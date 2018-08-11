Sticking With The Story - The Idea Guide

Summary
Tesla's antics overwhelmed the market this week, but we published a few ideas that involve persistence and twists and turns but not quite as much attention.
One author calls out a David Einhorn long position and draws a response from his subject.
An old short rears its head two years after a buyout, and a longtime under-the-radar value play pops up again.
By Daniel Shvartsman
Today's Idea Guide happens to look at several stories that have attracted a serious following on Seeking Alpha, with back and forth discussion either among many bulls and bears or over several