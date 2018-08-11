Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Chinese stocks started the week in negative territory, with the Shanghai Composite falling 1.3% on the next round of tariff threats in the escalating Sino-U.S. trade war. Washington finalized plans later in the week to begin collecting 25% tariffs on another $16B in Chinese goods, while Beijing hit back, stating it would slap retaliatory tariffs of 25% on $16B worth of U.S. imports.

Tuesday:

The first batch of American sanctions on Iran has come into effect, 90 days after the U.S. withdrew from the nuclear deal. The new measures bar the sale of U.S. currency to Iran’s government, sanction trade in precious metals and industrial materials, outlaw the purchase of Iran’s sovereign debt, and restrict the country's auto and aerospace sector. Unless Iran complies with the U.S. demands, far-tougher steps will take effect on Nov. 5, when the U.S. will cut off Iran's oil exports and impose sanctions on shipping.

Wednesday:

Despite elevated trade tensions with China, positive sentiment is being seen from a strong second-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 now stands less than half a percent off the record 2,872.87 seen in January, reassuring investors who have worried in recent months that almost a decade of gains on Wall Street might be ending. 79% of S&P 500 companies have also topped estimates in Q2, and if the beat rate holds, it will be the highest on record - dating back to the first quarter of 1994.

Thursday:

Japan and the U.S. headed for a new round of trade talks today in Washington. Economic Revitalization Minister Toshimitsu Motegi likely tried to avert steep tariffs on car exports and stress the significance of multilateral free trade, with an eye on persuading the U.S. to return to the TPP, while the world's third-largest economy was seen facing demands from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, including a trade deficit reduction and the further opening of Japan's automobile and agriculture markets.

Friday: