Sugar Prices Have Soured The Cosan Story

There's a lot more to Cosan Ltd. (CZZ) than sugar, but plunging global sugar prices are dominating the story at this Brazilian conglomerate and likely to continue to do so for the time being. Although the company is executing well in its fuel distribution, ethanol, gas, lubricant, and rail operations, sugar is a significant source of earnings, and there is only so much management can do to offset a global supply glut.

Even factoring in the weak sugar price outlook, Cosan Ltd. shares look significantly undervalued. Unfortunately, near-term sugar prices have long had a disproportionate influence on how Cosan Ltd. shares trade, and I'm not willing to just assume that's going to stop. Higher oil prices are supporting the ethanol business and the Rumo rail operations are performing much better, but it's going to take a more constructive market sentiment toward Brazil in general and sugar for these shares to get out of the doghouse.

Okay Results In A Challenging Quarter

The performance of Cosan Ltd.'s constituent parts in the second quarter was significantly impacted by a truckers' strike in May, as well as ongoing declines in global sugar prices. All told Cosan's EBITDA came in a little bit below expectations, while Rumo results were a little better.

Cosan (of which Cosan Ltd. owns more than 60%) reported almost 16% revenue growth in the second quarter, but adjusted EBITDA fell about 8%. Strong fuel prices (up 15%) led to double-digit growth in sales at Raizen Combustiveis (part of a 50/50 joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B)) even though volume fell about 2%. Gasoline volume plunged 18%, but the company partly countered that with a 37% increase in ethanol sales. EBITDA took a R$ 200 million hit from the trucker strike, with Raizen losing out on sales and taking an inventory valuation hit when the government announced a snap 10% cut to diesel prices to appease the strikers. Although EBITDA fell 3% as a result, underlying profitability is still quite good and the company has been doing well relative to Ultrapar (UGP) and Petrobras Distribuidora in terms of share and margins recently.

Cosan also felt pain in the Raizen Energia business (the other part of the 50/50 joint venture with Shell) due to lower sugar prices. Although crush volume was up 16%, sugar revenue plunged 52% on a 30% drop in sales volume and a similar drop in price, while ethanol revenue rose 1% as rising prices offset lower volume as Cosan sets aside ethanol to sell in the Q1'19 peak season. Overall Energia revenue was boosted by a 53% spike in cogeneration revenue, but EBITDA dove 39% on the weaker sugar earnings and EBITDA margin was more than cut in half.

Cosan's other two businesses, Comgas and Moove, both did relatively well in the quarter. Comgas surprised with 17% revenue growth on 3% volume growth, while Moove saw 62% revenue growth. Both also experienced margin compression, with Comgas EBITDA up 7% and Moove up 25%.

Cosan Ltd. also owns what is effectively a 20% stake in Rumo, a Brazilian railroad operator. Rumo did well this quarter even with the disruption to volumes created by the May trucker strike. Revenue rose 11% on a 9% improvement in volume, with double-digit volume growth bracketing the 2% decline in May. Fixed costs rose less than 4%, allowing Rumo to report 15% growth in EBITDA and a margin above 50%.

Ethanol Will Help Offset Sugar, But Only To A Point

Sugar prices have continued to dive, as production estimates in regions like India and Thailand head higher. At this point, it is looking like the 10Mt surplus of the 2017/2018 harvest is going to be followed by another 6Mt surplus in 2018/2019. Sugar prices started the year around $0.14/lb and have since dropped through $0.12 and more recently to around $0.10/lb - rivaling mid-2015 for the lowest prices in over a decade.

There really isn't a way Cosan can hide from this. Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) has the most efficient operations in Brazil, and even it is looking at breakeven results at current prices, while Cosan's higher production costs (around $0.14/lb) will hurt results. Cosan has managed to hedge about half of its estimated 2018/2019 harvest at $0.14/lb, but that's still going to hit EBITDA pretty hard.

Management will do what it can to offset this, including shifting more production toward ethanol. Ethanol made 52% of the production mix this quarter (versus 43% a year ago) and Cosan could likely push that higher, though there are definitely limits. Ethanol prices are currently being supported by higher Brent oil prices, and that should help offset some of the damage from the sugar business, but again this is about mitigating the damage, not coming out even or ahead.

Good News And Bad News

The good news for Cosan Ltd. investors is that sugar is just a part of the business; a high-margin part during the good days to be sure, but just a part. Comgas is actually the largest contributor to adjusted EBITDA at close to 50% of Cosan's adjusted EBITDA, and it is likewise the largest part of Cosan Ltd. as well. While the business did see some margin pressure this quarter, it's a regulated tariff-based business that serves a predominantly industrial client base and should give Cosan/Cosan Ltd. good positive leverage to an ongoing economic recovery in Brazil.

Rumo, too, is on a much better trajectory. Investments made to refurbish and refresh the asset base have already delivered meaningful cost and efficiency improvements, and the company recently announced the approval of almost R$ 3 billion in funding from BNDES. With ongoing growth in agricultural production and new growth projects like an opportunity to transport fertilizer into the interior (instead of just hauling grain from the interior to the ports), I like the prospects for Rumo generating attractive cash flow in the years to come.

Unfortunately, the reality is that Cosan has always traded in time to sugar prices - over the past few years, there's been a roughly 90% correlation between the moves in the price of Cosan and the price of sugar. While there are a lot of good things happening at Combustiveis, Comgas, and Rumo, investors have to make their peace with the idea that sugar prices will quite likely dominate sentiment for the time being.

The Opportunity

I expect a couple of tougher years for Cosan, as weaker sugar prices hit the profitability of the Energia business. At the same time, though, I expect ongoing share gains in the fuel distribution business and an economic recovery to help Comgas, while I also expect an ongoing turnaround at Rumo. I'm looking for mid-single-digit long-term FCF growth from Cosan (with low-single-digit FCF margins), with high-single-digit revenue growth from Rumo and FCF margins scaling up significantly in a few years.

Combining it all together as Cosan Ltd., including the holding-company level debt and a conglomerate discount, I've reduced my fair value on the company by about $1, with all of that tied to the Cosan business.

The Bottom Line

Long term, I think this is going to prove to be an attractive price for Cosan shares, but that could take two or three years, and it could get even uglier in the meantime. The way global commodities markets can whipsaw, though, bad weather that wrecks a sugar harvest somewhere outside of Brazil could send the shares back up fairly quickly, while further economic issues in Brazil and/or more interference in the fuel market could cause even more problems. These shares do look undervalued, but it's going to take time and a strong stomach to see it through to the point where that value comes back to light.

