the call this afternoon is our normal cast. I have Mark Hahn, our Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Lee Allen, our Chief Medical Officer; and Kevin Laliberte, our Senior Vice President of Clinical and Product Development. I’m very happy you all have been able to join us for today’s call, given that this is our first call since launching DOPTELET nine weeks ago.

So during the call, I’ll be reviewing some of our recent highlights focusing primarily on key metrics surrounding the launch. I’ll provide a brief update on our pipeline programs, including our clinical study for chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia as well as the status of our regulatory filing for chronic immune thrombocytopenia or ITP. I’ll then pass it over to Mark to review the company's quarterly financial performance and after that we’ll ask Skyler to open up the call for questions.

So to kick things off, the second quarter was a very important quarter for Dova. We received FDA approval for DOPTELET on May 21 and subsequently launched the product two weeks thereafter.

So before I dive into some of the numbers around the key short term launch metrics that we said we would provide all of you, let me begin by stating the following. Number one, our messaging is resonating with our target audience. Number two, every day we are growing the number of DOPTELET prescribers. Number three, DOPTELET is doing what we saw in the clinical trials with respect to raising platelet counts, and finally number four; the payers are approving the drug.

So despite the typical demands that come from launching any new specialty drug, things such as changing, their current treatment paradigm are gaining payer acceptance. We’re quite happy with the progress we have made over the past nine weeks.

So now, let's begin with some of the launch metrics that we’ve been monitoring today. To date, a total of 148 healthcare professionals have prescribed DOPTELET to their patients, with an increasing number using DOPTELET for multiple patients within their practice.

For prescriptions that have gone through the adjudication process with payers, over 80% of those prescriptions have been approved by the payer with an average approval time of 6.9 days. We believe this reimbursement rate was due in large part, due to the agreement we put in place to ensure access to Medicare patient at the time of launch.

To date, our sales forces made significant progress in their outreach efforts to target prescribers having reached 62% of the top hepatologist, an average of 3.1 times since launch. And lastly, since Q2 was the first quarter the channel began stocking inventory, there is no change in channel inventory levels quarter-over-quarter. However, we do intend to report any significant changes in channel inventory level in subsequent earnings call.

So in addition to our sales and marketing efforts to support the launch, we were quite happy to see that our two pivotal phase 3 trial for DOPTELET were recently published online in the prestigious medical journal, Gastroenterology. And that publication can be found if you go to their website www.gastrojournal.work.

In June and July, we – also presented our pit pivotal phase 3 data at three key scientific conferences, digestive disease week, The European Hematology Association Conference and the 64th international Society on thrombosis and hemostasis.

We plan to continue our strong presence at scientific meetings for the remainder of the year, by attending top medical conferences, including the American College of Gastroenterology or ACG, The American Association for the study of liver disease or AA FLV as many of you know it, and finally the Americans Society of Hematology or ASH.

And these conferences not only provide us opportunities to further communicate data from our clinical studies, but are also a very important aspect of our continued marketing efforts to promote DOPTELET to targeted physicians.

Before our launch efforts here, beyond our launch effort here in the United States, we continue to make significant progress in expanding the potential global market opportunity for DOPTELET.

In April, we submitted our marketing authorization application to the European medicines agency for the same indication that we have here in the United States and the European medicines agency has granted DOPTELET a standard review assessment for this application with the targeted decision date of July 2019.

Now Dova also continues to make significant progress on our clinical development plan to expand the use for DOPTELET in additional indications. As mentioned in today's press release, we plan to submit a supplemental NDA in the third quarter of this year for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenic or ITP. And just as a reminder, ITP is a disorder that occurs when the immune system mistakenly produces antibodies against platelets, resulting in thrombocytopenia and a subsequent high risk of bleeding.

The submission is supported by one phase 3 clinical trial and two phase 2 clinical trials in which the primary endpoint was achieved with high statistical significance. If the SNDA is approved by the FDA, given DOPTELETs convenient or rather delivery, it’s lack of hepatotoxicity and the ability for DOPTELETs to be taken with food, we believe, we have the potential to capture a meaningful share of the of the global ITP market, which is currently valued at $1.5 billion annually.

Now moving on to chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia or CIP for short. During the quarter, we open five clinical trial sites in this phase 3 randomized double-blind placebo controlled trial that will evaluate the efficacy and safety of DOPTELET in subjects with active non-hematological tumors who develop CIT.

As a quick reminder, CIT is a common complication in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, for the treatment of various solid tumors and can occur in up to 70% of patients, with approximately 125,000 platelet transfusion administered every year for cancer patients who develop CIT, we believe this market represents a significant market expansion opportunity for us and for DOPTELET.

So as you can see Dova has the potential to address a large, untouched global market, both for CLD as well as several exciting expansion indication. Now before I turn the call over Mark, I did also want to announce that we will be hosting an investor and analyst day on September 20 in New York City.

During that meeting, we’ll have a panel discussion with several physicians to share their experience with DOPTELET and during that event we will also have Dr. David Kuter, the Director of Hematology for the – at Mass General to share some of his thoughts on the opportunity that he sees for some of the exciting development programs ITP and CIT in particular.

So without that, I’ll turn the call over to Mark to present our financial overview for the quarter.

Mark Hahn

Thanks, Alex and good afternoon everyone. The second quarter represents the company's first quarter with a commercial product and reported revenue. For the second quarter of 2018, Dova reported net product sales of $2 million and total revenue of $4.6 million.

As you can expect, we account for revenue under ASC 606, which requires us to recognize product sales at the time we ship our product to our specialty pharmacy partners. As DOPTELET was launched this quarter, the majority of our net product sales during Q2 related to their initial stocking orders.

Other revenue is related to the partial recognition of the initial payment we received from Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical under the exclusive distribution agreement that was entered into in March 2018.

Cost of product sales for the second quarter were $0.5 million, consisting of product costs, mid single-digit royalties and approximately $300,000 onetime non-cash charge related to stock option vesting.

R&D expenses were $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared with $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2017. The increase is largely attributable to the initiation of the pre-surgery thrombocytopenia or PST study and the Phase-III study of chemotherapy due to thrombocytopenia.

We expect R&D expenses to increase in 2018 as enrollment in these programs progresses. SG&A expenses were $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2017.

The increase is largely attributable to the build out of our corporate and commercial infrastructure to support the launch of DOPTELET. We anticipate SG&A expenses will continue to increase for the remainder of 2018 as we continue to operate as a commercial entity.

We had a net loss of $20 million for the second quarter, compared with a net loss of $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2017. As of June 30, 2018, Dova had $134.7 million in cash and equivalents compared to $94.8 million as of December 31. This increase was primarily due to the completion of our secondary offering in February, as partially offset by a net operating loss and repayment of the Eisai note and its partial refinance.

Lastly, you may have seen recently, the corporate housekeeping filing of a shelf registration statement and earlier this afternoon, the final prospectuses. While we don't comment on financing plans, I want to reiterate that the February 2018 secondary offering was going to provide the resources to support the initial launch efforts of DOPTELET.

We are very comfortable with our cash position and believe based on our current and estimated burn, our existing cash on hand should be sufficient to fund out Dova well beyond the next 12 months.

And now, I’ll turn the call back to Alex.

Alex Sapir

Thanks Mark. So with that business and financial overview, I’d like to open up the line for questions. So Skyler could you please open up the line.

Anupam Rama

Hey guys, thanks so much for taking the question, and congrats on the progress. With the Lusutrombopag now approved in the label out, what the levers for differentiation here relative to the you’re [Indiscernible] label for avatrombopag, and anecdotally, what have you heard about from physicians about the two product and thinking about was dropping one or the other? Thanks so much.

Alex Sapir

Yes, absolutely. Anupam, this is Alex. So a good two part questions, so I think to answer the first part, I’m going to turn that over to Lee to really talk about what we think is the most significant differentiating factor that being the clinical differentiation, and then I'll come back and just talk a little bit about what we've been hearing in the market in some of our thoughts in terms of what their commercial plan may be. So Lee?

Lee Allen

Sure, sure happy to address that question. So our position really remains the same as we’ve articulated in the past, really nothing surprising coming on the label in of Lusutrombopag. I mean we feel that the biggest points of differentiation remain dosing and efficacy. And let me comment a little bit further on each of those, although again I think we have articulated this in the past. You know we believe that our dosing paradigm which is really tailored dosing, based on patients platelet counts. It’s really critically important, and obviously modeling the dosing for Phase-III that was taken into consideration, because I think clearly patients who have a lower baseline platelet count at the time you start to treat them. They have a larger increase in platelet count that they need to achieve and therefore they need a larger dose. So we believe the differential dosing that we have is an advantage and that tailored dosing is really appropriate and that really one dose does not fill all patients.

And we think that translates into the other aspects of efficacy and you know as we’ve commented on the past, data presented in the past by on Lusutrombopag the delay -- last year showed pretty clearly a differential effect in the database upon patients based on platelet counts.

And we have on our website, information regarding analysis of our data using the same cut points of less than 35,000 baseline and greater than 35,000 baseline. And we’ve actually presented that data as well, at the ISTH meeting this year, showing that differential effect.

And so, the patients who are the most in need of raising their platelet counts, those that are less than 35 or less than 40 need a higher dose and our success rate in that patient population use 63% as we’ve reported previously when compared to dosing paradigm from Lusutrombopag that was presented as AASLD of 42%. So we think again the patient’s most of the need will benefit, in fact greater from our product than the competitor product.

So I’ll stop there and Alex if you want to add something more.

Alex Sapir

Yes, that’s great Lee. So I’ve got a couple of points, Anupam, turning to the second part of your question. From the physicians that we've spoken to in more of an advisory board setting, where we’ve shared with them the data that Lee mentioned that was presented by the folks at Shionogi at the AASLD meeting last year, where they looked at the percentage of patients who did not require platelet transfusion in those patients that had platelet counts less than 35. I mean, I think the physicians clearly see a difference as Lee mentioned between our 63% of patients not required platelet transfusion versus their 42%.

So I think on the surface physicians sort of see differences in efficacy and many of them are hypothesizing what we heard Lee articulate which is, it probably has to do with the fact that you have two doses, because I think what we hear from a lot of physicians is that, these are very sick patients. And so one-size-fits-all simply did not apply. Some patients are going to need more. Some patients are going to need less. And so to have that tailored dosing I think physicians think that's a real advantage.

In terms of what we're hearing in the market is very interesting. We're hearing very little about Shionogi and their plans in the marketplace. We don't believe, and again this is speculation, but we don't believe in their building their own sales force. I would not be surprise if they announced a partnership with another company to commercialize the product on their behalf. If they were to do that I would expect that it would be a company that had both hepatology experience as well as a company that currently has products in their portfolio going through the hub and specialty pharmacy distribution channel, because our experience to-date has been that having relationship with hepatologists and having that experience in building out the reimbursement support center and the specialty pharmacy network, those are really two important critical skill that are critical what we feel for physician adoption. So I hope that answers your question.

Anupam Rama

Great. Thanks so much for taking the question and congrats on all the progress.

Alex Sapir

Yes. Thanks so much, Anupam.

Jon Miller

Hi, guys. This is actually Jon Miller on line here. I wanted to start by asking another follow-up about the Lusutrombopag launched. Do you expect that there'll be a material difference in net price between your two products?

Alex Sapir

Great question, Jon. We not heard in the marketplace nor has Shionogi or potential partner at some point. We have not heard anything in terms of what their pricing would be. I would obviously encourage you to just go back and look at the numbers that we reported earlier. I think if price were the significant concern or more in particular, our price was a significant concern for payors you would not be seen the 80% approval rating that we've been seeing today. But we haven't heard anything to-date in terms of what their pricing strategy may be.

Jon Miller

Sure. Thanks a lot. I guess one more then, on your other trials are ongoing in presurgical, general thrombocytopenia and CIT, are those still enrolling fine and the timeline still intact, I think the thrombocytopenia -- the presurgical [ph] thrombocytopenia trial expected in November, is that still intact?

Alex Sapir

Yes. Great question. So, to answer that I'll turn that over to Kevin. So we don't have plan to disclose actual of enrollment numbers on every earnings call, but Kevin would love just for you to give. John and others on the call just a quick update on how we're progressing with those study.

Kevin Laliberte

Absolutely. So as previously discuss, we did initiate the pre-surgery thrombocytopenia study in the first quarter of 2018 as well as we initiated the chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia study in the second quarter of 2018. As we currently stand we're continue to make good progress on both of those studies. So the overall time lines are still intact for both the presurgery as well as CIT. So just as a reminder for presurgery, we've stated that we would have data available at the end of 2019 and then for chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia we stated that data would be available for that trial in mid-2020. So it's still on track for both of those particular initiatives.

Jon Miller

Great. Thank you very much.

Kevin Laliberte

Thanks Jon. Next question Skyler.

Geoffrey Porges

Thanks very much for taking the question and congratulations on the launch. Alex, could you give us a little bit more color about what you're seeing in terms of patient flow into the hub. What's the rate of new patients coming in? You gave us the metric for patients being covered. And then roughly what is the actual number of treatments in the quarter. And then you mentioned, it sounds that are most of them are Medicare. So could you clarify for us what the reimbursement mechanism is there? And then give us a little bit of color about the concentration? I think you mentioned 142 physicians, but what's the number of centers that are prescribing now. Is it mostly the transplant centers or are you getting broader adoption? Thanks.

Alex Sapir

Yes, absolutely, Geoff. Great questions. A lot in there, I will take you in a sort of copious note. So hopefully I'll be able to hit them all, but if I don't, please come back. And maybe for the Medicare and Medicaid I'll have Mark ask that into that question. So, yes, so when we sort sat down to kind of establish what we thought was the most sort of important metrics that folks should want to know. We obviously started with the very sort of long list and when we ended up prioritizing those we ended up with the five metrics that we came up with. And we thought that more important then just showing the number of referrals that are coming into the hub. We thought that breadth and depth would be a more important metrics so that you could determine kind of how many physicians are physicians are prescribing and then what percent of those are sort of prescribing sort of more.

So, we've got a total of 120. We got a total of 148 unique prescribers. And I think what we been seeing Mark – Geoff is not only the number of referrals growing week over week, but we're also seeing more and more of those initial writers starting to write more. What's interesting is that when we get the daily referrals that comes in every morning from the previous day, I'm actually quite surprise that the number of physicians that I don't recognize on that list.

And I think what that really means is that not only are we seeing kind of a nice utilization for many of the centers deliver transplant centers, but I think we're also seeing a decent amount of utilization from some of the more prolific gastroenterologists that are doing a lot of colonoscopies with polypectomies or endoscopies or variceal banding. In terms of the question about Medicare and Medicaid, Mark, did you want to handle that one?

Mark Hahn

Sure. So great question. I think it's probably a little early in the launch to give real concrete numbers, but let me remind you where we thought we would be. And that is we thought we would be at about 50% of the patients coming through commercial, insurance and 50% coming through government channels. I don't think its time here to update on where that's playing out, not terribly off from that I'll say, but we are seeing the mix of both government and commercial patients coming through the system.

Geoffrey Porges

Thanks very much. Appreciate the color.

Kevin Laliberte

Thanks for the question, Geoff. Next question, Skyler.

Eun Yang

Thank you. So Mark you mentioned that a 2 million net sales in the second quarter either mostly initial stocking order. Although you don't know what the inventory levels would be. Do you do think could they in the second half of this year sales, net sales that you're going to be booking would be largely driven by end user sales?

Mark Hahn

Yes. So it’s a great question, Eun. And I think what we should expect is the specialty pharmas have their load of product in their system. We did see one of the specialty pharmas has multiple locations, so they put some units in each of their location. So I just to answer your question, so I don't see the inventory levels really changing unless another one of the specialty pharmas as another location or two, but from a materiality perspective I think what you'll see new prescription being or new net sales being driven by is prescription going to patients and then the replenishment of the stock of the specialty pharmas.

Eun Yang

Okay. And then, so in the second quarter you book the 2.6 million part of the or from payment from Fosun and the other 2.4 million is it going to be booked in third quarter?

Alex Sapir

No, I don't suspect. So it's based upon us delivering regulatory packages for other indications. So I don't think we'll have any other regulatory packages coming through in the balance of this year certainly.

Eun Yang

Okay. And then the patients whoever been treated with the product in the second quarter although the patients are that have received platelet transfusion in the past or those are non-transfusion experienced patients, so just want to try the new drug?

Alex Sapir

It’s a great question, Eun and I maybe little expand a little bit in terms of inside into the types of patients that we're seeing that are getting prescription written for. So I think we're seeing a mixture. I think were seeing some physicians are using the drug in place that where they would have use the platelet transfusion, but I also think that we're seeing and again this is very sort of anecdotal because we actually don't capture the data whether the patient had previously been on a platelet transfusion for prior procedures but I just think that anecdotal feedback that we been hearing is that the drug has been used not only in place of where platelet transfusion may have been previously used, but also in situations where maybe the physician wasn't doing anything else and was simply taking the risk and now that physician no longer have to take that risk.

The other comments that I also wanted to make and I think this sort of speaks to the broad nature of our indication statement. And just to remind everybody that's on the phone. So the types of patients that we studied in our clinical trial were patients who had platelet counts less than 50,000, but we know thrombocytopenia is anyone who had platelet count less than 150. Our indication statement did not specify the level of thrombocytopenia simply said patients with chronic liver disease who have thrombocytopenia. So we have been seeing some prescriptions coming in for patient that do have – they're still thrombocytopenic, but they have platelet counts above the 50,000 level and it just happens to be that they're undergoing a procedure and the physician would like that added protection, and therefore their prescribing DOPTELET for those patients.

Eun Yang

Thank you very much. That's helpful.

Kevin Laliberte

Great. Thank you. Next question operator.

Justin Kim

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking the questions. So just a couple of maybe on the label extension into the chronic ITP setting, based on early feedback from the launch could you share what aspect of DOPTELET product pro forma it resonate most with prescribing hematologists against the current TPO landscape?

Alex Sapir

Yes. It’s a great question, Justin. And I think to answer that I'll turn it over to Kevin who was the person that's really been leading very much the face to fact conversions that we been having with the agency about the ITP application. Kevin?

Kevin Laliberte

Thanks for the question. So we feel that avatrombopag has three distinguishing characteristic that maybe attractive to both physicians and patients – physicians that are treating patients with chronic IPP. The first is that avatrombopag is a once daily oral treatment, so and easy and convenient methodology for administration. With that once daily administration the use of the product with food seems to be an attractive proposition compared to some of the other products that are currently available for the treatment of chronic ITP.

And then third and maybe most importantly is the distinguishing safety characteristic for avatrombopag compared some of the other agents and that with our product we have seen a signal for hepatotoxicity. So taking that risk away from the patients treated with the other agent approve for ITP maybe an advantage to both the patient as well as the physicians treating those patients.

Justin Kim

Great. And then maybe just speaking to a potential SNDA approval and chronic ITP could you maybe walk us through what aspects of the reimbursement and commercialization process that may already be in place given sort of the work being done already?

Alex Sapir

Yes. Great question, Justin. So I think from a market access and reimbursement support services, that infrastructure is already in place with our first indication and so we'll be able to leverage that. I think when you think about the call point for ITP it is different from the CLD indication that we have now. The primary call point for chronic liver disease is obviously the hepatologist and the primary call point for ITP is the hematologists. So upon approval I think what you will see is you will see an expansion of the size of the sales force that we that we currently have in place which currently stands at around 50 people. So I would expect to see an expansion.

You're not going to see a 10x expansion. I think that we could probably very effectively cover the hematologist that are the target prescribers both PROMACTA and Nplate with somewhere between probably a doubling of the size of our current sales force. So you would see an increase in spend from a pure sales and marketing standpoint but the good news is that from many of them managed markets people that we have in the field and the reimbursement support services that we have through Dova OneSource, that will all be able to be leveraged quite well with our ITP indication once we get that approved.

Justin Kim

All right. Great. Thanks very much. And I'll hop back in the queue.

Kevin Laliberte

Great. Thank you so much, Justin. Next question operator.

Alex Sapir

That's great, Skyler. And really I just want to reiterate what I've said at the outfit of this call. I really appreciate everybody joining us today and we hope to see many of you at are Investors Day on September, the 20th in New York City and look forward to sharing with all of you additional updates on future calls in upcoming investor conferences. Thanks everyone.