Tribune Media Co (TRCO) CEO Peter Kern on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tribune Media Co (NYSE:TRCO) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Gary Weitman - SVP, Corporate Relations, Tribune Media Company

Peter Kern - CEO & Director

Chandler Bigelow - EVP & CFO

Analysts

John Janedis - Jefferies

Marci Ryvicker - Wells Fargo Securities

Kyle Evans - Stephens Inc.

David Joyce - Evercore ISI

Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners

Andrew Borst - Goldman Sachs Group

Leo Kulp - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Gary Weitman, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Gary Weitman

Thank you, Rocco. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us for our call to discuss Tribune Media's second quarter 2018 results. With me on the call today are Peter Kern, Tribune Media's Chief Executive Officer; Chandler Bigelow, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Eddie Lazarus, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Strategy Officer; and Brian Litman, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Let me begin today by reminding us all that this call may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the company's expected future financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may be affected by many factors, including those listed in the special note regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors contained in the company's Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2018, and in today's earnings release.

The company's actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Information discussed on today's call speaks only as of today, August 9, 2018, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Any rebroadcast or distribution of information presented on today's call after such date is not intended and will not be construed as updating or confirming such information.

We will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures today. We reconcile each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure in an exhibit in today's earnings release. A copy of our press release and conference call presentation as well as the Form 10-Q have been posted to the company's corporate website, tribunemedia.com and on the company's Investor Relations mobile app. And with that, I will turn the call over to Peter. Peter?

Peter Kern

Thank you, Gary. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining earnings call. As you probably know, this is our first earnings call in more than a year. But given the development of the last few weeks and, especially, today's announcement that we have terminated the merger agreement with Sinclair, we felt it was important to restart our quarterly calls.

Let me begin by saying we're obviously disappointed that the transaction is not going forward. Since announcing the transaction in May of last year, we have done everything we could to assist Sinclair in getting through the regulatory process, and it's been a huge undertaking for our company to manage through this prolonged exercise while also keeping our business running strong. Unfortunately, Sinclair chose to follow regulatory strategy reflecting its own self-interest rather than its contractual obligations.

Most recently, the SEC raised serious concerns related to Sinclair's conduct and referred the transaction to an administrative law judge for a review. In light of which, this transaction cannot be completed within an accessible timeframe, if ever. Further delay and certainty would be detrimental to our company, our business partners and our shareholders. And accordingly, our board decided to terminate the merger agreement with Sinclair. This will enable management to refocus our activities on driving the company forward and enhancing shareholder value.

As you've no doubt seen, we've also filed suit against Sinclair for breach of the merger agreement for having failed to live up to its contractual obligations. We filed our complaint in Delaware Chancery Court this morning, and we will post a copy of it to the Tribune website as soon as it is available at the court of Delaware. We are confident in our legal position, and we will vigorously pursue the rights of our shareholders by holding Sinclair accountable for its actions.

So while we are disappointed to be at this point regarding the merger, we are excited to have a chance to extol the virtues of Tribune on a stand-alone basis and to report our financial results for a very strong second quarter. These results were driven by a solid performance across our business, with a focused emphasis on revenue growth opportunities and continued vigilance around cost management, cash flow optimization and high-return activities.

At our Television and Entertainment business, we were able to drive revenue growth despite facing headwinds in core advertising, with particular softness in our largest DMAs, where we are uniquely exposed relative to our peer group. We managed to overcome these pressures thanks to a very substantial increase in political advertising revenue and continued growth in retransmission consent and carriage fee revenue.

The growth in political ad revenue is particularly noteworthy and was driven by estimated share gains of more than 200 basis points, reflecting the strength of our local news franchises and the addition of nearly 200 hours of local news since the 2014 midterm cycle. Between the growth in overall political spending across our markets and our share gains, political advertising was up more than 100% compared to 2014 in the first half of the year.

As WGN America, we saw a continued strong performance in Q2, reflecting our refocus our new high-ROI strategy for original programming and continued diligence around acquisitions and scheduling. All this has put WGN America among the top-tier cable network for ratings performance season to date and driven strong EBITDA growth.

Finally, regarding expense management, we have been able to drive significant cost improvement across virtually every area of the business this year.

As we look to the second quarter, the whole -- I'd point out that notwithstanding the significant distraction of the merger activity, Tribune Media is in the best shape it has been for a long time, posting the strongest second quarter adjusted EBITDA since we emerged from bankruptcy in 2012.

As we chart our path forward as a company, I challenged our teams to rededicate themselves to executing on our strategies and to press our advantages, including our strength in news and on newfound strength in cable programming. We will continue to focus on costs and maintain our discipline while looking for new opportunities in our portfolio, including in the digital space, where we have a hidden gem in Covers.

Covers is the leading sports betting information site in North America, and we believe this provides us with a significant future opportunity as legalized sports betting rolls out across the country and consumers in our local TV market look for more information.

As we move into the back half of the year, we are in very good position. We are seeing meaningful improvements in core advertising pacing in the third quarter and continued strength in political advertising, where our station portfolio is well positioned for the midterm elections with multiple stations in many of the battleground states like Missouri, Pennsylvania and California.

We are launching some stronger originals on WGN America along with a newly acquired syndicated comedy that we believe will continue to drive ratings performance. And we have a team that can now dedicate 100% of its energy to running the business.

Lastly, we have the strongest balance sheet we have had for some time, bolstered by our solid operating performance, the continued strength of the cash distributions of TV Food Network, continuing sales of noncore assets and the benefits of the recent changes in the tax code, all of which provide us enormous flexibility to drive shareholder returns.

So I'll finish back at the beginning by saying that while I'm disappointed we are not able to consummate our transaction with Sinclair, our performance in the second quarter is evidence of the continuing value of this company and its prospects for the future.

And with that, I will turn it over to Chandler to take you through the numbers

Chandler Bigelow

Thank you, Peter. And good morning. As a reminder, we filed our 10-Q this morning. A link to the document is available on our website. And as Peter noted, we are extremely pleased with our second quarter and first half performance. On a consolidated basis, our reported second quarter revenue of $489 million was up 4%, or $20 million, as compared to last year. As we noted in our press release, revenue was up 6% when you exclude barter revenue in 2017.

As a reminder, we no longer recognize barter revenue and expense under their new revenue accounting guidance we adopted in the first quarter of 2018. Reported consolidated operating expenses of $391 million were down 14%, or $66 million, in the quarter, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter increased approximately $65 million, or 69%, to $161 million. In addition to our EBITDA, we received approximately $44 million of cash distributions in the second quarter from our equity investments, comprised of $38 million from TV Food Network and $6 million from CareerBuilder, the latter of which includes a $5 million cash distribution resulting from CareerBuilder's sale of one of their businesses.

For the first half of the year, reported consolidated revenues of $933 million were up $24 million, or 3%, and up 4% when adjusted for the barter revenue impact. And reported consolidated operating expenses, excluding the $133 million gain from the sale of spectrum, was $781 million and were down $137 million or 15%.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2018 was $281 million, an increase of $128 million or 84%. And in addition to that, we received $159 million of total cash distributions from our equity investment in the first 6 months of 2018, which was up 6% versus a year ago.

Now turning to the results of our Television and Entertainment segment. Reported second quarter revenue was up 4% to $486 million and up 6% when adjusted to exclude barter. This revenue growth was due in part to a 12% increase in retransmission consent revenues and a 28% increase in carriage fee. On a combined basis, total retrans and carriage revenue in the quarter was $158 million and was up 15% as compared to the second quarter of last year.

In addition, our revenues benefited from very strong political advertising in the quarter. In fact, gross political advertising revenue of $24 million in the second quarter was not only a record for the company for a second quarter, it more than doubled the political advertising revenue that we generated in the second quarter of the last midterm election cycle in 2014.

Our revenue gains were partially offset in the second quarter by a 6% decline in core advertising, which is primarily due to the overall decline in broadcast television advertising in our 33 TV markets, offset somewhat by share gains, and displacements from very strong political advertising in the quarter. In fact, total net advertising, including political and digital, was essentially flat in the second quarter versus a year ago.

For the first 6 months of the year, core advertising was down 8% versus 2017. And as we noted in the last quarter, in our press release, our first quarter core advertising was negatively impacted what due to the airing of the Super Bowl on 2 NBC-affiliated stations in 2018 versus 14 FOX stations in 2017 and the fact that the 2018 Winter Olympics also aired on NBC.

The good news is, the core advertising pace is significantly improved in the third quarter as compared to the second quarter and first half of the year, led by improved automotive advertising. And as Peter mentioned, we are very pleased with the pace of our political advertising in the third quarter going into the midterms.

Television and Entertainment adjusted EBITDA was $174 million in the second quarter, a 56% increase over last year, and was up 65% in the first half of the year. And we're proud of the increased profitability of the company and could not be more pleased with the contribution coming from the shift in programming strategy at WGN America as Television and Entertainment programming expenses were down 29% in both the second quarter and first half of the year, and importantly, both rating and advertising revenue at WGN America grew during this programming shift.

Now one thing to keep in mind is the shift in WGN America's programming strategy began in the second quarter of last year, and therefore, we did not expect such significant year-over-year decreases in programming expenses in the second half of this year.

Turning to Corporate and Other. I would just say that we continue to be very pleased with the pace of our expense reductions within the Corporate and Other reported line. Reported expenses were down 40% in the quarter versus last year. About half of that decline is due to lower transaction costs compared to the prior period.

Now before opening up for questions, I want to review a few other important financial highlights of the company. With respect to the balance sheet, Tribune ended the quarter with cash of $829 million and total debt outstanding of approximately $2.9 billion. I'd like to note that we reduced total debt by approximately $500 million in 2017, and our net debt leverage is now about 3x our trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA plus the cash distributions we received from our equity investments.

Interest expense in the quarter was $42 million and $83 million for the first 6 months for the year. And the current weighted average interest cost of our debt is approximately 5.4%. Also, we ended the quarter with 87.6 million shares outstanding.

I'd also like to point out that Tribune now enjoys about a 14 percentage point improvement in our tax rate. Our current effective tax rate is now approximately 26%, which includes both federal and state. This lower rate means that we will pay significantly less tax on our operating income, including our share of income from TV Food each year. In total, for the full year of 2018, we estimate that we will save approximately $40 million of cash income taxes, with most of these savings coming in the second half of this year. And in addition, our deferred tax liabilities declined approximately $260 million due to the lower tax rate.

And finally, another important asset for Tribune is our very valuable real estate portfolio which we estimate to be worth approximately $500 million. We're making significant progress on finalizing the necessary entitlements to the property so that we can take on them to market soon. And I'd point out, the tax reform will be very beneficial with respect to the ultimate net proceeds we'll earn from any future real estate sale.

So to recap, our primary operations are performing very well. Our balance sheet is strong. We own a collection of very valuable assets, including our 31% stake in TV Food, which yields substantial and very dependable free cash flow. And our real estate portfolio is estimated to be worth $500 million. In short, Tribune Media is in a very strong position, and we look forward to the second half of the year.

And with that, we'll open the line up for questions. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And today's first question comes from John Janedis from Jefferies.

John Janedis

I had a couple. One was I was just hoping you could speak more about your strategy over the next 12 to 24 months. What's the focus going to be? Is it strategic alternatives again? Is it asset sales? Is it running the company independently? And to what extent does some of the regulatory uncertainties factor into your decision-making process, at least, in the near term?

Peter Kern

John, it's Peter. Thanks for the question. I think -- as you would imagine, our first order of business is kind of getting the entire company back focused on running our business for own account. The merger has been distracting. There's lots of preparatory work, there's lots of transitional work to do, et cetera. And frankly, it's nice to be able to turn everybody's attention back to job 1, and that is what we are asking the company to do. And obviously, there will be a lot of follow-up from today around that. As far as longer term, I think our strategy is to push our advantages and our strength. As I mentioned in my opening comments, I think we have a strong broadcast portfolio that, potentially, we might look to enhance. We've got new strength in cable, which gives us certain advantages in that business line. We are looking in digital, I would say, not maybe on the bleeding edge where we have been with some ideas in the past but, certainly, where we have an edge, like with Covers, and some opportunity we think to use.

So we'll look at all those areas and be strategic about what we can do for own account. I don't think the regulatory environment troubles us. I think what transpired was not a function of an unwelcoming regulatory environment but more how this transaction was prosecuted by our merger partner. So we feel like the environment remains welcoming and open to sensible consolidation. And there's tons of activity out there, as you well know, and noise out there about other players being in the market. So I think we really like our position. We're performing well. And given our balance sheet, given our assortment of assets, we remain sort of open to all opportunities, I would say, in terms of further consolidation in the industry as well as just pushing our businesses as hard as we can push them.

John Janedis

Okay. And maybe you guys just touched on this, but on WGNA, the strategy shift there, I guess, started a few quarters ago. But we really haven't heard much from you guys given the lack of calls. So can you just talk about the level of programming investment and profitability you expect going forward? And is there any kind of minimum investment commitment you made to distributors to continue to see growth in the carriage fees?

Peter Kern

I would say that we continue to invest in the product and we continue to invest in a calculated way that's growing ratings, growing ad revenue and continues to make the channel more important to the consumer base. So I think it's not a question of dollars as it is so much a question of efficiency. We've been able to drive ratings growth despite the fact that we are taking a much more efficient approach to original programming. That's partly from originals. That's partly from acquisitions. It's -- as with any cable network, it's a combination of things. So I think we've been very calculated. It's worked. We are actually -- with now kind of a year in the bag, we've had more time to get better at product even at more efficient levels. So we are hopeful that our originals will keep improving, the ratings will keep improving on that front. And we will continue to invest in that business. But we will do it in calculated way to continue growing EBITDA and continue driving an efficient productive model. So I think we don't have a mandate in dollar terms about what we're supposed to spend or not spend. From our perspective, if we keep delivering good ratings and high viewership, our MVPD partners will be happy with the product and our advertisers will be happy and keep spending and the business will be more profitable, and that's what we're looking to do. But obviously, the lift from last year was significant with the change of strategy in terms of profitability. I think we expect a more sort of regular way growth trajectory from here on out as we lap our better numbers. So that's what we're looking at.

Operator

And our next question comes from Marci Ryvicker of Wells Fargo.

Marci Ryvicker

I have a couple. The first is related to the transaction. Since you were undergoing this merger for over a year, I'm assuming there was a talent drain. So is there going to be a series of rehiring or going out there to replace whoever you lost, and how might that impact the numbers?

Peter Kern

I think you're correct. There has been some attrition across the company, and it has been hard to fill certain spots in the pendency of the deal. But I wouldn't say it was a massive drain, or I would expect to see some big top-up on the expense side. I think these are very tactical things. We lose a DSO here or a digital sales executive somewhere else, or -- it's kind of market-by-market spotty. Some of the jobs we've been able to fill, I would say -- I'd like to think a small percentage of our core was because we weren't quite fully staffed. At the core down, it was because we weren't quite fully staffed. And I think we'll actually see some improvements on the sales side as we get back to business and back to filling out some of those spots. But you shouldn't see a noticeable change in the expense side. And frankly, we will continue to and we expect to be -- remain diligent around expenses and drive them further to greater efficiency over the coming 18 months. So I wouldn't expect any major change the wrong way there.

Marci Ryvicker

Okay. And then, the release mentioned the renewal with FOX, that expenses are going to go up, which we had assumed. I guess, at this point, can you characterize your net retrans margins going forward? Maybe they're below 50% for a short period of time. Do they get back up to 50%? Anything you can tell us there?

Peter Kern

Yes. So I mean, you're obviously very familiar with the history of the Local TV deal and the benefits we enjoyed there in terms of our FOX affiliation agreement. We renewed those stations plus one other in this deal, and it was basically in line with our internal expectations, but that's a significant change from what we enjoyed from that prior deal. And things like that, obviously, make retrans lumpy, so we were enjoying a much better retrans rate a month ago than we will be enjoying in a month. But we've got 25% of our subs coming up for renewal with the MVPDs between now and the end of 2018 and another roughly 1/3 coming up over 2019, largely back-ended in '19. So as we get through those renewal cycles, I think we'll return to a more normalized level, basically, in line with the industry.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Kyle Evans of Stephens.

Kyle Evans

Could you dig a little bit more into the net core bad decline of 6%? You highlighted that you're seeing significant improvements in 3Q. You also called out your large market DMA exposure versus your peers. Just a little bit more detail there would be appreciated.

Peter Kern

Okay. So I'll take part of it, and Chandler will take part of it. I think that what we saw, which was a little unusual compared to maybe a year ago, was the large DMAs, on a market basis, performed quite poorly in the first half of the year relative to smaller markets, and that was something we quite -- hadn't quite seen at the same level before. And given our large market exposure compared to some of our peers in the industry, that was a little greater drag despite, frankly, good share performance in many of those markets. So I think that was the reference to the incremental weighting on the large markets. As far as what made up this 6% decline from categories, I think it's what you'd expect, particularly at auto, but Chandler can go a little deeper.

Chandler Bigelow

Yes. I think, as I mentioned, we also would note the political -- strength of political in the quarter and a displacement there. But just to expound a little bit on where we are and how we're pacing now, core ad pace is significantly improved in the third quarter. We're currently pacing down the low single digits versus down 6% in the second quarter. Much of that improvement is being fueled by the automotive category, which is now pacing down the low single digits versus down in the low teens in the second quarter. We're seeing the Tier 2 dealer associations picking up their pace here in the third quarter. As you may know, that tier represents about half of our auto business. And the only thing I'd say is that core improvement is occurring in the face of continued very strong political, which will also cause some level of displacement. So those are some of the key factors we're facing now, but we're really pleased with how it's coming in the second half at this point.

Kyle Evans

Great. Could you kind of remind us what your -- you put up solid carriage fee growth in the period. Can you kind of remind us what your long-term kind of household goals are for WGN?

Chandler Bigelow

Right. So I think, at the moment, on a Nielsen basis, we're in the high 70 million homes with respect to WGN America. And in terms of future household growth, I think we're happy at that level, and we'll obviously -- as you well know, we manage that segment as a group, and we'll continue to see if we can drive further carriage. But at the end of the day, Kyle, we're super focused on just the underlying profit to that operation.

Kyle Evans

Great. One more. The release mentioned an incremental $20 million related to a shift in programming strategy at WGN. Are those ongoing expenses related to less expensive syndicated content? Is that new scripted -- what is that $20 million?

Chandler Bigelow

So that was -- that's incremental expense last year that was related to the cancellation of our originals and the accelerating amortization that hit in the second quarter. So that is not an ongoing expense.

Operator

And our next question today comes from David Joyce of Evercore ISI.

David Joyce

If you could please discuss where your advanced or targeted advertising initiatives are? And is this an area where you might step up some investment now that you've maybe been on the sidelines for working on these kind of initiatives for the past year or so?

Peter Kern

Yes. I'll touch briefly on it. I think we have been a little bit on the sidelines, and I think we have been a little bit more conservative than some of our peers. I know all of you follow them closely, and some of them are showing nice revenue upticks from some of their advanced products. But on the flip side, the margins have not been very attractive, and it's not clear to us that anybody's really making much money although driving, admittedly, some revenue. And as Marci asked the question earlier, we've been focusing our sales -- resources on selling our core products, which has the best margins, and are happy to do that. I think your comment's fair. We'll continue to look and perhaps look somewhat more aggressively at some of these new opportunities. But I think our friends have crowded the territory. We've seen some of the good ideas and some of the not-so-good ideas play out. I think we'll take our time about it and be careful. We're not looking to put large sales organizations around new ideas that will lose money in the short term, not to say we won't invest for the long-term. But I think we're going to try to look and learn from our partners and competitors and peers, and we'll spend somewhat more time on that. But we don't have any other big agenda to tell you today other than we're always looking at it, we're looking at ways to give our local sales people better tools and better tools to help our advertisers perform better. There's lots of new technology around all of that, and we look at all those products. And we'll continue to do that, but I don't think you'll see us with a big near-term initiative around spending money to dial up streaming or other kinds of sales activities that some of our competitors or colleagues have done.

Operator

Our next question comes from Craig Huber of Huber Research Partners.

Craig Huber

One thing that almost goes unnoticed here is how well you guys have run your company on absolute and relative bases to your peers over the last 1.5 years or so. I mean, I'm curious to know, as you think going forward here, with this new management, to some degree here -- as you think out going forward, on your cost side, do you feel you have much more to go on the costs to take out of your broadcast operation? Putting aside WGN, is there more to clean up here going forward?

Peter Kern

Yes. Thank you for the comment, Craig. I am proud of the organization and all the work we've done in spite of all the distractions. I think the answer to your question, frankly, is yes. While we have done a lot to take out costs, not always, frankly, intentionally as we have had some attrition in places where we would've rather perhaps not. The reality is we also -- in the pendency of the merger, we don't always have total latitude to do everything we want to the business. There are still some meaningful levers on the cost side. And I think we will look to those that's not people, per se, but it's activities and business lines or certain efforts that we're tried and certain markets that may no longer make sense, programming decisions, et cetera. There's corporate efficiencies. There's still real estate efficiencies that we are looking to take advantage of. So I think we will continue to see a quite healthy, positive trend on the expense side. And I think, on the growth side, we're pleased to see, as Chandler said, some attractive-looking metrics for the back half in terms of the pacing of core. Political is obviously extremely strong. Many of you have written about what appears to be a slowing attrition of the MVPD subs, which is certainly a positive thing if it holds.

So I think there's plenty of good news there. And I think on a local level, our teams are doing a quite good job of fighting for share, certainly, fighting for political share. Our news organizations are strong, and it's a place we continue to invest. And so I think we continue to believe we have quite good opportunities ahead. And as I say, with the benefit of some time to focus now on what we want to do as a company, we want to press those places where we have advantage and look at all the strategic things we can do to enhance those businesses, either in local markets or in cable or in other -- or in digital or in other parts of the business where we think we have an edge. So we will keep doing that.

Craig Huber

And also, if you could, can you talk a little bit about this lawsuit against Sinclair? Is there a dollar amount that you're shooting for here, or will that in the filing, or is it something that you could talk about now?

Chandler Bigelow

So Eddie Lazarus said that, that filing should be public, I would guess, somewhere between 1 and 3 hours from now. And you'll be able to see in detail the claims that we make that are spelled out briefly in the press release. We haven't announced a number. But, there is one in the complaint. It's a large number. And if you just want to give yourself a little bit of a benchmark, think about the kind of deal premium involved when this transaction was first announced.

Craig Huber

And then also, with your stock right now trading at roughly 2 multiple points lower on EBITDA basis to your average than your peers right now as this deal has sort of been unwound. And in most investors' minds here, in recent weeks, your stock took on pressure here. I mean, obviously, if you just normalize your EBITDA multiple, the stock would be in the low $40s now by my calculations of stuff. When you said here -- I'm a little perplexed when you say you were disappointed the deal didn't go through. But it might almost, at the end of the day, be the best thing for you because your stock would be in the low $40s anyhow without the deal right now, given how much better you've run the company since the Sinclair transaction was announced. So if you ever did down the road, next year or two, wanted to sell the company and assuming the trends didn't fall apart from secular pressures or anything with the economy, I assume it would be of a significant premium to us at stock in the low $40s there. In other words, it might be the best thing from our world is [indiscernible] standpoint. So I was just a little perplexed by the word disappointment, I guess.

Peter Kern

Well, let me just say, when a company spends 15 months trying to close a deal and doesn't, it's always hard on an enterprise and disappointing for a lot of people who invested their blood, sweat and tears in trying to do what they were asked to do, which is close the deal. And look, our board and shareholders all concluded that this was an attractive offer to take a year ago -- or 15 months ago. And I don't think we regret that decision or think that decision was wrong. Obviously, we're extremely pleased with the state of the business today. We took it upon ourselves to continue to run the business as our own and for our own account. And I think we're in much better shape for it a year later, and we certainly think our prospects are bright for the future. Our disappointment is, in an exercise -- whenever you undertake an exercise like that, it's a disappointing not to finish. But in terms of the ultimate outcome for our shareholders, we have every hope that this result will, in the end, deliver more value even than they would've gotten in the transaction. And we will work every day to try to do that for them. So we hope you're right. We agree the company is in very attractive state right now, and we continue -- we will work to continue to keep it that way.

Craig Huber

And then lastly, just two real quick nitpicks here. How did auto in retail do in the second quarter year-over-year? And then also, your retrans subs, what was that percent change versus a year ago?

Chandler Bigelow

So Craig, as I mentioned at a previous question, auto in the quarter was down in the low teens. Retail, also another large category, was down, but that was more mid-single digits. And then what was your second question?

Craig Huber

The retrans subs, what's the percent change year-over-year, please?

Peter Kern

Yes. So sub erosion is down in the low single digits on a year-over-year basis, which is somewhat improved. Although, one thing I'd note and Peter mentioned it, in the second quarter, we did have our smallest quarter-to-quarter sequential decline in the number, smallest in years. Still down but a deceleration of that trend. I think we're seeing that across the industry, which is obviously a good thing for the business.

Peter Kern

Yes. And I would point out also that unlike some of our peers who were quite open to the OTT market and giving networks there proxies for OTT, we have been a little more calculated about giving up our proxies as we have wanted to protect our independent stations and our cable asset. And so we are somewhat behind in terms of giving up those proxies and, therefore, somewhat behind in catching up with the streaming subs. So on a net basis, we might look slightly worse, but that's really kind of a catch-up thing like the FOX deal now has certain proxies attached to it, and we will catch up on some of those streaming subs quite quickly there. So that's a little more -- you shouldn't read too much into net subs because sometimes there are reasons one does not guide right into the OTT play. And so we can always have those subs, and ultimately, we'll have those subs, but we've been a little bit more tactical about how we've approached the OTT market.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, we have time for two more questioners. The next one comes from Drew Borst of Goldman Sachs.

Andrew Borst

I wanted to ask about the cash balance, which is at a multiyear high somewhat understandably. I guess, the question is, how much would the cash balance be, just sort of on a normal kind of run rate basis? I mean, as you look at it, historically, maybe $300 million, $400 million is sort of the normalized level, would you agree?

Chandler Bigelow

Yes. I think we've tended to operate the business with at least a couple hundred million of cash on the balance sheet in the past. And I think, as you well know, we've taken a very balanced approach, historically, with respect to utilization of the liquidity of the business. We've paid down an awful lot of debt. We've paid special dividends, We've paid common dividends. We've done acquisitions. So now that we're past this process, all of that, all those potential opportunities are in front of us. We're very comfortable with the current leverage profile of the business and the strength of the liquidity. So I think it gives us a lot of flexibility.

Peter Kern

Yes. I would just add that, obviously, our board has been busy coming to this conclusion and this point, but we have every intention of looking at all the tools Chandler mentioned in terms of what the best way to maximize shareholder value, whether that's returns of capital, debt reduction, acquisitions to enhance some of our stronger business lines. And we'll be looking at all of that, but it's early days for this pivot. And we, as a management team, need to come back to our board with recommendations once we've looked at the landscape and figured out what we think the best utilization for the balance sheet are.

Andrew Borst

And then, moving to WGN America for a second. You've obviously changed the strategy there. Costs have come down a lot. You moved away from sort of the original strategy. I was wondering if you could help ballpark sort of how much EBITDA there is -- are you back to breakeven this year, or maybe even slightly positive? Maybe you just give us a sense of that.

Peter Kern

Yes. So we don't break it out, but I would say it's definitely meaningfully positive. And I would say -- and I would just sort of edit one thing you said, which is we're not out of the originals business. There's lots of ways that, as we all know, to approach creating original content and lots of models for doing it. I would say we are in the originals business fully in a way that is consistent with the rest of our programming schedule, that fits with our viewership base. It's more -- that carries our viewers in a more logical way. And all of that is reaping enormous dividends at a considerably lower cost. So we're not out of the originals business. We have a serious commitment to it. We launched a great new show two nights ago that we're very excited about. And we will remain in that. But we can do that in a way that still adds considerably to our bottom line and is an attractive business for the portfolio, so we're very pleased with that, and we'll continue with that strategy.

Andrew Borst

And just one last one. When Peter Liguori stepped down all the way back in January of '17, Peter, you were put in as the interim CEO. The board hired a search firm, to conduct that search, obviously. There was the Sinclair deal subsequent to that. I guess, the question is, are you -- do you still have the interim title? Is the board reengaging with a search firm to find a full-time CEO, or are you full-time? Maybe just clarify that.

Peter Kern

Yes. It's a little bit like a Groundhog Day for me, I guess. But I think I am full-time. I have been while this process has been going on. And my commitment of the board is sort of back to where it was, which is I have every intention to see the company through to a permanent, long-term solution, which would be a permanent CEO or anything that, in the last case, something intervened within that process. But I have every intention to see the company through to a new permanent state, and I will do that.

Operator

And today's final question comes from Leo Kulp with RBC Capital Markets.

Leo Kulp

Just a high-level one. I appreciate Sinclair had a contractual obligation to make the best efforts to close the deal, but how do you weigh that against the fact that it also has that responsibility to its shareholders and the Tribune shareholders to attain as much of the economic benefit as possible?

Chandler Bigelow

Well, as I said, the complaint is going to be public and suiting up. And look, they contracted, both generally and specifically, to use their best efforts to get this deal closed as soon as practicable. And they violated those obligations in spectacular fashion, in ways that will be laid out in great detail. And we feel very confident in that case. And you'll be able to judge for yourself soon.

Peter Kern

Thanks, everybody. I appreciate your time.

Chandler Bigelow

Thanks, Rocco.

