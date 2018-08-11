A Value Investing Overview Of GeoPark Ltd.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome David Möstl as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome David Möstl as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

GeoPark Ltd. (NYSE: GPRK) has the potential to be a real value stock opportunity. They have a margin of safety through their oil reserves. They operate cash flow positive at an oil price of 25 to 30 USD. The valuation is fair if not cheap. But let's start from the beginning.

Company overview

GPRK is a Chilean oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator.

The current market capitalization is around 1.2 billion USD with a share price of 20 USD and total outstanding shares of 60,596,219.

GPRK is the second largest private oil operator in Colombia. They are an explorer, operator and consolidator. GPRK drills, develops and produces oil and gas, wins new licenses, and acquires strategic assets and businesses.

GPRK operates in 5 countries (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Peru), has 9 hydrocarbon basins, 30 blocks and around 5 million of acres. Most of the revenue comes from Colombia, the Llanos 34 Block, as you can see in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Revenue per country

Source: annual report 2017

The high increase in revenue is mainly due to an increase in price and volume in Colombia (+136.8 million USD). GPRK was able to increase the average price for their sold oil from 24.4 USD to 36.1 USD per barrel.

One important aspect to look at is GPRK's cash flow. 90% of their production is cash flow positive at prices around 25-30 USD per barrel as you can see in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Low breakeven

Source: company presentation July 2018

The total cash flow for 2017 was 142.2 million USD, while the cash in hand was 134.8 million USD.

As you can see in Figure 3, the cash flow is 2-3 times higher than the CAPEX.

Figure 3: Powerful cash generation

Source: company presentation July 2018

The ratio of liabilities and cash + reserves is looking very strong as you can see in Figure 4.

Figure 4: Balance sheet

Source: company presentation July 2018

The indebtedness is 426.2 million USD. It consists primarily of a 6.5% senior secured note due 2024 (425 million USD). This note was issued to repay a 7.5% senior secured note due 2020 and for acquisitions of new blocks in Argentina.

The company tries to diversify their operations. They have a multi-project focused portfolio approach to not get too dependent on one project.

One negative aspect is the net income. The net income was negative for three years as you can see in Figure 5.

Figure 5: Income data for 2013-2017

Source: annual report 2017

On the other hand, you can see in Figure 6, the cash flow was not negative and increased in the last two years as the oil price and the exploration quantities increased for GPRK.

Figure 6: Cash flow data for 2013-2017

Source: annual report 2017

Outlook

GPRK has different scenarios on how much they are going to use their cash flow. It depends on the niveau of the oil price. They will be investing 100-110 million USD for an oil price between 50-55 USD. The largest part will be invested in Colombia (85-90 million USD). In Brazil, Argentina and Peru, they will be investing between 3-9 million USD.

If the oil price fell under 50 USD, they will be investing 50-90 million USD, and if the price gets over 60 USD, they will be investing 120-150 million USD in CAPEX.

For their future acquisitions, GPRK has very clear criteria. The criteria are as following:

They are looking for fields with near-term possibility to produce and generate cash flows.

Inventory of low-risk prospects that offer medium-term upside for steady growth.

A periphery of higher risk projects which have a potential to generate significant upside in the long run.

Risks

It is important to look closely at the risks. I will focus on operating risks and specific country risks.

Operating risks – oil price

The prices of oil and gas are heavily influencing the revenue, profitability and growth rate of the company. Oil prices are historically volatile and may continue to fluctuate heavily in the future. From 2013 to 2017, the lowest price for oil was 27.9 USD per barrel and the highest was 118.9 USD per barrel. The lowest point of gas was 1.7 USD per MMBtu and the highest was 6.0 USD per MMBtu.

The oil price is influenced by many different factors. The next list will only contain the most important ones:

Global economic conditions;

Changes in supply and demand for oil/natural gas;

Actions of the OPEC;

Political and economic conditions including embargoes; and

The level of global oil/natural gas activities, exploration, production and inventories.

85% of the revenue is derived from oil. The company expects not to change their production mix in the near future, so the financial results are more sensitive to the movement of the oil prices than to the price of gas. A lower oil price changes the valuation of reserves. Capital spending and production would be cut and there would be a delay for new wells which would only be efficient at a higher oil price. A lower oil price would reduce the amount of money GPRK can borrow as they use their oil reserves as collateral.

If GPRK can’t successfully find new fields, the production will decline over time as the capacity of oil fields is finite. The reserves-to-production-ratio is 9.5 years. If they would stop all their drilling and development activities, the proved developed production reserves would decline 35% in the first year.

Operating risks – costumers

In Columbia, there is only one key customer who is responsible for 100% of their sales. It is a commodity trading and logistics company named Trafigura. The amount represents 79% of their consolidated revenues. In Chile, it is the same thing. Over there it is the company ENAP. All contracts are based on a long-term agreement, but the risk is if the buying companies collapse or if they don’t renew the contracts.

Operating risks – current operations

The exploration and production of oil and natural gas is risky. They may fail to identify commercially viable quantities of oil or natural gas. The purchase and exploration depends on the evaluation of geophysical, geochemical analysis and engineering studies which can be interpreted differently. Also, technical difficulties could arise in the exploration process. For example, the well Rio Grande Oeste x-1. The costs to develop it were estimated at 4.2 million USD but actual costs were 5.5 million USD.

Current operations could become uneconomic as production costs could increase unexpectedly. The business requires significant capital investments and investments in maintenance. GPRK may be unable to finance it on satisfactory terms or fail to finance at all. Therefore, the result would be affected negatively. In 2017, there were capital expenditures of 106 million USD, and in 2016, 39 million USD.

The proved undeveloped reserves may require more time and higher capital expenditures than expected. The result might be that proved undeveloped reserves are not developed or produced at all.

The company tries to diversify, but the diversification is limited. The revenues come from a few blocks as seen in the following table.

Name Net proved reserve Production Llanos 34 Block 66% 75% Fell Block 8% 10% BCAM-40 4% 11% Morana Black 20% 4%

County risks

As GPRK is operating in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Chile, they are affected of country specific risks like:

Inflationprice instabilities

Exchange rates

Interest rates

Liquidity of domestic capital

Tax policies

Possibility of restrictions

Guerrilla activities (especially in Colombia)

U.S. government or international sanctions

In addition, oil and natural gas companies in Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Argentina do not own any of the oil and natural gas reserves. The gas and oil are owned by the respective sovereign. The governments of these countries have the right to determine the royalties or compensation which has to be paid by the private investor for the exploration or production.

Reserves

Another important aspect are the reserves. Figure 7 shows the net proved developed and undeveloped resources. The proved undeveloped reserves should be in production within five years.

Figure 7: Net proved reserves

Source: annual report 2017

Margin of Safety

GPRK has cash per share of 2 USD. Also, proven oil and gas assets with 2P NAV of 1.8 billion USD which equals to 29 USD/Share (company calculation, Figure 8)

Figure 8:

Source: company presentation July 2018

The cash flows are used to build the business, so GPRK is not dependent on loans. They have a strategic partner which provides additional funding flexibility for further acquisitions and operations. The partner is the Korean LG International.

The netback is high. At a price of 67 USD per barrel, it is consolidated at around 28 USD, mostly because of the efficient field located in Colombia.

The reserves are seen in Figure 9. Red is Colombia, yellow is Chile, green is Peru, blue is Brazil and Argentina. The NPV 10 is the net present value of future earnings in the oil/gas industry discounted with a 10% discount rate. (Company calculation).

Figure 9: 2017 Year-end 2P reserves

Source: Company presentation July 2018

Conclusion

For the valuation, I made 5 different scenarios to be as conservative as possible. The production is in mboepd which means the average production of thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The yearly production in million-barrel oil equivalents is calculated through multiplying the daily production in mboepd with 365 (days in a year) and then divided by 1,000 to get the production in mmboe.

The revenue is calculated by multiplying the production with the oil price. From there, I took a 43% (average of 2017 and 2016) margin to get to the cash flow from operations. Then the capex gets subtracted. The result is the free cash flow. I divided it with the outstanding shares of 60,596,219 and then made the PV with a 15% discount.

To be more conservative, I made 5 scenarios of different oil prices and production rates.

Scenario 1: A stable growth of production till 2022 of 10% and then 5%. The average oil price is 55 USD. The probability for this scenario is 40%.

Figure 10: Scenario 1 calculation

Source: own calculation

Scenario 2: A stable growth of the production till 2022 of 10% and then 5%. The average oil price is 30 USD. But for 4 years, I took a higher oil price. I think a oil price of 30 USD over the next 10 years is highly improper. For scenario 2, the probability is 20%.

Figure 11: scenario 2

Source: own calculation

Scenario 3: A stable growth of the production till 2022 of 10% and then 5%. The average oil price is 100 USD. But for 4 years, I took a higher oil price. For the same reason as for scenario 2. The probability for this scenario is 20%.

Figure 12: scenario 3

Source: own calculation

Scenario 4 is my worst-case scenario. The production is weaker and also the price of oil is staying lower. The probability is 10%.

Figure 13: scenario 4

Source: own calculation

Scenario 5 is my best-case scenario. The production increases more and the prices of oil are staying higher. The probability is 10%.

Figure 14: scenario 5

Source: own calculation

The result is an NPV of positive 0.89 and a PV of 20.89 as seen in figure 15.

Figure 15: outcome of the calculations

Source: own calculation

GPRK is a buy. The NPV with a 15% return is positive. The Margin of Safety is through the cash in hand of 2 USD per share, the cash flow positive production at an oil price of 25-30 USD and the 1P reserves of 18 USD. This is reducing the downside. The risk-reward is acceptable to get exposure to the oil price.

One aspect may downgrade the stock as the value is a trapped/dependent on the stock performance. GPRK is not going to pay a dividend in the near future, the management said. But what they define as the near future is unclear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.