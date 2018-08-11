TIER REIT, Inc. (TIER) CEO Scott Fordham on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TIER REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIER) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Greetings, and welcome to the TIER REIT Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Telisa Schelin.

Welcome to the TIER REIT Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. I'm Telisa Schelin, Chief Legal Officer for the company. Before we begin, please note that statements made during this call that are not historical may be deemed forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are discussed at length in our annual and quarterly SEC filings. Future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from these forward-looking statements, which we assume no obligation to update or revise as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additionally, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find a reconciliation of these to the most directly comparable GAAP numbers in our earnings release or our quarterly supplemental package on the Investor Relations page of our website at tierreit.com.

I will now turn the call over to Scott Fordham, the Chief Executive Officer of TIER REIT.

Thanks, Telisa, and good morning. We appreciate you joining us this morning for our second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. In addition to Telisa, with me in the room today are Dallas Lucas, President and Chief Operating Officer, Bill Reister, Chief Investment Officer, and Jim Sharp, Chief Financial Officer, along with other members of our management team. On today's call, I'll provide brief comments on our results and transactional activity, including our in-process and on deck development before turning the call over to Jim to discuss second quarter results and updated guidance.

Dallas will then provide information on each of our key markets.To begin, I am pleased with our team's progress in 2018. Our second quarter results came in ahead of our expectations, and we continue to see strong year-over-year cash same-store results and leasing spreads. We were also pleased to raise $67 million on our ATM program, which -- reduces our leverage and supplements capital from planned dispositions as we continue to take advantage of opportunities to create value through development.

During the second half of the year, we anticipate completion of core and shell for both Third + Shoal and Domain 11. We recently received notice from the largest tenant at Third + Shoal that they will expand into the last remaining available office space in the building. As a result, these buildings will deliver combined at over 98% leased. Further, we announced last night that we are in leases for the entirety of Domain 12, our 320,000 square-foot project that commenced construction in the second quarter, and will deliver in the fourth quarter, 2019.

Tenant demand continues to grow. With over 350,000 square feet of letters of intent for Domain 10, along with other active proposals, we expect to commence construction on this 300,000 square-foot office tower in the fourth quarter 2018.In addition, we are finalizing construction pricing on Domain 9, which is fully designed and permitted to be positioned to commence construction in the near term should tenant demand hold steady. As previously discussed, at current market conditions and based on our development metrics, we estimate that each 300,000 square-foot building that we developed and leased at The Domain could add more than $1 per share to our net asset value.

Importantly, we control additional key development and redevelopment sites in The Domain that have the potential to accommodate approximately 4 million square feet of mixed-use development, including approximately 2.5 million square feet of office. Specifically, Domain D&G represents a well located 5.5-acre site on which we can believe we can construct approximately 600,000 square feet of new office space. We have accelerated our plans and are in conceptual design of this site in order to be ready to move forward in conjunction with tenant demand.

In conclusion, real estate operating fundamentals remain strong in the majority of our markets, particularly, in our Tier 1 submarkets, with Austin continuing to lead the pack. Office using job gains and economic growth continue, and we are fortunate to own key development and redevelopment sites in Austin, as well as in Dallas that allow us to cater to tenant demand for newly developed office space, especially the outsized demand we are seeing in Austin. While over the long term, we intend to balance the portfolio across our target markets. In the near term, we will look to take advantage of our land position and tenant demand to generate superior returns and create value through our build-to-core development in The Domain, Austin's second downtown.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jim.

Thanks, Scott. Good morning. Our FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding certain items for the second quarter 2018 was $19.5 million or $0.40 per diluted share as compared to $19.8 million or $0.41 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2017. These results exceeded our expectations for the quarter by approximately $0.025 per diluted share, with about $0.015 attributable to improvements in our same-store operating properties, primarily as a result of additional operating expense reimbursements.

The other $0.01 is a one-time item related to a distribution received from our remaining 1.1% investment in the Wanamaker Building. Second quarter 2018 same-store cash NOI growth was 11.2% as compared to second quarter 2017. This growth is primarily the result of free rent concessions, burning off and converting to cash rent in 2018. As well as the additional operating expense reimbursements previously mentioned.

As we look ahead to the second half of 2018, we anticipate free rent in the same-store portfolio will continue to run at a similar level to the first half of the year. Yesterday's release also included an update to our full year 2018 guidance. We are now forecasting NAREIT-defined FFO in a range of $1.29 to $1.33 per share. And FFO excluding certain items in a range of $1.52 to $1.56 per diluted share, reflecting an increase in our same-store NOI growth assumption to between 1.5% and 2.5%, primarily attributable to an improved outlook for leasing activity in our Houston properties, as well as the operating expense reimbursements previously mentioned.

Our updated assumptions also include an increase in our diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding to 49.8 million shares. This takes into account a 2.8 million shares we sold in late June and early July under our ATM program. Of that amount, approximately 900,000 shares were sold and settled in the second quarter, and the rest were sold and settled in July, representing total gross proceeds of $67 million or $65.7 million net of commissions and issuance cost.

The net proceeds from the ATM program have been used as additional funding for our development activities in Austin, and to repay the outstanding balance on our revolving credit facility. As a result, we've reduced our leverage, which will further support our robust development pipeline.

This concludes my remarks. I'll now turn the call over to Dallas.

Thanks, Jim, and good morning, everyone. At quarter end, our operating portfolio occupancy was 89.4%, consistent with the prior quarter and in line with our expectations. Outside of Houston, our portfolio occupancy was approximately 94%, while in Houston, the portfolio ended the quarter at approximately 76%. We have seen solid leasing fundamentals across most of our markets, along with improving leasing activity in Houston. Most of our target markets continue to significantly outperform the nation in terms of population and job growth and are better fitting from continued migration of companies from higher cost and less business friendly state.

Now I'll provide an update on what we're seeing in several of our primary markets. Leasing activity in Austin is still strong. Direct Class A vacancy throughout the Austin market ticked up slightly to 9.1% at quarter end, while absorbing an additional new deliveries. Class A rents continued to climb increasing another 1.4% during the quarter. Excluding build-to-suits and preleased buildings, there is only 1.3 million square feet of multitenant projects under construction citywide at the end of the second quarter, little of which are in our competitive submarkets. As Scott mentioned, tenant demand at The Domain remains very strong, and at our Domain 12 development property is now in leases for the entirety of the building, while prospective tenant interest for our 2 remaining designed and permitted development properties, Domain 10 and Domain 9, is showing no signs of abatement.

As mentioned earlier, because of this demand, we expect to commence construction on Domain 10 in the fourth quarter. Further, we are finalizing our pricing on Domain 9 to be positioned to commence construction shortly, should tenant demand hold steady. Finally, we are progressing on our predevelopment process for our remaining land and redevelopment properties that will enable us to add approximately 2.5 million square feet of net new office space to continue meeting this strong demand by tenants that want to office at the Domain.

In Houston, total Class A office vacancy was essentially unchanged at 26% at quarter end citywide. Although, sublease inventory increased to 9.9 million square feet. New developments are no longer a factor in the market, as only one meaningful multitenant building is currently under construction in the CBD. We are seeing a pick up in the market activity and are hearing indications of several large lease transactions in negotiation that could create some positive momentum for the overall office market in the second half of the year. We are now well positioned at our BriarLake Plaza properties. Our recent leasing activity, including 55,000 square feet is expected to commence in the third quarter, will take the combined project to over 86% lease at year end, with low space expiring through 2019.

At Eldridge Place, the lobby renovations are underway and expected to be completed by year-end. Assuming oil prices remain elevated over the intermediate term, we believe Eldridge Place will be well positioned to benefit from the office market recovery. However, as we have previously stated, we will continue to evaluate a potential sale of Eldridge Place, considering the strong investment appetite for high-quality office buildings in Houston.

In Dallas, Fort Worth, direct Class A vacancy rate increased to 17.3% for the quarter, while Class A rental rates remain relatively flat. Excluding build-to-suit and fully preleased buildings, construction activity climbed this quarter to 2.6 million square feet under development. HUD has extended their 109,000 square feet lease at Burnett Plaza to at least the third quarter of 2019. This extension provides us additional term as we work to back build our space.

And finally, in Charlotte, the direct Class A vacancy rate in the CBD at quarter end was 12.1%, while Class A rental rates increased 1.3% during the quarter. There is approximately 1.6 million square feet currently under construction in the CBD, of which approximately 72% is preleased. With minimal space available to lease in BriarLake Plaza, we are currently focused on re-leasing the 84,000 square feet that the bank will give back during 2019. This space represents the only sizable block available in the CBD at prime desired view heights. In summary, because of our recent equity raise and as a disposition plans, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on our highly accretive development opportunities that we believe will create significant shareholder value and position the company for sizable cash flow growth. That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we will now take questions from our sell side analysts.

Our first question comes from Rob Stevenson of Janney Montgomery Scott.

Question on Domain. How are you guys thinking about building something today versus waiting until tomorrow? Essentially, I mean, it seems like the new developments are sort of coming sort of rapid fire as the previous one is fully leased and sort of gets about half way through construction. I mean, any thought into waiting an extra 6, 9 months for incremental demand and jack the rates up even higher? I mean how does that sort of -- those thoughts sort of factor in as you guys decide when to kick off the next project?

Scott Fordham

Clearly, the demand is terrific in The Domain at this point in time. And construction costs continued to go up. We are definitely benefiting from our land position and being in a position to cater to this high demand. I think the last time we spoke we had about 500,000 square feet of letters of intent for a building that was only going to be 320,000 square feet. Those letters of intent had grown now to close to 700,000 square feet. So the demand is there. We've got great tenancy that's looking at the Domain. So what we think about from a company perspective is making sure that we mitigate leasing risk as we build next project. And so right now, we are very, very close to getting D12 leased, which sets up very nicely to -- for us to be able to accommodate the excess demand in D10. So we're very thoughtful about it. Making sure we mitigate that risk, but the demand is there and we feel like we can create a lot of value.

Robert Stevenson

I mean what's the opportunity to go even higher from a vertical standpoint? I mean are you maxed out at 10 to as how high you can go? Is it a construction cost issue if you were to add another 5 floors or something to that project? How is that sort of thinking process?

Scott Fordham

Probably the factor that's the most restrictive is just the parking and accommodating the parking. So we're trying to build to scale that makes sense. I mean, while, we're office guys, we're certainly thinking about this project truly being Austin's second downtown. And so we want to do it right. And so, we're very thoughtful about the mixed-use component, and how it all plays together, and certainly the parking, and the congestion -- traffic congestion, so.

Robert Stevenson

Okay. And how much parking is there on 10 versus 12?

Scott Fordham

We have been consistently building to about 3.8 per 1,000. And we are looking to continue that as we redevelop some of the interior of the Domain, we may be able to dial that back a little bit. But right now, we continue to build to about 3.8 per 1,000.

Robert Stevenson

Okay. And then on -- you guys are sort of essentially flat on a same-store basis, up about 7.5% year-to-date on a cash NOI basis. I mean, what's the -- what do you guys when you see the leasing, the progress towards leasing and occupancy et cetera in the back half of the year, where do you guys sort of expect the full year to come out there?

Scott Fordham

So in the guidance what we have, I think is what 1.5% to 2.5% on a same-store basis, and still in the 7% to 8% range.

James Sharp

7.5% to 8.5%.

Scott Fordham

7.5% to 8.5% on a cash basis. We're seeing a lot of free cash burn off that was in place a year ago. So we're continuing to move in that direction. And of course, as we developed these properties in some of the recent acquisitions, they're not in our same-store numbers. And so, we just continue to feel very good about the projects that we have. Austin, we're about 12% below market in Austin. And in Charlotte, I think we're about 18% below market.

Our next question comes from Patrice Chen of JPMorgan.

Patrice Chen

Just looking at your guidance of $145 million to $270 million of dispositions. It seems to be like a little room left for the second half of the year. I know you're evaluating the sale of Eldridge Place. But can you remind us like what else might be in the market? And maybe, what do you think closes by the end of the year?

Scott Fordham

Yes, sure. So when we think about the dispositions, we have identified four properties, three of which sit in our target markets. But about four properties that in total aggregate a bit over $300 million that we can sell over time. That will go towards funding our development projects. Today, we're in the market for about what 60% of that, call it roughly $175-plus-million. Any of that that closes this year would be very late in the year and have very impact on 2018. But we're -- we've gotten ahead of that to make sure that we have plenty of capital to take advantage of these great opportunities we have to create value in our development pipeline.

Patrice Chen

Got you, okay. And just one more. I think you've mentioned that there is a tenant that decided to extend it's lease until of third quarter next year at Burnett Plaza. Any update on prospects to see a lease up? And I know I think this quarter we saw the occupancy drop about 90 bps. Any color into what that was due to?

Scott Fordham

Yes, so in terms of prospects. Clearly, we won't get the space back for a period of time. They have extended until the third quarter of next year. So it will give us some time to work on that. At this point in time, we did see a little bit occupancy drop both in Dallas and in Houston, but we saw slight increases also in Austin and in Charlotte. So at this point in time, will continue to work on backfilling that space when we get it back. They do have some options to extend beyond the third quarter of next year, so we'll see if that happens as well. But we had one tenant specifically in Burnett that vacated about 11,000 square feet was the primary -- that primary tenant.

Our next question comes from Dave Rogers of Robert W. Baird.

Maybe I'll start with Dallas and stick with Houston for a minute. You had mentioned in your prepared comments that you've heard of activity in the market. But can you maybe talk a little bit more about what you're seeing? It seemed like previously it was -- it didn't really matter what the price was, there wasn't enough demand to clear, the demands clearly coming back. So can you give us a little bit of discussion on the balance that you're seeing there?

Dallas Lucas

Yes, BriarLake Plaza, we obviously did a fair amount of leasing in the first 6 months of this year, 66,000 square feet, 55,000 square feet of that is expected to commence in the third quarter. We have a few other tenants, which is another positive sign that we are expanding, not in huge amounts. But collectively probably 10,000 and 15,000 square feet that we expect to execute, and see further expansion in the project. I think our goal going forward is try to firm up our asking rates and achieving better execution as we've pointed to the mid-80s, overall occupancy in that project by the end of the year. So activity is still not robust, but we are still seeing a decent amount of interest in tours for the quality of product at BriarLake. At Eldridge, obviously, given that we're going through construction of the lobby, a little bit more challenging right now from a leasing perspective. But we have some proposals that we've been submitting right now. But for larger transactions, those are very long timelines to get executed.

David Rodgers

Okay, great, thanks for that. And Scott, I wanted to follow back up on the Domain as well, you said 700,000 square feet of LOIs, and it sounds like that might be for Domain 12. But also bleeding into 10, that would take care of -- I think those two buildings will take care of most of those LOIs. So maybe can you talk a little bit about the added demand beyond that you're seeing to give you the confidence to talk more about starting Domain 9 as well?

Scott Fordham

Yes, so we're definitely looking at taking the projects one at a time. We feel like that's a demand that we've had for 12. We really had to roll that over to 10 because of the demand. The 700,000 square feet are just deals that have gotten truly to that LOI stage where it's the terms have been discussed and we all agree on the terms. And so it's really tenants that are really truly trying to get into The Domain and the question is, whether there's enough space. So beyond that, there's a number of proposals. So we feel terrific about the demand. It has just continue to pick up.

Dallas Lucas

Hey, David, it Dallas and just to add to this and maybe address Rob Stevenson's earlier comment about [indiscernible] executed on transactions right now. I mean, Domain is just that keeps on giving between Domain 9 and what we think we can do at D&G that holds 1 million square feet right there, with additional perspective development. And then as we've continued to point to the redevelopment opportunities particularly at Domain Point and Domain 4, down the road can add a fair amount of additional square footage. So we're taking the demand that's in front of us, still obviously very attractive development yields. And will continue to do so as the demand persists.

David Rodgers

At this point, do you see the three buildings discussed, 12, 10 and 9, all has multitenant buildings? Or are there chances to kind of start to fill those up more quickly with the single tenant users?

Scott Fordham

We're seeing a variety of tenants in market at this point in time. Clearly, we would love to do some multitenant buildings in the domain. There's a lot of demand and that could result in big tenants taking space or we may be fortunate to also do some multitenant building, so we're really seeing the variety.

David Rodgers

Okay, that's great. And then one question maybe just on the cash NOI build up schedule for the development pipeline. It just looks like a little bit and I don't know, someone just said there were stakes for taking more space at Third + Shoal, but it looks like some of it slipped a little bit enough in '19 into '20 in the cash NOI. It's that just a build out thing, just help me understand that a little bit. Didn't look like a meaningful shift, but just want to understand it better?

James Sharp

Yes, it's just a little bit of the buildout timing on when the space was delivered.

Our next question comes from John Kim of BMO Capital Markets.

John Kim

I just wanted to clarify your press release, you say "220,000 square feet" in leases, if demands well and then another $250,000 LOI. And we've seen in the sector, not necessarily with you, sometimes LOIs don't get signed. And so when you have these terms, what's your confidence level of converting these into time leases?

Scott Fordham

Yes, what -- when we think about D12 and the demand there for D12, we're at a point where we expect to be completed with the D12 leasing very soon. And then as we work forward on to D10, the LOIs that we have are tenants that really want to be in the Domain. And unfortunately, we just haven't been able to accommodate them, and might not be able to accommodate them in D12. So -- but they're very excited about the prospect of being in D10 as well. So we have a high level of confidence, just given the truly, truly outsized demand that we continue to see for tenants trying to get into the Domain.

John Kim

But if you were to handicap it, it sounds like D12 is -- you have 90% or higher confidence rate. But the D10, maybe over 60%. I'm not sure how confident you are?

Scott Fordham

Well, I mean, we expect to be completed with D12. And we have a high level of confidence in D10 that we're going to have tenants to fill that project as we move forward. And we think that ultimately, the demand may be there for us to be talking about D9 shortly thereafter.

John Kim

And can you give some characteristics of the tenants that you're in negotiation with? Are they new to the market? Are they already in the CBD or already in The Domain? Or any other color you can provide?

Scott Fordham

You know, again, there's a variety of tenants that we're talking to for the 2 broad projects combined. Some of those are tenants that are expanding. Some of those are tenants that are wanting to stake a location in the Domain for the first time could also have a downtown presence. So we're just seeing a variety of tenants wanting to get in, and if you've been to the Domain, you understand why I mean it's a 300-acre site, really as big as downtown Austin, with the amenity base that it has, whether it be the 4,000 multifamily units or the almost 2 million square feet of retail. And it's the right kind of retail. So it's a pretty special place as you know.

John Kim

Can you discuss rising construction costs? And what's you are pricing Domain 10 and 9 versus 12? And what they may do to the development yields?

Scott Fordham

Yes, so we have been seeing construction costs move kind of 1% to call it 1.5% per quarter. So obviously, if we were to kickoff D10 here very soon in the fourth quarter 2018, we're not very far removed from the pricing that we were looking at for D12. And what we've seen in terms of rental rate is the rental rates keeping up with that. So we expect to deliver yields very similar to what we've done in the past.

John Kim

A question maybe for Dallas. There's a fair amount of releases expiring in Houston over the next 12 months. You did mention in your prepared remarks there is increased activity in the market, although it sounds like it's on the horizon, but given that level of activity, do you foresee your current occupancy levels of 76% being the low watermark? Or could it possibly go lower with expirations?

Dallas Lucas

No, the biggest expiration that we pointed to is the BP expiration in March of '19 at the Eldridge Place. So we expect that BP will vacate that space at the end of the first quarter, so no our occupancy will likely go down. And that will be our biggest leasing challenge in that market is backfilling space and gaining absorption into Eldridge Place. But as I pointed out, BriarLake Plaza is in a great position, so it gives us 1 project focus on market.

Scott Fordham

And one thing I would add to that, John, is that we would be wrapping up to the lobbies, Eldridge Place right at the end of the year so as BP vacates, we will have a good product to be in the out in the market with as well. And we are seeing bigger deals in the energy corridor at this point in time. And hopefully some of those will land, and then we'll be sitting there with a building with great lobbies [indiscernible].

John Kim

And then a final question for Jim on your same-store results. You had a 6% decline in real estate taxes, I'm assuming this is one-time in nature? Or maybe you can provide some color on this?

James Sharp

You say, 6% decline in real estate taxes?

John Kim

Real estate taxes.

James Sharp

Yes, we had some reassess values in Houston, as well as some property tax refunds as a result of this, it kind of grew those reassessed values for this year. And so that's what that decline is.

Our next question is a follow-up from the Patrice Chen of JPMorgan.

Patrice Chen

Just on the rent abatement and the $400,000 of Business Interruptions Insurance proceeds from this quarter, what is that going to look like in the following quarter from the insurance proceed?

James Sharp

So the way we look at that, the business interruption insurance is, we expect to recover that this year. It's likely this quarter, but that just depends on how quickly the insurance company wants to move with kind of wrapping up the business interruption insurance claim. So year-to-date, we abated $400,000 in the first quarter, and an additional $400,000 in the second quarter. So $800,000 net that we have not yet recovered from BI but fully expect to cover that in the near term. Outside of that, there is -- we've stopped abating rent of the properties, so there's no more build up to come. It is just waiting on the collection on the proceeds.

Patrice Chen

Got you. So there's $800,000 left to come from that?

James Sharp

Yes.

Ladies and gentlemen, we've reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Scott Fordham for closing remarks.

We just wanted to, again, thank you for joining us today for our Earnings Conference Call, and we look forward to talking with you guys next time, thank you.

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.