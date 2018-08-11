Venture Capital Deals Of The Week: SoftBank Hands WeWork $1B

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Saturday mornings.

WeWork gets $1B: WeWork (VWORK) secured a $1B investment from SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY). The disclosure happened in the co-working company’s first financial presentation, which happened due to the spring bond sale. The company remains in talks with other potential investors for an additional $1B with a $42B valuation float. WeWork continues to march towards a 2019 IPO.

WeWork’s 1H18 losses tripled Y/Y to $723M with revenue run rate of $1.8B (up from $1.5B at end of Q1). SoftBank’s latest investment, structured as a convertible note, brought the existing cash pile and commitments up to $4B. The company plans to use the funds for overseas expansion, building office space, and acquiring new properties and leaseholds.

Uber trucking competitor: Chinese truck-hailing platform Manbang Group is seeking $1B in new funding, according to WSJ sources. Previous backers include SoftBank and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) with Manbang currently approaching U.S.-based mutual funds and late-stage investors. The new cash would push Manbang to a $10B valuation.

Manbang Group’s mobile app matches merchants to truckers to transport cargo and also offers stored-value toll cards, diesel cards, and member financing. As of June, about 3.1M truckers logged into the app at least once a month, up 36% on the year. The company will use the new funds to expand in China. Sources suggest Manbang is also building up cash for some domestic acquisitions perhaps in the field of autonomous trucking.

Competition: Uber Freight, which is undergoing a structural overhaul as Uber doubles its investments in the unit.

EBay competitor: Naspers (OTCPK:NPSND, OTCPK:NPSNY) provided $500M in funding for used goods app marketplace LetGo. Valuation was sitting at around $1.5B before the newest infusion. Previous backers have included Accel, Insight Venture Partners, and Eight Roads Ventures.

LetGo says the app has passed 100M downloads and 400M listings in total with monthly listers up 65% YTD. Message metrics include 13M messages sent daily and 6B total since the opening three years ago. The business is primarily based in the U.S. and Spain (through a merger with local startup Wallapop).

Competition: EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Craigslist, and OfferUp, to name a few.

Increased Slack: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams competitor Slack is reportedly raising at least $400M on a $7B+ valuation. TechCrunch sources say General Atlantic is leading the round with Dragoneer among the backers.

Slack recently passed 8M daily active users with 3M paying subscribers. The company has 70K paid enterprise teams including Capital One, IBM, and eBay and 65% of the Fortune 100. Slack recently bought and closed competitor HipChat from Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in exchange for a Slack stake.

Competition: Microsoft, which reported 200K paying Teams organizations earlier this year, recently launched a free tier to take on Slack and Facebook launched Workplace.

Travel experience platform: TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Airbnb (AIRB) competitor Klook raised $200M from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Boyu Capital, TCV, Sequoia China, Matrix Partners, and OurCrowd. Total fundraising now totals $296.5M. Klook declined to provide its valuation.

Hong Kong-based Klook will use the funding to move into the U.S. and European markets. The company’s platform sells travel experiences and attraction tickets and Klook says it’s on track for $1B in bookings this year. Klook is available across Asia with Greater China serving as the largest market. Klook plans to open its first U.S. office by the end of the year.

DDR cancer treatment: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Ventures, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Venture Fund, and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Ventures participated in a $84M Series B round in Artios Pharma, developer of DNA Damage Response treatments for cancer. Andera Partners and Life Sciences Partners led the round with participation from Arix Bioscience, SV Health Investors, M Ventures, and IP Group. The round brought total funding up to about $115M.

Artios treatments target tumors where DNA damage response factors have been lost or down regulated, which can selectively kill cancer cells without harming normal cells. The treatments can also potentially work well in combination therapies with existing treatments. You can find the current Artios pipeline here.

Competition: Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) is also working on DDR cancer therapies.

CNS gene therapy: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) made a $30M equity investment in gene therapy company Lacerta, which was spun out from the University of Florida. The investment gave Sarepta exclusive rights to central nervous system-targeted gene therapy for the metabolic disorder Pompe Disease and two unnamed programs for other rare CNS disease. Sarepta will take over once clinical testing starts in the programs.

Sarepta committed to paying Lacerta development and sales-based milestones plus single-digit royalties on net sales. Lacerta gained access to Sarepta’s talent, dosing and delivery platform, capsid screening library, and manufacturing technology. Sarepta got to add three gene therapies to the existing eight programs.

Competition: Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) are among the companies working on gene therapies for Pompe Disease.

