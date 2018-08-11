Ditech Holding Corporation (DHCP) CEO Tom Marano on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ditech Holding Corporation (NYSE:DHCP) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Jerry Lombardo - CFO

Tom Marano - Chairman & CEO

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Ditech Holding Corporation's second quarter 2018 earnings call. This call is being hosted live from our headquarters in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, and will be recorded and archived on our website for at least 30 days.

Please note, that our second quarter 2018 earnings release and slide presentation are available on our Investor Relations website for your review. Also speaking on today's call will be Ditech Holding Corporation's CEO and Chairman of the Board, Tom Marano. This morning, we will discuss earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as well as provide updates to our key initiatives that were discussed during our first quarter earnings call.

Let me remind you that comments on the call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the statements. Please refer to our SEC filings for a full discussion of the risk factors that may affect any forward-looking statements. Except for any obligation to disclose material information under Federal Securities Laws, we undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after this conference call.

We will discuss non-GAAP financial measurements during this call. We believe that these measurements provide investors useful information about our business trends. However, our non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to GAAP in the tables attached to the earnings press release we issued today. The presentation accompanying this call and the Company's filings with the SEC, including Ditech's 2017 Form 10-K and the second quarter 2018 Form 10-Q, which are also available on our Investor Relations website.

Thanks, Jerry. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on today's call. Our goal is to become a valued partner to our customers by assisting them with their home financing needs and providing them with quality customer service throughout the life of their loan, while also remaining focused on the continuing process of returning Ditech to sustainable profitability. In addition to sharing quarterly performance results with you on today's call, I will outline the strategy for each of our business segments and provide you with color on our progress.

Slide 3 of our earnings deck is the Company's snapshot displaying highlights of the second quarter by segment. Our Company is managed in three reportable operating segments; servicing, originations and reverse mortgage. I'm not pleased with our results for the quarter and I want to assure you that we are extremely focused on optimizing each segment through relentless cost management, process reengineering, the implementation of technology solutions, and increased brand awareness. As we work to optimize our business segments, we aim to expand the number of counter-parties with which we do business, improve our operating efficiency, enhance our pricing models and overall, become a more attractive partner to potential and existing customers and return to a sustained level of profitability.

Ditech Financial is currently the seventh largest non-bank servicer in the industry. In the second quarter of 2018, we serviced approximately 1.5 million loans with a total unpaid principal balance of $178.4 billion, and a 30-plus day delinquency rate of 8.7%. Our servicing segment generated $148.1 million of revenue in the second quarter and reported pre-tax income of $50.5 million. Ditech Financial is also the 18th largest non-bank originator in the industry. We generated total funded volume of $2.6 billion for the second quarter of 2018 and delivered recapture rate of approximately 17%. Our origination segment generated $47.8 million of revenue in the second quarter and reported a pre-tax loss of $8.4 million. Although originations were challenged by higher rates and lost money in April and May, we were breakeven in June, and in July we funded $1 billion of originations volume for the first time since August 2017. This improvement is primarily a function of introducing our new revenue management efforts in June and July.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions or RMS is the industry's second largest sub-servicer of Ginnie Mae reverse loans. Our reverse mortgage segment serviced approximately 99,000 accounts with an unpaid principal balance of $18.8 billion. In the second quarter of 2018, RMS resolved $182.8 million of a signable claims. The segment generated $5.8 million of revenue and reported a pre-tax loss of $29.6 million due to an unfavorable net fair value impact of $25.6 million.

Now, I'll turn it over to our Chief Financial Officer, Jerry Lombardo, to give an overview of our second quarter financial performance before diving deeper into our segmented results.

Thanks, Tom. Let's take a look at our financial overview on Slide 4. Total revenues for the second quarter were $198.5 million, a decrease of $10.3 million compared to Q2 2017, primarily due to decreases of $27.3 million and net gain on sale of loans, $10 million in lower interest income and $9.6 million in increased evaluation losses on reverse loans related HMBS obligations which were partially offset by an increase of $39 million and net servicing revenue driven by favorable fair value adjustments.

Total expenses for the second quarter were $251.7 million, a decrease of $40.9 million as compared to the second quarter of 2017. This year-over-year decrease in expenses was driven by lower salaries and benefits costs of $18.3 million from lower headcount as a result of continued site consolidation and organization changes and a $17.2 million reduction in general and administrative costs. In the servicing segment, favorable MSR fair value adjustments of $31.6 million combined with a 33% reduction in operating expenses partially offset by lower servicing revenue as a result of portfolio sales and run-off and increased sub-servicing volume drove pre-tax income of $50.5 million.

In the origination segment, funded volume of $2.6 billion which was down from $4.2 billion year-over-year drove a pre-tax loss of $8.4 million. Originations gain on sale margin declined to 153 basis points in comparison to 195 basis points in the first quarter of 2018 and 168 basis points in the second quarter of 2017. Purchase volume increased to 51% from 45% in the first quarter of 2018. In the reverse segment, an unfavorable fair value impact of $25.6 million and higher interest expense of $9.7 million due to higher buyout volume which was partially offset by reduction in salary and benefits costs of $3.2 million drove a pre-tax loss of $29.6 million.

Overall, lower revenues of $198.5 million which was driven by lower servicing fees and reduced gain on sale margins drove a consolidated pre-tax loss of $40.2 million. Our firm-wide headcount declined 18% year-over-year due to [indiscernible] realignment and site consolidation which drove our total expenses lower by $28 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Let's now take a closer look at the performance of each of our operating segments starting with the servicing on Slide 5. Servicing recorded $50.5 million of pre-tax income. The improvement over the prior year period was primarily driven by an MSR fair value adjustment of $31.6 million and $49.9 million in lower total expenses. That was partially offset by lower servicing fees as a result of portfolio sales and run-off and increased sub-servicing volume. Our operating expenses decreased 33% year-over-year as a result of relentless expense management efforts.

Year-over-year delinquency rates continue to be favorable with a 120 basis point improvement in both our 30-plus day and 60-plus day rates, a result of stronger collection strategies, whole own sales, and sustained job and wage growth that has helped our borrowers remain current. We ended the second quarter with a servicing portfolio of approximately 1.5 million accounts with a $170.4 billion of unpaid principal balance. This reflects a year-over-year decrease of $35.1 billion of UPB or 16% resulting from sales of servicing rights and portfolio run-off. Our second quarter servicing portfolio is comprised of $73.3 billion of serviced loans and $105.1 billion of sub-service loans.

As we continue to pursue sales of our MSR from time to time, we continue to see a shift in our portfolio towards sub- servicing. In June, we completed a bulk sale of approximately $4.7 billion in UPB of Ginnie Mae MSRs, and we also completed $1 billion of flow Fannie Mae MSR sales throughout the quarter.

Let's move onto originations, so please turn to Slide 6. Originations recorded $8.4 million of pre-tax loss compared to $23.8 million of pre-tax income recorded in the prior year quarter representing the year-over-year decrease of $32.2 million. Total expenses for the quarter were $56.3 million, a year-over-year decrease of $0.4 million reflecting the beginnings of our efforts to right-size the segment through modified compensation plans and lower average headcount. The originations segment generated revenue of $47.8 million which was a year-over-year decrease of $32.7 million. This decrease is primarily due to a lower pull-through adjusted lock volume of $2.8 billion, a 33% decline year-over-year as well as lower Day 1 margin due to both pricing in the consumer and corresponding channels.

We generated total funded volume of $2.6 billion for the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of $1.6 billion year-over-year. However, we have made significant progress during the second quarter and we expect to see strong results in July based on preliminary information. Our originations in leadership team is stabilizing the segment through pricing model changes, loan level pricing adjustments, and executing initiatives to reduce operating expenses. Looking at our funded volume by type, you can see a 49% year-over-year drop to $409.9 million in HARP refinance volume as we endeavor to shift towards purchase and non-HARD refinance activity with the upcoming exploration of the HARP program in December 2018 while still maximizing HARP through the end of the year.

Our purchase activity has remained robust despite the higher rate environment presenting us with an opportunity to establish ourselves as a purchase money lender. We delivered a recapture rate of 16.7% for the current quarter in comparison to the prior year quarters recapture rate of 17.5%. We have strategies underway to address the current adverse markets conditions that are causing decline in volumes and profits in our owned portfolio and across the industry. We are confident that the strategies we've developed based on stronger data analytics will help us take advantage of the existing opportunities within our portfolio, as well as new opportunities expected to strengthen our position in the market.

I'll now turn it to Tom to elaborate on these strategies.

Thanks Jerry. On our last earnings call I discussed the challenges surrounding originations in a rising rate environment. We continue to maintain significant market share in the home affordable refinanced program which is a streamlined refinance program for Fannie and Freddie product.

In the second quarter, Ditech refinanced approximately 3,300 units of HARP loans with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $400 million. In addition to building a team of loan officers focused on originating purchase loans, we are also leveraging data analytics in order to identify a substantial cash out refinancing opportunity within our existing portfolio. As laid out on Slide 7, we currently have approximately 1.5 million loans in our portfolio, out of which Ditech can market to approximately 426,000 borrowers who have approximately $12 billion of equity that can be utilized for cash out refinance for various purposes.

For example; we have approximately 280,000 borrowers within this population that can pay off their higher rate consumer debt using cash out refinance. Taking this example a step further, within that approximate 280,000 borrower population, we have approximately 112,000 borrowers than can pay off high interest debt and also lower the overall interest rate on refinancing their home. By taking advantage of this cash out refinance opportunity, our customers could have monthly payment reduction that fall in the range of $300 to $1,400 a month. We're using data analytics to create models and develop specific offers and marketing strategies to target existing customers and present them with opportunities they may not have realized were available based on their profile.

By executing on this strategy and marketing this opportunity to our customers, we will help our customers save money and get the most out of our existing portfolio which is crucial in the current originations market.

Now I'll turn it back over to Jerry to review the performance of our reverse mortgage segment, as well as our balance sheet and liquidity.

Thanks Tom. Let's move to Slide 8 to discuss the reverse mortgage segment. RMS reported a $29.6 million pre-tax loss for the second quarter of 2018, an increased loss of $16 million compared year-over-year driven by $9.6 million and increased fair value losses on reverse loans in related HMBS obligations, and a $9.7 million increase in interest expense due to higher averaging borrowings on it's bank lines as a result of higher reverse Ginnie Mae buyouts coupled with a higher average cost of funds.

The increase in interest expense was the primary driver of the year-over-year increase of $6.4 million in total expenses. Total expenses in the reverse segment were $35.4 million and included $3.2 million reduction in salaries and benefits which is in line with initiatives to decrease operating expenses across the Company. The reverse mortgage segment serviced approximately 99,000 accounts with a UPB of $18.8 billion in the second quarter. Reverse UPB includes $9.9 billion related to third-party servicing which has remained relatively consistent year-over-year and $9 billion related to on balance sheet loans and real estate owned. We are proactively managing buyouts in the reverse segment to continue to stabilize the business.

In the second quarter, buyouts increased 64.2% year-over-year to $466.1 million. We recently completed the reverse, a salary versus Ginnie Mae buyouts with a sale price of $241.3 million, and we plan to continue to evaluate strategic options around more favorable financing terms of reverse Ginnie Mae buyouts. We expect this buyout activity doing peak in 2019.

Now I'll provide an overview of our second quarter balance sheet and liquidity which is on Slide 9. Looking at our balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents equaled $218.6 million at June 30 which was relatively flat to the balance at March 31, 2018. Our net advance has declined by $27.1 million in the current quarter due to focused recovery efforts and we booked an MSR evaluation gain of $31.6 million in Q2 compared to a write-down of $34.8 million one year ago. At June 30, our corporate debt including term loan debt with a carrying value and unpaid principal balance of $1.1 billion and secondly, notes with a carrying value and unpaid principal balance of $193.7 million and $251.6 million respectively. Our stockholders equity at June 30 declined to $91.2 million due to the net loss for the quarter.

As previously mentioned, we received proceeds of $74.1 million from bulk inflow sales of servicing rights, we solely pulled the reverse Ginnie Mae buyout loans for a sale price of $241.3 million and made principal and interest payments on our corporate term loan debt of $77.6 million which included $55.1 million of principal payments. We have $15 million of remaining principal payments due through December 31, 2018. Our financing facility is established in February 2018 provided aggregate $1.9 billion of financing capacity to fund newly originated mortgage loans, service advances, and repurchases of Hickam [ph] and REO from Ginnie Mae securitization polls.

On April 23, 2018 RMS entered into a new warehouse facility to finance buyouts that RMS is required to repurchase from Ginnie Mae HMBS securitizations with an initial committed capacity of $212 million. This capacity was added into the $1.9 billion of financing capacity we executed in February of 2019. We've taken several actions as outlined above in an attempt to generate liquidity and enhance our capital position through improved earnings. We will continue to evaluate and implement further cost reductions and operational enhancements to streamline the business and reduce our leverage.

I'll now turn the call back to Tom to recap and provide additional context on the initiatives we've taken thus far, and to share our continued focus through 2018.

Thanks Jerry. Throughout 2018 our strategy has been and will continue to be multi-pronged with a sharp focus on profitability and liquidity. Our strategy is driven by relentless cost management, process reengineering and the evaluation of opportunities across the Company.

On Slide 10 we have outlined recent implementations and areas of continued focus for servicing originations and optimization of the overall business. Our expenses have declined $49.9 million year-over-year in our servicing and $400,000 year-over-year in the origination segment as a result of reduced headcount and improved efficiencies in our operations. We plan to further reduce our expenses across all segments in an effort to improve our financial condition and liquidity. We are focused on sustained profitability in our servicing segment through reduced spends and layers [ph], better training, process reengineering designed to reduced hours [ph], and we will continue to seek opportunities to cut costs and improve process within the servicing segment.

As mentioned earlier, our delinquency rates for the second quarter were favorable. We have been diligent in improving our processes to reduce defects, improve customer service and reduce our costs. Because of these efforts we have markedly improved our first call resolution for closure timelines and advanced claim reimbursement rates but there is more to be done. Furthermore, in order to continue to improve our customer service and provide better coverage to our West Coast customers, we have expanded our business hours on weekdays and weekends. We believe that we will be able to reduce our costs to service by continuing to focus on the areas outlined above.

In the origination segment, we are focused on growing our market share and getting back to profitability, drive better pricing and margin strategy on the frontend, as well as the backend. We have capital markets working very closely with our originations team under Rob Piccolo [ph], our new Revenue Manager. We have started seeing early signs of success through this improved strategy. In July, our origination volume exceeded $1 billion of funded loans for the first time since August of 2017. We recently launched an integrated point of sales system which provides a better customer experience. The point of sale system is a multi-channel digital solution that allows our customers to access the platform on multiple devices and interacts with our internal systems to create a seamless, mortgage origination experience for our customers.

Additionally, we have recently launched an acquisition pilot program in our retail division which is designed to accelerate our efforts to become a successful originator of purchase money loans. We will continue to seek opportunities to reduce expenses and implement technology solutions in both, the servicing and origination segments. Overall, the Company remains extremely focused on achieving a sustained level of profitability and liquidity. We're optimizing our operations through expense management across sites including the rationalization of capacity in side footprint, and the disposition of unnecessary assets like the default [indiscernible] buyouts we sold in the second quarter.

The actions on Slide 10 highlight many of things we are focused on and are succeeding at. However, it is important to note that we have not been performing well since emerging from bankruptcy in the first quarter of 2018 and we must work harder as an organization to accelerate our path to sustained profitability which brings me to an announcement that was recently made by the Company. In June of 2018 we announced that we had initiated a process to evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance stockholder value. This review process which is ongoing is being conducted with the assistance of financial and legal advisors. As part of this process we are considering a range of potential strategic alternatives which include among others a sale of the Company, a business combination or continuing as a standalone entity.

The top priority of Ditech Holding's management team and Board of Directors is to care for our customers and provide excellent service for them throughout their home ownership journey. We believe that this will in turn create value for our stockholders. I'd like to assure you that throughout this strategic alternatives review process, we will continue to focus on carrying out initiatives that are designed to put Ditech Holding Corporation in a better position for the future.

This concludes our prepared remarks for today's call. I would like to remind everyone that if you would like to do a conference call with the management team you can contact us at ditechholding.com, you'll see our Investor Relations Page or you can send an email to investorrelations@ditech.com. Again, investorrelations@ditech.com.

