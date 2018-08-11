The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) CEO Stanley Galanski on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Stanley A. Galanski - President and CEO

Ciro M. DeFalco - EVP and CFO

Christopher Campbell - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jeff Schmitt - William Blair

Good morning and thank you for joining the second quarter earnings conference call of The Navigators Group, Inc. It was another excellent quarter with record quarterly net income of $32.1 million, an increase in net income of 56.6% over the second quarter of 2017, and continued double-digit premium growth. Our combined ratio for the quarter was 96%, down 1.3 points from the second quarter of 2017, with improvement in both the loss and expense components. Our investment portfolio continued to perform well with pre-tax net investment income up 10.5% over both the second quarter of 2017 and for the full six months.

Our U.S. Insurance business had another super quarter with a combined ratio of 94.9% and with gross written premium up 12.2%. You may recall the growth in our U.S. Insurance business was only about 1% in the first quarter because of unusually low levels of new construction wrap-up business and that situation has self-corrected as our specialty construction business again had the levels of growth anticipated. I'll speak more about that in a moment.

Our U.S. Marine business had solidly profitable results for the quarter with a combined ratio of 81.1%, led by excellent underwriting results in cargo and marine liability. Gross written premium was down 6.9% for the quarter, reflecting our decision to not renew a yacht program that was a marginal performer. Our cargo book was up 8.3% over second quarter 2017 and inland Marine growth was 22%. Overall, it was a very nice performance from the U.S. Marine team despite what remains a very challenging and highly competitive market with renewal rates down slightly for the quarter.

Within the Property and Casualty operating segment, Navigators' specialty, our E&S unit, produced profitable underwriting results with a combined ratio of 97.8% and with premium growth of 16.7%. Specialty Excess Casualty, which is our largest product line in the unit, achieved 14.7% growth and a combined ratio of 88.4%. Renewal retention was strong as was renewal pricing, which was up 5.6% for the quarter, compared to a decrease of 2% in the second quarter of 2017.

Our Primary Casualty business grew 2.7% for the quarter with a combined ratio of 102.2, resulting from poor results in premises liability, a niche that we deemphasized two years ago. The construction book continues to perform well and during the quarter we announced new leadership for our Primary Casualty division with the promotion of two long-term and well-known underwriting executives to lead that unit going forward.

The hard market conditions continued for our Specialty Automobile business with renewal rates up 10.8% for the quarter and what is now the third consecutive year of double-digit rate increases. Gross written premium was up 72.8% for Specialty Auto for the quarter.

Our Navigators Commercial unit, which underwrites admitted specialty business, had another excellent quarter with a combined ratio of 96.5% and 12.6% growth. Commercial Excess Casualty had a particularly strong quarter with gross written premium up 44.1% and a combined ratio of 73.3%. New business and renewal retention were both better than anticipated for the quarter, as was renewal rate change, which was up 3.9% for the quarter.

Environmental gross written premium was up 6.5% over second quarter 2017 with growth in the targeted site pollution and integrated casualty product lines. Renewal rate change for Environmental was down less than 0.5 point for the quarter as the market remains highly competitive in the environmental niches that we target.

Turning to Management and Professional Liability, U.S. Navigators Pro had a respectable quarter with gross written premium up 13.1% and a breakeven underwriting result. We were pleased with the U.S. D&O portfolio's performance, with a 93.6% combined ratio and premium growth of 16.5%. That growth came from the private company primary portfolio which was up 26% over second quarter 2017 with renewal rate increases averaging 1%.

We continue to view the rate and claim environment for primary public D&O to be inconsistent with adequate returns on capital, and market pricing for excess public company business is light. And as a result, U.S. public company business represented only about 25% of our U.S. D&O portfolio for the quarter and that was largely excess policies.

Gross written premium was up 8.4% for U.S. errors and omissions and produced a slight underwriting loss for the quarter due to modest loss emergence on prior accident years, mostly in the real estate product line. Our two largest E&O niches, miscellaneous professional liability and architects and engineers, continue to produce profitable underwriting results. Renewal rate change was up about 0.5 point for the quarter, with the strongest increase coming on accountants and rates down slightly for A&E and real estate.

The Int'l Insurance segment produced an underwriting loss of $3.4 million for the quarter with a combined ratio of 103.7%, largely as a result of higher than anticipated attritional loss activity and Int'l Marine. Gross written premium was up 1% compared to the second quarter of 2017, with strong growth in Management and Professional Liability product lines offsetting an 18% decrease in Int'l Marine. The Int'l Marine operating segment produced an underwriting loss of $9 million for the second quarter, driven by unusually high attritional loss activity in the cargo product line and to a lesser extent in the hull and transport product.

The London market remains intensely competitive as excess capacity and the increased use of broker-managed facilities has put pressure on both rates and commission expense. As a result, premium volume for our London market Marine business was down 19% for the second quarter. Outside of London, Marine premium growth was down 14.2% for the quarter, although we achieved modest growth in our Rotterdam office and in Latin America. Despite the challenges on the loss side, we were able to reduce non-commission operating expenses in Int'l Marine, which were down 14% or $1.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Int'l Navigators Pro achieved gross written premium growth of 29.5% and about a breakeven underwriting result, a significant improvement from the second quarter of 2017 in which the combined ratio was 112.4%. Within the London market, we achieved significant growth in transactional liability, financial institutions, and commercial D&O, with all three product lines performing above expectations for the quarter, significantly increasing over the prior year.

For commercial D&O, the growth came predominantly in the Side A DIC product, which has consistently been a high-margin business for us. Commercial D&O renewal rate change was up 3.4% for the quarter, while FI business was up about 1%.

Within the London market, our errors and omissions business grew 4% for the quarter. While our E&O rate change at Lloyd's was up about 2% for the quarter, it's very much a mixed market across the globe, with significant rate increases in certain classes like design and construction business and in certain geographies like Australia, while other products and territories experienced varying degrees of rate change.

Within our Int'l Property and Casualty operating segment, Nav Tech, our first-party energy and engineering underwriting unit, continued to produce profitable underwriting results with a combined ratio of 93.6% for the quarter and with gross written premium growth of 7.6%. Renewal rates are headed in the right direction, up 5.6% for the second quarter.

While our property business at Lloyd's is in runoff, we benefited from favorable loss emergence in property which included catastrophe reserve release largely from favorable development on the third quarter 2017 [indiscernible] reserves.

On June 7, we completed the acquisition of a Belgium-domiciled insurance company and related underwriting agency known respectively as ASCO and BDM. This now makes [indiscernible] our largest operation on the European continent and we are actively engaged in expanding the licenses of ASCO to support our existing underwriting operations in France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. This is a key component of our post-Brexit strategy to expand our specialty business in the EU. In future quarters, the results of this operation will be included within the Int'l Insurance segment results.

Navigators Re, our Global Reinsurance segment, had another terrific quarter, producing a combined ratio of 87.2%, down 6 points from the second quarter of 2017. We continued to achieve strong premium growth, up 19.5% over second quarter 2017. Our Latin American treaty business continued to perform quite well. Latin American property treaty grew 21.3% over second quarter 2017, with a combined ratio of 73.9%. The rate environment there remains positive and lead to increased new business writings during the quarter. Latin American surety continued to outperform expectations with premium growth of 36.3% over second quarter 2017 and a combined ratio of 87.6%. We also wrote 2.1 million of new related treaty business in Latin America during the quarter, such as casualty and A&H.

U.S. A&H generated profitable underwriting results for the quarter with a combined ratio of 96.8%. Gross written premium was down 7.4% compared to the second quarter of 2017 but well above our expectations due to the timing of bookings of certain treaties last year. U.S. specialty casualty treaty premium was up 36.6% over the second quarter of 2017, with strong renewal retention and better than anticipated new business.

And premium volume for our London market Property and Marine treaty business was up 7.2% over second quarter 2017, with a combined ratio of 51.9%, benefiting from favorable loss emergence in both Property and Marine treaty.

To summarize, we're very pleased with our financial results and operating performance for the second quarter and for the first six months of the year. With combined ratios of 96% and 95% respectively, both are improvements over the comparable periods in 2017.

The U.S. Insurance operating segment and Navigators Re produced excellent results and we remain optimistic about the prognosis for profit and growth within our targeted specialties. We're pleased to experience continued strong premium growth in our construction related U.S. casualty business and in the commercial unit.

We are encouraged by the positive rate change during the quarter, although there is variance by product line and geography due to the unique competitive issues within each niche. And we are delighted to have our new colleagues in Belgium onboard us at June 7 and look forward and anticipate their future contribution to the growth of shareholder value at Navigators.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Ciro DeFalco, our CFO, for a more detailed review of the financials.

Thanks, Stan. Good day everybody. Second quarter net income of $32.1 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, reported yesterday includes after-tax net operating income of $27.6 million or $0.92 per diluted share, net realized gains from the sale of securities after tax of $1.4 million and net unrealized gains on equity securities after tax of $1 million for a combined $0.08 per diluted share with zero OTTI, and after-tax foreign exchange transaction gains of $2.1 million or $0.07 per diluted share.

The quarterly results reflect an effective tax rate of 19.3%, which compares to 25.4% for the same period in 2017, primarily as a result of changes related to tax reform. The year-over-year benefit is $2.4 million or a positive $0.08 per diluted share impact on EPS.

The quarterly consolidated results include $13.3 million of underwriting profit, with $9.1 million of profit in the U.S. Insurance segment and a 94.9% segment combined ratio, $7.6 million of profit from the Global Reinsurance segment and 87.2% combined ratio, partially offset by $3.4 million of loss from the Int'l Insurance segment and a segment combined ratio of 103.7.

The combined ratio in the quarter of 96 includes a reported loss and LAE ratio of 59.3% and an all-in expense ratio of 36.7% comprised of net commission expenses of 16.1% and other operating expenses of 20.6%.

As previously reported, on June 7, Navigators purchased 100% ownership interest in ASCO and BDM. The Company recognized $11.3 million of goodwill and $10.4 million of other intangible assets in the transaction. Our net investment income of $24.6 million increased $900,000 or 3.8% in the second quarter and increased $2.3 million or 10.5% as compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the growth in invested assets from operating cash flows coupled with higher yields in our fixed maturities portfolio.

Net realized gains, as referenced earlier, from investment sales were $1.8 million on a pre-tax basis or $1.4 million after-tax, and again there were zero OTTI. Net unrealized gains on equities were $1.3 million on a pre-tax basis or $1 million after-tax.

Our cash and invested asset portfolio as of June 30, 2018 increased by $65.7 million in the quarter to $3.56 billion with an annualized book yield of 2.78%, up 5 basis points in the quarter and a modest 1 basis point from the same period last year.

Portfolio total return was 0.4%, up 110 basis points in the quarter and down 101 basis points from the same period last year. These metrics reflect the impact of increased interest rates on the fixed maturities portfolio which is in a net unrealized loss position of approximately $24 million after tax at June 30. The trailing 12-month return is 2.06%, down 17 basis points for the quarter, yet up 38 basis points over the same period last year. Our investment portfolio has maintained both its AA- average credit quality rating and its duration of 3.5 years. Importantly, the portfolio remains well positioned for continued interest rate increases.

Our GAAP shareholders' equity at June 30, 2018 was $1,234 million, up from $1,217 million at March or an increase of 1.4% and up from $1,226 million at December 31 of 2017 or 0.7%. Our book value per share is $41.49 compared to $40.96 at March 2018, or an increase of 1.3%, is essentially flat from December 31, 2017. Our annualized ROE is 10.3% on an operating ROE of 9.9%. And lastly, our net cash flow from operations was a positive $47 million compared to $35 million last year same period.

With that, we can open up the call to questions.

Christopher Campbell

My first question is just on Marine, so from thinking about just the Marine experience that you had this quarter differ between the segments, so just trying to think, how should we think like when we're going through modeling, how should we think about how do you [indiscernible] between what you're doing on the Int'l segment and the U.S. segment and how they might differ just in terms of trying to kind of better predict the loss performance?

Stanley A. Galanski

That's a difficult question to answer, Chris, because it's not really a model business. We're not talking about something like workers' compensation or personal auto that are really driven by huge amounts of homogenous risk flowing through the pipeline. And as I said, I think that the Int'l Marine was impacted by an extremely high level of attritional loss. I don't think that is any kind of a normal pattern coming out of cargo and that certainly appears to be an anomaly from our historical performance and looking at the performance of our Lloyd's managing agency going back to 1980, but unfortunately that is the nature of the Marine business, right. You can have peaks and valleys in it.

So, I think to react at that quarter would be probably a mistake and I think you should look at our traditional performance. It's been traditionally a very high return on capital business for us and that would be my comment I guess on the international side. It's obviously tough in the London market because of the reasons I cited, but I think our U.S. team really kind of knocked the cover off the ball in the quarter, but frankly, those are not unusual underwriting results for our U.S. Marine businesses. Traditionally, over the history of the Company, it had been a solid performer.

Christopher Campbell

Okay, got it. And then just kind of dovetailing on your comments on Lloyd's, so I mean obviously Lloyd's is starting to try to I guess call some of the underperforming syndicates, but what are you seeing at Lloyd's and kind of what are your thoughts just on how that's progressing and what could be the impact to Navigators?

Stanley A. Galanski

We've been in the Lloyd's market for I guess effectively 20 years now and remain very committed to the market. And I would say, we very much applaud the efforts of Paul Hancock to maintain discipline in the market, and that's important. The underperformers should be held accountable. We're always concerned not to view the market as all producing the same results, and I think Lloyd's has come a long way, and instead of reacting to the performance of the class, looking at the results of the individual performers within that class, and we always aim to be a top quartile performer. To hold the bottom quartile performers accountable for their results, we think is good for the market.

The real issue there to me continues to be expense, and until the market comes up with a way to say, we're simply not going to pay more than X commission and does something to control the cost of the bureaucracy which has been imposed by the regulatory regime there, I think those are adverse factors impacting the market, I've been clear about that in the past and I'm certainly not the only guy talking about it, and I think those are real factors. The same loss ratio in our U.S. Insurance business versus our London market business gives us a very different outcome and it's really the cost of doing business in the London market.

Christopher Campbell

Got it. And then just kind of one final one, as you are going through like the integration of ASCO and BDM, sounds like those are all going to be in the Int'l Insurance segment, how should we think about how that's going to roll in and what the impacts are going to be I guess on the combined ratio or possibly on a loss or expense ratio basis as well?

Stanley A. Galanski

No, we've always expected that BDM and ASCO would be an accretive business to us. Just regarding the nature of the business, I expect it to be more first half of the year heavy than second half of the year. And we like their underwriting, we think it's going to be a good business for us, and we think it's something that will really help our European growth.

Ciro M. DeFalco

And we expect it to be an accretive business to us after 12 months.

Christopher Campbell

Okay, got it. And then, so just in terms of, like how should we think about premiums and then like how those would get filtered into like Marine, kind of the sub-segments that you have?

Stanley A. Galanski

Chris, I think that would be difficult. We normally don't give guidance on what our earnings, what our growth plans are, and stuff like that, but we didn't buy this operation in order to shrink our business in Europe. It's designed to be a growth business.

Christopher Campbell

Great. Thanks for all the answers. Best of luck in the third quarter.

Jeff Schmitt

What type of growth are you seeing in the E&S book and how big is that now?

Stanley A. Galanski

As you know, E&S is our – you know it's Navigators specialty that's really the largest component of our U.S. Insurance business. Its book is actually more heavy excess casualty than primary casualty, and now with a growing segment in the specialty transportation area. And clearly we see double-digit growth in Navigators Specialty, and it really comes from – our expertise there is construction.

So, our Specialty Excess was up 14.7% for the quarter, our Primary Casualty up 2.7, because remember, we may have different underwriting appetites in construction on primary versus excess basis, but suffice to say, construction really drives the train in our E&S business, that's what we're known for, that's our reputation in the market, and we feel very good about the prognosis for that business over the short to intermediate term in construction.

Jeff Schmitt

And are you seeing activity pick up there with the economy in construction?

Stanley A. Galanski

It's been, as I said, we had a little aberration in our level of buyings, particularly in our wrap-ups because as to what the attachment dates or the beginning of a construction project were, but it's been strong and we think it will continue to be strong.

Jeff Schmitt

And how does the combined ratio look for the E&S book just in the first half versus last year?

Stanley A. Galanski

I actually had to look that up though. We had a good first half last year I think. Let me just take a quick peek at that.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay.

Stanley A. Galanski

But I would say, it's a profitable business for us and we like this space. We may have to come back to you on the specifics of the combined relative to six months versus six months.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay, got it. And then just looking at the accident year loss ratio, I mean you have been running in the high 50s basically all last year. When you back out the hurricane losses and earthquake losses, and it's high 50s in the first half. And you look back through four years before that, it's more like the low 60s. How should we think about – I mean, is that a sustainable level, and I know you've said there is a business mix shift there that's driving a lot of that, but could you maybe provide some more color around that?

Stanley A. Galanski

I'd start by saying, our excess casualty business, both in Specialty and Commercial, is one of our better businesses, and we're very pleased with the results of that and we continue to emphasize that as a growth engine. I mentioned the primary casualty business being slightly over 100 for the quarter as a result of a little bit of development on some real estate business, which we really deemphasized two years ago. So, I think you got to look at it in terms of the mix of business for us in our Casualty.

To the extent that our E&S business is even more construction focused than it would have been three years ago, I think that's very, very helpful, and again, it's a space we know and we don't really see bizarre or deteriorating loss emergence trends in that business. Again, we've been at it since 95. We think we know that space pretty well.

Beyond that, I think the movement of our D&O business to a much more private company-driven book gives you a very different set of expectations. So, I think those are all – or at least both of those are positive examples of how the mix impacts your business.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay, thank you.

Stanley A. Galanski

Thank you. Thank you all for joining the call today. We appreciate your interest and continued following the Company. I will look forward to speaking to you in the future. Thanks very much.

