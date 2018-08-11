Acadia: Nuplazid Troubles Boost Roluperidone Prospects

Continued efficacy, safety, and commercial concerns over Nuplazid should bring value and light to Minerva.

This is particularly of interest to Minerva because Acadia is a major competitor for a "positive symptoms in schizophrenia" indication.

Shares in Minerva (NERV) have traded sideways since we introduced their prospects in negative symptoms in schizophrenia nearly a month ago. However, this wasn't associated with no major news.

The following article will magnify the relationship between poor Nuplazid news/revenues and Minerva's prospects in treating negative symptoms in schizophrenia.

Safety Concerns Cloud Nuplazid

Acadia's (ACAD) Nuplazid, currently approved for treating hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis, has seen a plethora of bad headlines lately.

Amongst them included a headline from CNN highlighting reports of many deaths/adverse effects surrounding Nuplazid use. Let's try to dissect this information objectively. It is of note that these patients who present with devastating and late-stage Parkinson's symptoms do not have the greatest life expectancy to begin with. Also, there lacks an actual connection to increased mortality with Nuplazid use. On the flip side, it's hard to argue that the drug should be free of any and all concern. Ultimately, the FDA will probably continue to allow the marketing of the drug, but with some warnings. At the end of the day, patients, families, and healthcare providers will have to weigh the benefits and risks (as with any treatment).

Scripts Dip, Management Lowers Guidance

The second round of sobering news was in the form of profits. Nuplazid scripts suddenly went flat following news in April:

Script Count By Month

11/30/17: 3.79k

12/31/17: 3.95k

01/31/18: 4.41k

02/28/18: 3.95k

03/31/18: 4.44k

04/30/18: 4.30k

05/31/18: 4.53k

06/30/18: 4.44k

Source: Symphony Health Solutions

On August 8, management announced $57M in Q2 sales and guided Q3 sales to remain flat between $52-59M. Additionally, they lowered their 2018 guidance from $255-270M to $210-225M.

Additionally, management discussed the transition involved with cutting ties with the lower dose (17 mg) and pushing all scripts towards the higher one (34 mg) for efficacy sake. This could be, understandably, problematic for a drug drowning in safety concerns.

Analyst Downgrade

A Piper analyst downgraded Acadia's stock to neutral, citing concerns over script growth and near-term data readouts:

We believe negative headlines related to potential Nuplazid safety issues will continue to weigh on sales and the shares for the foreseeable future.

Additionally,

We do not have a high level of conviction for positive data from near-term catalysts.

Granted, we're already aware psychiatric conditions are notoriously difficult in achieving clinical success. And it remains to be seen if a drug that reduces delusions/hallucinations (symptoms of hyperactivity) will work in contrarian indications like depression and negative symptoms (dulled activity) associated with schizophrenia. We won't get too deep into that though. Anyway, so, the latter quote doesn't provide much insight.

In summary, while I don't pay too much attention to analyst quotes, I believe this one appears insightful and reasonably likely to predict near-term prospects.

How This Impacts Minerva

In relation to our investment thesis with Minerva, Nuplazid's safety concerns are relevant, real, and will likely limit the commercialization prospects of the drug. Remember what the competitive landscape looks like for this indication:

Figure 1: In light of recent events, Acadia is arguably lesser of a threat to Minerva (Source: Minerva Corporate Presentation, May 2018)

Allow me to bring up an additional competitive edge Minerva has over its competitors I hadn't covered in the introductory article. It is the only drug seeking monotherapy for negative symptoms in schizophrenia. Based on phase 2b data, we can be confident that 64 mg of MIN-101 will safely and effectively reduce negative symptoms:

Figure 2: MIN-101 demonstrated a dose-dependent response with particularly convincing efficacy in the higher dose, 64 mg/day (Source: American Journal of Psychiatry)

Additionally, if data can continue to demonstrate that later-stage schizophrenic patients can take only one medication, MIN-101, for relief of negative symptoms, without having to worry about positive symptom exacerbations, the "need" for an adjunctive therapy (competitor drugs) will seem wasteful and superfluous. Along with likely being "first-to-market" for 1-2 years, MIN-101 could be well on its way to being "standard of care".

In Summary

Minerva should be valued a tad bit higher just based on recent Acadia news. On both a safety and efficacy front, it will be difficult for Minerva's competitor to blow MIN-101 out of the water. While Nuplazid has the current advantage of being the only treatment on the market for its indication, this will not likely be the event if/when it's approved for negative symptoms in schizophrenia. It's more likely healthcare providers will steer clear of Nuplazid if other options are available within a given indication.

