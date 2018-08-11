Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

A growing currency crisis in Turkey rattled U.S. markets as the S&P 500 notched its worst daily drop since late June on Friday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the third day in a row. The Nasdaq cooled off on Friday, but ended up 0.4% for the week.
Economy
Monday:
Chinese stocks started the week in negative territory, with the Shanghai Composite falling 1.3% on the next round of tariff threats in the escalating Sino-U.S. trade war. Washington finalized plans later in the week to begin collecting 25% tariffs on another $16B in Chinese goods, while Beijing hit back, stating it would slap retaliatory tariffs of 25% on $16B worth of U.S. imports.
Tuesday:
The first batch of American sanctions on Iran has come into effect, 90 days after the U.S. withdrew from the nuclear deal. The new measures bar the sale of U.S. currency to Iran’s government, sanction trade in precious metals and industrial materials, outlaw the purchase of Iran’s sovereign debt, and restrict the country's auto and aerospace sector. Unless Iran complies with the U.S. demands, far-tougher steps will take effect on Nov. 5, when the U.S. will cut off Iran's oil exports and impose sanctions on shipping.
Wednesday:
Despite elevated trade tensions with China, positive sentiment is being seen from a strong second-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 now stands less than half a percent off the record 2,872.87 seen in January, reassuring investors who have worried in recent months that almost a decade of gains on Wall Street might be ending. 79% of S&P 500 companies have also topped estimates in Q2, and if the beat rate holds, it will be the highest on record - dating back to the first quarter of 1994.
Thursday:
Japan and the U.S. headed for a new round of trade talks today in Washington. Economic Revitalization Minister Toshimitsu Motegi likely tried to avert steep tariffs on car exports and stress the significance of multilateral free trade, with an eye on persuading the U.S. to return to the TPP, while the world's third-largest economy was seen facing demands from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, including a trade deficit reduction and the further opening of Japan's automobile and agriculture markets.
Friday:
Turkey's problems are spilling over into the greater market following reports that the ECB is concerned over the impact of a weak lira on European banks, especially BBVA, UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF), and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF). Data from the BIS also showed the currency, which plunged 13.5% overnight to an all-time low against the dollar, will weigh on banking exposure internationally. For now, Turkish President Recep Erdogan said he will stand up to the pressure, stating "don't forget, if they have their dollars, we have our people, our God."
Stocks
Monday:
All but one of the major content platforms have banned the accounts of Alex Jones as tech giants raced to act in the wake of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) decision to remove podcasts by his Infowars website. While Facebook (]FB), YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) and Spotify (]SPOT) said his content violated community guidelines, such as those prohibiting hate speech and harassment, Twitter (]TWTR) is leaving his handles open, but will "take action if it needs to."
Tuesday:
Tesla had its busiest trading day since 2014 yesterday after Elon Musk tweeted plans to take the company private. More than 30M shares changed hands, despite trading being halted for more than 90 minutes. "The structure envisioned for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is similar in many ways to the SpaceX (SPACE) structure," which has raised funding around every six months for the past three years, but many are still pondering the legalities.
Wednesday:
An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been confirmed as the Zaire strain of the virus, with experimental vaccinations, supplied by Merck (NYSE:MRK), set to begin today. In the latest flare-up, 43 people are believed to have been infected in North Kivu province, including 36 who have died. Forty-six other suspected cases are being investigated, including 25 in Beni.
Thursday:
Accused of conducting improper fuel economy and emissions tests, Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) and Suzuki Motor (OTCPK:SZKMY) are the latest automakers to join the emissions cheaters club, according to Nikkei. The findings were the results of internal investigations ordered at Japanese automakers by the nation's transport ministry after improper testing at Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY).
Friday:
Reversing most of a $773M antitrust fine, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has reached a settlement with Taiwanese regulators that will see it pay $93M, invest $700M in the country and offer patent licenses to rivals. The chipmaker is also in the midst of appealing a $927M fine from the Korea Fair Trade Commission, a $1.2B fine from the European Commission, and faces a lawsuit from the FTC amid a wide-ranging legal dispute with Apple (AAPL).