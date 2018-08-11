Washed Out Expectations Should Help MaxLinear From Here

Dismal results in the Connected Home business lead to another weak quarter and a startlingly large reduction in third-quarter guidance as management seems to be "clearing the deck"

It tells you something about the level of confidence the market had in a company when it announces that the next quarter’s revenue will be 20% lower than expected (and 25% lower relative to expectations just a month or so before) and the stock basically shakes it off in a few hours. Such was the case with MaxLinear (MXL), a recent serial disappointer in the semiconductor space that has repeatedly lowered expectations in recent quarters, but where there’s still some measure of confidence that 2019 and 2020 will see a significant ramp in new advanced products.

As I’ve written in the past on MaxLinear, I expected 2018 to be a forgettable year (although not this bad), and I still see opportunities for the company to pick up business in MoCA, wireless backhaul, and DOCSIS 3.1 in 2019 and 2020, with hyperscale data center interconnects also chipping in late in 2019 and into 2020. I believe MaxLinear shares can support a low $20s fair value today, but a lot of management credibility is resting on this third quarter being the worst point of the cycle and revenue ramping up from there.

An Unimpressive Second Quarter

I think every analyst that follows MaxLinear cut expectations going into the second-quarter report, and the company’s Connected Home business was once again exceptionally weak. Overall revenue fell about 3% from last year, with Connected Home down 29%, offset by strong Infrastructure (up 27%) and Industrial/Multi-Market (up 168%).

Gross margin improved slightly on a yoy basis, with 20 bp of improvement, while the sequential drop in revenue (down 8%) led to a 30 bp sequential drop in gross margin. Operating income fell 6% yoy and 13% qoq, with margin pulling back to 28% (not a bad level given the company’s modest revenue base).

The Connected Home business was basically more of the same as has been the case for a few quarters. U.S. satellite continues to bleed subscribers, hurting demand for gateway receivers and stacking switches, and Broadcom (AVGO) continues to outperform in digital. MaxLinear is also seeing its set-top box customers run down inventory due to a slower transition from DOCSIS 3.0 to 3.1 and an issue with one of its primary customers (ARRIS (ARRS)). On top of all that, Verizon (VZ) has delayed its MoCA rollout until later in 2018/early 2019, pushing back some hoped-for revenue that would have offset some of these pressures.

Management didn’t go into a lot of detail with the Infrastructure business, but it does sound as though the transceiver business is doing well with Tier 1 OEMs, and I would expect the laser driver, line driver, and TIA businesses are doing okay given recent trends in data center, metro, and long-haul markets.

Ugly Guidance Should Clear The Deck

The most surprising takeaway from the second-quarter earnings report was the steep reduction in guidance for the third quarter. With a new CFO on board, it wasn’t surprising that guidance went down, but I don’t think anybody was expecting a revision on the order of 20%. From my perspective, the revision comes down to basically just “more of the same … only worse”, with the Connected Home business really suffering from weak cable demand, ongoing weakness in satellite, and no real relief from MoCA.

Arguably more important for the story was that management maintained its timelines for its 2019 ramps of PAM-4, mmWave, and 5G products, and expressed a belief that the DOCSIS transition process will bottom out in the third quarter.

Worthwhile Opportunities And A Good Hire

MaxLinear recently announced the hiring of Steven Litchfield as CFO and Chief Strategy Officer. As the former CSO for Microsemi, Litchfield oversaw what I believe was a very successful M&A and portfolio transformation process. Microsemi had a reputation once for being a fairly stodgy supplier of high-reliability products that were shielded less by product innovation and more by long and elaborate qualification periods. Over time, though, Microsemi acquired its way into a host of more attractive opportunities, including FPGAs, timing products, flash controllers, and optical products, before selling out to Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP).

I believe MaxLinear is still looking at a meaningful product revenue ramp over the next couple of years. Next year should see meaningful contributions from MoCA (where Broadcom remains a formidable competitor) and DOCSIS 3.1, but also MIMO transceivers and millimeter wave modems for 5G deployments. Certainly there will be competition there too (including Integrated Device (IDTI) and Xilinx (XLNX), among others), but it’s a significant addressable market opportunity ($1 billion-plus) for a company with only around $400 million in annual revenue.

MaxLinear is also making progress with its single-chip 400G PAM4 DSP system on a chip. This product is meant to support much faster interconnect speeds in data centers, and MaxLinear already has a customer working with them to move up the launch timeline for a late 2019 deployment. Inphi (IPHI) and MACOM (MTSI) are among the companies also targeting this opportunity, but here again the opportunity is large enough that MaxLinear doesn’t have to be the king of the mountain to generate meaningful incremental revenue and profits.

The Opportunity

At this point, it’s fair to question MaxLinear’s ability to execute at least to some point. Like I said, this was expected to be something of a “throwaway year” for the company, but that throwaway year has quickly turned into a “just go away” year, as the company’s Connected Home business has eroded to a far greater extent than previously expected. Still, while it doesn’t build investor confidence in management’s visibility into the near-term trends that drive the business, these shortfalls in 2018 don’t really tie to the opportunities in wireless and data center in the coming years.

Slashing guidance again, I still end up with a high single-digit long-term revenue growth estimate, as well as a high-teens FCF growth estimate, but it is now on management to prove that they can make up for lost time and meet (or ideally, beat) what should be much more achievable targets now.

The Bottom Line

I believe $20 to $21 is a reasonable near-term value range for MaxLinear now (versus $21 to $23.50 before). If the company stays on the path, and non-GAAP operating margins in the high 20%’s look reasonable again this time next year, that fair value could move into the mid-$20s to low-$30s. Likewise, I do believe there could be some M&A interest in this company at some point, but I doubt a deal will be struck before evidence of that expected 2019/2020 revenue ramp.

For now, these shares still require some measure of a leap of faith and a conviction that the weak results in cable front-end solutions, satellite products, and MoCA solutions today don’t really foreshadow trouble with these new growth drivers coming to market. I still believe in those product ramp possibilities, and I like the addition of Litchfield to the company’s management team, but this is still a high-risk name that will require some patience from here.

