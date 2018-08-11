Singapore Telecommunications Ltd ADR (SGAPY) CEO Chua Sock Koong on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd ADR (OTCPK:SGAPY) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Good morning, everyone. A warm welcome to all investors and analysts. You are listening in to Singtel's earning conference call for the first quarter ended 30 June 2018. My name is Sin Yang Fong and let me introduce management on the call. We have Ms. Chua Sock Koong, Group CEO; Mr. Allen Lew, CEO Consumer Australia; Mr. Bill Chang, CEO Group Enterprise; Mr. Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO Consumer Singapore; Mr. Samba Natarajan, CEO Group Digital Life; Mr. Arthur Lang, CEO International; Ms. Lim Cheng Cheng, Group CFO; Ms. Jeann Low, Group Chief Corporate Officer, Mr. Art Wong, CEO Global Cybersecurity; Mr. Murray King; CFO Consumer Australia; Mr. Ben White, MD of Marketing and Product in Optus. They are also assisted by other members of the management team from Singapore and Australia. Before we start taking questions, I would like to invite Sock Koong to share some highlights from this set of results.

Chua Sock Koong

Thanks, Yang Fong, and thank you all for joining us for Singtel's results for first quarter ended 30 June 2018. Before getting to the results, I'd like to highlight that with effect from 1 April 2018, which is the start of financial year, the Group has adopted all the applicable Singapore Financial Reporting Standards International. Also, what we have done is we have restated the results of prior periods for comparison. The new standards, however, do not have a material impact on the Group's net results.

The Group, for this quarter, reported resilient results and drove data monetization in the core business. Our focus on digitalization and automation of the core business lifted customers' engagement, productivity and drove cost savings. In constant currency, revenues rose 2% and EBITDA was stable. Optus maintained its momentum with mobile customer growth across the consumer and enterprise segments. Group enterprise continued to drive growth in ICT services, although revenue in the short-term was influenced by the lumpy nature of major infrastructure projects and despite intense competition in India and Indonesia, Airtel and Telkomsel gained market share.

Underlying net profit and net profit declined 19% and 7% respectively, on lower associate earnings and an increase in withholding tax on dividends. The Group continued to deliver substantial free cash flows, which rose 13% on higher dividends from Telkomsel and Optus’ lower capital expenditure. For the quarter, underlying net profit was $25 million, or 3% lower, due to the weaker Australian dollar and most regional currencies.

So if I can just quickly go through the performance on slide 7. Results for the quarter, as I highlighted earlier, was impacted by intense competition, lumpiness in the ICT business and adverse currency effects. Exceptional items, included a gain on the disposal of a property in Singapore and, also, the Group's share of Airtel's exceptional, partially offset by staff restructuring costs. So net profit declined 7% on lower contribution from the regional associates, our lower economic interest in NetLink Trust following the IPO, as well as higher withholding tax on dividends. So with that, I'm going to hand over to Yang Fong for the Q&A.

Miang Chuen Koh

Three questions, please. Firstly, on Singapore mobile business, if you look at the quarter-to-quarter increase in postpaid subs, it was actually behind M1. Just wondering, was it due to the impact from MVNOs or were there other reasons driving that, and how would you expect trends ahead? Second question is on Australia. We have seen Telstra announce many changes to their plans, among which will be they have become significantly more generous in data allocations and also introducing some unlimited data plans at the premium end for their postpaid customers.

Wondering how Optus is assessing this situation and any guidance on a potential response. Lastly, on Digital Life, Amobee specifically, revenues were down a bit due to some delay in marketing spend from customers. I'm wondering if this is in relation to just two or three customers, or was it more broad-based in nature? If possible, can you talk about Videology giving us a sense of how the impact is on Amobee’s revenues and EBITDA and how it enhances also your Ad tech business? Thank you.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay, why don't I get Moon to do the first question and then maybe Samba you do the Amobee question first. Then we hand over to Australia to talk about the Telstra price plans, et cetera.

Yuen Kuan Moon

Yes, thank you Sock Koong. Thank you for the question. With regards to the quarterly net adds, we are tracking according to our plan when we look at the subscriber growth. However, we have seen a bit of a shift in customers switching from prepaid to postpaid, especially with the introduction of zero-dollar subscription postpaid plans by one of the MVNOs. We believe that has shifted some of the prepaid market subscribers into the zero-dollar subscription plan on MVNO. So I think you should look at in the context of overall decline in prepaid, plus increasing postpaid, to look at the overall size of the market.

Chua Sock Koong

I suppose revenue share would be probably a more meaningful indicator than just customer share.

Yuen Kuan Moon

I think Sock Koong is right, with the introduction of zero-dollar subscription plan, we will definitely now track a lot closer to the share of revenue and to track the trend of the real customers, revenue generating customers.

Chua Sock Koong

Ms Chua Sock Koong – Group CEO

Samba.

Samba Natarajan

Yes, sure. On Amobee, on your first question on whether this decline in marketing spend was broad-based versus limited, it was largely limited to a few customers - four or five customers, who are some of our big customers had a pullback in their marketing spend which was unexpected and so, as a result of that, we saw the pullback in the growth numbers.

On Videology, we think that Videology will strengthen our position as an omnichannel DSP with additional buying capabilities with the TV market, in addition to what we already have in display in a social, video, email. So it gives us another channel and media TV and programmatic TV is very fast-growing channels and Videology gives us that technology, as well as access to premium video inventory. So we think that it strengthens our overall positioning in the market as an omnichannel player.

In terms of how it'll affect our financials, well, frankly, we're not in a position to amend the guidance to include Videology for Amobee at this time, because Videology was acquired under bankruptcy filing and we would need more time to assess the financial impact. We'll get back to you as soon as we are ready to do that.

Chua Sock Koong

Allen.

Allen Lew

Hi, yes, thank you. Again in regard to your question regarding what is Optus' response to Telstra's plans, obviously we will look at what sort of traction it's getting in the market. But I suspect the new plans that they announced are basically in a response to some regulatory comments that were made about their unlimited plans which were not being transparent with customers in terms of what they were getting. So, I think they have hence segregated their plans into two.

Where if you want truly unlimited without any capping of speed you have to pay close to $200 for that a month. Then for people who are willing to accept capping for $10 a month the speed is capped at 1.5Mbps - they have to pay $10 more. So, I think it's more a follow-up reaction to the initial plans that have been marketed than anything else. We will monitor the traction of that, and if we need to respond we will look at it appropriately. I think we are more focused on making sure that our own plans allow us to acquire customers in the market and eventually profitability as well.

Arthur Pineda

Hi, thanks for the opportunity. Three questions, please. Firstly, on the Singapore Enterprise momentum, I'm just wondering what's driving this decline. Your competitor seems to have grown much faster in this side. Is this a case of market share loss or just a contract timing issue? Second question I had is with regard to the 5G deployment in Australia and Singapore. When do you expect to fully commercialize on these markets? Should we see Optus rolling ahead fixed wireless broadband and maybe Singapore trailing in terms of deployment? Last question I had is with regard to the Digital Life revenues. Samba, you mentioned this actually declined because of some contracts being pushed back. Is it just timing issue or have clients actually pulled back in terms of spending? Thank you.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay, I think I'll get Bill to talk about the Enterprise business and maybe talk about the 5G deployment in Singapore as well. Maybe I'll get Allen to jump in to talk about 5G deployments in Australia and then finish off with Samba's comments on Digital Life - Amobee's revenue particularly.

Bill Chang

Thank you, Sock Koong. Morning, everyone. So on the Enterprise side, it is really the lumpiness of the large contracts that we have. We had a large infrastructure project that was completed same quarter last year. Basically, that's the one that affects the overall revenue profile. Beyond that, when we look at all the major key product lines in the Enterprise services, we do not believe that there is any significant market share movements. This is all the organic and looking inside the movements there it would be good to try and look at a baseline comparison minus acquisitions made of other entities.

On 5G, the focus we just recently launched the 5G showcase in Singapore and that's largely around the enterprise use cases and at this stage, you know, whilst there is a lot of interesting excitement, the showcase, we have also extended that to the One-north facility sometime down the later part of this year. The enterprise use case will all be measured against specific customer requirements and also the business case behind that. So, this is just ensuring that the customers have an early sort of a platform that they can engage in to do the applications and testing and One-north is chosen because of its connection to science and tech hub and there's a lot of activities around autonomous vehicles, testing of drones and various science and technology activities there.

Chua Sock Koong

Allen.

Allen Lew

Yes. In terms of Australia, we clearly identified 5G as a new business opportunity for us. The standard has been finalized. We have the spectrum in the six capital cities and we have run a tender and we are narrowing down our infrastructure supplier. So, we are well on track to deliver a commercial service by early 2019. So, I think we have also secured the sites in the capital cities. So that's where you'll see the first 5G deployments for us in Australia.

Samba Natarajan

In Amobee’s revenues, look it's a combination of you know, some pull back, some delay, but overall we are reaffirming guidance for the mobile to grow over mid-teens this year.

Piyush Choudhary

Hi, good morning. A few questions. Firstly, on Singapore, are you witnessing change in the pace of adoption of SIM only plans - this is based on the numbers subscribers on SIM only in the current quarter versus last year, and is handset leasing leading to a higher rate of adoption of SIM only plans? Secondly, we understand dividends from associates are secured for fiscal 2019, however considering earnings pressure on Telkomsel this year, do you think dividends from Telkomsel could be cut next year or Telkomsel could use their retained earnings to maintain dividends? So, any color over that would be helpful. Thanks.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay, Moon and then Arthur.

Yuen Kuan Moon

Morning Piyush, thank you for your question. We are seeing continued adoption of SIM only plans and of course now with more options available in the market with ourselves introducing new Combo crossover (XO) plans as well as leasing, we are seeing our customers moving to other plans as well. The leasing scheme is really not to encourage more people to move over to SIM only but rather to complement the SIM only sales and when someone have gotten a SIM only plan, inevitably they will need a handset and that's how we introduce the leasing schemes to support some of these SIM only plan customers and we do see a healthy switch of customers adopting the leasing plan.

In general, you look at it, the base have not changed too much and we are still looking at a single digit percentage of SIM only plans in our base.

Arthur Lang

Then Piyush, for your question on the dividends, I think for this year, I think the guidance as per the investor presentation has not changed in terms of dividends from associates so we maintain that guidance. As to next year, I guess we have - for Telkomsel, there's another two quarters to go and then for Singtel, we've got another three quarters to go so it's perhaps too early to give any guidance for next year, but I would say if you look at what the Telkom management has said last week, - while the past quarter was certainly a weak quarter, in the month of July post the Lebaran period there's been some price stabilization and they are - in fact for many areas they have increased prices between 4% and 11% and they are looking to continue that trend over the next few months.

At the same time, they have also indicated their focus on costs and to manage costs down which would then help on the profits side. So, you know, there's still another six months to come so let's see.

Piyush Choudhary

Thanks a lot. If I may ask one more. In Australia, the working capital in this quarter has increased by $183 million quarter-on-quarter. What led to such sharp increase? Thank you.

Chua Sock Koong

Murray.

Murray King

Yes, it's Murray here. Essentially it was to do with the timing around creditor payments and the like, so it's really a phasing issue more than anything else.

Operator

Hey guys. Thanks for the question. I just have two, both on Optus. First one, just on TPG. I guess we've got greater visibility on what their mobile network will actually look like now and also their pricing plans. So, my question is, do you think that the industry perhaps has overestimated how much of a threat they'll be in the mobile handset market? If so, do you think maybe we need to - maybe the industry doesn't actually need to I guess reset handset pricing so much to compete? That's kind of the first question.

Second one just on 5G. I think you've previously said, Allen, that it would be a fixed wireless product in January 2019? So just wondering if that still stands and then whether that will be just like an Optus branded only product or whether you'd look to MVNO it as well. Thanks.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay, maybe Allen, do you want to talk about both TPG in Australia and what you're doing and /your 5G plans?

Allen Lew

Yes. Just to your question on TPG, I think the impact of TPG is more on the BYO market. It's not going to impact the handset market. I think there's already a lot of very aggressive price competition happening there. If you look at the MVNOs in the market and the sort of pricing that we are seeing from people like Lebara and some of the other companies around there. So, I think they are going to be coming and competing with a much smaller network than the existing mobile operators and going to a very price sensitive end of the market. Obviously we’re aware of their free trial for a period of time and remains to be seen how many customers will continue after the free period, bearing in mind the quality of the network. So, for us in Optus, we have a number of MVNOs who are competing in that end of the market and we will let them cope with the competition from TPG.

In terms of 5G, we are fully on track to deliver a commercial 5G service in the capital cities starting from January, so there's no change to what we've announced earlier.

Eric Choi

Just to sorry clarify the first question, I guess it's more that it looks like they're going to launch a fixed wireless mobile product, just judging by I guess their mobile sites rather than I guess a mobility / handset product. That was more my question, as opposed to handset business.

Allen Lew

Yes. In this case we don't really know. They haven't been fully transparent about what product they are going to launch. What we do know is the number of sites that they have and we do know that there are certain limitations to their product because it's only using voice over LTE or Volte. So, I think let's see what they announce, but I think it's very certain that they would be competing at the price sensitive end of the market.

Luis Hilado

Hi, good morning. Thanks for the call. I have two questions. The first was regarding the Singapore mobile business. Just wanted to get more color on the quarter-on-quarter rebound. Is it driven by the core subscriber base or you're also seeing some impact from your two MVNO deals or any other color on what's driving the growth? Second question is regarding - as mentioned, after the Telkomsel price hike, have competitors likewise kept their prices high post Lebaran or is it just Telkomsel holding it up?

Chua Sock Koong

Okay, maybe Moon first and then Arthur.

Yuen Kuan Moon

Thank you Luis for the question. I think when we look at quarter-to-quarter growth, we have seen of course a bit of a seasonality in play, but we do have some improved performance in roaming and have seen a strong roaming take up for both outbound and inbound roaming for the quarter and the number of subscribers who are actually taking, signing on data roaming when they do outbound roaming have increased as well. That has also uplift performance of the mobile business.

In addition, we have also introduced some new plans like our Combo crossover plans towards the end of the quarter as well as our leasing schemes have kicked in, so we are giving our customers more varieties and options to pick the best plan that is suitable for them. So, we have seen some encouraging take up in these two new plans.

Arthur Lang

To answer that question, yes we have seen Telkomsel's competitors also increase prices, but I would say for them, actually for one declared publicly particularly it's - in varying degrees and certain parts of the country. I think you should also look at the price differential between what the dealers are offering in terms of starter packages between - and what the operators are providing. You will see that the pricing differential is no longer existent, so I think that further shows that there is some pricing stability in the industry at this point.

Gopa Kumar

Thanks. On Bharti Airtel, does Singtel management think that the trends have bottomed out or is there more near-term pain left? A follow up question on Telkomsel, it seems like management is expecting trends to improve in the second half. Just want to check that. Secondly on Australia, your mobile growth is good but the pace of subscriber additions have sort of slowed down a bit. So, is it driven by Telstra becoming aggressive as you said earlier or is it more driven by competition at the low end? Lastly, the growth in Australia managed services, is that due to any one-off customer signing or is it a sustained growth that you expect on this particular segment? Thank you.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay, maybe we do the Bharti question first. Then maybe, Bill you talk about the managed services growth in Australia before handing over to Allen?

Arthur Lang

So, thanks for the question. So, for Airtel, I think what I think you have seen in the past few quarters, their ARPUs have been degrading and have been coming down and you know, it's largely due to the fact of course the pricing competition, you have customer segment in the high value range actually - that's where the downdraft towards the lower value plan. We have - as management of Airtel has also indicated, I think most of that downdraft is behind us, although we feel that over the next few months and quarters there will still be some downdraft but it will be incremental and also there's a possible event would be when Vodafone and Idea actually merge and it would be dependent on what the merged entity will respond in the market. We think that most of that downdraft is already behind us.

If you look at the operating metrics, I think for Airtel, they are very focused on increasing net adds at this point. So, churn in the last quarter has actually come down quite significantly to 2% and in terms of net add, even if you exclude the Telenor numbers, they have actually increased their net adds of about 8 million to 9 million subscribers versus what Vodafone did who just announced it at 1 million. So clearly, they are very focused on increasing net adds and eventually when ARPUs stabilise, I think that will be a benefit to Airtel. You know we expect things to continue to be soft over the next six months still.

On - I think there was a little question on Telkomsel. Management has indicated that with the price stabilisation, the second half we'll see more price stabilisation happening. Again, it is very much dependent on competitive dynamics in the industry, in the country. I think what is also worth highlighting is management have indicated that they are looking to focus on cost as well and bring cost down, and that definitely, as we all know, within the Company's control, more in control than managing that top line on revenue side. So, but you know, I think the outlook for the next six months as Telkomsel has indicated is a little bit more positive because price stabilisation has returned to the industry.

Bill Chang

On the Australia ICT jump, it is primarily driven by a large infrastructure project that the Optus business team is doing for Q1 or have done for Q1 and also, with the strong cybersecurity growth in the Australian market for Q1

.

Chua Sock Koong

Allen.

Allen Lew

With regard to our net adds, I think the slowdown in net adds compared to the previous quarter is primarily because of very strong competition in the lower ARPU BYO market and the competitiveness of the retail offers of some of our MVNOs. So, I think the branded product continues to track very strongly in terms of the postpaid market.

Srini Rao

Hi. Thank you very much. There are a couple of questions. First, in Australia there was a news report I think which suggested in Optus looking at Amaysim. Could you even - could you suggest if there is any strategic rationale for acquiring any of the MVNOs or bringing them inside Optus's fold? Is there a strategic rationale for that?

The second question with Telstra's new corporate structure NetCo getting formed, is there a chance over time that that is available to Optus too in terms of access to Telstra's pieces of network? That's the second question.

Third, if you can just highlight, it seems to me the impact of FIFA at least on the Singapore consumer has been practically neutral. Is that a fair comment? If you can highlight that.

Finally, on the cybersecurity, you have mentioned a fairly rapid commoditization of the payment card industry business. That revenue is still reasonably large, so should we expect the decline to continue as we have seen?

Those are my four questions. Thank you.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay. Why don't we do the World Cup question, the PCI and then pass over to Allen.

Yuen Kuan Moon

Yes. Thank you for your question. I think your questions regarding World Cup impact on the Singapore consumer business, I think generally we have disclosed that this revenue coming from FIFA but the associated cost on the content that comes from FIFA as well, and you are quite accurate that is still quite neutral in the bottom line position of FIFA.

We actually introduced FIFA World Cup because we know that we have a lot of customers who are enjoying our sports content, especially in the Premier League and therefore bringing in the World Cup into consumer business in Singapore, it's important to retain our Premier League customers and that's how we have run the campaign and we've gotten a very good response from our existing customers.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay, PCI business, we've got Art joining us so I’ll get Art to answer this question.

Art Wong

With regards to the PCI business, the payment card industry compliance business, we've seen quick erosion in that business. A lot of it has been due to commoditization and lower pricing in the entire industry and worldwide. We see that trend continuing and that has been responsible for most of this climb in the securities business of which the PCI compliance business is not core to our security offerings.

Chua Sock Koong

Allen.

Allen Lew

With regards to your first question, we do not comment on market rumors so I can't add any more color to this question. Your second one is regarding Telstra's InfraCo. I think it is important to understand two things. Number one, the mobile assets are not in Telstra's InfraCo, so it's all their fixed-line cables as well as the core network fixed-line that they put into their InfraCo. Today, we already by regulation have access to their last mile as part of our ULL product and we do lease Telstra fixed lines inter-city as well as in regional areas as well. So, I think that that is something that is already available to us.

Srini Rao

Understood. This is helpful. If I may just ask one more question on the cybersecurity side to Art. Just on the enterprise spends on cybersecurity, Art, could you talk about the competitive landscape, whom do you compete against, in one of your presentations in the past you have talked about system integrators also being present. How well are companies like Trustwave which are what you call MSSPs doing there in that landscape?

Art Wong

Srini, first of all, in terms of the enterprise security space, we see that as still robust and still growing with the number of cybersecurity attacks that continue to happen. We see the growth in that market continuing. In terms of our competition and our primary core business around managed security services, security consulting and incident response, we see that a lot of the competitors that we see out there, yes, some of them happen to be integrators but more of them happen to be the pure-play managed security services organizations or organizations that have managed security services like a Secureworks or like a Symantec and many other regional players. I think that if you take a look at the Gartner magic quadrant for managed services where we have been one of the only companies in the last three years who have had our technology moved into the leaders' quadrant, I think that we are very competitive with anyone in that space with one of the market-leading offerings in that space.

Prem Jearajasingam

Singapore. I do appreciate that it creates a moat against TPG when it comes, but are you concerned about the longer-term price implications of the MVNOs and how far out do you see this threat continuing, if so?

Secondly, with regards to the content, the FIFA World Cup and all that, is this just proving to us that maybe we should not be investing in content and let someone else do that to preserve shareholder value? I can appreciate why it makes sense in Australia but in the Singapore context do you think we need to continue spending on content if consumers are not willing to pay up for it?

Finally, could you just update us what you are seeing as a result of these recent cyber-attacks in Singapore, is there a reevaluation of how the government spends money on cybersecurity? Do you think we accelerate on that front or do you think there's a threat of more competition as a result? Thank you.

Sin Yang Fong

Thank you Prem. Yang Fong here. Do you mind repeating your first question?

Prem Jearajasingam

Yes. With regards to the MVNOs, I do appreciate that they set a moat against TPG's entry into the market, but in the long term do you think that you are going to have some significant pricing pressure as a result of these MVNOs being in the market and how soon before you think that impact hits?

Chua Sock Koong

Okay. I'll get Moon to talk on World Cup and MVNO and on content in general. Then maybe Bill can take the Singapore cybersecurity spend.

Yuen Kuan Moon

Hi, Prem. Thank you for your question. Regarding MVNOs, I think it's really a shift in some of the consumers' behavior, especially with the changes in smartphones being less significant, the introduction of more smartphones into the market, we see a lot less differentiation from previous model and therefore we see a shift in consumers' behavior in not wanting to replace their smartphone so regularly and therefore the emergence of a SIM-only plan coming into play.

Many of the MVNOs are actually taking advantage of this shift in behavior to offer a lot of different options in terms of creating packages to cater to their needs. This actually addresses only a certain segment of the market who want to have the flexibility of mix and match between handset and price plan. Some of them want high data allowance with no handset while others want low entry price with lower allowance and then pay-as-you-go type of arrangement. This is really more a segmentation of the market and we see that the MVNOs can play in this segment very well.

Of course, when TPG enters we do believe that the initial segment will be going after this group of SIM-only customers and therefore having more options with MVNOs and more varieties of plans will actually create more options even for our own customers looking at mix-and-matching their device and their service. We think this will continue, but as I mentioned earlier on, the SIM-only plan in our Singtel base is still a very small percentage of our total customer base, but the bulk of our customers still continue to retain and recontract on their existing combo plans. Some have even moved up into our new combo crossover plans which actually combine high data allowance with handset subsidy. So, we think we are well-positioned to take on more MVNOs who wish to enter to this market and position ourselves competitively against the new operator who will be coming in later this year.

With regards to your question on FIFA World Cup, we have always maintained that a once-off event, like the World Cup that happens once in four years over a period of five weeks, presents a very big challenge in terms of how we can monetize or how we can create value in such an event. Therefore, sharing this content with the other two players in Singapore market actually makes sense for the whole Singapore. We look at it from the perspective of providing a bit of a retention option for our pay TV customers who are actually primarily - many of them come on because of our English Premier League sports content.

As a whole, we do believe content still has got a lot of value in the business. It's just that in Singapore we are a bit unique because we have been bugged with a lot of piracy of content and I think if this piracy condition can be resolved with legislation and regulation. We will then be able to continue to bring value from content and content creation. We look at content not just as a once-off but also as a bundle, because many of our customers still come in, stay with Singtel because they have got TV business with us, they have got a broadband business with us as well as a mobile business with us and most of them now, with more content, standalone content that they take up in terms of music with Spotify, with Apple Music, content with Netflix with Viu, with HOOQ content. So as a complete service offering, including all types of content, including our own acquired content through our Singtel TV platform, we believe this total offering of solutions will be meaningful and valuable for our customers and for ourselves.

Bill Chang

Prem, on the question on cybersecurity and the Singapore government attack; so essentially, you have firstly in the cybersecurity, we're not involved in that. It is an internal IT arm of the health ministry and obviously, with our cybersecurity capabilities for lending support to the organization and also to CSA, who is a strategic partner of Singtel. In the cybersecurity span obviously, you've seen news that the government announced that they would, because of this, basically just take a pause to evaluate all the cybersecurity postures of all the major ministries, agencies to ensure that they are all robust critical infrastructures and they have also stated very clearly that this does not mean any deviation from their Smart Nation plans, it's just a temporary pause to ensure resiliency is being planned in all the major ICT programs.

Being a major supplier to the government sector, we obviously are watching that and monitoring that closely and working with the various agencies to ensure that at the right point - the projects will start moving in again. So, this is just a temporary pause.

Obviously, with regards to the cyber incident, there is heightened interest and awareness across the entire sector, not just in healthcare. Let me start with the healthcare sector. There are a lot of requirements now talking about internet separation. We are obviously working and looking at ways to do this without sacrificing customer experiences when the internet separation is done so there are innovative security technologies to be doing this. I think in the press they talk about web isolation capabilities, so there are a number of things that the agencies would need, not just in the public hospitals, that we are engaging and thinking about this with increased interest, but also in the private healthcare sectors there has been an increased requirement for us to engage them.

Then finally, healthcare sectors around the region, we've also had queries coming in, to look at what are the key learnings. So, obviously we are advising them but doing this to ensure that we do this in conjunction with the COI - Committee of Inquiry and the findings so that these are learnings that we can share and also with our technological perspectives for this. So, there is increased interest but at the same time, this also means a slight pause and we are working with agencies on the ICT programs to ensure that we navigate through this and to start the engine flowing again when the pause is lifted. Thank you.

Sharon Chen

Hi and thanks for listing this call. I missed your earlier remarks, so apologies if I'm repeating something that you've covered. Can you comment a bit about Telstra's new price plans, how it's impacting the market, how it's being received? I see that your Australian consumer business performed very well this quarter; do you think that's sustainable? Thank you.

Sin Yang Fong

Hi Sharon. It's Yang Fong here. Conscious that the question has been answered earlier, so what I'll do is after this call, I'll follow up with you separately. Would you like to move on to other questions?

Ranjan Sharma

Hi. Good morning and thank you for the presentation. Two questions from my side. Firstly, on capital allocation for, around Bharti. We've seen, we have a pretty high leverage for Bharti while the market remains extremely competitive. If I provide some context for my question, like over the last seven quarters, you've probably seen Indian wireless revenues decline 30% plus and that is not abating; where Jio’s market share is 17% odd, 17% but they have aspirations of 50%. So, in the face of continuing decline in Indian revenues and compression on free cash flows, how do you assess the risk of a capital call at Bharti and would you rather participate in it or what do you see dilution and reduced exposure to that competitive market?

Secondly, on Indonesia, again, mobile seems to be a more challenging space right now compared to the fixed line space, if you could just share your views for potential restructuring of Telkom and Telkomsel, that you end up taking a stake in the combined entity and drive integration across the Group. Thank you.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay. Arthur your question.

Arthur Lang

Okay. Okay, thanks for that. I think on Bharti, the leverage situation at Bharti. Well, first of all, I think as a standalone yes, we continue to watch the balance sheet and so is Bharti, very closely, as you have heard the management team speak, but relative to the other players, I would say Bharti, has the balance sheet is flexible on various fronts. First of all, if you look at the debt maturity profile, it is one of the longer maturity profiles versus the other telco players in the industry. I think the debt maturities are between 5 and 7 years; that's one. Two, if you look at the mix of currencies that the debt has, I think a great deal of it of it has been there's a natural hedge to the underlying balance sheet in terms of currency.

Three, in the event there is any need for more capital, there are many ways in which Bharti can - there are many levers that Bharti can pull. I think you have heard Gopal also say, you know, there is always that stake in Infratel that possibly could be sold if needed. Two, there is - I think you have also seen that Bharti has sold a minority stake in its DTH business. The Airtel Africa IPO has been - the preparations for the Airtel Africa IPO have also begun this year. So, there are plenty of options and levers that one can pull to kind of manage the balance sheet of Bharti.

As to future capital calls, whether Singtel will be participating, I think it's speculative at this point. It is theoretical because there is no proposal that is made to us, so we will assess it as and when if we actually do get something, right? On a case by case basis. So, I think it's too speculative to at this stage say anything now.

I think on Indonesia on the fixed line space and I think that's an issue between Telkom and Telkomsel, perhaps this is something you may want to direct the question to them.

Ranjan Sharma

Okay, thank you. Maybe as a quick follow up can you share the debt governance at Bharti? Thank you.

Arthur Lang

Okay, you know what? We'll come back to you on that. I just want to make sure what we share with you is accurate and is public.

Sachin Mittal

Hello. A couple of questions. Firstly, you have guided for $500 million of cost saving and avoidance this year, are we already seeing those feelings in the 1Q or these are going more back-end loaded towards the end of the year or second half of the year? That's number one.

Number two, we expect the resumption of NBN migration fee, so is that going to be something more in the second quarter, a big jump in second quarter, or is it going to be the third quarter in terms of the jump in the migration fee?

Thirdly, we have seen StarHub talking about more variable content cost per contracts, you know? More variable cost kind of contracts for content. So, my question is, does it mean - is it something good for the industry and are you already on the variable content cost contracts or you are on a different kind of contract right now in Singapore?

Lastly, on the digital side, we have seen revenue actually kind of dropping but not really - but EBITDA still breaking even for Amobee. Does it mean that you have taken some costs out of Amobee on a permanent basis and what kind of costs are these which you have taken out? Thank you.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay, maybe I get Cheng to talk about the cost take-out program for the Group. And then after that we will talk about the content issue later and then the migration payment, we put that at the end and maybe Allen can take that. Of course, before the Amobee questions on costs and Amobee.

Lim Cheng Cheng

I think with regards to the cost savings question, if you look at our slides 20 which is in the presentation today, you can see they break down in terms of the cost savings and I think I would like to highlight that a lot of the increase in costs actually was related to volume driven. So as a rapid increase, obviously there is some costs of goods sold and stuff like that that goes with that increase. So - and with regards to how do we see it panning out and things like that, we are still sticking to what we have told investors of 500 million. Obviously the first Q is always quite a slow start so we will see it ramping up in the next three quarters.

Yuen Kuan Moon

Yes, in regards to content costs in Singapore, I think if you look at the traditional pay TV business, generally most of the content costs are structured in fixed amounts rather than variable amounts. Obviously over time when contract expires and when we renegotiate content, we do want to make sure that it matches with the business model that we are delivering, and we always want to bring down the costs in terms of the fixed costs of content and sharing some of the risks.

However, it really depends on the content owners the way they would like to sell their content. You know, while we want to have variable content costs, they may not agree to the variable concept and they may choose not to sell to you if you insist on the variable model.

However, having said that some of the new OTT content players was delivering it in a totally different manner. They are actually open to such variable content cost structure and we will work with them on this basis as well. So, in general I would say we definitely look at content costs as one of the main cost-out drivers that we look at, however, it's not always easy to enforce or request for variable model.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay and Amobee cost structure.

Samba Natarajan

Yes, sure. Over the course of the last 12 months we have looked at a couple of different costs. One of the costs that we'll take out permanently is the fees that we used to pay third party programmatic platforms when we did not have a programmatic platform with the acquisition of Turn. That cost has been permanently taken out because we are on platform. We also benefited from scale, from having a larger company and looked at Opex more closely to try and run the company more efficiently, so that has also resulted in lower cost base. We continuously monitor the cost base to try and keep being more efficient in OpEx as the other business here, thank you.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay, maybe we hand over to Allen to talk about NBN migration payments.

Allen Lew

Yes, one thing about the NBN migration fee is that we are not in direct control of this NBN migration in terms of the HFC network. I think at the end of the day NBN has to make a call as to ensure that you know when they are migrating onto the new HFC network as part of one of their multi technologies, that it is reliable. So, I think at the end of the day, we are getting small migration payments in Q1. We have guided the market overall core EBITDA taking out NBN migration payments, so at this point, I prefer not to talk about what is going to be forecasting ahead because we are really not in control of it. So perhaps I'll leave it at that.

Sachin Mittal

Sorry, thanks actually. Just a follow up on these questions. So, on the ground, there is no clarity when the NBN migration can resume on full scale. Is that what you are saying, Allen?

Allen Lew

There is a representation made on the ground about the ramp up but certainly the actual volumes and the accuracy of the forecast is not in our control so we'd rather not talk about it, you know, nor rely on it.

Sachin Mittal

Okay and just a follow up on the Amobee question. Sorry, I missed that part. The fees which you used to paid to other - the fees you are saying which have been taken out is other platform usage fee. Is that what you said, Samba?

Samba Natarajan

Correct, because before we acquired Turn and we had to place - programmatically we used to pay other third party programmatic platforms. Now that we have our own programmatic platform, we don't have to pay the third-party fee.

Varun Ahuja

Yes, hi. Thanks for the opportunity. I've got two questions. Just want to go back to the home Singapore market. It's been almost six, nine months that M1 has been outperforming both Singtel and Starhub in terms of revenue growth. So just wanted to understand from the management, is it purely due to Circles. Life their MVNO are doing better than what - any color on that, that will be helpful because it's being a very long period that they've been doing well compared to the other two players. That's number one.

Number two; just want to go back to Amobee. It's another second quarter where revenue was a little bit below expectations. I know Samba, you said that you expect the guidance to grow, the revenue to grow in teens but is it - structurally you are facing some problems because of GDPR or Facebook now saying that the growth in ad revenue will be low? So just want to understand, are there any issues in the industry that you see? That will be helpful, color on that.

Lastly, same on the Digital Life Videology. If I understand, this you have acquired because it gives you capability to advertise on Linear TV but isn't Linear TV itself a challenging industry? So just wanted to understand the strategy behind it. Thank you.

Yuen Kuan Moon

With regards to your question on M1's performance, we - I mean you have to ask them directly whether the MVNOs have contributed to their growth but from our analysis, we do believe that the MVNO has definitely given them a lift in their performance. Bearing in mind that they are the first to have introduced the MVNO, have more than about a year of head start over the rest. We believe over time with more MVNOs coming into the market that may equalize. I think it's more important to look at the long term viability of the MVNO market and how many per cent of the market will actually be supporting the total MVNO stake. We do believe that there's a segment of customers will be addressed by these MVNO's players in the market and we are expecting a few more to start before the end of the year.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay, Videology?

Samba Natarajan

Yes, on Amobee, Varun, last quarter was - which was Jan to March is seasonal which comes off of a very strong quarter from October to December which is what we have said in the last quarter results, which still grew from the previous prior year. In the case of this quarter, yes the softening has been because of decline in spent by a couple of customers. We don't see anything structural in the market by things like GDPR or Facebook. I think the market continues to grow and we therefore have reiterated our guidance around growth.

As far as Videology is concerned, it adds to our omni-channel suite of capabilities around the advanced TV and video advertising market. It's not the traditional Linear TV.

It is advertising on advanced or smart TVs and digital TVs and video advertising market which is a very fast-growing market at the moment specially in the US and there are very few players who have the capabilities to be able to offer this kind of a platform that both combines the video inventory and the TV inventory and the digital side, as well as the ability to then place it platform with branded advertising agencies. So, we think this is - it is really does enhance our capabilities in a fast-growing market quite nicely.

Varun Ahuja

Thanks, this is helpful. Just quickly Allen, is there any impact of World Cup streaming issues in Australia? The numbers doesn't show, it has a good performance? Just wanted to check whether there was any negative impact on financials? Thank you.

Allen Lew

The World Cup streaming issue obviously has an impact on the brand, but it hasn't manifested itself in terms of operational performance. You know, I think it's something that we will take in our stride but right now it has not had a significant impact on our operational performance.

Eric Pan

Hi guys. Thanks for squeezing me in. A few questions on Australia, on the postpaid front, ARPU continues to decline. How much of that is coming from out of bundle revenues falling away versus a move towards SIM only plans and with the price point of most SIM only plans around $40, that seems like it's probably more the former rather than the latter? If so, how much of your mobile revenues do out of bundled revenue account for?

Then, secondly, Telstra has launched a value brand in order to target the price-conscious segment of the market. Do you have plans to do the same or do you still feel wholesaling to MVNOs is the way to go, despite not being able to capture all of the economics? Lastly, on the NBN, can you just talk a little bit about the new wholesale pricing scheme and the impact on your profitability? Thanks.

Chua Sock Koong

Allen.

Allen Lew

Okay, with regard to our ARPU decline, it is something that the industry faces. If you look at the results that are reported by one of our smaller competitors, they have seen that as well. It's a function of, as we have mentioned, more customers moving over to BYO plans. It's also a function of the competitive business that is happening in the market as people give away more data allowances. If you look at now just one year ago, for the same dollar amount they are getting significantly more data allowances. So that is putting pressure on the overall ARPU.

As to what percentage of our customers is on BYO plans, we don't disclose this publicly, so I can't share that with you right now. I can only say that it is getting higher as an overall percentage compared to last year. In terms of our MVNOs, I think we do not have a wholly-owned MVNO, a wholly owned brand that is sitting in the price-sensitive end of the market. We believe that our wholesale offers do allow our Company, companies that are partnering us to offer a competitive offer in the price-sensitive end of the market. You can see at that end of the market our MVNOs ranked number one and number three in those markets in terms of number of customers and revenue.

Then, finally, in terms of the new wholesale plans for NBN, I think they have come up with an attractive plan at 50 megabits per second. That is basically something that we're focusing a lot of our marketing and our sales efforts on because it gives us the optimum margin for us, and that is where the bulk of our connections are starting move towards.

Eric Pan

Got it. Second, just to follow up on the postpaid ARPU, would you say your monthly plan commitments are drifting down as well then, as people are moving down plans to account for the increased data allowances?

Allen Lew

There are some people doing that. But I think that our most attractive offer today is not actually down at the lower-end plans. The lower-end plans are something that our MVNOs compete on. We keep our BYO plans targeted above the $30 level.

Thank you very much for your interest in our results. On behalf of management in Singapore and Australia, thank you again and we'll talk to you again next quarter.

