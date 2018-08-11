Should Formula One's Apparent Lack Of New Major Sponsors Concern Investors?

Since Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA) acquired Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONK) in 2017, it seems some in the media have focused on Liberty's progress with increasing sponsorship of the series and taking a negative view of its progress. Indeed, we've even read that Liberty has signed no new major sponsors since acquiring Formula One. We are not so sure that statement provides a complete picture of what Liberty is doing at Formula One nor does signing major sponsors appear to be at the top of the new management's to-do list. We think investors have no reason to be concerned currently with Liberty's progress in regards to sponsorship deals.

What Are Liberty's Sponsorship Plans at Formula One?

First, let's check out what Liberty said its goals were regarding sponsorships for Formula One. Liberty did say that Formula One was under-sponsored compared to other major sports and claimed numerous opportunities for growth. Here's an excerpt from a slide from an investor day presentation highlighting the claimed sponsorship opportunities.

However, nowhere was I able to find Liberty executives saying that signing major new sponsors was a priority or going to happen quickly.

At an investor meeting in November 2016, CEO Chase Carey said that it will take a few years to get the sport to where Liberty wants it. Sean Bratches also said the company will prioritize doing smaller short-term deals in the interim so Liberty has the opportunity to raise prices in the future.

Formula One's management also emphasized the sponsorship opportunities it was focusing on were smaller deals. In the 2017 fourth-quarter earnings call, Liberty said that it is focused on creating a wider range of smaller opportunities. It's also told investors that it is focused on helping teams (not the parent organization itself) retain and expand their sponsorship opportunities. The company also said that its timeline for getting new deals in place would be three-plus years and increasing sponsorships was only third on a list of four priorities. But despite all this, is it really fair to say Liberty has signed no new major sponsors?

Has Liberty Really Made no Progress with Sponsorships?

Almost immediately after assuming control over Formula One, two major sponsors, Allianz and UBS did not renew. Liberty was able to quickly sign two new sponsors to replace them. Thus, Liberty's current major sponsorship lineup doesn't look too different now than it did in 2017 before taking control.

2015 2017 Current Allianz Allianz AMG AMG Emirates AWS DHL Heineken DHL Emirates Johnnie Walker Emirates G.H. Mumm LG Heineken Pirelli Michelin Johnnie Walker Rolex Tata Communications Pirelli Tata Communications UBS Rolex UBS Universal Tata Communications

It's also not any worse than previous owner's, Bernie Ecclestone, two-year track record. Formula One had exactly the same number of major sponsors in 2015 as it did in 2017. It has been mentioned that Formula One's sponsorship deal with AWS may be more of an exchange of services deal and done for less money than other deals like UBS, Rolex, or Emirates where those companies were rumored to be paying around $40M per year.

But dinging Liberty for an exchange of services type deal seems odd considering that Formula One's 2012 deal with Tata Communications was thought to be primarily a value in kind deal primarily revolving around the exchange of services. Also, while specifics of the DHL sponsorship deal that begun in 2004 are not public, DHL is responsible for all of the logistics surrounding Formula One and it would be shocking for a large component of that deal not to be value in kind as well.

Summary

One could argue that Liberty has signed no new major sponsorships since assuming control so long as you define "new" as expanding the number of major sponsorship slots (and not the literal signing of new sponsors) and define "major" as excluding any type of value in kind deals (despite the fact that value in kind deals were de rigueur prior under previous management). For current investors, we are not sure splitting hairs over semantics is worth it. Investors should judge management and a company's future prospects by whether they are executing on the goals they originally laid out to investors. Liberty has said that it's priority was creating a wider range of smaller sponsorship opportunities and that this process would take three years at minimum. Additionally, sponsorships only ranked third of four in its "to do" list. Given that Liberty was able to quickly replace two major sponsors and do things such as extend and expand the existing DHL deal to cover e-sports, we don't see any reasons for investors to panic. On the other hand, there's no reason for investors to be overly excited either as progress has been just as slow as management predicted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FWONK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.