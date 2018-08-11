Pretium Resources Can Fly Again

The company should be able to add approximately $90 million to its cash holdings by the end of 2018 at the current gold price.

One month ago, Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) announced its Q2 2018 operating results that have shown that the mine is finally performing as promised. The Q2 financial results released yesterday confirm that the bad period that started late last year should be finally over.

In Q2 2018, Pretium's 100%-owned Brucejack mine processed 236,990 tonnes of ore grading 14.9 g/t gold. The gold recoveries of 97.7% led to the production of 111,340 toz gold. The sale of 115,309 toz gold resulted in revenues of $146.5 million. The volumes of produced and sold gold increased by 47% and 68% respectively quarter over quarter, which helped to push the unit production costs notably lower. Pretium Resources recorded a total cash cost of $548/toz gold, AISC of $648/toz gold, and total cost of sales of $749/toz gold. As shown in the chart below, the total cash costs declined by 35%, the AISC declined by 36%, and the total cost of sales declined by 29% compared to Q1.

Source: Own processing, using data of Pretium Resources

Due to the higher volume of gold production and sales and lower unit costs, Pretium's cash flow and earnings also recorded a huge improvement (chart below). Earnings from mine operations grew by 260% to $60.1 million. The Q1 net loss of $8.1 million turned into a Q2 net profit of $31.1 million. The adjusted earnings grew by 710% to $47 million. Cash generated from operating activities improved from $24.7 million to $77.3 million, or by 213% quarter over quarter.

Source: Own processing, using data of Pretium Resources

The great results helped to boost Pretium's cash position significantly. The company's cash on hand increased from $70.5 million as of March 31 to $142.5 million as of June 30, which means a 102% growth. Further 200,000-220,000 toz gold at an AISC of $710-770 should be produced in H2 2018 according to the guidance. Although the current gold price ($1,210/toz) is lower compared to the Q2 realized gold price of $1,278/toz, Pretium should be able to add another $90 million to its cash by the end of this year, if the current gold price prevails. In this case, it is possible to expect that Pretium should hold cash of approximately $230 million at the end of 2018. It is only slightly less than it needs to repurchase the gold stream and finance the production expansion.

According to Pretium, preliminary engineering indicates that the CAPEX to expand the mill capacity from 2,700 to 3,800 tpd should be less than $25 million. However, the expansion permits will be probably obtained only in late 2018, which means that a better part of the expansion CAPEX (if not whole) will be probably expended in Q1 2019. As a result, the company should be able to use around $230 million to repurchase the gold stream from Osisko Gold Royalties (OR). The problem is that the repurchase price is $237 million. It means that if the gold price doesn't improve, Pretium will most probably need an additional source of money in order to repurchase the gold stream for $237 million before December 31, 2018. The repurchase can be postponed by one year; however, at the end of 2019, the repurchase price will be $272 million. By repurchasing the stream this year, Pretium can save $35 million, which is definitely a very good motivation.

Pretium is in a similar position also in regard to the $350 million senior secured debt. The debt matures on December 31, but the maturity can be extended by one year as well. However, in the case of an extension, Pretium will have to pay an extra 2.5% on the principal amount outstanding. The debt bears an accrued interest of 7.5%. It means that the company will need approximately $400 million to repay the debt at the end of 2018, or $435 million to repay it at the end of 2019. Similar to the gold stream, Pretium can save around $35 million if it repays the debt at the end of 2018 rather than at the end of 2019.

The best option is to get rid of the gold stream as well as to repay the current debt facility by the end of this year. Approximately $640 million will be needed to do this. The situation could be solved by securing a new debt facility worth $440 million and repaying the debt of approximately $400 million. The remaining $40 million together with cash on hand that should be around $230 million at the end of this year (if the current gold price prevails and the middle of the H2 production and cost guidance is hit) can be used to repurchase the gold stream for $237 million. After that, Pretium would be gold-stream-free, it would have a new long-term debt of $440 million with maturity probably sometime in 2022 or 2023, and it would hold cash of approximately $30 million which should be more than enough to finance the mill expansion.

Of course, the actual numbers may differ by several tens of millions, depending on the gold price over the rest of this year. However, the probability that Pretium will be able to refinance the current debt and also to get rid of the gold stream by the end of this year has increased significantly after a successful Q2.

Conclusion

Pretium Resources has recorded very good operating and financial results in Q2. As a result, the probability of a successful debt refinancing and gold stream repurchase has grown. It is possible to expect that despite the weak gold price, Pretium's share price may attack the $10 level in the near future. If the gold price stops tanking and the company refinances its debt and repurchases the gold stream successfully, the share price may reach new highs by the end of this year.

