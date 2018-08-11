ITA: Not Enough Defense Exposure For Me

The world is becoming an increasingly dangerous place. Global military spending is at an all-time high, and geopolitical tensions are flaring all over the world. From the South China Sea to the frontiers of eastern Europe and the immaterial battlefields of cyberspace, great powers are increasingly pushing the limits of peacetime geopolitics. With a president in the White House who, in his spare time, does such things as firing ALL-CAPS Twitter broadsides at notables such as the President of Iran, it is only natural for some investors to want to hedge their investment portfolios against the possibility of world conflict. This impulse may lead investors to consider purchasing defense-oriented ETFs as a method to accomplish this goal. One such ETF is the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA). While the fund does a good job of giving investors a broad-based exposure to U.S. companies which produce military hardware, I believe that the fund spreads itself too thin. I believe that investors looking to "hedge" against geopolitical turmoil would be better off buying shares in a few carefully-selected companies whose products are dominated by military hardware.

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF got its start well over a decade ago, in May of 2006. Since that time, the fund has done quite well for itself, accumulating over $5.7 billion in net assets. The fund charges 0.43% in management fees on its assets - a relatively middle-of-the-road figure, although the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) comes in lower, at 0.35%. Given the specialized nature of the fund, such a ratio is understandable.

Taking a look at ITA's portfolio allocations, there is a pronounced, but not excessive, tilt towards the top holdings of the portfolio. Around 10 percent of the portfolio is held in just one stock - Boeing (BA) - with significant portions also devoted to United Technologies (UTX), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Raytheon (RTN), General Dynamics (GD) and Northrop Grumman (NOC).

The fund's concentrations in Boeing and United Technologies are the primary sources of my misgivings about ITA's suitability as a potential play on defense spending. This is because both of these companies derive a significant portion of their revenues from non-U.S. government defense spending. For instance, according to Boeing's 2017 Annual Report, the company derived only 31% of its revenue from U.S. government contracts. Similarly, United Technologies sources only 13% of its revenue from sources it classifies as "military aerospace & space".

While Boeing and UTX undeniably play an immense role in the U.S. defense industry, I hold that the diversity of their revenue sources means that an uptick in U.S. defense spending could very well move their stock prices less than that of a company like Raytheon, which is nearly entirely devoted to meeting the needs of the military sector. There is also the possibility that profit shortfalls from Boeing or UTX's civilian segments might drag down the total performance of ITA, regardless of defense sector fundamentals.

Distributions

To its credit, ITA's distribution has experienced a slow and steady growth rate since the fund's inception, with a stable, positive trend over time that is visible in the chart below. The inclusion of such steady dividend growers as Boeing, United Technologies, and General Dynamics likely account for most of this steady growth in distributions. With a current TTM distribution yield of only one percent or so, however, income investors will probably want to avoid using ITA as a foundational holding in any dividend growth portfolio.

Final Thoughts

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF does a reasonably good job of achieving its goal: Give investors a wide degree of exposure to companies which are heavily engaged in the aerospace and defense industries. Unfortunately, many of these companies - particularly the 2nd-largest holding in the fund, United Technologies - are corporate behemoths which also have distinctly non-aerospace/defense oriented product lines. Other holdings in the fund, such as Boeing, produce significant amounts of aircraft for civilian use. Given these facts, it becomes very important for investors to determine what exactly they are hoping to accomplish by investing in this fund. If they truly want diversified exposure to the major US companies involved in the US aerospace industry, then this fund is perfect. However, if investors are looking for a way to invest in such a way as to take advantage (or hedge against) of potential future growth in U.S. military spending, then I believe that investing in a carefully selected pool of companies more closely linked to military spending would be a better alternative. I like Raytheon as well as Lockheed Martin as plays on potential growth in U.S. military spending. The fact that they both also enjoy higher yields than ITA is only icing on the cake.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment advisor. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.