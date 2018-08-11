MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Dip As Cash Crunch Continues

MannKind (MNKD) investors have seen a rough couple of weeks. During the Q2 earnings call, the cash situation and guidance were what the market focused on, and the stock dipped from $1.50 a share to as low as $1 per share. After the selling wore off, the stock recovered to $1.25 a share, providing at least a bit of a cushion from the low point of a buck.

For the week ending August 3rd, Afrezza scripts came in at 548. This level of scripts does not bring confidence that a hockey-stick type trajectory is in the works. Overall Afrezza scripts and revenue are growing, but it is simply happening at a pace that is slower than guidance, slower than needed to ease the cash burn, and slower than needed to create an attractive partnership picture for the drug.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

During its Q2 call, MannKind stressed the importance of new scripts (NRx) outpacing total scripts (TRx). Essentially what that means is that NRx needs to outpace refills on its trajectory. That dynamic actually helps demonstrate that the drug sales are on a trajectory that is indicative of new growth. At some stage, refills will begin to outpace NRx. That essentially is an indication that a drug is mature and has saturated its market. What management stated in the call:

As you may know, it's always really important to see your NRx is outpacing your TRxs when you are trying to drive your Afrezza brand as well as our overall sales. - Pat McCauley

If we look at Afrezza scripts thus far in 2018, we can see that NRx is not outpacing TRx. In fact, over the last month, we are seeing refills close the gap and even overtake NRx. Part of this can be explained by the 4th of July holiday, but the gap between the two metrics has indeed closed. This may also have some seasonality to it, but as we get into September and close out the year, this will be important analysis for investors to consider.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Quarter Over Quarter

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, Afrezza scripts are pacing 17.45% better in Q3 than they were at the same point in Q2. Q2 of 2018 delivered growth of 15.85% better than Q1. What we have here is modest improvement in trajectory that is slower than desired to deliver true equity appreciation based on the prospects of Afrezza sales.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Estimated net revenue for Afrezza on a quarter-over-quarter basis is showing an improvement of 28.29%. This is most likely attributable to multi-month refill packs driving the average revenue per script up at a pace 10 points better than we are seeing in reported scripts. There is some impact as well from the mix of more expensive 12 unit scripts as compared to less expensive 4 unit scripts. In my opinion, this will be about the normal delta between script growth and estimated net revenue growth. Estimated net revenue thus far in Q3 is $1.82 million.

Projections

As regular readers know, I offer projections on scripts, retail sales, gross revenue, net revenue, and the cash situation at MannKind. Subsequent to the Q2 conference call, I have adjusted my projections. For the second half of the year, I am projecting scripts to come in at between 18,000 and 20,000 vs. the 12,098 delivered in the first half of the year. This equates to a net Afrezza revenue projection for the second half of the year at somewhere between $11.7 million and $13 million. That would deliver full-year numbers between $18.9 million and $20.2 million. Investors should bear in mind that my projections in 2018 have thus far been a bit more aggressive than actual results.

Source of Charts - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

MannKind Guidance

In its last conference call, MannKind moved its net Afrezza revenue guidance down from $25-30 million to $22-25 million. This was a move that I anticipated long ago and had cautioned my readers would come. I now offer a new caution. In my opinion, the current revised guidance is still more aggressive than what would appear to be realistic. In order to hit its guidance, MannKind needs to deliver more compelling script growth than what we have been seeing. With 5 weeks passed in the second half of the year, the company is already behind pace. With just 21 weeks remaining in the guidance period, I estimate that net revenue stands at just $9.35 million out of the needed $22 million to meet the low end of guidance. That would imply that the average net revenue moving forward needs to be a bit over $602,000 per week. For perspective, last week's estimated net revenue number was $356,000.

Source of Charts - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

In simple terms, the question of guidance being realistically achievable is what is front and center. At this stage, there needs to be a compelling shift in sales to deliver on guidance, whilst there is no indication that MannKind can make that happen or afford to make that happen.

The Q3 conference call will be happening in just three months, and given that the script trajectory has not shifted, it is quite possible that the company will need to address this matter once again. Simply stated, MannKind is not proving with actual sales that it is on a pace for guidance. This impacts the ability of the company to gain more financing via partnership, debt, or secondaries.

Cash

The MannKind story could be far more different if the cash situation at the company was better. A MannKind with $150 million in the bank, driving marketing, and driving a pipeline is much different than a MannKind with $17.5 million in the bank which cannot afford effective marketing and cannot afford pipeline advancement. Sure, it is possible that a white knight comes in, offers a pile of money, and extends the runway. The question is at what cost.

By my estimate, the company finished the week of August 3rd with just $17.5 million in cash. The company has $3 million due to Deerfield at the end of this month, and must finish September with over $20 million in order to remain in compliance with a Deerfield covenant.

Yes, the company has been financing itself with shares, but even that has its limits. With 153 million shares outstanding and another 78 million shares tied up in converts, warrants, options, and stock plans, the company has just 49 million shares of wiggle room. At this stage, it seems highly likely that the company will seek to authorize more shares in 2018. Considering that shareholders approved 140 million new shares just 9 months ago, the prospects of another offering will be a bit of a slap to some long-term shareholders. I suspect the company will want to use the creation of a poison pill to sell the idea.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Essentially MannKind runs out of cash by the end of September, which means it is $20 million lower than the level of cash needed to remain in compliance with covenants. It is certainly possible that Deerfield can relax its covenant (it has in the past), but running on empty is no solution.

What this should tell investors is that there needs to be a cash infusion of at least $20 million to satisfy Q3, and another $40-45 million to satisfy Q4 and have $20 million in cash at the end of the year. Let me be very clear. I am not saying that this company will file bankruptcy by the end of September. Some readers seem to think that pointing out the length of the runway is calling for doom. The point of discussing the length of the runway is to point out the probable timing that a cash infusion is needed.

Essentially MannKind needs a cash infusion in the next several weeks. It will likely address the $3 million due to Deerfield in shares. This will require yet another negotiation with Deerfield. That negotiation will likely result in the share conversion rate being lowered again, and will still not resolve the overall issue of a need for cash.

The company could get an infusion from partnering, but what will those deals look like when MannKind has minimal leverage? A few million dollars is not going to resolve the issue. This leaves the likely path of debt with convertibles or another secondary. Both of these options will typically include convertibles or warrants with toxic properties. As much as this company may want to get out from under Deerfield, it may not be easy. The debt to Deerfield is just $25 million, but the company is also on the hook for $75 million in sales milestones related to Afrezza. The best option could well be getting Deerfield to create a new loan that has terms which are more cash flow favorable and to hope that Afrezza sales can pick up to a level that delivers much more compelling growth. The bottom line is that cash is running low, and shares to use as cash are evaporating more quickly than many may have thought.

Summary

MannKind's stock is at a level where any potential negotiation needs to consider the listing requirements of the equity. The trading range has now been reset with a near-term range of $1.10 to $1.30. This range provides ample opportunity for traders to continue to dominate the stock. Management seems to continue to lose leverage as each week passes. It is possible that management has some type of ace up its sleeve, but banking on that is a pure gamble. The next few weeks are critical. As things stand now, the next likely 8-K will be a lowering of the exchange rate to handle Deerfield debt. Bear that in mind, and stay tuned!

