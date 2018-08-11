American Midstream: Despite Some Negative Recent Headlines, Results Are Decent

On Thursday, August 9, 2018, pipeline and midstream services provider American Midstream Partners, L.P. (AMID) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite good, with the company showing strong year-over-year revenue growth and bottom-line improvement. The market seemed to think so too as the partnership units were up nearly 1% in pre-market trading. However, the pain of the recent distribution cut and the failure of the attempted merger with Southcross Energy Partners (SXE) has likely left a bad taste in the mouths of many investors. Despite that though, the overall results were fairly good, with the company making progress on several of its core initiatives.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from American Midstream's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

American Midstream Partners brought in total revenues of $220.217 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 35.9% increase over the $162.030 million that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company had direct operating expenses of $21.742 million in the most recent quarter. This is a 16.21% increase over the $18.709 million that it had in the year-ago quarter.

American Midstream saw its throughput volumes increase by 9% quarter over quarter as drilling activity in the Permian has been increasing.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $51.2 million during the second quarter, which was a 15% increase year over year.

American Midstream reported a second quarter 2018 loss of $17.3 million in the most recent quarter. This compares favorably to the $29.2 million that the company lost in the year-ago quarter.

One of the first things that anyone perusing these highlights is likely to note is that American Midstream saw its revenues increase significantly compared to the prior-year quarter. The most significant reason for this increase was increasing volumes of both oil and natural gas flowing through the company's systems. For example, American Midstream's Eagle Ford and East Texas assets saw increasing drilling activity, which resulted in a 19% increase in throughput volumes compared to the second quarter of 2017. In the oil segment, the Cayenne pipeline came online in January 2018 and is currently operating at its nameplate volume of 40,000 barrels per day. As this pipeline was not even active in the second quarter of last year, the company did not receive any money from it during the prior-year quarter like it did in the most recent one. The company's Tri-State and Wilprise pipelines also saw growing throughput volumes due to increasing activity in the Gulf of Mexico. This increasing activity may be able to benefit the company further in the coming quarters.

One negative factor that affected the company's business in the quarter was maintenance work that was being performed on the Delta House floating production and storage unit. This FPS is a partnership between LLOG Exploration and Blackstone Exploration Partners meant to develop the resources in the Mississippi Canyon in the Gulf of Mexico. In the fourth quarter of 2017, American Midstream was notified that due to maintenance work being performed on some wells in the region, the volume of resources flowing out of Delta House during the first half of this year was well below normal. This maintenance work has been completed and the volumes have returned to normal so American Midstream should not encounter this issue in the future. The partnership did receive a $3.8 million payment meant to offset the loss of revenue from the lower volumes, but ultimately this should not be an issue going forward.

Other than the problems at Delta House in the first half of this year, the company's Gulf of Mexico operations performed quite well in the quarter. Over the first half of the year, drilling activity around the area has increased with thirteen new wells brought online over the period. This has been providing additional throughput via the company's network. As American Midstream's revenue is a direct function of the resources that it transports, we can easily see how this will benefit the firm.

Without a doubt, one of the more disappointing things to occur following the close of the quarter was the company's failure to acquire Southcross Energy. Southcross ultimately walked away from this deal on July 30. According to its management, American Midstream failed to come up with the agreed-upon financing. My fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Boyd appears to believe that there is more to this story as the value of American Midstream units fell dramatically following the distribution cut and this may have soured the deal for Southcross general partner Southcross Holdings as it reduced the value of the compensation that they would receive in the sale. Ultimately, the failure of this deal does reduce some of the growth potential that it would have brought to American Midstream, even though Southcross has been struggling and suffering from declining throughput volumes.

One concern that investors have had regarding American Midstream is the company's high level of debt. As of June 30, American Midstream had a total of $1.3 billion of outstanding debt, comprising $776 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility, $425 million under its 8.50% outstanding notes, and $89 million in unsecured senior notes. That gives the company a total leverage ratio of 5.4. The recent distribution cut, which while certainly disappointing to unitholders, is an attempt to address this. Basically, the company will be retaining some of the money that it previously paid to equity holders and pay down its debt. I will admit that I have become nervous about high leverage at energy companies after the wave of bankruptcies that the industry has seen over the past few years so I do see this as a shrewd move, even though nobody wants to see a distribution cut.

Overall, we do see a lot of promising developments here even if the distribution cuts and failed acquisition may be disappointing to some. The partnership still looks quite well positioned to take advantage of future growth in the North American energy industry and looks worth keeping an eye on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.