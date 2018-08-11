H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HRUFF) CEO Tom Hofstedter on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust. (OTCPK:HRUFF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 4:00 PM ET

Tom Hofstedter

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2018 financial results conference call. On the call with me today are Larry Froom, CFO; Pat Sullivan, COO of Primaris; and Philippe Lapointe, COO for Lantower Residential.

We're going to start with Pat updating us on Primaris, followed by Philippe on Lantower and then I'll close with our formal remarks and full comments. Pat?

Patrick Sullivan

Thank you, Tom and good afternoon. With regard to Target, we are nearing completion of our Target replacement program. Construction recently started in the former Target at SunRidge and we anticipate $1.5 million and the annual base rent contribution from new tenants at SunRidge Mall starting in Q4, 2018.

With respect to Sears, Sears paid annual base rent at H&R ownership interest of $2.3 million. Moving forward, we anticipate $7 million in annual base rent will be generated from Sears, so a replacement tenants with rental payment starting in Q4, 2019 and most tenants open and paying rent by Q3, 2020.

With respect to our enclosed mall portfolio, I would like to take the opportunity to highlight several of our major properties. HR owns 50% managing interest in seven of our 18 regional enclosed shopping centers earning management, leasing and development fees. Four of our malls owned at 100% level being Orchard Park shopping center, SunRidge Mall, Stone Road Mall and Dufferin Mall, represent approximately 50% of the total fair value for our enclosed mall portfolio.

Each of these institutional quality assets are dominant in their respective trade area and collectively perform at an average sales per square foot of $630 per square foot compared to our portfolio average of $560 per square foot.

All have the potential for residential intensification. Stone Road Mall is located on the side of approximately 35 acres close to the University of Guelph. Over the next few years, we'll increase the annual base rent earned from the former Sears premises at Stone Road. The Stone Road

Sears will be partially demolished providing excess density on the site for future development.

SunRidge Mall is located on a 67 acre site at adjoining -- adjacent to a major hospital with a light rail transit stop at property. The City has recently completed a massive plan for this area and has designated a significant portion of this site to be community high density which provides for maximum building height of 36 meters.

In the past year, 275,000 square feet of anchor space has been committed by way of new lease or renewal to major tenants including the Bay for a duration of ten years. This area represents one third of the property GLA. In addition, we are in the final stages of completing leases for an additional 30,000 square of major tenant space.

Orchard Park shopping center is the largest shopping center in the British Columbian interior and performs at more than $700,000 per square foot. The site encompasses more than 50 acres in the heart of the city and there is significant residential development planned across in the shopping center. We expect a significant increase in the annual base rent from the redevelopment of both Sears boxes of this property. The redevelopment will result in approximately 25% of this existing Sears area being demolished and will look to develop the remainder overtime as opportunities present themselves.

Dufferin Mall is situated in the inner city of Toronto on a site of just over 21 acres. The mall performs at approximately $650 per square foot with high performing anchor tenants. Adjoining our site, a development permit has been made to build more than 2000 residential units, and we expect this added density will further increase Dufferin Mall’s traffic.

At this time, we are in the planning stages for adding residential to the Dufferin Mall site. On a preliminary basis, we anticipate that we could build more than 1000 residential units at the property. Thank you and I will now turn the discussion over to Philippe,

Philippe Lapointe

Good afternoon everyone. I’m pleased to be on this call today to share the latest news for Lantower Residential. We introduced last quarter BullHouse Apartments, a 5-storey, 305-unit, mid-rise property located in the high growth submarket of downtown Durhamun, North Carolina. We’ve delighted to add yet another state-of-the-art A+ asset into the Lantower portfolio as we close on BullHouse on June 1

Also introduced last quarter was Lantower Weston Corners, a 308 unit development in the Cary submarket at Raleigh. The 5-storey property benefits from proximity to some of the most prized white collar employers in the entire Raleigh MSA.

MetLife's global technology headquarters campus and the SAS Institute’s headquarters which is the world’s largest private software company is nearby. We expect to close our Weston Corners in mid-September.

Our Edgewater property in Austin, Texas is leasing exceptionally well with 132 leases signed or approximately 40% of the property in the first three months of leasing. We expect to receive the final CL in late August with closing scheduled for early September.

Last quarter we disclosed the Lantower was under contract to acquire an asset in North Tampa, Florida. We’re happy to announce that we closed over 322 units Lantower Asturia, previously known as Integra Junction on June 11. This location in Northwest Tampa submarket is characterized by affluent demographics with average incomes of over $100,000 and 8 plus public schools.

The newly constructed property built in 2017 is nearing stabilization and reached 92% occupancy this week. Lantower Asturia marks our fourth acquisition in Tampa and is indicative of our interest in the growth prospects of Central Florida.

On the portfolio front, once we close the acquisition of Edgewater and Lantower Weston Corners, Lantower will consist of 6896 apartments across 21 properties. In 2016, the weighted average age of a portfolio was 17 years; in the second quarter of 2018 it was seven years or in other words an improvement of 11 years in over 24 months representing one of the most modern portfolios in our sector.

As mentioned last quarter, our same property occupancy is artificially lowered due to the inclusion of the lease-ups at Ambrosio in Austin, BullHouse in Durham and Lantower Asturia in Tampa. Excluding the impact of these lease-ups, our portfolio occupancy is 94.4% at the end of the second quarter.

On a financial front, our same asset quarter end operating income increased in U.S. dollars from $6,655,000 in the second quarter of 2017 to $6,918,000 in the second quarter of 2018. This equates the same asset quarter-over-quarter operating income growth of 4% representing yet another strong quarter of NOI growth.

Furthermore, our same asset trailing six months operating income increased nearly 5% compared to the first six months of 2017. On the development front, we're nearing the start of our Koenig Lane development called The Pearl in the heart of Austin, Texas. The 383 unit mid rise community is awaiting final approval from city and can see a ground breaking as early as September.

Our Hercules project in Northeast San Francisco commenced construction in early June. This 172 unit development called the Exchange Bayfront represents the first phase of over a 1000 units within the Hercules Bayfront development on the San Pablo Bay. The second phase consisting of 232 units is expected to receive site plan approval and building permits by December with construction expected to start in January of 2019.

As mentioned previously Lantower residential is developing 1000 apartments in the prosperous submarket of North Dallas and a 100% ownership stake. The first phase consisting of approximately 325 units will mark the start of construction of a large mix use development at the high traffic intersection of Dallas North Tollway and Highway 380. We expect to receive building permits by the end of the year with construction starting in the first quarter of 2019.

Construction at Jackson Park is progressing as schedule with the project currently standing at 88% complete. Jackson Park’s leasing has exceeded the expectation that leasing velocity has been very healthy through the summer months with an average of over 100 signed leases for a month.

In the month of July only Jackson Park had a 158 new leases and 162 move-ins despite that we are just now starting to turn over the most desirable amenity space for the residents.

Tower A has completely been turned over for leasing; Tower B 2 has only one batch of units representing 176 units left to turn over the leasing team. The last Tower has turned over 208 units and we expect to receive the third batch of five in last August.

Construction is expected to be a 100% complete in the fourth quarter of this year. And so we look forward to sharing more exciting progress on our development for the next quarterly call.

And with I will pass on the conversation back to Tom.

Tom Hofstedter

Thanks, Philippe. Philippe have just provided a great summary of our more operationally dynamic portfolio, both of which we expect will contribute meaningfully to our growth and per unit FFO and now over the next several quarters.

Last year we spent considerable time reflecting on our business. With our year-end results we provided the summary of the significant strides we have made in recent years and where we saw opportunity for improvement.

I'd encourage anyone who hasn't read the Letter to Unitholders included in our last annual report to read it in conjunction with the results we reported today. It really ties together all of the significant activities we have completed this year.

In an nutshell, we noted that we have made great strides in adopting best practices in our governance and have made significant progress on improving our profile with investors to enhance Investor Relations and disclosure improvements.

We've always had significant quality bias when buying property which has served as well over the years, while the large high-quality, it was also quite broad and in some areas have prioritized stability of income over growth of income.

As a result, we set the dual objective to streamline the portfolio and enhancing H&R's overall FFO and NAV growth profile. In the second we acted decisively on these objectives by selling very steady the lower growth properties and reinvesting the proceeds of these sales and acquiring higher growth properties and advancing and expanding our value creating of development pipeline.

The transactions we completed in Q2 were both large in dollar value and their impact on our business. We executed the sale of the bulk of our U.S. retail portfolio for US$633 million. We announce US$245 million of that multifamily property acquisitions with more than half of those closings in June, the balance to fall over the next two months.

We invested over US$70 million in our nearly completed Jackson Park trophy of apartment development is New York and converted 137 million of mortgage receivables into ownership interest in our River Landing and Prosper developments, an additional $15 million [ph] investing those projects in the quarer.

Our properties under development now totals $1.2 billion of invested capital and represent a meaningful driver of FFO and NAV as we execute on these projects. To provide better visibility into this large pipeline this quarter we added new disclosures to our MD&A on page 14 with total budgets, remaining cost, expected yield on cost and completion dates for each of our projects.

All of this activity is design to streamline our portfolio and enhance our growth in Q2 and expect again in Q3, the cost of these is modest short term impact on FFO per unit. We're highly confident that the change we have made have improved our business and we'll provide rewarding – and we'll prove rewarding for our investors.

Of course all these activities, investments are only made possible by our very conservative and defensive balance sheet. Our credit metrics are very strong and should further strengthen as Jackson Park fully leases up and stabilizes by late 2019 with additional growth from other parts of the portfolio.

We're proud of the results we delivered in Q2 and significant changes you've made to our business and we are looking forward to see the growth we are investing materializing our financial results in coming quarters.

And with that, I'll open the lines to questions. Operator?

Sam Damiani

Thanks and good afternoon everybody. Tom, just first of all, you've added to the development pipeline and you've just sold your U.S. retail or at least most of it. Can you just give us an update on the sources of funding the remaining development? You've got about 600 million left to spent that was like for the next couple years?

Tom Hofstedter

I'll hand it over to Larry. Anything to do with dollars and cents I really don't really know. I'm the good looking one, remember, on this call. Larry?

Larry Froom

Yes. The 600, that will spent over the next – probably the bulk of it over 2019 and 2020. This $75 million or $80 million left that we have to spend on Jackson Park, we have construction financing, so that's not coming from any more debt that we're going to putting on our balance sheet so to speak. It’s an equity accounting investment. Debt financing is financing is arranged. So the bulk of it will be coming from River Landing project and that will probably be coming from our balance sheet funding it till we get construction financing and we'll play that close to the timing [ph]. Our plan is not to get construction financing as this time. We'll look at that early next year whether we get construction financing on that project or finance that through our operating lines.

Sam Damiani

Okay. And I'm just curious where you see leverage -- where you would like to see leverage. A couple of years out with -- it looks like you're expecting some more fair value gains at Jackson Park and potentially some fair value gains across some of the other developments in the pipeline, offsetting the leverage that would tick up as a result of the spend. But just where do you see everything balancing out on a stabilized basis?

Larry Froom

We want the same as we are right now. We don't see that – unless the sector changes and whole flavor of our peers change, right now, we're satisfied to keep that – maintain that same ratio going forward.

Sam Damiani

Okay. So if any further dispositions are required to keep that leverage, you would do that?

Larry Froom

Yes.

Sam Damiani

Okay. And just sticking on to Jackson Park, I remember maybe the last call you were expecting over $1 a unit of fair value gains in total for Jackson Park. Is that still the case? And can you be more precise at this point?

Larry Froom

No. That's still the case. I think we're very satisfied with that.

Sam Damiani

And it's great to hear…?

Patrick Sullivan

Just to be clear, in the past two years we've recognized about $0.50 of that already. There's another $0.50 to get to that dollar in fair value gain.

Sam Damiani

Right.

Larry Froom

Sam, we're building to low 6s and the values probably four-ish. So you have plenty of gain over there. So it's dollars -- $300 million.

Sam Damiani

Canadian dollars, great. Okay. And the trends, I guess, are the rents kind of ticking up a little bit over the course of this lease-up period?

Tom Hofstedter

I think they are right now budget. I think its only, and once it stabilizes as evidence by the velocity of the recent and also the tick up in interest once the amenities are delivered, they can only mean positive growth on the rents.

Sam Damiani

Great. Okay.

Larry Froom

The mistake we made if any is that we took the Investor Day too early. Right now the project looks obsolete, they will not get [Indiscernible], and that's why we're so much ahead of our competitors and actually there is no competition. This project is going to be starting in 2019, it won't be as competitive. There's nothing that it offers amenities, the part settings and action to be use and the unit size that we have. So, I think we're comfortable going forward that we have to maintain advantage over our competitors.

Sam Damiani

Okay. Maybe just switching over briefly to Primaris, where the occupancy did decline a little bit quarter-over-quarter. What were the key drivers there?

Larry Froom

Well, Sears is the major on the occupancy.

Sam Damiani

Was that not all in Q1 though?

Larry Froom

Yes. Yes, you're right. It was primary in Q1. I think our occupied and committed number has stayed fairly stable in the 94% range.

Sam Damiani

Okay. Thank you.

Matt Kornack

Hi, guys. Just following up on Primaris, given improvement in the Alberta market have you seen any improvement in leasing dynamics on your major malls there? And did you see any pullback during the energy crisis?

Tom Hofstedter

I think there was hesitancy for tenants to commit to a lot of new deals in that province few years back. Right now, we're seeing tenant expanding their footprint in Alberta. We've transacted quite few deals in the Alberta in the last say 18 months.

Matt Kornack

And just in terms of Target and Sears. Target, you're well on your way. It sounds like you've got the Sunridge property that's going to be a little bit delayed. But what is the NOI profile in 2019, I guess, or the balance of 2018 and into 2019 for both -- well, I guess, Target, and then Sears is really 2020 that you'll see the impact, is that fair to say?

Tom Hofstedter

So in terms of the increase annual base rent, for instance, so I think in 2018 we're looking at about $7 million and NOI contribution in 2018 – sorry, 2018, 7 million, 2019 I think the full year numbers around 8.1, and then the Sears contribute – sorry, the Sunridge contribution really kicks in fully in 2020. As it -- that really – the impact is really late in the year in 2019 from Sunridge.

Matt Kornack

So that's Target. And then Sears, will you see anything near term? Or is it all..?

Tom Hofstedter

Sears really with the construction, the permitting process in the construction we really won't see any revenue start to flow until Q3, 2019.

Matt Kornack

And have you demised those spaces at all? Or are you finding single tenant users for them?

Tom Hofstedter

No single tenant users. They're going to demise then for the most of part were demolishing portion of the buildings.

Matt Kornack

And who would be -- is it the same tenants that are taking that space as would've taken Target? I know you had said prior that Sears was actually in better locations, I think, in some cases than Target?

Tom Hofstedter

Yes. Sears is prominently located in the sites, so I think there's two benefits start getting the Sears boxes. One the prominent locations are helping us drive higher rents from the boxes that we are putting in. And the second thing is by demolishing portions of these buildings we no longer have no builds zones out in front of Sears, quite often they're at the front of the property so we can build out parcels which we get very high rents from.

Matt Kornack

Okay. So it sounds like from a primary standpoint, I mean, this quarter, I think, was positive on the same-property NOI growth standpoint, but it will be a meaningful contributor to results in the next couple of years?

Tom Hofstedter

Yes.

Matt Kornack

Okay, great. Thanks guys.

Sam Damiani

Thanks. I just wanted to follow-up on Miami River. Just if you can update us on the releasing of the office and retail components?

Tom Hofstedter

The retail is around the two-thirds leases signed committed. Office is under serious negotiation with one tenant for the entire space. It goes commitment next week, quite frankly and I expect – we're expecting that to get done. So that's on all 136,000 square feet of office which includes the mez and the upper floors, first five – five, six and seven and the balance of the retail space we have we have LOIs and its under active negotiations. We're very confident with the retail and office.

Sam Damiani

And who are the tenants on the retail that you've signed up so far?

Tom Hofstedter

Publix, Hobby Lobby, TJ, Ross, West Marine, Burlington and then the smaller tenants such as Chase Bank, GNC, standard cast of characters, probably is under negotiation.

Sam Damiani

And the residential component there is rental, not condo, is that right?

Tom Hofstedter

Well, rental, then we won't start leasing it around six months before completion.

Sam Damiani

Great. Thank you.

Tom Hofstedter

Thanks everybody. Looking forward to speak you next quarter. Enjoy the rest of the summer. Bye.

